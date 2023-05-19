Breaking News

The Bilderbergers meet in secret for the 69th time

By on
The 69th Bilderberg Meeting, a secretive conclave of global power brokers, kicked off yesterday in Lisbon, Portugal, with issues on the agenda including transnational threats, artificial intelligence, and America’s leadership in world affairs.

About 130 participants from 23 countries have confirmed their attendance.

This year’s meeting, the latest in a series that began in 1954, continues to blur the lines between open diplomacy and clandestine elitism as political leaders brush shoulders with industry bigwigs, media barons, and finance tycoons.

As usual, the details of their discussions remain obscured by the “Chatham House Rule,” a protocol that gives participants the discretion to use the information gleaned from the talks but forbids the identification of speakers or participants, ensuring anonymity.

Among the major topics slated for discussion are artificial intelligence, the banking system, energy transition, and industrial policy and trade. Other high-priority issues include the geopolitical landscapes of Europe, China, India, Russia, and Ukraine, along with NATO and America’s global leadership.

The array of globally influential figures includes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, with the dynamics of global security cooperation in sharp focus as the war in Ukraine continues with no end in sight.

There’s no shortage of political leaders, including Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands, and Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who lost an election but continues to serve as part of a caretaker government until a new cabinet is formed.

[Note: There is a known pattern of the NATO Secretary General and heads of state attending Bilderberg meetings.

Wikispooks notes that the top item on the agenda of the 1966 Bilderberg meeting was the reorganising of NATO. Since that meeting, no one has been permanently appointed as NATO Secretary General without first attending at least one meeting of the Bilderberg. 

All Dutch Prime Ministers since 1982 have attended the Bilderberg meetings.

Since 1963, only three UK Prime Ministers have not attended the Bilderberg group; John Major, Theresa May and Boris Johnson. Demonstrating that the most common pattern is to attend a Bilderberg meeting before becoming the leader of a political party.

Both Wikispooks and Public Intelligence have participant lists from nearly every Bilderberg meeting since the first in 1954. Public Intelligence also has a collection of thousands of pages of internal Bilderberg correspondence and meeting reports.]

Also in attendance are Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, Alexander Schallenberg, Austria’s Minister for European and International Affairs, and Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“It seems like an awful lot of senior European politicians to be discussing vital topics such as Ukraine, Russia, and NATO, with such senior NATO officials, and with no press oversight and no press conference,” Skelton told The Epoch Times.

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, is also on the list of participants, as is Thiel Capital founder Peter Thiel, and John Waldron, president of Goldman Sachs.

Read the full article published by Epoch Times HERE.

