[…] Covid Related Pay-outs Almost Double In 2021 Across UK’s Insurance Industry […]

The United Kingdom is one of the largest insurance markets in the world, being home to both a very large domestic market and many multinational insurers who provide insurance services around the world. As of 2019, the insurance industry of the United Kingdom was the largest in Europe based on total domestic insurance premiums written (direct premiums and reinsurance ceded). At the same time, the UK was ranked fifth by life and non-life direct premiums written globally – surpassed only by the US, China, Germany, and Japan.

We’ve previously published articles about two US life insurance companies whose claims dramatically increased in 2021, the first year of the Covid “vaccine.”

In the video below, KUSI News discussed this overwhelming and unexplainable increase in all-cause deaths among 18 to 49-year-olds with Dr. Kelly Victory.

KUSI News: There was an unexpected 40% increase in ‘all cause deaths’ in 2021, 2 February 2022 (8 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube you can watch it on Rumble HERE and read the accompanying article HERE.

Also in February, the German health insurance company BKK ProVita analysed data from 10.9 million people insured with BKK. The analysis produced alarming data that proved gross underreporting of Covid vaccine injuries by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (“PEI”): around 217,000 of just under 11 million BKK policyholders had been treated for Covid injection adverse effects while PEI showed only 244,576 adverse effects reported based on 61.4 million vaccinated people.

In July, according to data from Techniker Krankenkasse (“TK”), the largest German medical insurance company, there were a total of 437,593 insurance claims billed under the four diagnostic codes for vaccine injury in 2021. To put those numbers in perspective, the total numbers billed for a vaccine injury code in the two preceding years were 13,777 and 15,044, respectively.

As the Daily Sceptic noted, given that TK insures 11 million people, that means 1 in 23, or 4.3%, had a medical treatment billed for vaccine injury. And that assumes all 11 million were vaccinated. The background vaccination rate in Germany is 78%, although most of the unvaccinated are children, so the rate of injury per vaccinated person is likely even higher (5.1%).

Read more: German insurance claims hint at millions of unreported vaccine injuries, Daniel Horowitz, Conservative Review, 15 August 2022

In this article, we attempt to gauge whether the life insurance industry in the UK is suffering similar increases year on year. We’re not attempting to make exact estimations but rather enough of an estimation to raise questions.

Firstly, some definitions. Life assurance, or whole of life insurance, pays out a guaranteed lump sum when you die, no matter when your death takes place. Life assurance covers a person’s whole life. Whereas, life insurance, or term assurance, covers a person for a specific time, for example until a mortgage has been fully paid.

The basis of this article is four articles published by the Association of British Insurers (“ABI”) which is the association of the UK’s insurance and long-term savings industry. ABI represents over 200 member companies making it the largest insurance association in Europe and the fourth largest in the world.

Three of ABI’s articles we refer to are summaries of insurance pay-outs in the UK, one for each of the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. The fourth relates to claims paid during 2020 specifically relating to Covid. These four articles are as listed below:

How Many People Died Due to Covid In 2020?

In March 2021, ABI reported that insurers paid out £202 million “to support the families of people who tragically died due to Covid in 2020.” There were 11,198 claims received under individual and group life insurance policies:

“Of these, 10,205 were individual policies (whole life, term insurance and critical illness claims) with 993 on group life insurance schemes.”

Some of the 10,205 claims on individual policies related to critical illness. ABI gave the example of a nurse who was diagnosed with Covid which deteriorated and was left with a permanent neurological deficit with severe memory problems. However, for our rough calculation, we’ll assume all the 11,198 claims were made on life policies.

Statista provides extensive statics on the insurance industry however the details are hidden behind a paywall. Although we are unable to verify the statistics, Marija Petkova has helpfully summarised Statista and others’ data in an article titled ‘Ten Fascinating Life Insurance Statistics About the UK’. Her first “fascinating statistic” is that “one in three Brits are life insured, or more precisely, 60% have no such insurance.”

So, using the information provided by ABI on the number of Covid claims made and the number of people in the UK who have life insurance, we can make a ballpark estimate of how many people died in the UK due to Covid and compare that to the Covid deaths as publicised in corporate media.

Our first assumption is that ABI is referring to a calendar year. This is most likely incorrect. However, the start and end month only is only relevant when, after our calculations, making a comparison to the number of Covid deaths recorded by the UK government.

Our second assumption is that the entire population had been exposed to Covid. In March 2020, a study by Oxford’s Evolutionary Ecology of Infectious Disease group suggested Covid first reached the UK by mid-January 2020 and could have infected as much as 68% of the population and so the population would have reached herd immunity.

Although infection fatality rates (“IFR”) constantly fluctuate, depending on the vulnerability of a particular population, Professor Sunetra Gupta lead author of the March 2020 study hypothesised an IFR for Covid in the UK in the region of 0.1%. In August 2021, Prof. Gupta said “if, as I suspected at the time, the official death figures were being over-counted by as much as 50%, that figure would reduce further to nearer 5 in 10,000, or 0.05%.” Adding, that these estimates may be somewhat overly optimistic, but not outrageously so.

According to The World Factbook, produced for US policymakers and coordinated throughout the US Intelligence Community, the population of the UK in 2020 was estimated at 67,791,400, of which 29.12% were below the age of 24. In our calculation, we are excluding those below the age of 24 as they almost certainly will not have taken out life insurance. Thus, the population of the UK 24+ years old in 2020 was 48,050,544 (67,791,400 x 70.88%).

