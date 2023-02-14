The more covid injection doses the higher the risk of hospitalisation and death

The excess mortality is staggering, often above 15 to 20% in highly vaccinated nations. In nations with elevated vaccine rates, there are elevated infections, re-infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

Data from New South Wales, Australia, shows a clear correlation between the number of doses a person is injected with, and a higher incidence of hospitalisation and death. You can explore the data for New South Wales for yourself HERE.

Hospitalisations: NSW Health Surveillance Data

Deaths: NSW Health Surveillance Data

As Dr. Paul Alexander noted, “wherever there have been elevated covid vaccine rates, there are elevated excess infections and deaths. Period! The data is stable.” He went on:

Globally, especially in US and Canada and the UK and Australia and New Zealand etc., our governments have engaged in the most widespread and devastating cover-up, one that has left us vulnerable and where many of us will die from these shots. They harmed us by censoring us and we were unable to get the message out to more people. We went and mandated our precious police and military and border agents and key people in society, our judges and nurses etc. And I confess, I admit that many will die in time. I am so saddened by this and we are trying to at the least inform the public to not touch this deadly injection. No more! Devastating Australian NSW data showing the quadrupled COVID mRNA vaccinated (4 shots) have massive spikes in hospitalization & death! Dr. Paul Alexander, 12 February 2023

Independently, Joel Smalley has noted the same in the UK. In a short study, Smalley aggregated excess death in each of the 300+ lower-tier local authorities – LTLA administrative areas of England. Smalley found there are four distinct periods or waves of excess death in England.

'Mo jabs, mo deaths', Joel Smalley

Period 1, 15 March 2020 – 21 June 2020 (pre-vaccination). Excess deaths declined.

Period 2, 20 December 2020 – 7 March 2021 (Dose 1). The winter 2021 excess death wave ended naturally in early March 2021, so nothing can be inferred.

Period 3, 27 June 2021 – 9 January 2022 (Dose 2). Excess deaths rise. Looking at those who stopped at two doses (double-dosed population minus boosted), it is apparent that those areas with higher injection rates had higher levels of excess death.

Period 3, 27 June 2021 – 9 January 2022 (Dose 3). Areas with high levels of triple injected also show no improvement whatsoever.

Period 4, 27 March 2022 – 1 January 2023 (Dose 3). Excess deaths rise. The more doses, the more deaths.

'Mo jabs, mo deaths', Joel Smalley

Igor Chudov found a correlation between the time since last “booster” vaccination to death. Writing about the UK Health Security Agency’s (“UKHSA”) “vaccine effectiveness reports,” which are designed to have several statistical sections meant to highlight vaccine successes, Chudov noted, “UKHSA’s report shows that instead of ‘protecting’ people from Covid-19, Covid vaccines significantly increase the risk of hospitalisation in months 7-9 after vaccination.”

Many sections [of UKHSA’s vaccine effectiveness reports] had to be discontinued as “vaccine successes” turned into spectacular failures. This happened with case and death rates and the section about pregnancies, which has not been updated for months but shows a 15% drop in UK pregnancies year-on-year. However, another section of the report allows us to see something interesting. [ ] The latest Vaccine Surveillance Report for Week 5, 2023 [ ] shows hospitalisation rates for various ages based on how long ago was their last dose. [Note: as the data relates to hospitalisations in January 2023, the “last dose” is likely to be a third, fourth or more “booster” dose.] The most important fact we see is that for people over 50, the most dangerous period after vaccination is between 6 and 9 months after their last dose. So, people who take a Covid booster first go through a somewhat reduced hospitalisation risk for the first six months, then go through a dramatically heightened risk of hospitalisation, then hospitalisation rates “return to normal,” with the normal being very high. Does that look like the vaccine provides any benefit? Not to me! UKHSA: Boosters Greatly INCREASE Covid Severity 6-9 Months after Vaccination, Igor Chudov, 12 February 2023

UKHSA: Boosters Greatly INCREASE Covid Severity 6-9 Months after Vaccination, Igor Chudov

12 February 2023

Featured image: Covid-19: Military deployed to Exeter Nightingale to help with rising cases, BBC Propaganda, 20 January 2021