The Age of Nuclear Imperialism has begun

I fear that it will be a rather short Age. Not exactly an aeon. More like a Kodak moment.

By a concerned reader

Vlad the blackmailer, has revealed his true colours to the world to a cacophony of nonchalance. Here are the results of his 4 ‘referenda’

Those in favour of giving up their sovereignty this week to a self-confessed nuclear imperialist in the process of conquering the rest of their country were: 87.05% in Kherson, 93.11% in Zaporizhzhia, 98.42% in the Lugansk and 99.23% in the Donetsk

I have never in my life seen a political poll with more than an 80:20 split. I once conducted a London-wide poll on should St Bartholomew’s Hospital (the oldest hospital in London) be closed down and sold to a property developer. The result was 99.25% No and 0.75% Yes. That admittedly is a greater majority even than the Donetsk result. Frank Dobson, the then secretary for health, saved Barts as a result of the poll, the votes for which were hand-delivered to his office in Whitehall. Saving the oldest hospital in the world (at the request of the Save Barts Patients Campaign) got me one paragraph in one of the 4 issues of the Evening Standard.

The Russian position is that they can only use nuclear weapons in defence of their own land. So by voting to become a part of Russia, you enable Nukin Putin to nuke your relatives in other parts of Ukraine if they attempt to liberate you from his annexation, which they are presently giving their lives to achieve. I mean who wouldn’t want a nuclear bomb going off next door to them which kills some of their relatives? So really you pretty much guarantee a nuclear strike on your doorstep, because Putin has been at pains to point out that he is not bluffing, and Zelenski has made it clear that he intends to continue fighting to liberate all of Ukraine. .

So really the referendum was: Would you like your relatives in the neighbouring oblasts to yourself to be nuked YES or NO? Maybe that is why they call the Oblasts?

So it is clear that these results are a meaningless fiction. There is no democratic basis for Russia to annex these regions just because at this point in the military proceedings she happens to be in control of them. Furthermore, even if all the results were genuine and legitimate, they would have zero legal or democratic effect because the rest of the country has not agreed that the referenda should be held or that the results are legitimate. Even furthermore no referendum has been held of Russians to see if they want to annex those parts of Ukraine and risk getting into a nuclear war themselves. Putin would not win such a referendum because the Russians do love their children too.

The sovereignty of a democracy rests with the people not with one separatist or should I say Wagner group insurrected province and not with one national leader

These referenda without the approval of the rest of Ukraine are an insult to Ukrainian national democracy and to Ukrainian national sovereignty AND to Russian national democracy and to Russian national sovereignty. That is what Putin has now shown us, he is all about.

Since Putin has no regard for either democracy or sovereignty, his own election results must be viewed through the same lens as his Ukrainian masterpiece. Indeed as I have stated before in the Exposé. I cannot forget that according to Max Blumenthal and Jimmy Dore (14:15 into the video), Yeltsin got the OK from Clinton before he rigged Putin’s first presidential election against Nemtsov whom Putin most likely had assassinated in 2015 outside the Kremlin. He was shot in the back by a Chechen Assassin whilst having dinner with his Ukrainian girlfriend. The world would have been a very different place had Clinton chosen Nemtsov. Clinton is a globalist of course. Yes. Rather than the Russians interfering in American elections as charged by Democrats, the Democrats directed the determinative electoral interference that gave Russia to Putin these last 22 years.

So there are several things that need to be said here and you will not find them or their likes uttered on infowars.

1. According to the times of Israel, Putin said on 2022October1

“I want to say this to the Kyiv regime and its masters in the West: People living in the Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia (regions) are becoming our citizens FOREVER”

This again shows a total disregard for democracy. It they genuinely voted today to join Russia (which they most certainly did not), then they must be free to vote tomorrow to leave it. Because democracy gives the people the power of self determination not their leaders and not their conquerors. But Putin has turned that one rigged vote into a life sentence. That is not democracy it is autocracy..

2. In 1994, the UK, the US and Russia persuaded Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons (it had the 3rd largest nuclear arsenal in the world at the time – more weapons than the UK had) in return for security guarantees from each of the 3 countries as declared in the Budapest Memorandum, the first two paragraphs of which agreement state.

1. The Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine, in accordance with the principles of the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine.

2. The Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America reaffirm their obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine, and that none of their weapons will ever be used against Ukraine except in self-defence or otherwise in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

The purpose of the 1994 memorandum was to avoid a nuclear war involving Ukrainian nukes. Putin, not satisfied in breaking his word in every respect of that agreement is now breaking the spirit of the agreement by introducing Russian nukes instead of the Ukrainian nukes which the memo succeeded in eliminating.

