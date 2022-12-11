British public needs to reduce air pollution because it’s as dangerous as Covid, says Chris Whitty

Chris Whitty, who led the government’s response during the coronavirus crisis has warned that air pollution is as big of a health risk to the public as the virus, the Daily Mail reported.

Whitty seemed keen on once again mobilising members of the public to shame those who refuse to comply with the government’s agenda, calling on people to confront people who idle their cars or use wood-burning stoves.

“I think we should make really clear to people the downsides of doing this that they are actually causing significant problems, potentially to vulnerable people and I think almost every parent would consider someone who is idling a car outside their child’s school to be an incredibly antisocial person to have around,” he said.

“I think this should be about people saying and having the courage to say, look, please don’t do this,” Whitty added.

Though the report admitted that air quality has improved significantly since the 1980s, it still claimed that air pollution caused between 26,000 to 38,000 deaths per year, though it did not elaborate on how much those lives were shortened.

The expansion of Professor Whitty’s remit as Chief Medical Officer to include environmental issues falls in line with his main Covid collaborator, Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, who called for people to reduce travelling and meat consumption to save the planet.

Read more: Air Pollution is Just as Dangerous as Coronavirus, Claims UK Lockdown Architect, Breitbart, 9 December 2022

It should come as no surprise to our readers that Whitty is out marketing the latest chosen scare event to manipulate the public’s behaviour. Last month the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee published a report entitled ‘In our hands: behaviour change for climate and environmental goals’. Whitty is on the committee that produced the report and Vallance was a witness.

It is a sinister document in which the government openly state that all aspects of our life need to be managed to lessen the impact of climate change and that mind control techniques, very similar to the ones used to force the public into acquiescing to Covid lockdowns, need to be used against the population.

To emphasise just how much they want to control the minutiae of daily life, one of the key points the committee make is:

“Priority behaviour change policies are needed in the areas of travel, heating, diet and consumption to enable the public to adopt and use green technologies and products and reduce carbon-intensive consumption.”

Read more: Covid PsyOps Are Now Being Used for Climate Change, The Exposé, 10 December 2022

It’s easy to believe life on Earth is getting ever worse. The media constantly highlight one catastrophe after another and make terrifying predictions. With the never-ending torrent of doom and gloom about climate change and the environment, it’s understandable why many people — especially the young — genuinely believe the world is about to end. But the fact is that though problems remain the world is getting better. We just rarely hear about it.

We are incessantly told about disasters, whether it is the latest heat wave, flood, wildfire or storm. Yet the data overwhelmingly show that over the past century people have become much, much safer from all these weather events. In the 1920s, around half a million people were killed by weather disasters, whereas in the last decade the death toll averaged around 18,000. This year, like both 2020 and 2021, is tracking below that.

Weather-fixated television news would make us think disasters are all getting worse. They’re not. Around 1900, about 4.5 per cent of the land area of the world burned every year. Over the last century, this declined to about 3.2 per cent. In the last two decades, satellites show even further decline: in 2021 just 2.5 per cent burned.

But it’s not only weather disasters that are getting less damaging despite dire predictions. A decade ago, environmentalists loudly declared that Australia’s magnificent Great Barrier Reef was nearly dead, killed by bleaching caused by climate change. The Guardian newspaper even published an obituary. This year, scientists revealed that two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef shows the highest coral cover seen since records began in 1985.

Related: “Climate Change” News: Unpicking the narrative one stitch at a time…

Not long ago, environmentalists constantly used pictures of polar bears to highlight the dangers of climate change. Polar bears are even featured in Al Gore’s terrifying movie ‘An Inconvenient Truth’. But the reality is that polar bear numbers have been increasing — from somewhere between five and 10,000 polar bears in the 1960s up to around 26,000 today. We don’t hear this news, however. Instead, campaigners just quietly stopped using polar bears in their activism.

Read more: Suppressing good news is scaring our kids witless, Financial Post, 15 September 2022

Yesterday was the fifteenth anniversary of when Al Gore was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize – “for [ ] efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change.” In his acceptance speech, Gore predicted the Arctic would be ice-free by 2014.

Tony Heller: Nobel Laureate Al Gore, Arctic Ice Free By 2014 (Nobel Prize acceptance speech 10 December 2007)

Gore’s statements regarding Artic sea ice were even difficult for Snopes to defend. Snopes’ headline read: “The former US Vice President sometimes inaccurately represented studies that predicted the timeline for an ice-free Arctic.” The body text is more scathing, but then again, the blog was written in 2017 before the propaganda machine really took hold.

There is more Arctic sea ice now than there was on 10 December 2007, tweeted Tony Heller. Heller has higher education in geology, electrical engineering, computer science and geochemistry and runs the website Real Climate Science.

The Associated Press claims Arctic sea ice extent is the sixth lowest on record, Heller said. He added that in the real world, ice extent is higher than in most years since 2005.

The @AP claims Arctic sea ice extent is sixth lowest on record. In the real world, ice extent is close to the median since 1978 and is higher than 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.#ClimateScam https://t.co/qEVQpIkDNs pic.twitter.com/USnVZX0zJy — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) December 10, 2022

We won’t hear this on the news, however. Perhaps, like the polar bears, campaigners will just quietly stop using Artic sea ice to push their agenda and begin using something else … like pollution? Because, as Whitty has said, air pollution is as dangerous as a coronavirus – which, Whitty hopes, makes it a more imminent and personal threat than an Artic, by implication a climate, that simply won’t comply.