Petkova stated 60% have no life insurance but more than 30% did – there is 10% missing in her summary. So, we’ll use a range, of 30% (“A”) and 40% (“B”), for our ballpark estimation. Thus, the number of life insurance policyholders in the UK can be calculated as follows:

48,050,544 x 30% = 14,415,163 (A)

48,050,544 x 40% = 19,220,217 (B)

That means the number of people who died due to Covid represented between 0.078% (11,198 / 14,415,163) and 0.058% (11,198 / 19,220,217) of the life-insured population. As a quick sense check, Prof. Gupta estimated the IFR for Covid was in the region of 0.05% – 0.1%.

According to a response to a Freedom of Information request, during 2020 the average age of those who died due to Covid was 83 years old. While we don’t know the ages of those who made the insurance claims, we can assume that those aged below 24 can be excluded when extrapolating to the whole of the UK population as if any significant number of younger people had died, the average would have been a lot lower. So, using the population of the UK aged 24+ the total number of people who died due to Covid in the UK during 2020 can be estimated as:

48,050,544 x 0.078% = 37,326 (A)

48,050,544 x 0.058% = 27,995 (B)

Using life insurance information, our ballpark estimate of the total Covid deaths during 2020 calculates as between 28k and 37k. And our calculations are a gross overestimation considering the average age at death was 83 while we have used the entire population aged over 24. However, as of 31 December 2020, the UK government recorded twice that number, 76,682, which would seem to agree with what Prof. Gupta suspected in August 2021: that “the official death figures were being over-counted by as much as 50%.”

Covid Related Pay-outs Almost Double in 2021

Pay-outs for Covid-19 related individual claims almost doubled in 2021, to £261 million, despite the number of claims paid remaining almost identical to 2020. This was due to a 69% increase in term assurance claims, where the average payment was £69,760. Pay-outs for bereavement, illness, and injury claims top £18.6 million a day, ABI, 21 May 2022

Term assurance claims increased by 69%. Term assurance is life insurance where the sum assured under the policy is only paid out if death occurs within a specified term. If the life assured survives until the end of the term, the policy will expire and there will be no monies payable. The example we gave at the beginning of this article was life insurance taken throughout mortgage repayments.

In the year of the “vaccine” there are as many claims as in the year of the “pandemic.” And of the claims made, there was a 69% increase relating to people who had died.

It’s not clear if the 69% increase is due to the number of claims or their value. But looking at a summary of some of the numbers and average values of claims over the three years may give some indication.

In their article ABI provided details of what insurers paid out to those who tragically died due to Covid in 2020:

11,198 claims were received under individual and group life insurance policies. Of these, 10,205 were individual policies (whole life, term insurance and critical illness claims).

Of the total £202 million paid, £128 million related to individual policies.

The average pay-out on individual policies was £13,100

In the tables below term assurance or life insurance policies are labelled as “Life” and whole of life insurance or life assurance policies are labelled as “Whole Life.”

Number of new claims paid:

2019 2020 2021 Critical Illness 17,995 16,845 18,016 Life 39,638 43,160 48,091 Permanent Disability 474 391 378 Whole Life 229,197 237,458 229,586 Income Protection 27,275 27,281 27,892

Average value of the claim paid (GBP):

2019 (£) 2020 (£) 2021 (£) Critical Illness 67,573 67,011 67,951 Life 77,535 79,304 80,485 Permanent Disability 68,174 71,939 74,209 Whole Life 3,464 4,026 4,125 Income Protection 20,425 22,170 23,380

As the average pay-out in 2020 was £13,100 and the average value of the claims for “life” was £79,204, we can assume that a significant number of the Covid claims made in 2020 related to “Whole Life” policies. Could this be a reflection that the average age of those who died from Covid in 2020 was older, perhaps 83 years old?

In 2021, there was a 69% increase in “life” claims at an average claim of £69,760. This implies that although there were a similar number of Covid-related claims over all types of policies, the 69% in “life” is due to an increase in the value of the claims made rather than an increase in the number of people who died.

Also, the total Covid-related claims in 2021 amounted to £261 million. At an average of £69,760 for “life” that would equate to a maximum of 3,741 people who had died. Far less than that stated for 2020 of 11,198. So perhaps a large number of the Covid claims paid out in 2021 related to lower values such as income protection, for example. Both the increase in the value of term assurance claims and the number of income protection claims paid out indicate a shift towards claims made by younger, working-age policyholders in 2021.

We wonder if UK insurance companies have calculated the risk of even, possibly, higher “Covid” pay-outs as more “vaccines” are administered in the future. In 2021 pay-outs due to “Covid” deaths increased by 69% and doubled across all policy types. What could that increase be in 2022, 2023 or 2024?

As Yale University epidemiologist Harvey Risch said, insurers’ actuaries estimated Covid vaccinees would live longer than they have based on misrepresentations about all-cause mortality from the original clinical trials:

“[Insurance companies] have a major financial risk that they have to try and figure out how to manage. And they’re the ones who’re going to go back against the vaccine manufacturers saying that the representation about all-cause mortality was misrepresented from the original trials. That, I think, is going to be a major push back on the vaccine manufacturers.”

At this point, we’re reminded of articles such as ‘Will Covid-19 Vaccination Disqualify You from Life Insurance? Here Are the Claims’ published by Forbes in May 2021 mocking those who raised the problem with insurance company pay-outs early on:

“What does getting a Covid-19 vaccine have to do with life insurance? Well, neither rhymes with the word “porcupine.” But some on social media are claiming another link between the two.”

And the Medscape article ‘Don’t Want a Vaccine? Be Prepared to Pay More for Insurance’ published in August 2021:

“The vaccine resisters offer all kinds of reasons for refusing the free shots and for ignoring efforts to nudge them to get inoculated … There’s logic behind insurers’ waiver rollback: Why should patients be kept financially unharmed from what is now a preventable hospitalisation, thanks to a vaccine that the government paid for and made available free of charge? … A harsher society might impose tough penalties on people who refuse vaccinations and contract the virus.”