So what Russia under Putin has done is to con Ukraine into giving up its nukes, with a meaningless security guarantee, and then illegally invade her for the purpose of annexing Crimea and fomenting a civil war in the Donbas to prevent NATO membership and then use the civil war which it fomented as a pretext for a full invasion, wherein any conquered land is annexed with a sham referendum and then defended with nuclear weapon threats.

A world which permits such behaviour without challenge is doomed. And it is doomed in very short order.

Sure the West and Russia were both interfering in Ukraine at the time of the Euromaidan revolution that removed Yanukovich in 2013-2014. But the Orange Revolution in 2004-2005 had removed his rigged election result 10 years earlier and gave us Yulia Tymoshenko. Yanukovich should never have been permitted to run the country from 2010 having been found by the Ukrainian Supreme Court to have rigged an election 6 years previously in 2004. The history of Ukraine is just election fraud followed by coup followed by election fraud followed by coup. They ended up with the comedian Zelenski, who was actually elected by a landslide without a coup in 2019. I think you have to be a comedian to deal with the politics of Ukraine. I would suggest that Zelenski has a far more credible electoral mandate than Putin has and certainly a better sense of humour. No man should run a huge nation like Russia, which is twice the size of the US, for 22 years. 2 terms are enough for both Putin and for Obama (who is now on his 3rd term as OBiden).

Given the above, there can be no question that Putin is not democratic at all but is rather a self confessed eternal nuclear imperialist in a world which decries even the temporary non nuclear imperialism of the British Empire as an anachronistic aberration.

How can we be pulling down statues to dead imperialists and slave owners whilst leaving Putin, a living imperialist and enslaver of Ukrainians, in place? I do not believe in the death penalty. But I do believe in lawfulness. I for one call for Putin to be removed from office for electoral fraud, for war crimes and for the murder and torture and false incarceration of many of his opponents and for being a self confessed nuclear terrorist and a self confessed nuclear imperialist and for the obvious electoral fraud of his sham referenda, in which he rigged the result to make the overwhelming majority of the citizens of the 4 annexed territories look like nuclear assassins of their own friends and relatives For if I did not, I would be trampling on every law that gives mankind a chance to survive the Age of nuclear imperialism

3. Here are some basic war crimes

A. The invasion of a sovereign nation other than in legitimate reactive national self defence is a war crime. Ukraine had demonstrated no designs on conquering Russia or annexing it prior to the present conflict, despite the Russian funded separatist conflict in the Donbas

B. Flattening a city with carpet bombing and then sending in the troops into a pile of rubble is a war crime.

C. Kidnapping non combatant civilians and forcibly relocating them to a foreign land is a war crime not dissimilar to slavery. In fact military conquest was the origin of involuntary slavery.

D. Destroying health critical infrastructure such as power stations and hospitals is a war crime.

E. Making nuclear power stations into military targets should be a war crime.

F. Threatening non combative nations with nuclear strikes should be a war crime.

Mankind has no future unless we embrace and enforce laws which give us a future, without removing our free will. Nuclear imperialism is the shortest route mankind has to self destruction. So Putin and his cabal need to be removed as a top priority and not with a drone strike. He needs to be brought to justice and incarcerated lawfully, not lawlessly, as do his enablers. Where is the warrant for his arrest? WHY has it not been issued? Where is the legal mechanism to deal with this new menace?

In the UK arrest warrants are issued for expressing opinions deemed offensive by politically motivated activists on twitter. This guy has ruined the lives of 40 million Ukrainians not with questionably offensive re-tweets, but by killing their friends, colleagues and relatives. But unsatisfied with that misery and suffering he has now ruined the lives of a further 150 million Russians by conscripting their young men to go and fight in a war with inadequate training and inadequate equipment and corrupt leadership, for the purpose of denying their Ukrainian brothers the right to be what every nation in the world is: A sovereign state.. Yet no arrest warrant?

The UK should issue one for him and for his enablers now. But therein lies the problem.

Who are Putin’s enablers?

Putin is KGB/FSB. He was a WEF young global leader, an Alumni of Klaus Schwab. That was the Putin who transformed the Russian economy with Putinomics. The Putin who invaded and conquered Crimea without one loss of life. The Putin who put on the cowboy boots to meet with Bush43. The Putin who pulled Russia out of the ashes of communist corruption, restored his nations pride in themselves and gave Russians the power to emigrate all over the world contributing enormously to the nations in which they settled with their famed intellectual coolness and analytical practicality. Putin was the guy who empowered Russians to reach their potential and who outplayed the West both politically and economically. This was the Putin who was interviewed by Megyn Kelly on March1 2018. I recommend the interview. That Putin was full of fun, at the top of his game, and showed no paranoia at all.

