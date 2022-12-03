Are Undisclosed Ingredients of Covid Injections Contamination or Trade Secrets?

More than 12.7 billion doses of Covid-19 injections have been administered since it became available nearly two years ago. Some have received one or two doses, while others have had multiple doses. Yet many don’t know what these injections actually contain.

Official sources provide ingredient lists. For example, vials from Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer famously contain mRNA. While, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson’s (Janssen’s) injections don’t contain mRNA but instead feature an adenovirus expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Several items on the list of these publicly disclosed ingredients, such as mRNA and SM-102, come with controversy. Public health officials, regulators, and drug makers have been quick to defend these ingredients as safe and necessary to ensure the vaccines’ effectiveness.

Experts have also been quick to quash fears that the injections may contain other, even more questionable components not disclosed to the public.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

The Epoch Times has published a good article on the unlisted ingredients in Covid injections. We’ve covered the majority of the content in previous articles, but The Epoch Times’ article pulls it together and considers whether the findings are intended ingredients or a result of contamination. Below we have extracted some information from The Epoch Times’ article and added a few of our own points. To read The Epoch Times’ article you may have to register by creating an account but registration is free. Read the full article ‘A Look Inside the Covid Vaccines and the Blood of the Vaccinated’ HERE.

Presence of Metals

In August we published an article about a report that the German Working Group for Covid Vaccine Analysis (“GWG”) which was released in July. GWG is an international network of more than 60 scientists, medical doctors, and other experts. Their goal is an in-depth laboratory analysis of Covid injections.

On 5 September, a microbiologist and gain-of-function expert from GWG, Sabine Stebel, presented the group’s findings before the World Council for Health General Assembly. Researchers looked at most of the Covid “vaccines” on the market: Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer’s Comirnaty.

In the video below, Stebel’s 28-minute presentation begins at timestamp 42:11. Alternatively, you can watch a video of Stebel’s presentation clipped from the full version on WCH’s website HERE.

World Council for Health General Assembly #56, 5 September 2022

GWG examined vials using scanning electron microscopy and energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy. What they found were relatively large metallic foreign bodies. The European Union’s good manufacturing practice (“GMP”) standards permit particle sizes no greater than a quarter of a micrometre, but GWG’s analysis discovered many metal particles from several batches that measured in the double digits. These metallic objects were found in all Pfizer and AstraZeneca vials studied, as well as some Johnson and Johnson vials, GWG said.

The types of particles found consisted of alkali metals such as caesium and potassium, alkaline earth metals such as calcium and barium, and cobalt, iron, chromium, and titanium. Researchers also found rare earth metals such as cerium and gadolinium, as well as aluminium, silicon, and sulphur. Although some of these elements are nontoxic and even essential to human health, many can be highly toxic even at low doses.

Changes in Blood

In addition to analysing vaccine vials, GWG researchers analysed the blood of vaccinated individuals and compared it to blood samples from nonvaccinated individuals. They found that the blood from all the vaccinated patients they tested (specifically those having had either the BioNTech/Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines) presented “novel structures,” such as rectangular crystals and spirals.

“These kinds of structures have never been found in human blood before. These structures were most frequently found in the Comirnaty vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer,” the report reads.

Injected people have 100 per cent consistently altered blood. This includes impeded blood flow with red blood cells sticking to each other, even to the extreme of “rouleaux formation,” and profoundly decreased red blood cell stability and survival.

Another feature of vaccinated blood samples was the degradation of the blood itself. The report provides images from live blood cell analysis of the cell membranes of erythrocytes (red blood cells that look like concave discs) that have become deformed and notes an “unusually rapid disintegration of the different types of cells in the vaccinated blood.” Such cell deformations are usually only seen in chronically ill people and people with severe degenerative diseases.

Researchers also observed frequent examples of blood clots and changes in blood viscosity, with vaccinated individuals demonstrating reduced blood flow capacity because of blood cells sticking to one another.

Contamination or Proprietary Secret?

Drug makers admit contamination is possible, as GWG wasn’t the first to detect metal in the vials. The group’s work was initially inspired by news of stainless-steel contaminants found in Moderna vaccine vials in Japan in 2021. Later that year, foreign material was found in unused Pfizer vials at vaccination sites in three Japanese cities. However, at a press conference, Pfizer’s Japanese subsidiary surmised that the material was likely vaccine ingredients that hadn’t been fully dissolved and that they posed no safety or efficacy issues.

In August 2021, Dr. Robert Young also found particles composed of stainless steel which were glued together with a “carbon-based glue” of reduced graphene oxide in a vial of the Janssen “vaccine.”

Pablo Campra, a chemical sciences professor and researcher at Universidad de Almería in Spain, found evidence of graphene-like nanoparticles in numerous vials from four different vaccine makers. And analyses other than Campra’s have detected graphene nano-structures in Covid injections. Yet the drug industry and public health experts explicitly state that these vaccines contain no such thing.

Researchers concluded that the only concern for adding graphene oxide was its potential for toxicity. It would hardly be the first time a toxic substance was added to medicine. Many drugs employ toxic substances in low doses to provide a medicinal effect. Antimony, for example – the metal GWG found in Moderna vials – is used as an antiprotozoal adjuvant in some traditional vaccines.

The question is, are the metals and nanomaterials independent researchers are finding in vaccine vials part of a proprietary secret or unintentional contamination?

If it’s a proprietary secret, the application is inconsistent. GWG’s report states that their research team found no graphene in the vaccine samples they analysed. However, the materials GWG found don’t seem to be an accident either. The report notes that the Pfizer doses in particular exhibit a vast number of crystalline platelets and shapes that can “hardly be interpreted as impurities.”

Their report stresses that this summary isn’t the final word, but is instead “a preliminary, continuously evolving presentation of research.”

“Much still remains to be analysed, but what we have found – we are convinced – is so important that the public in general and the scientific community, in particular, must be informed about it. There needs to be a wider understanding of the dangers that the Covid-19 vaccines pose to health and research into how the worst effects of these vaccines can be prevented, or at least mitigated,” researchers wrote.