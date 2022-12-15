There’s microcircuitry inside the Covid injections, says Australian doctor

Australian general practitioner Dr. David Nixon joined Ikonic to briefly discuss what he has found in Covid injections. He believes the objects he has seen under the microscope, after consulting with others, are components of microcircuitry.
Samples of Covid injections are not easily obtainable, but Dr. Nixon has managed to obtain four Pfizer Covid “vaccine” vials and place samples of them under the microscope. The four vials were from the same manufacturing batch. Although he has only managed to examine four vials, his findings are similar to those of La Quinta Columna and other researchers around the world.
Further reading:
- Scientists suspect Covid Vaccines contain Graphene & Nanotech that is damaging the Immune System & causing Cancer
- Scientists world-wide debate discovery of Nanotech found in COVID Jabs & strange Structures found in Blood of the Vaccinated
Surprised? Not me!
As a ‘layman’ I won’t get “clever above my station”, but one thing I do know is that there aint anything good in the covid jabs.
It would be fascinating to find out percentage of people in this country, USA, who simply refuse to believe this fact, and the percentage of people in the word who simply cannot hear this. I suspect the number of people in this nation who refuse would stagger my mind!
Absolute nonsense !
Dr Ryan Cole analysed the Pfizer J&J and Moderna “vaccines here…
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-highwires-lab-investigation-of-covid-vaccines/