The Bilderbergers meet in secret for the 69th time

The 69th Bilderberg Meeting, a secretive conclave of global power brokers, kicked off yesterday in Lisbon, Portugal, with issues on the agenda including transnational threats, artificial intelligence, and America’s leadership in world affairs.

About 130 participants from 23 countries have confirmed their attendance.

This year’s meeting, the latest in a series that began in 1954, continues to blur the lines between open diplomacy and clandestine elitism as political leaders brush shoulders with industry bigwigs, media barons, and finance tycoons.

As usual, the details of their discussions remain obscured by the “Chatham House Rule,” a protocol that gives participants the discretion to use the information gleaned from the talks but forbids the identification of speakers or participants, ensuring anonymity.

Among the major topics slated for discussion are artificial intelligence, the banking system, energy transition, and industrial policy and trade. Other high-priority issues include the geopolitical landscapes of Europe, China, India, Russia, and Ukraine, along with NATO and America’s global leadership.

The array of globally influential figures includes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, with the dynamics of global security cooperation in sharp focus as the war in Ukraine continues with no end in sight.

There’s no shortage of political leaders, including Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands, and Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who lost an election but continues to serve as part of a caretaker government until a new cabinet is formed.

[Note: There is a known pattern of the NATO Secretary General and heads of state attending Bilderberg meetings. Wikispooks notes that the top item on the agenda of the 1966 Bilderberg meeting was the reorganising of NATO. Since that meeting, no one has been permanently appointed as NATO Secretary General without first attending at least one meeting of the Bilderberg. All Dutch Prime Ministers since 1982 have attended the Bilderberg meetings. Since 1963, only three UK Prime Ministers have not attended the Bilderberg group; John Major, Theresa May and Boris Johnson. Demonstrating that the most common pattern is to attend a Bilderberg meeting before becoming the leader of a political party. Both Wikispooks and Public Intelligence have participant lists from nearly every Bilderberg meeting since the first in 1954. Public Intelligence also has a collection of thousands of pages of internal Bilderberg correspondence and meeting reports.]

Also in attendance are Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, Alexander Schallenberg, Austria’s Minister for European and International Affairs, and Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“It seems like an awful lot of senior European politicians to be discussing vital topics such as Ukraine, Russia, and NATO, with such senior NATO officials, and with no press oversight and no press conference,” Skelton told The Epoch Times.

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, is also on the list of participants, as is Thiel Capital founder Peter Thiel, and John Waldron, president of Goldman Sachs.

