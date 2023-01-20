The Twelve Biggest Conspiracy Theories

Here are the 12 Biggest Conspiracy Theories in the world today.

Note from Rhoda Wilson: My favourite is “conspiracy theorists believe that the BBC is a news organisation.” And I fully support the suggestion of renaming ‘BBC News at Ten’ to ‘Propaganda at Ten’.

What’s your favourite or do you have any others to add?

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Conspiracy Theory no 1:

Conspiracy theorists believe that the earth is getting hotter (or colder) because of human activities. This decades-old conspiracy theory has been revived and now has many uneducated followers. Politicians, journalists and a few other simple folk genuinely seem to believe that we are all either going to fry or drown. The science shows that there is no sense in this wild and dangerous conspiracy theory.

Conspiracy Theory no 2:

Conspiracy theorists believe that in the USA, the Twin Towers were demolished on 9/11 by terrorists. Every educated person knows that this was a false flag exercise but conspiracy theorists, led by senile politicians, are still trying to pretend that they’re right. In fact, of course, most people in the world know that the attack was an inside job designed to provide an excuse for oppressive legislation.

Conspiracy Theory no 3:

Conspiracy theorists believe that vaccines have helped eradicate infectious diseases. There is no scientific evidence to support this myth which is used by the drug industry to sell their products. The evidence shows that many infectious diseases were conquered long before vaccines were introduced, and that instead of helping people, over-enthusiastic vaccine programmes do more harm than good. Far more research is needed. Meanwhile, the promotion of vaccines should be regarded as a criminal activity.

Conspiracy Theory no 4:

Conspiracy theorists believe there was a pandemic in 2020 which killed millions. The evidence produced by governments themselves shows that the covid-19 infection blamed for the pandemic was no worse than the ordinary flu and that there were no more deaths in 2020 than in previous years.

Conspiracy Theory no 5:

Conspiracy theorists believe that the so-called covid-19 “vaccine,” an experimental mRNA product, is safe and effective. Evidence which I released in 2020 showed that the jab was associated with a wide range of serious health problems. Evidence also showed that the jab didn’t do what people thought it did. The warning was ignored and billions of jabs were given. It now seems clear that more people will be killed or injured by this so-called “safe” product than any other drug in history. I’ve been asking government doctors to debate the safety and efficacy of these products live on TV with me for three years. When the authorities refuse to debate, you know they know they’re wrong and will lose the debate.

Conspiracy Theory no 6:

Conspiracy theorists believe that in order to stop global warming (conspiracy theory no 1) we must all stop using fossil fuels – even though this will lead to billions of people dying from cold and starvation. Cultists wrongly believe that electricity can be obtained from solar and wind power but figures show that these will only provide intermittent supplies and will only produce 5% of our current needs. Moreover, solar and wind farms are energy-negative producers and are of very little or no value. Germany has wisely ripped out its onshore wind farms to get at the coal underneath them.

Conspiracy Theory no 7:

Conspiracy theorists believe that we should stop using plastic products and use products made from other substances – such as paper. Science shows, however, that paper bags, cotton shirts etc., are much worse for the environment than using plastic. Conspiracy theorists ignore the evidence and insist on banning everything made with plastic except face masks.

Conspiracy Theory no 8:

Conspiracy theorists believe that face masks help stop the spread of diseases. The scientific evidence, however, proves that face masks do more harm than good and are worn only by virtue-signalling cultists and bank robbers.

Conspiracy Theory no 9:

Conspiracy theorists believe that encouraging immigration will help a nation’s economy by reducing the average age of the nation’s citizens. Unfortunately, the evidence shows that unlimited immigration may produce a severe economic burden if too many of the immigrants prefer to settle for benefits and free housing.

Conspiracy Theory no 10:

Conspiracy theorists believe that electric cars are good for the environment in some way. The scientific evidence proves the opposite. Electric cars are much more damaging than diesel or petrol-fuelled vehicles. Digging out the materials necessary to build electric cars is doing great damage to the planet.

Conspiracy Theory no 11:

Conspiracy theorists believe that getting rid of cash will reduce crime. In fact, the opposite is true. Fraud has escalated dramatically as credit cards and digital money have become more widely used. Cryptocurrencies in particular are widely associated with criminal activities.

Conspiracy Theory no 12:

Conspiracy theorists believe that the BBC is a news organisation. This is clearly nonsense. The BBC is a propaganda organisation, now widely discredited, which seems to exist to promote conspiracy theories. Mainstream television programmes should be renamed. I would suggest that suitable titles might be: ‘Propaganda at Ten’ or `The Nine O’Clock Propaganda Programme’. Others might include: `Misinformation at Six’ or `24 Hour Nonsense’. The possibilities are endless.

