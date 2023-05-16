Is the UK sending military equipment to enrich the oligarchs who own Ukraine?

Ukraine isn’t in the news much anymore and perhaps that’s because some curious things are happening that corporate media can’t easily explain without incriminating the very regimes they’ve supported, and themselves.

After what seems to be a threat of terrorist actions against Europeans by the Zelensky regime, the UK and Germany are rushing once again to Zelensky’s aid. But it gets worse. It seems oligarchs are well on their way to owning Ukraine with the major shareholder being Blackrock. So, in reality, who are the UK and Germany supporting?

Last week, London confirmed it supplied long-range Shadow Storm cruise missiles to Ukraine. RT reported that these weapons were then used to attack civilian targets in Lugansk, according to local authorities and the Russian military.

RT: UK supplies Ukraine with long-range weapons, Kiev uses them against civilians in LPR, 15 May 2023 (5 mins)

Surprisingly, after the UK confirmed that it is supplying Kiev with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the US showed reluctance to follow Britain’s example and deliver longer-range missiles to Ukraine. “Different countries will do different things, depending on their own capacities,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told PBS NewsHour on Thursday.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said London’s decision to supply Kiev with long-range cruise missiles is another step towards a “serious escalation” of the conflict in Ukraine.

Last weekend Zelensky did a whirlwind weekend tour of several key European allies to drum up military and financial support ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces. He visited Germany for the first time since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, he met Italian officials and Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday and was in Paris on Sunday for a dinner meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ahead of Zelensky’s European tour, his advisor warned that if the West stops supplying weapons to Kiev, it will lead to a wider conflict across Europe and an increase in terror attacks in the region.

RT on Gab TV: Zelensky adviser warns EU could face terrorism if Kiev arms supplies halted, 13 May 2023 (3 mins)

On Saturday, the German government announced a 2.7 billion euro package of military aid to Ukraine, its biggest such package since Russia’s invasion.

Yesterday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary supports China’s plan to settle the Ukraine conflict.

Also yesterday, Zelensky announced a surprise visit to London to hold “substantive negotiations” with Sunak. By 3 pm, Sunak announced that the UK is “accelerating” its support.

Zelensky Auctions Off Ukraine

The reason given for Zelensky holding out the begging bowl this weekend in Europe was “an expected major Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces.” However, as Redacted reports this has been delayed because the weather is “too hot.” It is, of course, just another lame excuse. Which begs the question: Why does Zelensky keep delaying the long-awaited offensive?

The real reason is money. Not for the first time, a week before his European tour, Zelensky met in Kiev with BlackRock executives to discuss the creation of a fund to “aid in his country’s recovery.” The main goal of the fund’s creation, Zelensky posted on his Telegram channel, is to attract private and public capital for implementing large-scale business projects in Ukraine. “We can offer interesting projects for investments in energy, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, IT and many other sectors,” Zelensky said. “We want global partners, who can provide us with large investments to come.”

The new owner of Ukraine has just been announced, said the host of Redacted Clayton Morris. BlackRock now owns 30% of Ukraine.

Redacted: Ukraine is FINISHED and Blackrock is taking over, 12 May 2023 (17 mins)

Oligarch Land Grab

Off Guardian reported that while Ukrainians are dying, financial institutions are insidiously supporting the consolidation of farmland by oligarchs and Western financial interests.

A February 2023 report by the Oakland Institute, ‘War and Theft: The Takeover of Ukraine’s Agricultural Land’, reveals how oligarchs and financial interests are expanding control over Ukraine’s agricultural land with help and financing from Western financial institutions.

The report shows the total amount of land controlled by oligarchs, corrupt individuals and large agribusinesses is over nine million hectares – exceeding 28% of Ukraine’s arable land – the rest is used by over eight million Ukrainian farmers. The largest landholders are a mix of Ukrainian oligarchs and foreign interests – mostly European and North American as well as the sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia.

Aid provided to Ukraine in recent years has been tied to a drastic structural adjustment programme requiring the creation of a land market through a law that leads to greater concentration of land in the hands of powerful interests. The programme also includes austerity measures, cuts in social safety nets and the privatisation of key sectors of the economy.

President Zelensky put the land reform into law in 2020 against the will of the vast majority of the population who feared it would exacerbate corruption and reinforce control by powerful interests in the agricultural sector.

GM Watch reported that “despite the huge challenges that Ukraine has faced in the wake of the Russian invasion, its agricultural cultivation – especially soy – has remained resilient. Last year 1.5 million hectares were planted with soy (up on the previous year’s figure of 1.32 million hectares). 2023 looks also to be a strong year for the cultivation of the crop in Ukraine, with 1.8 million hectares planted.”

A Midwestern Doctor noted a hypothesis which gives food for thought, no pun intended. The hypothesis is that anytime a party wants to “take over society,” they will move to monopolise each life-essential resource, making it difficult if not impossible to rebel against the system that provides them. For instance, a classic example of this principle is that each time a communist regime takes power, one of its first moves is to eliminate the independent farmers so that food can only be obtained from the state. Sometimes the process of doing this requires carnage on a massive scale, best shown by Stalin’s Holodomor in Ukraine and to a lesser extent by Mao’s Great Leap Forward.

The “state” in Ukraine’s case seems to be oligarchs and global corporations.

