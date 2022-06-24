Covid Pandemic Truths: Covid “Vaccines” Are A Disaster in The Making

The mRNA “vaccines” are essentially artificial exosomes. A recent study demonstrated just how dangerous it is when infected exosomes enter the brain. The vaccine, in essence, releases massive doses of the spike protein within the body, including in the brain and spinal cord. This is a disaster in the making. These vaccines should be stopped now before many more are seriously hurt or even killed.

By Russell L. Blaylock, 8 December 2021

Cross Reaction with Other Human Tissues: Autoimmunity

Studies by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler and others have confirmed that components of the Covid vaccines cross-react with more than 11 human tissues, meaning autoimmune diseases can develop involving one or all those tissues. The biodistribution study demonstrated that the mRNA-containing nanolipid carrier entered the brain and spinal cord.

Using Other Virus Carriers in The Body to Reach the Cells: Exosomes

New studies have demonstrated a very frightening possibility. We are all being told that the virus enters cells using principally the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptor. But in truth, there is another mechanism: exosomes. Exosomes are much like the nanolipid carrier used in the vaccines. They are microscopic sacs that contain various components — such as RNA and DNA fragments — that can leave the cell, travel to other cells, enter them, and pass along genetic information. Exosomes are a cell-communication mechanism.

Unfortunately, many viruses can hijack these exosomes, insert their genetic information, and then exit the infected cells and travel to surrounding cells or even distant cells and enter them, thus spreading the infection. Infections by viruses cause the infected cell to produce a tremendous number of exosomes — all containing the viruses’ genetic information. The scary part is that the mRNA “vaccines” are essentially artificial exosomes, each carrying the very part of the virus (the spike protein) that does harm to the body. We have, in essence, traded a natural infection for an artificial one that could be far worse.

Overreaction Of the Immune System Stimulated by The Virus; Cytokine Storm (Immunoexcitotoxicity in The Brain and Spinal Cord)

A recent study demonstrated just how dangerous it is when infected exosomes enter the brain. These exosomes entered microglia, the brain’s special immune cells and the main source of excitotoxins. The exosomes caused the microglia to start generating very high levels of inflammatory cytokines and other immune mediators. These inflammatory substances are then released and do considerable harm to surrounding brain structures. This all occurs with the first injection.

We say that these microglia are “primed,” meaning they are in a state of hyperreactivity but have not fully released their destructive cytokines and excitotoxins yet. The second injection of the mRNA Covid vaccine activates this primed microglia, putting them into an extremely destructive state in which they release high concentrations of inflammatory cytokines and excitotoxins. This explains why people have worse reactions to the second vaccine dose.

The fear is that these vaccines could very well trigger neurodegeneration within specific brain areas, each causing a particular neurological disorder such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, or even a totally new neurological disorder never seen before.

These vaccines can also trigger seizures, strokes, and even neuropsychiatric disorders. Keep in mind that in some cases these disorders do not appear for years or even decades. Dr. Peter McCullough, a professor of internal medicine and cardiology, cited a case in which a woman lost all memory after receiving the first vaccine dose. He also told of a fully vaccinated woman who lost her baby after breastfeeding. The child died of a thrombotic/haemorrhagic episode.

It has been shown that the nanolipid carrier does pass into the mother’s breast milk and can be transmitted through the placenta. Studies have now shown that the Covid-19 spike protein can induce Parkinson’s disease in humans. The vaccine, in essence, releases massive doses of the spike protein within the body, including in the brain and spinal cord. Importantly, the release, because of the widespread distribution of the nanolipid carriers, is directly within each involved tissue, thus maximising the damage. This is a disaster in the making. In my opinion, these vaccines should be stopped now before many more are seriously hurt or even killed.

Russell Blaylock, a retired American neurosurgeon, wrote the above in an extensive paper, ‘Covid-19 pandemic: What is the truth?’, published on 8 December 2021 in the Surgical Neurological International journal. We are republishing sections, more easily digestible portions, of his article as a series of articles titled ‘Covid Pandemic Truths’.

This article is the eighth and the final in our series. It covers the sections in Blaylocks’s paper as subtitled above. You can find the first article in this series HERE.

Although we have not included them, Blaylock’s article is well referenced.

Read Blaylock’s full article – Russell L. Blaylock. Covid-19 pandemic: What is the truth?. 08-Dec-2021;12:59. – by following this LINK.