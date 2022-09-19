Doctors call for end to Vaccine Mandates in Healthcare after deaths of at least 32 Canadian Doctors due to COVID Vaccination

As of 3 September, Dr. William Makis had identified 32 young Canadian doctors who “died suddenly” in the past 16 months. The doctors were fully Covid “vaccinated.”

I have now tracked 32 Canadian doctors’ sudden deaths (thank you to all who contributed). These doctors were actively practising medicine & were healthy prior to taking illegally mandated Covid-19 Vaccines (2, 3 or 4 doses). I’ve sent a letter to Canadian Medical Association (CMA) Presidents Dr. Alika Lafontaine & Dr. Katharine Smart, both of whom supported Covid-19 Vaccine mandates on all of Canada’s 92,000 doctors and I urged them to call for IMMEDIATE termination of all Covid-19 Vaccine mandates in Canada’s healthcare, as well as Investigations & Public Inquiries into these sudden deaths. CMA cannot continue to ignore this catastrophe. Dr. William Makis, MD, on Gettr, 3 September 2022

Dr. Markis’ letter to Smart and Lafontaine, former and current president respectively of the Canadian Medical Association (“CMA”), stated: “I am attaching photos and information of 32 young Canadian doctors who died suddenly and unexpectedly … Each of these deaths is highly suspicious for Covid-19 vaccine Injury … You cannot stay silent while illegally mandated Covid-19 vaccines may be killing dozens of young Canadian doctors.”

Below is the full text of Dr. Markis’ letter to the two Presidents of CMA.

Dear CMA Presidents Dr. Alika Lafontaine (2022-23) and Dr. Katharine Smart (2021-22)

Re: Sudden deaths of 32 young Canadian doctors since rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

CMA’s Mission Statement is: “Empowering and caring for patients”. CMA’s Vision Statement is: “A vibrant profession and a healthy population”. Since the rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines in Canada starting in December 2020, CMA has aggressively and unethically promoted the use of experimental COVID-19 Vaccines in populations where risks of serious vaccine injury far outweighed any potential benefits (including children of all ages, teens, pregnant women, healthy adults < age 70).

CMA also supported illegal and unscientific COVID-19 Vaccine mandates that were forced upon Canada’s 92,000 doctors by corrupt health bureaucrats. CMA did so in violation of its own CMA Code of Ethics, and both of you participated in these ethics violations. You betrayed not only your physician members but the Canadian public that CMA serves. This is unprecedented in CMA’s 155-year history.

I am attaching photos and information of 32 young Canadian doctors who died suddenly and unexpectedly in the past 16 months, all of whom were double, triple or quadruple COVID-19 vaccinated. Each of these deaths is highly suspicious for COVID-19 Vaccine Injury, as these previously healthy doctors died suddenly while engaging in regular physical activity, died unexpectedly in their sleep, suffered heart attacks, strokes, unusual accidents, or developed sudden onset aggressive cancers.

Pfizer and Moderna may not be legally liable for their defective pharmaceutical products, but in publicly promoting their forceful use on Canada’s doctors, you are both legally liable, and so is CMA.

You cannot stay silent while illegally mandated COVID-19 Vaccines may be killing dozens of young Canadian doctors and putting thousands of doctors at high risk of severe injury and death. I am urging you to remember your ethics and Oath, and use your platform as Presidents of CMA to publicly call for the immediate termination of all COVID-19 Vaccine mandates in Canada’s healthcare, and call for urgent Investigations and Public Inquiries into what is killing fully COVID-19 vaccinated young Canadian doctors.

Thank you,

Dr. William Makis MD, FRCPC

In an interview with Librti, Dr. Makis discussed the 32 young doctors who died suddenly or developed aggressive cancer after they were injected with Covid “vaccines.” These don’t include the two paramedics or nurses that have died suddenly.

The first case that concerned Dr. Makis was the death of Dr. Sohrab Lutchmedial in November 2021. Dr. Lutchmedial was one of the first healthcare workers to get a booster dose. According to a Facebook post by Dr. Lutchmedial, he received a booster dose on 24 October 2021 – two weeks later he died in his sleep.

As Dr. Markis did more research, he discovered there had been many more deaths of young Canadian doctors, that had taken at least two Covid injections, prior to Dr. Lutchmedial. Unlike the case of Dr. Lutchmedial, these deaths had not been publicised by corporate media.

The second death that caught Dr. Markis’ attention, and initiated him compiling data, was a Toronto family doctor who died in December 2021 – he had received his booster dose four days before. At 48 years old, this doctor died in his sleep after experiencing chest pains earlier that day.

“The more I looked, the more I found. It’s shocking. Right now, I have it at 32, young doctors’ deaths. These were all doctors who were still actively practising medicine. Many died in their sleep, many died while exercising,” said Dr. Markis.

Four or five out of the 32 died of very aggressive cancers, Dr. Markis said.

“I made sure to double check that they had developed those cancers very recently. All of those had been diagnosed with cancer within the past year. So, they would have had at least the first two doses. So, you cannot exclude the mRNA vaccine as a suspect in those deaths. Because we know the mRNA vaccines suppress the immune system. They make it difficult for the immune system to control cancer cells, tumour cells and mutated cells. We also know that the vaccines can interfere with DNA repair proteins. So, there are mechanisms where the vaccine could initiate cancer or could accelerate cancers. So, we cannot exclude the vaccine as a suspect.”

There was a 26-year-old medical student who developed a very rare brain tumour, again after two doses of Covid injection. The tumour was a very rare type of cancer that was extremely aggressive, very rapid, “and I believe it killed him within just a few months,” Dr. Markis said. This young man was awarded his medical degree shortly after he died.

Dr. Markis trained as a nuclear medicine radiologist and oncologist. His main speciality is radiology and nuclear medicine but he also had an oncology practice. His medical license was revoked before the Covid era began for blowing the whistle regarding the corruption in cancer research. He explained to Librti how Canada’s medical colleges silence, get rid of and attempt to ruin doctors who speak out or blow the whistle.

“The colleges can make your life a living hell … There are no repercussions for the medical establishment, the bureaucracy … Every college in Canada is a private corporation. So, these are private entities, privately owned, that control the licenses of every doctor in Canada … The way it’s been set up is that … the provincial government gave these private corporations the ability to regulate medicine, they call this self-regulation … self-regulation in medicine is a fraud.”

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Librti: Dr. Makis Reveals 32 Young Dead Doctors and Corruption in Canadian Healthcare, 5 September 2022, (104 mins)

Featured image: Protesters against Covid-19 vaccine mandates say they’re pro-freedom, ‘not anti-vax’, CBC, 3 September 2021