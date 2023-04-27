Sudan: “America and Russia are at it again” and WHO seeks to help its donors make money from it

There’s more to what’s happening in Sudan than meets the eye. And it’s time for the world to discuss the truth.

“America and Russia are at it again. Just as they did 60 years ago during the cold war when they fought proxy wars right here in Africa leading to the death of thousands of innocent Africans. They’re at it again in Sudan.”

These are the words of David John (“DJ”) Bwakali, a creative writer, social entrepreneur and civil society leader from Kenya.

Sudan explained in 2:22 minutes

(US-Russia proxy war: Ukraine 2.0 in Africa)

The US is Heavily Involved in Sudan’s Renewed Turmoil

Civil wars and coups that erupt in countries like Sudan are rarely superficial or entirely locally-driven events. There are almost always geopolitical interests inserting themselves into internal conflicts because of strategic routes and valuable local resources.

Under Cover DC reported that Sudan gets much of its grain from Ukraine and Russia – more than 85 per cent of its wheat comes from those two countries. Almost half the country (about 20 million people), according to the UN, is “food insecure.” Gold is a major resource in Sudan and is a “strategic route to the rest of Africa,” according to reporting from Al Jazeera.

And The Last American Vagabond reported that the RSF head, Hemedti, grew in the ranks over the years as a power militia leader and was given free rein to seize lucrative gold mines in Darfur eventually making him one of the wealthiest men in Sudan.*

Recently, Al Jazeera aired a four-part documentary titled ‘Gold Mafia’ revealing some of Southern Africa’s largest gold-smuggling operations and a giant money laundering scheme. The investigation revealed how billions of dollars’ worth of gold is smuggled every month from Zimbabwe to Dubai. Although Zimbabwe is in the south of the African continent and Sudan is in the north, the smuggling of Zimbabwe’s gold to Dubai is worth noting considering Hemedti’s role in ruling over Sudanese gold mines, that 50% of the precious metals are estimated to have been smuggled out of Sudan illegally last year and that one of RSF’s allies is the United Arab Emirates.*

The recent fighting in Sudan is between two rival generals: Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, who leads the Sudanese military, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (“Hemedti”), who leads the Rapid Support Forces (“RSF”), a paramilitary group. Caught in between are millions of civilians who have made their support for a democratic government clear.

The seeds of Sudan’s civil war started with a coup on 25 October 2021. However, the timing of a 23 February 2022 visit to Moscow from the deputy head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, RSF’s Hemedti, shows there is much more at play than a localised coup.

The US and other countries placed a first round of sanctions on Russia a day after Hemedti’s visit on 24 February 2022.

Read more: The Sudan War, the U.S. and Ukraine: Look Deeper, Under Cover DC, 25 April 2023

What is important to understand is that the portrayal of recent events, in Western media, is deliberately misrepresenting the extent to which the United Kingdom and US governments, as well as Israel, have been involved in Sudanese affairs.

In a 2007 documentary ‘Google Darfur’, two North Americans travelled to Eastern Chad to uncover what was happening in the region at the time. The documentary revealed that since 2003, militias known as Janjaweed, now known as RSF, under orders from the Government of Sudan, had killed over 200,000 civilians and over 2.5 million had been forced into refugee camps. In a bid to secure their oil and mineral interests inside of Africa, many of the world’s major governments pour weapons and money into the region and remain indifferent to the carnage, allowing the violence to spread further.

Another useful resource regarding the Darfur Genocide is Eric Reeves who has been writing about greater Sudan for the past 23 years. His latest article ‘What Will Be Remembered? History and the Darfur Genocide’ gives the genocide additional context.

It is no surprise that just over 48 hours prior to the outbreak of violence between the Sudanese military and the RSF on 22 April, special envoys from the US, UK, and Sweden, had all taken part in a call with RSF leader Hemedti, about the dispute over requests to integrate the RSF into the regular Sudanese armed forces. The corporate media are clearly omitting key facts because the RSF’s war crimes are well documented – mass rape, home invasions, massacres and torture.

What’s more is that the RSF has not only attempted to form relations with international players – ranging from the United States and Israel, to Russia – but has sent men from its 100,000-strong militia force to fight in the ongoing war in Yemen, for both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”). Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti)’s official Facebook page was even revealed to have been managed from the UAE, proving just how close the Emiratis are to the RSF militia. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are close Western allies in the Middle East.

In February the Sudanese ruling military government concluded a review of an agreement with Russia to build a naval base on the Red Sea. This was despite a US diplomats’ warning of potential “consequences.”

WION: Russia to set up a naval base in Sudan, 13 February 2023 (4 mins)

The conflict in Sudan has potentially disastrous consequences for the surrounding region as well. Specifically in the case of Egypt, their national security could be severely threatened, but most crucially, Cairo could be forced to take more direct action against Ethiopia, over the Nile Dam dispute, with Khartoum out of the picture. As Egypt is currently presenting problems for the United States, which has dominated the North African nation since the late 1970’s, seeing them plunged into a real confrontation could pull them back in line. In other words, an Ethiopia-Egypt conflict could benefit Washington.

There are strong Israeli, US, Saudi, and most prominently, UAE influences in both sides of the fight in Sudan and this conflict is being fought, at least publicly, over the refusal of the RSF to integrate into the Sudanese military. Both sides here are led by war criminals, both are deeply involved with Western governments and intelligence agencies, which is something that the corporate media does not want you to know.

