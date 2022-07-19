Russian Foreign Ministry: Western Corporate Media and Big Tech is Guilty of “Mediacide”

“In effect, the West wants to deprive its people once and for all of the opportunity to critically analyse the flow of news and replace it with monochrome propaganda coverage … They are doing this under the obvious influence of self-hypnosis in their exclusiveness and permissiveness,” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said in a powerful briefing on 14 July 2022.

She also gave updates on Donbass and Ukraine; challenged a US State Department report titled ‘To vilify Ukraine, the Kremlin resorts to Antisemitic’ as fake propaganda; challenged Western countries requesting reparations from Russia (see paragraph below); highlighted an “Anti-Fake section” on the Foreign Ministry website that had been amended (see paragraph below); addressed the demolition of the monument to Soviet soldiers in Klaipeda and attempts of the collective West to cancel Russian culture; and, more.

Below are extracts from Zakharova’s briefing:

Aftermath of military operations of the United States and its European allies Western countries continue to circulate statements about the need to collect some kind of reparations from Russia and expropriate – in other words, misappropriate – Russian public and private assets abroad. Sometimes they add “for rebuilding Ukraine.” And sometimes you just need to take everything away and rob once again. In this context, the Russian Foreign Ministry has prepared visual information materials on the consequences of the military adventures of the United States and its European allies over the past couple of decades. Briefing by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow, July 14, 2022, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Amendments in the Anti-Fake section on the Foreign Ministry’s website The Anti-Fake section existed on the Foreign Ministry website for a long time. We cited examples of publications demonstrating how different media publish fake reports. We also provided materials rebutting these fakes. We launched this section in 2017 …The situation changed drastically after February 2022. As Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, a hybrid war was declared on us (this happened long ago but now it has entered its active phase). This was more obvious than ever before in the information space. It looked like information terrorism. It was impossible to analyse every publication … We didn’t update this section because there were so many fakes that we couldn’t cope with analysing them. Today, we will carry at 3 pm (Moscow time) a number of reviews of the foreign media publications that replicated incorrect information in our Press Service section. Briefing by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow, July 14, 2022, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

In an article, Clandestine, who simply self describes as an “Astute Observer 11B,” highlights a section of Zakharova’s briefing regarding Western corporate media and internet services: ‘Online chronicles of reprisals against Russian media and journalists by Western countries and internet companies’.

By Clandestine

I have been scouring the Russian Embassy in the USA official website for juicy information and I stumbled across a briefing from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, on 14 July 2022. It has some VERY interesting comments pertaining to the Western Governments and Big Tech, and their hypocritical attempts to suppress inconvenient media reports, specifically those coming from Russia and Independent Journalists.

But I want to focus on one passage in particular, see below:

Online chronicles of reprisals against Russian media and journalists by Western countries and internet companies For several years, we have been compelled to write regularly about the West’s efforts to suppress Russian and undesirable to the authorities Russian language media that were preventing the political elites of the “advanced democracies” from manipulating public opinion in their countries as they saw fit. However, it is difficult to find a name for what happened and continues to happen almost every day since February 24 of this year simply for lack of any historical analogy. The closest definition that occurs to us in an attempt to describe this notion would be “mediacide based on ethnic origin and political conviction.” In other words, this is an attempt to destroy the very notion of media pluralism through the totalitarian cleansing of one’s information space, including the digital space, from all alternative views on global events. This primarily concerns all Russian, Russian-language and Russia-affiliated media without exception. An entire arsenal of reprisals and restrictions is used against their distributors at the same time. The main enemies include Russian journalists, military correspondents, editors-in-chief and bloggers that provide not only a one-sided, Western interpretation of events but also alternative reports. The leaders of public opinion are in the same category. In effect, the West wants to deprive its people once and for all of the opportunity to critically analyse the flow of news and replace it with monochrome propaganda coverage. In the process, they continue to talk about the intransient value of freedom of speech. This is not just the expression of model hypocrisy typical of the rhetoric from a neo-liberal political class. They are doing this under the obvious influence of self-hypnosis in their exclusiveness and permissiveness. We do not see any point in arguing with these pseudo proponents of freedom of speech with their obvious signs of personality disorder. We will start publishing chronicles of the most striking facts of reprisal and harassment of the Russian media and journalists on the Foreign Ministry website that have occurred since the recognition of the independence of the DPR and the LPR and the start of the special military operation to defend Donbass. It is impossible to mention everything every time. This material will be accessible to all those who are not indifferent to the status of freedom of speech in the world. We want to explain in practical terms what “mediacide” as regards Russian and Russian-language media and journalists means. We will regularly update this information because we realise that there will be many reasons for doing so in the near future. This exorbitant hype in harassing the Russian media will not abate. Why? Because the Western regimes have taken a course towards the complete cleansing of the media space from everything that does not fit in into their vision of the world. Briefing by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow, July 14, 2022, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Wow… that was powerful. Essentially the Russian Government are saying that the West are a bunch of hypocritical Orwellian Neo-Liberal Fascists committing “MEDIACIDE” and forcefully monopolising the narrative on global events via totalitarian measures, to push “monochrome propaganda”, while simultaneously parading as the shining beacon of “Freedom of Speech”.

Zakharova also calls out US Internet companies and Big Tech, due to their willing subordination, aiding the suppression of Russian and independent narratives via censorship and Western blackouts on media. Bending the knee and assisting in State sponsored Fascism.

She goes on to say that Russia sees no value in any diplomacy with these entities due to their striking hypocrisy and signs of “personality disorder”. Calling out the liberal-globalists for not following the same rules they so harshly impose on others. Rules for thee, not for me. It’s (D)ifferent.

And the most important sentence is the last one, “Western regimes have taken a course towards the complete cleansing of the media space from everything that does not fit in into their vision of the world.”

I could not have said it any better myself. The sacred freedoms protected by the US Constitution have been completely disregarded and trampled on by the Liberal-Globalist entities who manipulate all American and Western life, aka, the Deep State.

This perversion of the Constitution and crimes perpetrated on humanity cannot and WILL NOT go unpunished. A great reckoning is coming, one way or another. Let us pray that the Constitution holds firm, and the forces of Good triumph over the blasphemous evil that has infiltrated our midst.

