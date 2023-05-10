Pfizer “vaccine” trial data shows alarming outcomes for pregnant women; they knew all along

A preprint paper published this month, shows that IgG4 antibodies are present in the umbilical cord blood of infants born to vaccinated mothers, highlighting a theoretical risk to newborns of an ineffective response to Covid infection.

This highlights just how many unknowns we are dealing with when it comes to assessing what will be the long-term outcomes of mRNA vaccination.

IgG4 is a type of antibody our immune systems create in response to a foreign object. An IgG4 response is usually found with allergens such as pollen meaning the body could be tolerating Covid but never actually clearing it, resulting in the immune system being too fatigued to deal with other things.

Circulating IgG4 might suppress clearance of infected cells that are displaying spike protein, and this might lead to enhanced infection and severe disease, or viral persistence; so far there is no direct evidence to inform one way or the other. If there is a direct risk, however, it will presumably only apply for as long as maternal antibodies persist in infants, which is only a few months.

Needless to say, this is uncharted territory. By and large, humans have never front-loaded newborns with (temporary) IgG4 for a common respiratory virus, and no one can say what the result will be. All that is certain is that nature doesn’t do this.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

BUT was this really unknown to those recommending that mRNA vaccination was safe for pregnant women?

Documents released by Pfizer under court order reveal that Pfizer and the FDA were well aware of clinical trial results indicating appalling outcomes for babies of pregnant women.

Watch the 20-minute video below where dozens of so-called New Zealand experts are recorded telling us that the mRNA Covid vaccines are completely safe for pregnant women in direct contradiction of Pfizer trial results available in April 2021. These indicated an unfolding disaster for babies, including miscarriage, premature birth, cardiac arrest, toxic breast milk, spike protein crossing the placenta, etc.

Coronavirus Plushie: They Told Us It Was Safe for Pregnant & Breastfeeding Women, Then The Pfizer Docs Were Released, 6 May 2023 (21 mins)

In the video, their comments are juxtaposed with scientists exposing the highly disturbing content of the Pfizer trials of pregnancy outcomes.

Was the New Zealand Government Aware of This Information?

Certainly, the contractual arrangements that our government had made with Pfizer would have required Pfizer to fully inform the Ministry of Health of all the results of vaccine trials.

BUT the Ministry of Health has completely ignored the information which has become public knowledge. From 1 May 2023, they are again encouraging pregnant and breastfeeding mothers from 16 and up to get a further booster shot. Why? Especially considering the increased incidence of miscarriages and stillbirths since the New Zealand vaccine rollout began.

I can’t imagine at this point in time a more important video to watch than the 20-minute video above of our experts lining up to misinform prospective mothers of safety. Were they misled by Pfizer, by the Ministry of Health, by politicians, by the FDA, or by all of the above? OR did they just decide to promote a safety rating without even any evidence to back up their statements? We may never know, but the lesson of this video is clear, we will not be able to trust the medical czars again.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). You can subscribe to his websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology.