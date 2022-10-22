The Fake Long Covid Plague – Another Useful Confidence Trick

The biggest and most significant research into long covid, involving 26,000 individuals, concluded that long covid is largely a psychological problem.

In America, there are 12 million people off work with this imaginary disorder. In the UK there are two million long covid sufferers signed off sick – unable to work.

The truth is that people who had taken a year off work on full pay didn’t want to go back to their offices.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The evidence shows that long covid is a combination of hypochondria and malingering.

It’s the beginning of the universal basic income – a critical part of the Great Reset now being trialled in Wales and Ireland.

There was never a global covid pandemic but now we have a global long covid pandemic.

So, why have they created this fake disease – “long covid”?

First, governments have welcomed the growth in the number of alleged covid sufferers because it helps make people afraid of the rebranded flu – and accept the jabs which are dishonestly promoted as preventing it.

Second, governments know that if a huge chunk of the workforce stays at home the disruption and the cost will severely damage the economy.

Third, and this is crucial, the false long covid disease is an excellent cover for the injuries caused by the covid-19 jabs.

Fourth, long covid is keeping NHS staff at home and causing NHS waiting lists to soar still higher – all part of the deliberate plan to wreck health care.

Fifth, if people weren’t off sick with alleged long covid the unemployment figures would be much higher. And that would be another embarrassment for beleaguered Governments.

A list of the commonest side effects associated with the covid-19 jabs just happens to be the same as the commonest symptoms associated with “long covid.”

Naturally, anyone who dares to look at the evidence – and question the long covid myth – is dismissed as a conspiracy theorist and banned from sharing their views.

As usual, there is no debate in the mainstream media where journalists are terrified of the truth and have to cover their eyes if a fact threatens their daily deceit.

Vernon Coleman’s book Endgame (available in hardcover and as a paperback and an eBook on Amazon) explains what is going on – and what the conspirators really want.