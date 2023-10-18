Gaza Hospital ‘Massacre’ – The World Can No Longer Condone The Barbaric War Crimes Being Committed

At least 500 people have been killed in an Israeli air attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip, Palestinian officials have said. Located in central Gaza, the hospital, which is run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, was struck while it was overwhelmed with thousands of displaced civilians who were reportedly seeking shelter at the hospital, following Israel’s order to evacuate to the south in advance of what is expected to be a ground assault (source).

The hospital was operational, with patients, health and care givers, and internally displaced people sheltering there and early reports indicate hundreds of fatalities and injuries. The hospital was one of 20 in the north of the Gaza Strip facing evacuation orders from the Israeli military.

“Israeli forces bomb Gaza areas where they told 1M people to go resulting in dozens of Palestinians being killed in Israeli air raids in southern Gaza” Aljazeera reported, and added that

“Many of the victims were families who fled northern Gaza after Israel’s order for them to leave for their own safety.”The order for evacuation has been impossible to carry out given the current insecurity, critical condition of many patients, and lack of ambulances, staff, health system bed capacity, and alternative shelter for those displaced. “

The Director of the Bombed Al-Ahli Hospital Speaks On Bombing:

“The IDF told us, ‘we warned you yesterday with two bombs. So why have you not evacuated the hospital until this moment?'”

Full Video Transcript: “To tell them and to the whole world, today, this enemy who is threatening those hospitals under the hearing and sight of the whole world, who did not move, nor did it take deterrent measures, nor did it take decisive measures against this enemy. Rather, the enemy was receiving a message of reassurance and a message of permission to bomb hospitals.

This was completed on this day in this brutal massacre, the likes of which we rarely hear in the present world, but rather hear about in the Bygone eras that tell stories of the brutality and fascism represented today by this occupation.”he Israeli occupation tonight sent a warning notice to the al-Awdeh hospital in Jabalaia refugee camp in Gaza to evacuate it because it will bombed.

Previous Warnings

The hospital was thought to be a place of safety, and although the health ministry in Gaza claimed the blast at the hospital was caused by an Israeli air raid, Israel has attributed the explosion to a misfired rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) armed group but the PIJ has denied the allegation (source).

Yet, by their own admission bombing hospitals was on their agenda as the Israeli occupation had previously warned they would bomb another hospital, on the evening of the 13th of October at WAFA reported that “Israeli occupation sends warning notice to al-Awdeh hospital in Gaza to evacuate it because it will be bombed” The report continued:

“Correspondents in Gaza reported that evacuation is underway for patients and medical staff to be transferred to the Indonesian hospital.

These threats come in light of the catastrophic health and humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, where the entire health system is on the verge of collapse due to the power outage and the occupation’s refusal to allow electricity, water and fuel to be delivered to the Strip since the beginning of the aggression seven days ago, while thousands of wounded are piled up in the corridors of hospitals and health centers, which do not stop for moment from receiving victims of the aggression” (source).

There was also this deleted post.

According to Al Jazeera, their digital investigative unit has pinpointed the exact moment of the deadly attack through video analysis, and says that the fallout from the air strike continues, with dozens of demonstrations in the region. Protests outside Israeli, US and French embassies immediately erupted in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Tunisia.

A summit with the leaders of the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, and Jordan – including US President Biden – set for Wednesday was canceled. Biden, meanwhile, still plans to visit Israel as it threatens an all-out ground invasion of Gaza.

And messages from Israel’s regional foes Iran and the Lebanon-based armed group Hezbollah promising “a response” if the carnage in Gaza is not immediately stopped continue to reverberate around the Middle East.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced Israel’s bombing of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City as an act of “genocide” and a “humanitarian catastrophe. This morning he added to that saying that it is a “great calamity and a heinous war crime, which cannot be tolerated or allowed to pass without accountability.” (source).

“Israel crossed “all red lines” by targeting the hospital, calling the attack a “hideous war massacre” that cannot be tolerated.” Abbas also withdrew from the previously scheduled meeting with Biden.

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that international leaders must “stop this tragedy immediately” in response to the attack. “What diabolical mind intentionally bombards a hospital and its defenceless inhabitants?” he wrote in a social media post, saying that “Arab mechanisms will document these war crimes and the criminals will not get away with their actions.” (source).

Israel’s Right to Defend Itself

Although we would expect President Mahmoud Abbas and the Arab League Chief to condemn this atrocious attack, now there is condemnation from all over the world asking for investigations and a ceasefire.

Unfortunately too many had previously given unlimited support to Israel, depriving an innocent population of water, electricity and food, is collective punishment and are war crimes as is bombing civilian targets, yet there has been a failure to condemn these breaches of International Law committed by Israel. Cowardly leaders instead turned a blind eye while allowing Israel carte blanch to “defend” itself.

These same “leaders” are now calling for International Law to be upheld, this is far too little far too late.

Now The World Reacts to War Crimes

The scenes of hundreds killed at the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist hospital in Gaza are absolutely devastating and cannot be justified.



International law must be upheld.



African Union

The African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat accused Israel of a “war crime” following the deadly strike.

“There are no words to fully express our condemnation of Israel’s bombing of a #Gaza hospital today, killing hundreds of people,” Faki said on X, calling for the international community to act.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack and stressed the importance of adhering to the laws of war. “The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable … international law needs to be respected in this and in all cases. There are rules around wars and it’s not acceptable to hit a hospital,” Trudeau told reporters.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

The MSF condemned the strike on the hospital, stating that they “are horrified by the recent bombing” of the hospital that was treating patients and sheltering displaced Gazans. “This is a massacre,” Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah, ​an MSF doctor in Gaza, said in the statement.

