In Memory of Those Who “Died Suddenly” in Israel

As reported in the media in one week, 10 – 16 May, the chief Israeli negotiator at the Oslo Accords and a Rabbi “died suddenly” in Israel.

Uri Savir, chief peace negotiator of Oslo Accords, dies at 69

Uri Savir, a former peace negotiator, diplomat and lawmaker, died Friday at age 69.

Israeli politicians on Saturday expressed their condolences over Savir’s passing.

Labor MK Emilie Moatti tweeted: “I wish to share in the grief of the Savir family with the death of their loved one, a member of the peace camp, one of the bravest of them, the diplomat and former MK Uri Savir.”

No cause of death reported.

Read more: Uri Savir, chief peace negotiator of Oslo Accords, dies at 69, The Times of Israel, 14 May 2022

Baruch Dayan the Truth: Rabbi Eliyahu Abba Saul died suddenly

Rabbi Eliyahu Abba Shaul, head of the Yeshiva of Or Zion in Jerusalem, passed away suddenly today. Rabbi Abba Shaul was 70 when he died. He is the only son of Rabbi Ben Zion Abba Shaul, the head of the Porat Yosef Yeshiva.

A few hours ago, he was reported to have collapsed at his home. Emergency responders who were called to the scene performed CPR for an hour, but eventually had to determine his death.

After his marriage, he served as Chief of Staff at the Yeshiva of Porat Yosef. He was later appointed Rabbi of Kiryat Itari in Jerusalem. At the same time, he served as head of a kibbutz in the Yeshiva of Jerusalem.

In the first decade of the 21st century, he founded the Yeshivat “Or Zion”, named after his father, Rabbi Ben Zion, Father Shaul. The Yeshiva is located in the Givat Moshe neighbourhood and will have 280 members by 2020.

He also headed the Or Zion Institute for the publishing of his father’s books and was a member of the Rabbinical Committee of the Torah Essay contest of the Haredi sector.

No cause of death reported.

Read more: Baruch Dayan HaAmet: Rabbi Eliyahu Abba Shaul passed away suddenly, Knitted News, 9 May 2022