That brilliant political chess player is nothing like the brute presently running Russia, who has the finesse of a Nazi Jackboot and the heart of a Nazi incineration chamber assistant. How has the angel of Crimea turned into the demon of Donbas? How can the same general who executed a near perfect annexation of Crimea screw up so badly with his botched annexation of the Donbas that he has to resort to sham elections, nuclear threats and mass conscription?

1. Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice says Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been calculating, but he appears to be “descending into something I haven’t personally seen before.”



“He was always calculating and cold. But this is different. He seems erratic,” Ms. Rice told “Fox News Sunday.” “There is an ever-deepening, delusional rendering of history. It was always a kind of victimology about what had happened to them [Russians], but now it goes back to blaming Lenin for the foundation of Kyiv.”

2. Former President Barack Obama said Vladimir Putin appears to have changed, and when he was in the White House, he didn’t believe the Russian president would risk everything to launch an invasion of Ukraine.



“I don’t know that the person is the same as the person who is now leading this charge,” he said. However, “he was always ruthless,” Obama said of Putin Wednesday, during an event hosted by the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics and The Atlantic.

3. Senator Rubio asserted that “Putin’s not the same guy he was five years ago” and “would rather have World War III than be humiliated” by the West.” He added that Putin, now willing to take more risks, “poses real dangers.”

4. The Archbishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (a branch of the Russian Orthodox church that split from Moscow in 1992), Patriarch Filaret compared Putin to Cain who killed his brother Abel, saying….



“With great regret I must now say publicly that among the rulers of this world … there has appeared a new Cain, not by his name but by his deeds,”



“Like the first fratricide of history, Cain, these deeds show that the afore-mentioned ruler has fallen under the action of Satan,”



“He calls himself a brother to the Ukrainian people, but in fact according to his deeds, he has really become the new Cain, shedding the brotherly blood and entangling the whole world with lies,”

He said that Putin “himself tells obvious outward lies: while organising and sending mercenary killers to our countries, he talks about an ‘internal conflict’ in which he is allegedly not involved.”



About 15 percent of Ukrainians are believed to be members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Before we can understand who his enablers are we have to understand who Putin himself is. The concept of demon possession is well known today from horror movies and of course from Jesus’ ministry during which he expelled many different types of demon. It is not an alien concept to us. And neither are demons aliens. They were not born human. They were born as angels. But they have again become humans. Just as we shall become angels. For they are our older brothers and our older sisters actually. They were born upon the rooftops of the palaces of heaven (for the most part). Whereas we were born in the gutters of the slums of the earth. Gutters befouled by them. But the more irritated the oyster, the greater the pearl it produces. So not only are we all finding out for ourselves, for the first time, what the demons are really like, right now. But they too are finding out for themselves, for the second time, what it is to be human. For just as at the start of Christianity they were thrown down to the earth during Jesus’ ministry. So at the end of Christianity in this world, they are thrown down again.

Their objective is simple. It is to be our God. The trouble is that they all want to be our God, every single one of them. So they are continually in power struggles for supremacy. They delight and perhaps even prefer to become our God by deception. Because then they can prove to themselves how much more intelligent than us they are. There are three ways in which they can become our God. They can make us into their progeny by altering our genes (hence the vaccines – specifically the computer generated Wuhan Hu1 spike protein – present in every single authorised vaccine. None of them contain envelope proteins. None of them contain nucleocapsid proteins and none of them contain membrane proteins). Or they can enforce their morality (wokeness) upon us without us realising that we have joined their church Or they can conscript us into a war and entice us to commit war crimes or defile our conscience in such a way as to become Cainian by covenant and lose our Abrahamic covenant salvation status. All 3 are brilliant deceptions.

They have various legal mechanisms by which they gain control over your life of which you are unaware (which they think is too cool). There is the Cainian covenant (to be a citizen in Hell), the Viper covenant (to be a priest to those going to hell) and the Serpent covenant (to host a demon – male or female). These are mirrors of the first Abrahamic covenant (to be a citizen of the Kingdom of God on earth), the Isaaic covenant (to be a priest in the Kingdom of God on earth) and the Jacobian covenant (to be a saint, that is a King or a Lord in the Kingdom of God either in heaven through the first new covenant or on earth through the second new covenant). So his enablers are the descended demons and they want us all at each other’s throats. They are the real globalists, the ones who enticed Nimrod to build the original tower of Babel, which their successors, the globalists of today, are right now reconstructing with surveillance and financial and mass media technology..

