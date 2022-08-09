Israeli “Monkeypox Outbreak is Linked to mRNA Vaccines” Professor is Censored but Not Silenced

Social media have become war machines for Big Pharma. There is no way they will allow Internet users who denigrate vaccines to express themselves freely. Even the greatest doctors, even the best scientists in the world are not allowed to question the effectiveness of vaccines. They are simply censored, banned, excommunicated, as in the good old days of the inquisition. The latest example is that of Prof. Shmuel Shapira.

Professor Dr. Shmuel Shapira, one of Israel’s foremost scientists, suggested in a tweet that the monkeypox outbreak is linked to mRNA vaccines. Twitter immediately sprung to action and forced the Doctor to delete his message if he wanted to continue using their platform.

Professor Shmuel Shapira, MD, MPH, served as director general of the Israel Institute for Biological Research (“IIBR”) between 2013 and 2021, where he led Israel’s efforts to develop a Covid vaccine.

Dr. Shapira is also the founder and head of the Military Medicine Department of the Hebrew University Faculty of Medicine and the IDF Medical Corps. In addition, he is a Senior Research Fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at Reichman University in Israel.

Shapira was previously deputy director general of the Hadassah Medical Organization and director of the Hadassah School of Public Health at Hebrew University. He is a Colonel (Res.) in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and served as chief of the IDF’s Trauma Division.

He has published more than 110 peer-reviewed scientific papers a. He is an editor of Essentials of Terror Medicine, Best Practice for Medical Management of Terror Incidents, and Medical Response to Terror Threats.

Last week, Twitter censored Prof. Shapira—who was “physically injured” after his third Pfizer vaccine—and forced him to remove a post which said: “Monkeypox cases were rare for years. During the last years a single case was documented in Israel. It is well established the mRNA vaccines affect the natural immune system. A monkeypox outbreak following massive covid vaccination: *Is not a coincidence.”

Prof. Shapira was the driving force behind Israel’s program to develop its own vaccine, and was the one who convinced authorities to launch the program under the IIBR, despite the fact that the institute has always been meant to serve defence and security needs. In May 2021, Prof Shapira unexpectedly quit his role as director of IIBR.

In February 2022, the Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) released results of a survey of about two thousand people, 3-4 weeks after they received the third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid “vaccine.” The survey asked about the adverse events people experienced following vaccination. “The results are absolutely devastating to the Covid-19 vaccine program and the push for vaccine mandates,” wrote Jackanapes Junction.

In May 2022 Prof. Shapira tweeted that he had received three doses of Covid injection and was physically injured “in a very significant way as many others were injured.”

In June he tweeted that he would continue to ask “why give an outdated fifth vaccine that does not prevent disease and apparently causes many significant and common side effects.”

On 28 July, Prof. Shapira tweeted: “[Twitter] warned me to remove the connecting [monkeypox] to [Covid-19]. Each day I understand better where we live and in which year.”

On 4 August, Prof. Shapira tweeted: “The victory will be ours. The spell is fading, and the shocking truth regarding the various damages and side-effects is showing up.”

On Sunday, Prof. Shapira tweeted: “So now I have more followers than the Israeli Ministry of Health’s Twitter page.”