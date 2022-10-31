They’re Deliberately Destroying Britain – Will the Zombies Ever Wake up?

Back in July I wrote that if the appalling Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister we would be lost forever. I wrote that I believed Britain would be sucked into the Great Reset at terrifying speed. And I said that Sunak was the deadliest and most dangerous of the motley crew contending for the leadership of the Tory Party and, therefore, the nation.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Now Sunak is Prime Minister – though he received the support of only half of Conservative MPs, he was not the favoured candidate of the Conservative Party members and he was not elected to the position by the British electorate. How the hell did that happen? Do you think I’m being paranoid to suspect that it was all fixed for the Goldman Sachs/WEF candidate to win?

Sunak’s track record is appalling. He said he wouldn’t put up taxes. And then he put up taxes. He wasted £11 billion of taxpayers’ money by paying too much interest on the UK’s debt. He said he hadn’t broken any lockdown laws. But he was fined by the police for breaking lockdown laws. The police said that those breaking lockdown laws were risking a criminal record. Does that mean our new Prime Minister is a criminal?

Politicians used to be lawyers because lawyers used to be the most ruthless liars in any society. Today, many politicians were bankers. Could that possibly be because bankers are more ruthless and bigger liars?

Sunak stuck by Johnson through months of chaos and appalling behaviour. He only jumped ship when it became inevitable that Johnson would have to go. He resigned to save his own skin. Within hours Sunak was being promoted with a flashy video.

Sunak, who was head boy at school, is a former employee of Goldman Sachs – ‘the vampire squid wrapped round the face of humanity’ and in my view the most corrupt, evil bank in world history. Check out its record. And then check out how many other public figures used to work there. Goldman Sachs alumni sometimes seem to control the world.

Sunak had a green card while living in Downing Street – and the green card declared him a permanent resident of the United States. Sunak’s wife minimised paying UK taxes.

The company to which Sunak is linked continued trading with Russia when other companies were forced to abandon their relationships.

And as I revealed last July, Sunak’s father-in-law’s company Infosys has close links to Schwab’s World Economic Forum. Infosys is described as a global leader in next-generation digital services – “enabling clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation.”

That’s social credit to you and me.

We might as well have Klaus Schwab of the WEF as Prime Minister. At least then we wouldn’t have to put up with that ever-present and unconvincing dental display. We’ve got a Prime Minister who has the inane manufactured grin of the runner-up in a bad reality show.

Sunak will run Britain deep into the Great Reset – taking our hopes and our humanity with him.

Only God can help us now.