James Corbett Discusses 9/11, Al Qaeda and The War on Terror

Last week, Holding the Line’s Rusere Shoniwa had a discussion with James Corbett to get some of his insights into the current state of world geopolitics.

It began with a discussion of a documentary Corbett released last year which pieced together his research of more than 15 years on what happened on 11 September 2001, commonly referred to as the “9/11 attacks.”

“I think anyone … going down this particular rabbit hole and [those] who have lived through the last couple of decades of the construction of this myth … will be able to recognise the process of how this type of myth is constructed so that they can then deconstruct it on the fly in the future … If we do not know history, we will be doomed to repeat it. And yes, it might take on different flavours, or different spin, but it will be the same sorts of lies sold in the same sorts of ways,” Corbett said.

Holding the LIne are journalists who are against censorship. It is a group of journalists who came together in 2021 to challenge media orthodoxy over Covid-19.

Corbett is an award-winning investigative journalist who has lectured on geopolitics at the University of Groningen’s Studium Generale. He has also delivered presentations on open-source journalism at The French Institute for Research in Computer Science, at Ted-X-Groningen and at Rit-su-meikan University in Kyoto. He is the host of The Corbett Report, an independent news source for critical analysis of politics, society, history, and economics. The Corbett Report is essential viewing for an understanding of how the world works and how powerful institutions shape history.

During his latest discussion with Hold the Line, Corbett spoke about one of his latest pieces of work – an epic three-part documentary series entitled ‘False Flags: A Secret History of Al Qaeda’. The trilogy is jaw-dropping and gut-wrenching in equal measure, even for those who already know about the vast holes in 9/11’s official narrative and the concept of false flag events. As Corbett said in his interview with Holding the Line, we must learn from this history so it is not repeated.

‘False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda’ takes you on a mind-blowing journey into the history that shaped geopolitics in the Middle East and gave birth to Al Qaeda. Crucially, it draws on a bank of evidence that is so rich in quality and depth that it leads ineluctably to the conclusion that 9/11 was a false flag event.

In reaching this conclusion, the documentary series unveils the true meaning of 9/11. In many respects, one can’t understand what is happening now unless we understand 9/11 – not just the evidential holes in the narrative but getting to the heart of how the deep state used 9/11 in its aftermath. This is crucial to the whole story because the reasons for 9/11 are unfolding right now. The ultimate goals of that project are continuously morphing. The terror suspects in 2001 all had Arabic names and came from faraway places in the Middle East. Today, if you disagree with the orthodoxy of the day and if you express that disagreement in ways that truly threaten the Government’s programme, you are the terrorist – a domestic terrorist. This is the route that governments in the formerly free world are going down with various forms of legislation to censor and criminalise dissent of all forms.

You can watch ‘False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda’ Part 1: Origin Story (66 mins) HERE, Part 2: 9/11 (120 mins) HERE and Part 3: The War on Terror (120 mins) HERE.

The Holding the Line conversation then moved into a discussion of the geopolitical implications of the Ukraine conflict, speculation on the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage and on the future of humanity in a multipolar world under the NATO and BRICS power blocs.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Odysee.

Journalists Against Covid Censorship: James Corbett speaks to HTL’s Rusere Shoniwa about his latest documentary series, False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda (2022), 7 October 2022 (67 mins)

Featured image: Pilots present Evidence that no Planes hit Towers on 9/11