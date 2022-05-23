In Memory of Those Who “Died Suddenly” in India

Last week two Indian leaders, a doctor and a former director of the Federal Investigation Agency “died suddenly”. Also, a teenager died outside an exam centre.

Two Indian leaders dead: Shiv Sena leader dies of heart attack (and a Youth Congress leader drops dead on the stage)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA from Andheri East in Maharashtra, Ramesh Takde, has died of a heart attack. According to the news, he had gone to meet his friend in Dubai. On Wednesday night, he suddenly suffered a heart attack and died. Ramesh Dangle was 52 years old.

It is being said that when he had a heart attack, his family had gone shopping. Efforts are being made to bring his body from Dubai to Mumbai. Ramesh Hangede was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Andheri East for the first time in 2014 by defeating Suresh Shetty of Congress. In 2019, he defeated independent candidate M Patel. Apart from this, he has also been a councillor in the BMC several times.

After his death, there has been a wave of grief in the Shiv Sena. His supporters have also been deeply shocked. The MLA had been in Dubai with his family for a few days. Due to this, the news of his death came on Wednesday.

Sometime before the heart attack, the Youth Congress leader, who was running the stage at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s programme, had died, shortly before CM Ashok Gehlot reached the function while speaking on the mic, Youth Congress leader Mohabbat Singh suddenly suffered a heart attack and he fell on the stage. And died.

Read more: Shiv Sena leader dies of heart attack, News Track Live, 12 May 2022

Andhra student [17] dies outside exam centre

Class 12 student collapsed and died while waiting outside an examination centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district on Tuesday.

Satish (17), a student in the intermediate second year, was waiting outside the examination centre in Guduru town.

The student died before he was shifted to a hospital. Doctors suspect he suffered cardiac arrest.

According to witnesses, he suddenly started sweating and collapsed on the ground. He was taken to the government hospital at Guduru but doctors declared him dead.

Read more: Andhra student dies outside exam centre, The Statesman, 10 May 2022

Women Doctor Swetha Suspicious Death In Nizamabad Govt Hospital

Dr Shweta died under suspicious circumstances at the Nizamabad District Government Hospital.

She was on duty until two o’clock last night as part of training. Junior Dr Shweta, who was on duty till two o’clock at night, apparently went to her room after that and took rest. But when she looked at the white dawn, she looked disembodied.

She was pronounced dead at the scene in the morning. Dr. Shweta appears to have died of a heart attack. Doubts are expressed as to whether or not something else will happen. After receiving the information, the police have registered a case and are investigating.

Fellow junior doctors were all filled with tragedy when a fellow doctor who worked with them died suddenly. Nizamabad Government General Hospital Superintendent Pratima Raj said that PG Dr Shweta, who was on duty, had died of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Read more: Women Doctor Swetha Suspicious Death In Nizamabad Govt Hospital, Janta Yojana, 13 May 2022

FIA officer probing money laundering case against Sharifs dies of cardiac arrest

Former director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Dr Rizwan, died of a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to his family, Dr Rizwan, 47, had a massive heart attack and was immediately taken to the Services Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. His funeral prayers were offered on Tuesday (today).

Dr Rizwan was a resident of Lahore’s Johar Town and was known as one of the most honest and upright police officers.

Read more: FIA officer probing money laundering case against Sharifs dies of cardiac arrest, The Correspondent, 10 May 2022

Dr Rizwan’s family confirmed that he suffered a heart attack and was immediately rushed to Services Hospital and given medical attention but couldn’t survive. He was suffering from cancer and had recovered from the deadly disease last year.

Read more: Former FIA director Dr Rizwan dies from cardiac arrest, MM News, 9 May 2022