Read more: The US Is Heavily Involved In Sudan’s Renewed Turmoil, Western Media Omits This, The Last American Vagabond, 22 April 2023

Biolab in Sudan contains a range of deadly diseases, including polio

Fighters have occupied a national public laboratory in Sudan holding samples of diseases including polio and measles, creating an “extremely, extremely dangerous” situation, the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) warned Tuesday.

Fighters “kicked out all the technicians from the lab… which is completely under the control of one of the fighting parties as a military base,” said Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO’s representative in Sudan.

“There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab,” said Abid. He pointed out that the lab held so-called isolates, or samples, of a range of deadly diseases, including measles, polio and cholera.

When asked, Abid declined to tell journalists if it was the RSF or the Sudanese military that had seized the National Public Health Laboratory.

According to the lab’s website, it contains “reference laboratories related to the control of some diseases such as polio, measles, tuberculosis, malaria and AIDS.” The lab is engaged in various aspects of studying and controlling diseases, including identifying pathogens, testing for them, and sending samples to international labs. The work is aimed at preventing and identifying possible epidemics, and the lab works with the WHO.

In a Twitter thread, Clandestine explored whether there was any nefarious bioweapons research being conducted in the biolab in Sudan. “I didn’t find anything too out of the ordinary as of yet. But the NIH gov are yanking pages affiliated with Sudan,” he wrote.

One of the pages that has been removed from the US National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) website relates to ‘Monkey’s with Sudan Ebolavirus treated successfully’. It involves NIH funded scientists and Canadian company Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Arbutus Biopharma is currently in a lawsuit with Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech over US patents on covid “vaccines.”

The article has been removed from other websites besides NIH. However, what seems to be a copy of it still appears, at the time of writing at least, on Medical Xpress. We have attached a copy below for future reference should it also be removed in the future.

Steve Bannon’s War Room confirms US-funded research taking place at the Sudanese biolab. “The lab, which is based in the country’s capital Khartoum, is a recipient of support from a variety US government agencies including the Department of Defence, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and United States Agency for International Development (USAID),” War Room reported.

“It has become obvious to the world that government-sponsored research has become reckless with the development of biological weapons and countermeasures,” Dr. Peter McCullough wrote.

Another interesting point Clandestine highlighted in his thread was that in 1998 the US launched 14 cruise missiles on Sudan’s largest pharmaceutical plant, El-Shifa Pharmaceutical Industries. The US falsely claimed the plant was manufacturing chemical weapons for Osama Bin Laden. This military action opened the door for USAID and US pharmaceutical companies. “With the largest Sudanese manufacturer of malaria drugs and pharmaceuticals bombed into oblivion, the US government and their Big Pharma overlords established a foothold in Sudan and took over the supply of drugs to a country of over 46 million people,” Clandestine wrote. This may also prove useful for WHO and its private donors.

It was on Tuesday, 25 April, that WHO warned of an “extremely, extremely dangerous” situation created when a biolab containing polio, among others, was captured by fighters. The implication being polio may have been released into the Sudanese population. WHO’s warning was reported by Reuters at 5 pm. Never wanting to let a good crisis go to waste, before 10 am the next morning WHO tweeted: “WHO & partners are aiming to interrupt all remaining transmission of poliovirus in 2023.”

WHO & partners are aiming to interrupt all remaining transmission of poliovirus in 2023. Will the world eradicate the debilitating disease in 2023? How far have we come in our efforts & what will it take to bring the cases down to 0? WHO’s Aidan O’Leary explains in Science in 5 pic.twitter.com/vWfBSysAOQ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 26, 2023

WHO makes no mention of eradicating stocks of the virus being held in biolabs around the world nor that polio, today, mostly occurs in areas where they continue to vaccinate aggressively. “In fact, people are warned that they will be exposed to the polio virus if they travel to countries where the Oral Polio Vaccine (“OPV”) is used. That’s because the OPV contains the complete virus that will replicate and will transmit between humans,” Dr. Kevin Stillwagon warned in his 1984 book ‘The Silent Killers’. In other words, vaccines never eradicated polio, they cause polio.

Read more: Polio Vaccines Are the Problem, Not the Solution, The Exposé, 24 August 2022

It would seem obvious that the ways to interrupt all remaining transmission of poliovirus would be to close the biolabs and stop polio vaccination. But, as Sir Christopher Chope MP pointed out during a recent parliamentary debate, “more than half of the WHO’s expenditure is now on vaccine programmes rather than other ways of alleviating malnutrition and health problems across the globe.”

So, why would WHO push vaccination and risk causing polio outbreaks you may ask? As Andrew Bridgen MP said during the parliamentary debate: “WHO is promoting the influence of private-public partnerships … Anyone can buy influence at the WHO; it will just cost them money.”

86% of WHO’s donations come from “voluntary” donations and private organisations, the largest being from Bill Gates and his affiliated organisation, GAVI. “Clearly many of the priorities do overlap, such as polio eradication and immunisation in general,” Swiss Info noted in a 2021 article. Considering Gates is the largest private donor to WHO, polio eradication and vaccination are less of “an overlapping of priorities” and more a case of Gates’ interests being prioritised.

It would be fair to speculate that – by creating fear about a polio lab leak and then almost immediately promoting more vaccinations – WHO is seeking to ensure their private donors, in particular Bill Gates, make a lot of money off people’s misery in Sudan.

