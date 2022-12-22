Former Australian Medical Association President slams regulators for medical censorship and silencing doctors

Former Australian Medical Association (“AMA”) President and former Member of the Federal Parliament, Dr. Kerryn Phelps, has just defected. She has broken her silence about a “devastating” Covid vaccine injury, slamming regulators for “censoring” public discussion with “threats” to doctors.

A wide-ranging article published by The Chronicle revealed that she and her wife suffered devastating injuries from Covid vaccines. Dr. Phelps submitted her reports of injuries, as well as her mistreatment and silence imposed on Australian doctors, to the Parliament of Australia.

Former federal MP Dr. Kerryn Phelps has revealed she and her wife both suffered serious and ongoing injuries from Covid vaccines, while suggesting the true rate of adverse events is far higher than acknowledged due to underreporting and “threats” from medical regulators. In an explosive submission to Parliament’s Long Covid inquiry, the former Australian Medical Association (AMA) president has broken her silence about the “devastating” experience — emerging as the most prominent public health figure in the country to speak up about the taboo subject. Dr Kerryn Phelps reveals ‘devastating’ Covid vaccine injury, says doctors have been ‘censored’, The Chronicle, 20 December 2022

She claimed to have done her own research before having a Covid injection:

We did a lot of homework before having the vaccine, particularly about choice of vaccine at the time. In asking about adverse side effects, we were told that “the worst thing that could happen would be anaphylaxis” and that severe reactions such as myocarditis and pericarditis were “rare.” Dr Kerryn Phelps reveals ‘devastating’ Covid vaccine injury, says doctors have been ‘censored’, The Chronicle, 20 December 2022

Perhaps her research was not as thorough as those who resisted the coercion to get vaccinated. And lest we forget, those who refused the vaccine because “they did their own research” were relentlessly mocked and ridiculed by government officials, health authorities, and the press.

Dr. Phelps exposed the conspiracy of silence among Australian doctors, enforced by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (“AHPRA”).

She revealed she had spoken with other doctors “who have themselves experienced a serious and persistent adverse event” but that “vaccine injury is a subject that few in the medical profession have wanted to talk about”. “Regulators of the medical profession have censored public discussion about adverse events following immunisation, with threats to doctors not to make any public statements about anything that ‘might undermine the government’s vaccine rollout’ or risk suspension or loss of their registration,” she wrote. Dr Kerryn Phelps reveals ‘devastating’ Covid vaccine injury, says doctors have been ‘censored’, The Chronicle, 20 December 2022

As noted by The Spectator, Dr. Phelps has also confirmed what people have been saying for the best part of a year – that the Therapeutic Goods and Drugs Administration has not been stringently following up on reports of adverse reactions.

“There has been a delay in recognition of vaccine injury …” she said. “Reactions were said to be ‘rare’ without data to confirm how common or otherwise these reactions were. In general practice I was seeing cases, which meant other GPs and specialists were seeing cases too.” In July this year, the independent OzSAGE group of which Dr. Phelps is a member issued a position statement calling for better systems and management of Covid vaccine adverse events and “recognition of the impact of vaccine injury”. Dr. Phelps, who was heavily involved in crafting the statement, wrote in her submission that the OzSAGE document “outlines the scope but not the scale of the problem because we do not know the scale of the problem”. “This is partly because of under-reporting and under-recognition,” she said. Dr Kerryn Phelps reveals ‘devastating’ Covid vaccine injury, says doctors have been ‘censored’, The Chronicle, 20 December 2022

That there is an independent OzSAGE should be noted. Meeting for the first time in August 2021, it claims that “in the midst of many competing expert opinions, OzSAGE offers well-researched and robustly debated independent expert advice.” It seems to be a similar organisation to that of the UK’s independent SAGE (“indie-SAGE” or “iSAGE”) – a journalist-run, intelligence-linked operation that warped British pandemic policy.

Read more: iSage or indie-SAGE is a shady lobbying organisation that has been portrayed as an official advisor to UK Government

And, as Igor Chudov has pointed out, the timing of the submission of Dr. Phelps’ report to the Australian parliament is notable. The vaccine injury happened almost 18 months ago:

Dr. Phelps revealed she was also diagnosed with a vaccine injury from her second dose of Pfizer in July 2021, “with the diagnosis and causation confirmed by specialist colleagues”. Dr Kerryn Phelps reveals ‘devastating’ Covid vaccine injury, says doctors have been ‘censored’, The Chronicle, 20 December 2022

Tweets before 10 October 2022 have been removed from Dr. Phelps’ Twitter profile. However, Chudov has obtained a couple of relevant screenshots of her older tweets. One of which is below.

Six months after her injury was diagnosed, in January 2022, Dr. Phelps was pushing Covid vaccines to be administered to children. In the tweet below Dr. Phelps was promoting THIS propaganda piece published by ABC.

Is Dr. Phelps sincerely motivated by wanting to share her suffering and warn others? Is she jumping on the anti-vaccine bandwagon as she realises that the tide is turning? Or is it something else?

Stay sceptical.

Featured image: Dr Kerryn Phelps calls for compulsory masks in public, 4 August 2020 (left) and Dr Kerryn Phelps reveals ‘devastating’ Covid vaccine injury, says doctors have been ‘censored’, 20 December 2022 (right)