BBC must publicly retract covid vaccine “safety and efficacy” claims made based on ONS data

The UK Statistics Regulator has confirmed, in writing, that data published by the Office for National Statistics (“ONS”) cannot be used in support of the “safe and effective” narrative.

“Many researchers and news organisations have made claims of vaccine efficacy and safety based on the ONS reports. We therefore now call on all those who have made such claims [especially the BBC] to publicly retract them,” said Professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neil.

In November four researchers – Professor Norman Fenton, Professor Martin Neil, Dr. Clare Craig and Scott McLachlan – wrote a formal letter of complaint to the Statistics Regulator about the ONS data on vaccine mortality. Their letter stated:

“All of the anomalies in the dataset introduce bias in favour of analyses supporting vaccine ‘safety and efficacy’. The fact that these data are being used as continued justification for the efficacy and safety of the covid vaccines is therefore now a matter of national concern and scandal. We believe that an investigation into how and why the ONS dataset is so flawed and corrupted is required.”

Yesterday, the four researchers received a response which admits that the ONS data should not be used to support assertions that covid injections are “safe and effective.” The response states:

Our overview, is that the Deaths by Vaccination Status publication does not provide information vaccine effectiveness or vaccine safety, and should not be used this way. ONS Deaths by Vaccination statistics, Correspondence from Director General for Regulation, 20 January 2023

Professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neil published their comments on the Regulator’s response on Substack: