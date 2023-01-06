Masks Never Went Away – Now they’re coming back Big-time

Masks never went away. They should have, of course, because there was never any evidence that they did any good at all though there was plenty of evidence that they caused massive amounts of harm to those wearing them and to babies and small children who, instead of seeing human faces, saw scary eyes and faces covered in masks.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Masks never went away because compliant, conforming, collaborating idiots ignored the medical and scientific evidence proving that they (like the covid-19 jabs) did no good but much harm and obeyed the Government advisors, mixed celebrities and assorted members of the royal family, and kept on wearing them.

Now, governments are advising citizens to start wearing masks if they go outside with a cold or the flu. It is, so the insane conspirators claim, the non-wearing of face masks which is threatening the health service. They are presumably unaware that GPs appear to have downed stethoscopes and gone on permanent holiday somewhere warm (leaving patients with little alternative but to try to call an ambulance or to make their way to hospital) and equally unaware that union leaders are organising NHS strikes which are, I believe, precipitating a population-culling programme of genocide. Just why strike organisers haven’t been arrested for inspiring an apparently coordinated programme of national manslaughter is a mystery only the conspirators can answer. Why is it acceptable for health professionals to abandon their responsibilities and to refuse to provide treatment for those in desperate need?

In the old, sensible, pre-madness days, people were wisely advised to stay at home, indoors, and to keep warm and away from other people, if they had a cold or the flu.

Such wise advice is, apparently, now considered passé.

As is the advice (also eminently sensible) to cover your mouth and nose with your handkerchief (or a hand) if you sneeze or cough.

Mask wearers no longer cover their mouths because they are stupid, stupid, stupid people and they think their damned silly masks will stop bugs going through.

I fear that before long government advisors, establishment doctors and miscellaneous Z list celebrities (probably anxious for a £200 fee for promoting masks) will be telling the collaborating idiots to wear masks at all times – even when eating, in bed or in the bath.

I have, at last, after nearly three years of trying found a brave publisher (Soren Korsgaard) to produce paperback copies of my book ‘Proof that Masks do more harm than good’. The book is packed with scientific evidence proving without any doubt that face masks cause massive harm to the wearer (and indeed to children) and are of no damned good at all in preventing infection.

Proof that Masks do more harm than good is available via the bookshop on this website and direct from Korsgaard Publishing.

Please buy a copy and lend it to everyone you know to stop the mask madness from spreading.

And if you want to watch (or share copies of) my most recent videos on masks you can find them here: ‘Chronic Maskitis’ (first aired on 21st February 2022), ‘Masks are destroying the development of babies‘ (first aired on 27th October 2021), ‘Masks Cause Cancer’ (first aired 19th August 2021) ‘Most Mask Wearers will be Dead or Demented in Ten Years’ (first aired on 24th June 2021). All these videos are available on Dr. Vernon Coleman’s website.

Featured image: Scientists Studied 12 Masks — Every One Contained This Cancer-Causing Compound