Here is what the demons do not want you to know

The Kingdom of God is the next administration of mankind on this earth. It is the result of a heavenly general election which they have already lost if you like. It is not a bunch of fairies sitting on some clouds playing harps. It is the opportunity for all of us to get right in the next administration of mankind under Jesus, everything that we got wrong in the present administration of mankind right now under the demons directly.

It is second chance city for all that want it because they can see the injustice in this present system and want to do something about it. The demons are down here to be revealed to us in the apocalypse of Revelation. For the last lesson we get from the tree of the knowledge of good and bad comes directly from our abusers just as the first lesson did in the garden of Eden to Eve and then to Adam. Only this time we have enough experience to pass the test that Adam and Eve initially failed..

They wish to deny us that second chance because they do not value or understand love, forgiveness, mercy, family loyalty, lawfulness or morality. They only value power control status, self glorification and self gratification. To be fair to the demons, which is more than they have been to us thus far, their vehicle (the angelic body) is not as good a tutor for empathy as is ours. When we see a girl with a toothache we feel her pain and want to end it. They do not. Angels don’t get toothaches. All the things about being human that cause us pain are actually the reason why we learn morality more quickly than do the demons.

Perhaps Mortality is the best tutor for Morality?

Our hearts are softer than theirs. We are the clay and they are the iron in the terms of Daniel2. But we are all sons and daughters of the same God and they can repent just as we can descend to their levels of depravity. That is the beauty of free will.

So they are more sexually depraved, more violently depraved, more self indulgent, more self conscious, more vain, less empathetic, more deceptive, more power hungry and most of all more worship hungry than any human we will have ever known in our few years of human life. I cannot write with much expertise on this subject because we are yet to see the full bloom of their heartlessness. But that is why we are here and that is why they are here and that is why all of heaven will be watching the both of us. This is one part of what the apocalypse is about to show us. It will show us where heartlessness leads. It leads to the grave of course. But worry not. God has mastery over that state and Jesus will end it when the apocalypse is completed.

But in the meantime we have to be prepared for an inhuman level of dishonesty, hard heartedness and self indulgence.

There is no security in the absence of law enforcement

If defunding the police has taught us anything, it has taught us that security requires law enforcement. That lesson is just as valid for international security as it is for intrametropolitan security. Margaret Thatcher was not a good economist. She was a worse healthcare reformer, the worst this country has ever seen. But she was the best foreign policy and conflict resolution operative of her generation. She wanted to lock Saddam up after Gulf War1. That would have avoided Gulf War2. But Bush41 would not listen to her. So Bush43 and Tony Blair went and killed half a million Iraqis as a result. Here then is the lesson that she understood and precious few of her contemporaries along with her. Wartime aggressors must be made to pay for the damage they inevitably do. And those responsible must be prosecuted criminally. Otherwise every national criminal justice system is a joke. And wars will never end.

A solution which enshrines injustice often leads to another war. This was true for the treaty of Versailles. It was true for the invasion of Crimea. It may yet be true for the invasion of Eastern Europe by Russia during WW2. That was resolved peacefully by Gorbachov. But Putin may yet undo all his good work of liberating conquered nations. Putin and future Putin’s need to be Putout of power and Putin to prison. Because if not we will never see an end to them. There is no long term solution to the Ukrainian conflict which does not result in Russia paying for the damage it has done to Ukraine and Putin being removed from office. How you get to that solution with a nuclear power is a whole new ballgame. We should as a race have enacted international laws which make war pointless before we reached the nuclear imperialism stage. But every building in Ukraine that Putin has knocked down. Russia should pay to rebuild where it stood under a Ukrainian flag. Because the law requires it and nuclear powers cannot afford to be lawless anymore. How you pay for the hundreds of thousands of dead and displaced and kidnapped civilians I do not know.

Russian soldiers and conscripts are just as much victims of the new Putin as the Ukrainians are themselves. They are dying in similar numbers and for absolutely nothing other than the destruction of the lives and loves of both nations. Russia is too big even without Ukraine. It is twice the size of the US. The last thing it needs is more land.

A Solution

Satan is always boxing mankind into a corner and offering him what looks like the one and only way out, which just happens to be precisely what Satan wants from us. In this case it will look like WW3 is the only way to bring Putin to book. But that is incorrect. The better solution is to put Russia in prison until they pull out of Ukraine. Buy none of their goods or services. Sell no goods or services to them. Cut off their phones and internet and banking. Invalidate every Russian passport (but not the non Russian passports of Russians with dual nationality and not the passports of conscription refugees whom we must take in for the duration of the conflict). Do to the whole country what one would normally do to any other criminal. For that is all they are under Putin. Just one very very big criminal.

