There’s microcircuitry inside the Covid injections, says Australian doctor

By on ( 3 Comments )
Australian general practitioner Dr. David Nixon joined Ikonic to briefly discuss what he has found in Covid injections.  He believes the objects he has seen under the microscope, after consulting with others, are components of microcircuitry.

Samples of Covid injections are not easily obtainable, but Dr. Nixon has managed to obtain four Pfizer Covid “vaccine” vials and place samples of them under the microscope.  The four vials were from the same manufacturing batch.  Although he has only managed to examine four vials, his findings are similar to those of La Quinta Columna and other researchers around the world.

David Icke: What’s Inside The ‘Vaccine’? – Dr David Nixon Shows Right Now the Contents Under the Microscope,
9 December 2022 (11 mins)

Further reading:

Islander
Islander
55 minutes ago

Surprised? Not me!
As a ‘layman’ I won’t get “clever above my station”, but one thing I do know is that there aint anything good in the covid jabs.

Splish_Splash
Splish_Splash
31 minutes ago

It would be fascinating to find out percentage of people in this country, USA, who simply refuse to believe this fact, and the percentage of people in the word who simply cannot hear this. I suspect the number of people in this nation who refuse would stagger my mind!

Peter Sutton
Peter Sutton
5 minutes ago

Absolute nonsense !
Dr Ryan Cole analysed the Pfizer J&J and Moderna “vaccines here…

https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-highwires-lab-investigation-of-covid-vaccines/