Bilderberg Meetings: List of Participants 2023

  1. Abrams, Stacey (USA), CEO, Sage Works Production   
  2. Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Chair, Global Advisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG   
  3. Agrawal, Ajay (CAN), Professor of Economics, University of Toronto   
  4. Albares, José Manuel (ESP), Minister of Foreign Affairs   
  5. Altman, Sam (USA), CEO, OpenAI   
  6. Alverà, Marco (ITA), Co-Founder, zhero.net; CEO TES   
  7. Andersson, Magdalena (SWE), Leader, Social Democratic Party   
  8. Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic   
  9. Arnaut, José Luís (PRT), Managing Partner, CMS Rui Pena & Arnaut   
  10. Attal, Gabriel (FRA), Minister for Public Accounts    
  11. Balsemão, Francisco Pinto (PRT), Chair, Impresa Group   
  12. Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chair and CEO, Temaris & Associés SAS   
  13. Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chair, International Advisors, Goldman Sachs   
  14. Baudson, Valérie (FRA), CEO, Amundi SA   
  15. Beaune, Clément (FRA), Minister for Transport   
  16. Benson, Sally (USA), Professor of Energy Science and Engineering, Stanford University   
  17. Beurden, Ben van (NLD), Special Advisor to the Board, Shell plc   
  18. Borg, Anna (SWE), President and CEO, Vattenfall AB   
  19. Borrell, Josep (INT), Vice President, European Commission   
  20. Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Group Executive Chair, Banco Santander SA   
  21. Bourla, Albert (USA), Chair and CEO, Pfizer Inc.   
  22. Braathen, Kjerstin (NOR), CEO, DNB ASA   
  23. Brende, Børge (NOR), President, World Economic Forum   
  24. Brink, Dolf van den (NLD), CEO, Heineken NV   
  25. Brudermüller, Martin (DEU), CEO, BASF SE   
  26. Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA SA   
  27. Byrne, Thomas (IRL), Minister for Sport and Physical Education   
  28. Carney, Mark (CAN), Vice Chair, Brookfield Asset Management   
  29. Cassis, Ignazio (CHE), Federal Councillor, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs   
  30. Castries, Henri de (FRA), President, Institut Montaigne   
  31. Cavoli, Christopher (INT), Supreme Allied Commander Europe   
  32. Ceylan, Mehmet Fatih (TUR), President, Ankara Policy Center   
  33. Chhabra, Tarun (USA), Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council   
  34. Creuheras, José (ESP), Chair, Grupo Planeta and Atresmedia   
  35. Debackere, Koenraad (BEL), Chair, KBC Group NV   
  36. Deese, Brian (USA), Former Director, National Economic Council   
  37. Donohoe, Paschal (INT), President, Eurogroup   
  38. Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chair and CEO, Axel Springer SE   
  39. Easterly, Jen (USA), Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency   
  40. Economy, Elizabeth (USA), Senior Advisor for China, Department of Commerce   
  41. Ehrnrooth, Henrik (FIN), Chair, Otava Group   
  42. Émié, Bernard (FRA), Director General for External Security, Ministry of the Armed Forces   
  43. Empoli, Giuliano da (ITA), Political Scientist and Writer, Sciences Po   
  44. Entrecanales, José M. (ESP), Chair and CEO, Acciona SA   
  45. Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA   
  46. Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Stanford University   
  47. Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Former Director, GCHQ   
  48. Frederiksen, Mette (DNK), Prime Minister   
  49. Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Deputy Prime Minister   
  50. Garijo, Bélen (DEU), Chair and CEO, Merck KGaA   
  51. Gentiloni, Paolo (INT), Commissioner for Economy, European Commission   
  52. Gonzáles Pons, Esteban (ESP), Vice Chair, European People’s Party   
  53. Gosset-Grainville, Antoine (FRA), Chair, AXA   
  54. Goulimis, Nicky (GRC), Board Member and Co-Founder, Nova Credit Inc.   
  55. Griffin, Kenneth (USA), Founder and CEO, Citadel LLC   
  56. Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Anchor, La7 TV  
  57. Gürkaynak, Refet (TUR), Professor of Economics, Bilkent University  
  58. Haines, Avril D. (USA), Director of National Intelligence  
  59. Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Professor of Economics, Leiden University 
  60. Hassabis, Demis (GBR), CEO, DeepMind  
  61. Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation  
  62. Hofreiter, Anton (DEU), MP; Chair Committee on European Affairs  
  63. Holzen, Madeleine von (CHE), Editor-in-Chief, Le Temps  
  64. Jensen, Kristian (DNK), CEO, Green Power Denmark  
  65. Joshi, Shashank (GBR), Defence Editor, The Economist  
  66. Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Minister of Finance; Deputy Prime Minister  
  67. Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.  
  68. Kasparov, Garry (USA), Chair, Renew Democracy Initiative  
  69. Kieli, Kasia (POL), President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Poland  
  70. Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.  
  71. Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chair, Koç Holding AS  
  72. Kolesnikov, Andrei (INT), Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace  
  73. Kostrzewa, Wojciech (POL), President, Polish Business Roundtable  
  74. Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University  
  75. Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman, KKR & Co. Inc.  
  76. Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Chair, The Museum of Modern Art 
  77. Kudelski, André (CHE), Chair and CEO, Kudelski Group SA  
  78. Kuleba, Dmytro (UKR), Minister of Foreign Affairs  
  79. Lammy, David (GBR), Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, House of Commons  
  80. Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chair, Umicore and Mediahuis; Chair DSM-Firmenich AG  
  81. Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chair, IFRS Foundation Trustees  
  82. Looney, Bernard (GBR), CEO, BP plc  
  83. Marin, Sanna (FIN), Prime Minister  
  84. Metsola, Roberta (INT), President, European Parliament  
  85. Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP  
  86. Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist  
  87. Moreira, Duarte (PRT), Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Zeno Partners  
  88. Moyo, Dambisa (GBR), Global Economist; Member, House of Lords  
  89. Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates LLC  
  90. Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft Corporation   
  91. O’Leary, Michael (IRL), Group CEO, Ryanair Group   
  92. Orida, Deborah (CAN), President and CEO, PSP Investments   
  93. Özel, Soli (TUR), Professor, Kadir Has University   
  94. Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), Chair, TITAN Cement Group; Treasurer Bilderberg Meetings   
  95. Philippe, Édouard (FRA), Mayor, Le Havre   
  96. Pottinger, Matthew (USA), Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution   
  97. Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chair and CEO, TotalEnergies SE   
  98. Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, The Financial Times   
  99. Ramírez, Pedro J. (ESP), Director, El Español   
  100. Rappard, Rolly van (NLD), Co-Founder and Co-Chair, CVC Capital Partners   
  101. Reynders, Didier (INT), European Commissioner for Justice   
  102. Röttgen, Norbert (DEU), MP, German Bundestag   
  103. Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister   
  104. Salomon, Martina (AUT), Editor-in-Chief, Kurier   
  105. Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chair, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.   
  106. Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute   
  107. Schallenberg, Alexander (AUT), Minister for European and International Affairs   
  108. Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Former CEO and Chair, Google LLC   
  109. Schmidt, Wolfgang (DEU), Head of the Chancellery, Federal Minister for Special Tasks   
  110. Sebastião, Nuno (PRT), Chair and CEO, Feedzai   
  111. Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MEP, European Parliament   
  112. Silva, Filipe (PRT), CEO, Galp   
  113. Stilwell de Andrade, Miguel (PRT), CEO, EDP 
  114. Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO   
  115. Subramanian, Arvind (INT), Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs, Brown University   
  116. Tellis, Ashley J. (USA), Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs, Carnegie Endowment   
  117. Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital LLC   
  118. Tsu, Jing (USA), Professor of East Asian Languages and Literatures, Yale University   
  119. Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), Minister of State for Security   
  120. Vadera, Shriti (GBR), Chair, Prudential plc   
  121. Vassilakis, Eftichios (GRC), Chair, Aegean Group   
  122. Waldron, John (USA), President and COO, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.   
  123. Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB   
  124. Wennink, Peter (NLD), President and CEO, ASML Holding NV   
  125. Wright, Thomas (USA), Senior Director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council   
  126. Yang, Yuan (GBR), Europe-China Correspondent, Financial Times   
  127. Yergin, Daniel (USA), Vice Chair, S&P Global    
  128. Yinanç, Barçin (TUR), Journalist, T24 News Website

