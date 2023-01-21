BBC must publicly retract covid vaccine “safety and efficacy” claims made based on ONS data

The UK Statistics Regulator has confirmed, in writing, that data published by the Office for National Statistics (“ONS”) cannot be used in support of the “safe and effective” narrative.
“Many researchers and news organisations have made claims of vaccine efficacy and safety based on the ONS reports. We therefore now call on all those who have made such claims [especially the BBC] to publicly retract them,” said Professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neil.
In November four researchers – Professor Norman Fenton, Professor Martin Neil, Dr. Clare Craig and Scott McLachlan – wrote a formal letter of complaint to the Statistics Regulator about the ONS data on vaccine mortality. Their letter stated:
“All of the anomalies in the dataset introduce bias in favour of analyses supporting vaccine ‘safety and efficacy’. The fact that these data are being used as continued justification for the efficacy and safety of the covid vaccines is therefore now a matter of national concern and scandal. We believe that an investigation into how and why the ONS dataset is so flawed and corrupted is required.”
Read more: Researchers tell ONS “Your Data on Vaccine Mortality is Flawed” & demand Public Withdrawal of Dataset
Yesterday, the four researchers received a response which admits that the ONS data should not be used to support assertions that covid injections are “safe and effective.” The response states:
Our overview, is that the Deaths by Vaccination Status publication does not provide information vaccine effectiveness or vaccine safety, and should not be used this way.ONS Deaths by Vaccination statistics, Correspondence from Director General for Regulation, 20 January 2023
Professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neil published their comments on the Regulator’s response on Substack:
While there are aspects of the response that we are unhappy with, the crucial point is that they have completely accepted our main recommendation [that ONS’ Deaths by Vaccination report cannot be used to support vaccine “safety and efficacy.”]
Many researchers and news organisations have made claims of vaccine efficacy and safety based on the ONS reports. We therefore now call on all those who have made such claims to publicly retract them.
It is also important to note that the Regulator agreed with our conclusions that the ONS population sample was biased – with those excluded much more likely to be unvaccinated.
We therefore call on all of those – including especially the BBC – who have used the ludicrously low estimates from the ONS to publicly withdraw all material based on these estimates, as they have been deliberately used to represent the unvaccinated as a tiny fringe minority.
The not-so-good news is that, as expected the Regulator has gone to extreme lengths to defend the integrity of the ONS. In particular, they are putting forward the ‘healthy vaccinee effect’ which we have previously dealt with and which we will be further dismantling in the next few weeks.
Our analysis of the most recent ONS report on deaths by vaccination status is HERE. That report was published in July 2022 with the most recent data up to May 2022. Despite promises to do so, the ONS had not provided any updates to it since.UK Statistics Regulator agrees with our recommendation to ignore any claims of vaccine safety based on ONS deaths by vaccination status data, Where Are the Numbers, 20 January 2023
The BBC will never do this because to do so will “shoot their fox” dead; i.e. the promotion of a bunch of lies that they have decided constitutes “settled science” when the exact opposite is the case as has been shown by independent sources many times over, necessitating retractions and admissions of wrongdoing; this is on top of their demonstrable bias in key areas of so called News reporting. They can only do this – apart from employing people who are wholly bought into the lie in “The Noble liar” as set out by Robin Aitken – because of the licence fee. If a similarly actuated organisation such as Full Fact can publish demonstrably false information in traducing Andrew Bridgen – e.g as HART have pointed out with own “fact check” that the FF statement as stated on their website that the so called vaccine ( itself a lie ) is not gene editing is 100% wrong given that the FDA defines mRNA as such, so The BBC can get away with it time and again. Will The BBC Trustees demand an investigation; will the UK Charities regulator answer any demand that FF’s charitable status is a smokescreen for their suppression of free speech and a provable falsehood as demonstrated by HART?
I live in hope……..