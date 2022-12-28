Victims of AstraZeneca: Paul Bainbridge

The knighting of the CEO of AstraZeneca gives cause to shine some light on his criminal company and the terrible impact its experimental “vaccine” continues to have on the UK public.

On Saturday, we published an article written by Simon Elmer about awarding knighthoods to people whom the UK state wants to protect from prosecution for crimes against the British people. The latest example of this is AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot. Elmer wrote:

“Pascal Soriot, KBE, is not only morally responsible for injuring nearly a quarter of a million Britons and killing 1,334 with his company’s viral-vector ‘vaccine’. He is also lying about the risks it continues to pose to those sufficiently terrorised into believing in the honour of knights, dames, kings and other figures of the British Establishment.”

As an addition to his article, Elmer has recalled details about some of the victims of the AstraZeneca poison which we’ll publish one story at a time so each of the victims’ voices can be heard and given the attention they deserve.

These personal stories need to be read, especially, by those who claim the only adverse effects of Covid “vaccines” are sore arms and headaches and so nothing to be concerned about.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Paul Bainbridge

On 13 March, 2021, Paul Bainbridge, a 46-year-old software developer from the UK, had his first dose of a Covid-19 “vaccine.” To celebrate the event he announced it on his Facebook page with a photograph of himself surrounded by a rainbow and a blue heart saying “thank you NHS.” Three days later he confirmed that he had been injected with the AstraZeneca viral-vector “vaccine,” along with the information that he had what he called “a dodgy immune system.” Over two months later, on 29 May, Mr. Bainbridge declared himself “fully vaccinated,” presumably meaning that he had received his second dose. A friend, Paul Oxley, whose profile photo bore the same rainbow and heart, asked: “Are you glowing yet?” In response, Paul wrote: “No. But I now have 3 arms and metal keeps sticking to me.” This mockery was typical of Mr. Bainbridge’s views. On 19 September, 2020, he had posted a photograph of the anti-lockdown demonstration in Trafalgar Square — a demonstration in which I participated — with the comment: “Anti maskers and anti vaxxers at Trafalgar Square. Or as they are collectively known. A Karen of Ratlickers.” I’m not sure if this is accurate, but Wikipedia says that “Karen is a pejorative term for a white woman seeming to be entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.” I guess a “ratlicker” is fairly self-explanatory.

On 1 June, a few days after his second injection, Mr. Bainbridge posted a summary of his rapidly deteriorating health. On 30 May he had felt “pins and needles” in his hands and feet. The next day he was “falling over” and was sent by his GP to a hospital, where he had two spinal taps and was “diagnosed same day.” On 2 June he had “full body paralysis with the exception of right side of face,” and was put into an “induced coma” in an intensive care unit. He concluded, almost laconically, that while in hospital he also contracted MRSA (a bacteria that’s more resistant to several widely-used antibiotics), pneumonia and septicaemia (blood poisoning). This is a demonstration of just how many diseases are nosocomial, and of how many so-called “cases” of Covid-19 are in reality positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 of people who went to hospital for very different illnesses or injuries. Mr. Bainbridge’s Facebook post, which has subsequently been removed, didn’t say what he was “diagnosed” with, but spinal taps are required to diagnose Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a neurological condition whose primary symptom is the ‘pins and needles’ he reported feeling, and which occurs when a trigger, such as a virus or a vaccine, mistakenly makes the immune system attack the nerves, causing pain and loss of co-ordination.

Undeterred, on 3 June Mr. Bainbridge posted another dig at “anti vaxxers.” This was the last post on his Facebook page; but alerted of the recording of his story on The Covid Blog, on 13 June he accused the blog of publishing “fake news,” claimed that the screengrabs of his Facebook page it had published were “out by over 10 years,” and threatened the author with “libel lawsuits.” Presumably, the success of such lawsuits will depend on Mr. Bainbridge establishing how he was posting about taking a Covid-19 “vaccine” before 2011. Closer to the truth, in July 2021, the US Food and Drugs Administration acknowledged that there was an increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome from certain Covid-19 “vaccines,” including the AstraZeneca brand. Despite Mr. Bainbridge’s mockery of and contempt for the concerns and fears of millions of Britons, and his reckless promotion of an experimental “vaccine” programme, I wish him a quick and full recovery.

About the Author

The above article is written by Simon Elmer who has a doctorate in the History and Theory of Art and is a co-founder and a director of Architects for Social Housing. Elmer is also the author of several books, his latest being ‘The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State’.

The Road to Fascism is not an attempt to contribute to an academic debate about the meaning of the term “fascism,” but rather to interrogate how and why the general and widespread moral collapse in the West over the past two-and-a-half years has been effected with such rapidity and ease, and to examine to what ends that collapse is being used.