Putin is the irritant that the Globalists are using to force WW3

The purpose of WW3 to the demons is to have an excuse to conscript everybody and declare martial law worldwide and take total control of all of our lives. The demon running Putin does not want only to conscript 300,000 Russians. He wishes to conscript everybody he can period. He wishes to have conscription as a punishment for non conformers to his regime. And finally he and his opponents and his allies will send to the front line anyone who refuses to be vaccinated we interpret. That being the fulfilment of Daniel3. If you are not prepared to bow down to the image, to worship the new digital currency, which you cannot buy or sell without the Mark of the Beast, which will be a social credit score linked digital ID, given ONLY to the vaccinated, then you will be thrown into the fiery furnace of WW3. BUT just as none of the 3 Hebrew boys were harmed by that furnace in Daniel3. Nobody conscripted into WW3, for refusing the Mark of the Beast, will be damaged by that war. Presumably partly because they refuse to kill their brother.

For millennia mankind has been outplayed and outmanoeuvred by the demons, mainly because they had a heavenly view of this planet (the high mountain from which Satan showed Jesus all the kingdoms of the world in an instant of time) that gave them massively superior intelligence to what we had. But they no longer have that view. Their heavenly authority has now ended (if our new chronology is right). And Jesus is about to be installed our Caesar. That is another reason for WW3. For the demons would rather wipe us all out than hand us over to Jesus.

So for the first time in history, mankind has a chance to outplay the demons, to outmanoeuvre them. The way to do that politically is to stop WW3, before it starts by NON military means such as proposed above. The way to do it individually is to hold on to the love you have for all your brothers and sisters and to recognise that each one of them will one day be a God as you too will be and to have faith that however bad things look, Jesus has this. Every Ukrainian has a right to defend his home and his nation against a regime that is presently conquering them and enslaving them and torturing them and killing them. And everyone else has a right to help them in any way they choose. For no man has a greater love than this, that he should lay down his life for his friends.

No man and no nation has a right to conquer or enslave his brother against his will. That is a lesson that the British, the French, the Spanish and all the empire builders of the last millennium have learned including Russia under Gorbachov and including the old Putin who was very friendly to the West in his first term and remained so until he was abused by the US under Bush43, who thought they could unilaterally build a nuclear shield and therefore refused to end the nuclear arms race. That decision was a disaster for the security of mankind. It weaponised the old Putin to the point where he became eligible for demon possession, I suspect, although his murder, incarceration and torture of opponents and whistleblowers such as Magnitsky may have also been the trigger for that indignity.

But this new Putin is a different beast. His obsession with history may arise from the fact that he saw it all as a demon and caused some of it himself I would imagine. He may be trying to settle some kind of demonic grudge he has against the demon kings of the West. He and all the other globalist demons are a one way ticket to oblivion and the sooner we stop their train the less painful that process will be. The trouble is that any nation which possesses nuclear bombs is just another carriage on that train. I mean no human is safe whilst nuclear bombs exist in a world run by demonically possessed people. That is obvious. And even if you do not believe in demon possession, some among mankind are not so far behind them in heartlessness, megalomania, control freakery, self glorification and self gratification.

Nuclear Imperialism was always going to happen. Our challenge today is to defuse it before the demons make us all an offer that we cannot refuse. That offer being: Serve us or we start throwing nukes around. The precise offer that Putin has made to 4 parts of Ukraine in fact. The simple evidence I can adduce for demon possession is the woke religion, which is the precise opposite of Christianity and is therefore the religion of the antichrists, who are the demons, the ones whom Michael threw out of heaven to the earth in Revelation12. Here is my concise new table showing what wokeness truly is.

Click to expand

Let me make this one thing plain. I am not asking anyone to accept that the left column of the table is the route to moral sustainability and the right column is the route to self annihilation (although I personally believe both to be true). Because no 2 men and no 2 women agree on what sustainable morality should be. All I am asking is that the reader sees that wokeness and Judeo-Christianity are polar opposites. Neither am I bible bashing. I am making the point that wokeness is just another religious cult. And actually, it is the wokers who are the true bible bashers. They are evangelising young people into their cult at a faster rate than the Christians are at present.

The world has become a church run by the Antichrist.

Nuclear Suicide

Being a nuclear power is the same thing as putting a suicide vest upon every citizen of that power. Combine that with demon possession and you have Armageddon. The only people who can be trusted to wield nuclear weapons are those who would refuse to use them. So destroy them before the demons (who cannot be trusted with them) use them to destroy us.