Egypt

The Egyptian government has issued a statement denouncing the attack “in the strongest terms”, calling on the international community to step in and prevent further violations.

European Union

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed regret following the bombing of the hospital.

“Once again, innocent civilians pay the highest price. The responsibility for this crime must be clearly established and the perpetrators held accountable,” Borrell wrote on X. President of the European Council Charles Michel said that attacks on civilian infrastructure are not in accordance with international law.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said “nothing can justify targeting civilians”. “Humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip must be opened without delay,” he added in a statement posted on X.

Finland

President of Finland Sauli Niinisto condemned attacks on civilians, saying they “are reprehensible.” He added that international humanitarian law “must be respected”. while calling for an investigation into “its violations”.

Translation: Terrible news about the attack on Al Ahli Arab hospital. Attacks on civilians are reprehensible. International humanitarian law must be respected in all circumstances and its violations must be investigated.

Germany

German Channel Olaf Scholz said that he was “horrified” at the images of the hospital explosion but did not attribute blame for the attack. “Innocent civilians were injured and killed,” he said in a post on X, adding that a “thorough investigation” is “imperative”.

I am horrified by the images of the explosion in a hospital in Gaza. Innocent civilians were injured and killed. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims.



Hezbollah

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for a “day of rage” to condemn the hospital attack, blaming Israel for what it called a “massacre” and “brutal crime”.

Indonesia

Indonesia condemned the hospital strike which it said “clearly violates international humanitarian law”. The government urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to “immediately take concrete steps to stop attacks and acts of violence in Gaza,” the foreign ministry said.

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

The ICRC also condemned the strike, saying “hospitals should be sanctuaries to preserve human life, not scenes of death and destruction”.

Iran

Iran’s foreign ministry has denounced the air raid as an attack on “unarmed and defenceless people”, Iranian state media reported. President Ebrahim Raisi declared a day of “public mourning” on Wednesday and said the strike on the hospital would turn against Israel and its US ally.

“The flames of the US-Israeli bombs, dropped this evening on the Palestinian victims injured at the… hospital in Gaza, will soon consume the Zionists,” he said, according to the IRNA agency.

Iraq

In a statement, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani called for an “immediate and urgent resolution” from the UN Security Council to put an end to the “aggression”. The government has declared three days of mourning for the victims of the strike.

Jordan

In a statement on Tuesday, the Jordanian foreign ministry strongly condemned Israel’s attack and emphasised the need for international protection for Palestinian civilians and an end to the fighting.

King Abdullah II said Israel’s bombing of Gaza hospital was a “massacre” and a “war crime” that one cannot be silent about.

Jordan subsequently announced the cancellation of a summit on brokering peace in the region due to the involvement of US President Joe Biden, who postponed his trip to Amman in response.

Qatar

Qatar’s foreign ministry called the strike “a brutal massacre” and “a heinous crime against defenceless civilians”. In a statement, the Gulf state said the attack was a “blatant violation of the provisions of international law”. “The expansion of Israeli attacks over the Gaza Strip to include hospitals, schools, and other population centres is a dangerous escalation,” the statement added.

Saudi Arabia

The kingdom condemned the hospital strike as “a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms”, denouncing Israel’s “continuous attacks against civilians”.

The Arab League

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that international leaders must “stop this tragedy immediately” in response to the attack. “What diabolical mind intentionally bombards a hospital and its defenceless inhabitants?” he wrote in a social media post, saying that “Arab mechanisms will document these war crimes and the criminals will not get away with their actions.”

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced the attack in a statement on social media.

“Hitting a hospital containing women, children and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israel’s attacks devoid of the most basic human values,” he said. “I invite all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza.”

United Arab Emirates

“The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Israeli attack that targeted Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip,” read a statement published by the ministry of foreign affairs.

The ministry stressed the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and “underlined the importance of the protection of civilians, according to international humanitarian law”.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike on the hospital in a statement published by the UN. He also called out the attack on an UNRWA school in Al-Maghzi refugee camp in Gaza.

In a post he made on X, Guterres said that he was “horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza”, adding that hospitals and medical staff “are protected under international humanitarian law”. He subsequently called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the war between Israel and Hamas.

United States

President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion” and “the terrible loss of life that resulted”. Biden announced that he had spoken to Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “immediately upon hearing this news.”

World Health Organization (WHO)

“WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital”, the UN health agency’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the social media platform X, adding that early reports indicate “hundreds of deaths and injuries”.

“We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed.”

WHO statement on attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital and reported large-scale casualties



Targeting and bombing hospitals is not just horrific and inhumane it is also against International law. There have been many breaches of International law by the IDF since Israel were said to have a right to “defend itself.”

This is not “defence” this is a massacre of innocent civilians, and should never have been condoned by so- called leaders of nation states around the world. They seem to realise now that it cannot continue after this barbaric attack on some of the most vulnerable civilians within Gaza, but let’s not forget, it was their complacency that has enabled the war crimes to be committed.

We must remember the people, the leaders, and the organisations above, and demand that they adhere to International Law and do what is morally right and condemn the collective punishment and demand a complete ceasefire.