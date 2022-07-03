The Suicide of Europe: Open Borders and Migrants Used as Human Pawns

Mass migration is not, as it seems, an organic emanation of humanity from poor countries, but a calculated project to repopulate the territory of the declining West, with racism its chief instrument, wrote John Waters.

In a two-part series titled ‘Europe’s Death Rattle’, John Waters explores mass migration with reference to Stephen Smith’s book ‘The Scramble for Europe: Young Africa on its way to the Old Continent’.

Part I discusses – as the culmination of a long-time plan – a global calamity of food scarcity, due to Covid measures and ‘sanctions’, which will cause record numbers of mainly African migrants to enter Europe seeking food.

As Waters’ articles are longer than most would read in one sitting, we are breaking Part II, headed ‘Open Borders, Shut Mouths’, into shorter sections and publishing them as a series titled ‘The Suicide of Europe’. This article is the sixth in our series.

By John Waters

Human pawns

In reality, their project is a racist one, and not merely in its vicious onslaught on the populations of Europe, whom it seeks to dispossess and render historically homeless, as though in reparation for past sins and crimes. It is racist also in the attitudes on show towards, as well as the treatment of, the human quotient appropriated to carry out the dirty work of dispossessing Europeans — the dark-skinned peoples of the ‘Third World’ who are used as demographic, economic and cultural battering-rams to effect what is an at least fourfold purpose:

to drive down wages in European countries so that the fabulously wealthy exploiters of human labour may become even more fabulously wealthy;

to create a new consuming class to replace the dying boomers and those who come after;

to provoke chaos of racial strife within Europe to render it easier to plunder; and

to provide the pretext for increased authoritarianism — road-tested in the Covid exercise — which can be used to quell any future dissent and enforce the new dispensation.

Strangely, or perhaps not, the obliteration of the ‘white’ peoples of Europe does not itself constitute racism under the terms of the governing ideology of Cultural Marxism. This is because only the alleged victims of past wrongdoing — i.e. the descendants or colour-coded proxies of those sufferers of colonial/imperial wrongs — may be regarded as victims within the meaning of the ideology, and this does not apply to people exhibiting the paler shades of skin.

The implicit condescension in what is occurring towards the humanity of the human pawns used to re-populate the former civilisation of Europe is such as to constitute several entirely new incarnations of racism: the infantilisation of entire categories of humanity to appropriate them as cultural and economic sledgehammers, and the designation of peoples and individuals as ‘privileged’, or ‘supremacist’ on the mere basis of skin-colour.

Protecting borders

The narrative permeating Western societies concerning their responsibility to the ‘developing world’ also omits to refer to the fact that nations within the Third World are far more zealous in protecting their own borders than any Western country of today.

What, in the context of mass migration, is called ‘racism’, therefore, might, counter-intuitively, be seen as a feature also within Africa. As Stephen Smith writes: ‘Westerners tend to play down the legal implications of “otherness” involved in intra-African migration as if black people in black Africa were bound to “naturally” get along; as if certain rights were not the privilege of nationals only and special duties were not incumbent on immigrants.’

Africa has its ‘open borders’ agitators also: ‘Often,’ Smith writes, ‘these same “Pan-Africanists” have a tendency to mark as racist any opposition outside of Africa to the arrival of African migrants. Yet the repertoire of negative reactions towards foreigners — or simply more foreigners — is the same south of the Sahara as it is elsewhere. Ranging from a reasoned refusal to murder.’

Interestingly, too, one of the factors contributing to the increase in migrant traffic from Africa to Europe has been the closing off of the option of migrating to South Africa, once the post-apartheid ‘rainbow nation.’ In 2008, South Africa introduced a meritocratic points system to administer inward migration and enacted laws that put an end to automatic citizenship for holders of long-term residency permits. If Ireland or any European country were to attempt such a system, it would find itself labelled ‘racist’.

In 1980s Nigeria, when the welcome for migrants who had come to work in the oil industry ran out with the oil, several hundred thousand ‘foreigners’ (citizens of other African countries) were expelled in two large waves (1983 and 1985). In 1983, two million migrants — over half of them Ghanaians — were deported from Nigeria, with a further 200,000 in 1985. Nigeria said the aliens were taking jobs from Nigerians and causing high crime rates. Ghana claimed that, in the course of the 1985 deportations, the Nigerian police killed 65 of its people. This was denied by the Nigerian government.

Such evidence pointing to the prima facie hypocrisy is of limited value seeing that the determinist manipulators of European and African demographics control the media and the internet to a degree unimaginable even 20 years ago. The total corruption of the journalistic profession by facile ideological ideas and sentimental catch-phrases has ensured that the onslaught of propaganda is unanswerable with mere facts and reason.

What is afoot is an ostensible, though an undeclared, non-negotiable programme of retribution and reparation, used as a front for a new wave of colonialism, in which the heirs of the former victims become the tools of the elites who are themselves the true-blood descendants of the ultimate perpetrators of Europe’s former imperial crimes.

The peoples of Europe, therefore, are being bullied into surrendering their homelands and their existential homes on the basis of, in effect, unchallengeable allegations relating to the behaviours of their ancestors, long dead — by groups and forces, migration and ‘anti-racism’ NGOs in particular — on behalf of interests/individuals whose ancestors were almost certainly profoundly implicated in the same wrongdoing.

The result will be the colonisation of Europe on precisely the same terms as the colonisation of Africa and South America in the past, including the introduction of a neo-feudal system amounting to slavery, in the name of historical justice-seeking. Anything more sinister and hypocritical would amount to a feat of imagination worthy of a Nobel Prize for Literature.

About the Author

John Waters was a journalist, magazine editor and columnist specialising in raising unpopular issues of public importance. He left The Irish Times after 24 years in 2014 and drew the blinds fully on Irish journalism a year later.

Since then, his articles have appeared in publications such as First Things, frontpagemag.com, The Spectator, and The Spectator USA. He has published ten books, the latest, Give Us Back the Bad Roads (2018), being a reflection on the cultural disintegration of Ireland since 1990, in the form of a letter to his late father.

The above is an extract from his article ‘Europe’s death rattle, Part II’. You can read Part I HERE. Follow John Waters’ work by subscribing to his Substack HERE.