Covid Related News: The threat is not Russia or China; it’s Big Pharma and Big Tech

Below is a collection of articles from the last few days which you may have missed. They detail fears of covid cover-ups, an admission that “zero” healthy young Israelis died from covid, natural immunity was ignored by NIH, studies showing over-vaccinating causes autoimmune disease and cancer while childhood hyper-vaccination causes autism, the UK experiences a massive uptick in excess deaths and more.

We end with a Japanese Member of Parliament who has been vaccine-injured saying it’s not Russia or China that’s the threat, it’s Big Pharma and Big Tech.

British oncologist Karol Sikora writes that we all deserve pandemic answers – the person with cancer now incurable because of unjustified delays, the single mum trapped in a tiny flat over a hot summer with three young children, the families forced to say their final goodbye to loved ones over a mobile phone and the educational opportunities lost by a bright child from a poor family who didn’t own a computer.

It was all so unspeakably cruel, but was it a necessary evil to save lives? That’s the central question to the whole convoluted UK inquiry. It’s one I fear will not be capable of producing a fair and unbiased response from an establishment which pushed lockdowns, social distancing, mask-wearing and disinfection at every available opportunity. Men with high-vis jackets and clipboards sprung up from nowhere. Who really ordered all this and was it ever necessary?

I fear that we are seeing the beginnings of a great Covid cover-up, a disastrous whitewash.

“Zero deceased of 18–49 years of age with no underlying morbidities,” the Israeli Ministry of Health said in response to a request from a lawyer under the Freedom of Information Act.

“Zero is a very, very clear number, and cannot be subject to interpretation,” Yoav Yehezkelli, a specialist in internal medicine and medical management, and former lecturer in the Department of Emergency and Disaster Management at Tel Aviv University in Israel, told The Epoch Times.

“Why were all the extreme measures of school closures, vaccination of children, and lockdowns needed?” he added.

A congressional hearing on lessons learned from the pandemic made clear the obvious: there will be no lesson learned from the pandemic.

Testifying before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, NIH scientist Margery Smelkinson stated that early data demonstrated the robustness of natural immunity after covid infection, showing it was similar or even superior to vaccine-conferred immunity.

So why did so many online “experts” ignore this?

Synthetic biology is a sector of biotechnology that focuses on merging technologies with biological life forms. Using Ai and gene-editing nanotechnologies, this sector also creates multi-species hybrid biotechnologies that mimic biological species and life forms.

From January to March 2023, the total amount of private and government funding invested in the synthetic biology industry was $1.8 billion, of which $1.43 billion was in health and medicine with the US Military being the largest single investor by far.

The suite of synthetic biology nanotechnologies that humans are exposed to through food, beverages, medicine, cleaning supplies, cosmetics, and even clothing, includes mRNA technologies, lipid nanoparticle technologies, hydrogel, and other gene-editing nanotechnologies.

These people [powers that be] don’t want us to be self-sustaining. What self-sustaining quality are they targeting most? Our ability to reproduce.

There’s a section of the Pfizer documents in which Pfizer breaks down the adverse events and concludes that women sustain 72% of them. And of those 16% are “reproductive disorders” compared to 0.49% for men. So, they’re very focused on reproduction, on female reproduction.

A covid-19 outbreak unfolded at a conference held by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) despite most attendees being vaccinated.

About 1,800 CDC staffers and others gathered in April in a hotel in Atlanta, where the CDC is headquartered, for a conference focused on epidemiological investigations and strategies.

On the last day of the conference, several people notified organizers that they had tested positive for covid-19. A survey was carried out to try to figure out how many people had tested positive. Approximately 80% of attendees filled out the survey. Among those, 181 said they tested positive for covid-19.

Every person who reported testing positive was vaccinated.

In the 1970s, the rate of autism was 1 in 10,000 and the rate today has exploded to 1 in 36. Most cases develop early in the childhood years where there has been a massive expansion of the CDC ACIP routine vaccine schedule.

There are several reasons why vaccines may trigger autism. Certain vaccines contain thimerosal, a preservative that is almost half mercury (Hg) by weight, which was shown to be associated with adverse effects including autism. There are other possible links between vaccines and autism besides Hg. Vaccines also contain the neurotoxin aluminium (Al) as well as live viruses. The Al in vaccines has been associated with disorders in the central nervous system. A Positive Association found between Autism Prevalence and Childhood Vaccination uptake across the U.S. Population, Gayle DeLong, ResearchGate, July 2011

Researchers are cautioning that “over-vaccination” could weaken the alleged protection provided by the covid-19 vaccine, according to a new study published this month in the journal Vaccines.

The study shows that repeatedly giving booster shots increases a specific type of antibody called IgG4 and found that the levels of IgG4 increased significantly after the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Too much IgG4 can lead to “immune tolerance” – this could mean that the vaccine provides less protection against the virus.

The study authors said that increased IgG4 from over-vaccination can even “cause autoimmune diseases,” “promote cancer growth,” and induce heart disease and warned that individuals with “genetic susceptibility, immune deficiencies, and comorbidities” are “probably the most likely to be affected.”

The study above is also covered in article by The Epoch Times HERE.

The family of a 24-year-old man who died from complications of covid-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis today filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Defence (“DoD”) which oversaw the development and distribution of the drug under Operation Warp Speed.

The lawsuit alleges the DOD engaged in “willful misconduct” by continuing to exclusively allow distribution of the stockpiled version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that had been authorised for emergency use even after the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to a different vaccine, Comirnaty.

The misuse of mechanical ventilators created the appearance that covid was exceptionally deadly, which in turn helped promote acceptance of the experimental covid shots, which are now a leading cause of frequent sickness, chronic disability, and excess deaths.

Between May and December 2022, there were 32,441 excess deaths in England and Wales, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), and that doesn’t include COVID-related deaths.

In 2022, the number one cause of excess deaths in the UK was signs and symptoms of “ill-defined conditions.” In England, this nebulous cause of death was 36.9% above the five-year average, and in Wales, it was 30.4% above average.

[Alex Berenson filed a federal lawsuit against Twitter for banning him over his mRNA injection reporting.]

Twitter was likely to lose Berenson v Twitter, Twitter’s lawyers concluded after reviewing internal documents related to the ban. The documents, whose details remain secret but which the lawyers called “problematic” and “sensitive,” also show Twitter’s most senior executives disagreed over its decision to censor [Berenson] in the summer of 2021.

The widening displeasure over the deeply idiotic and imprudent contracts that the European Union negotiated with Pfizer and BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine doses says a lot about where the vaccinators find themselves, politically and socially.

That erstwhile pillar of the vaccinator-industrial complex, the Süddeutsche Zeitung, has revealed a markedly reduced enthusiasm for vaccines and their procurement in the past months. After attacking the lack of transparency surrounding the contract negotiations, they’ve found the energy to deplore all the worthless vaccines that our health ministers have purchased.

A great many journalists, bureaucrats, politicians and ordinary people were complicit in the excesses of the past several years, and as the policies of the pandemic continue to sour, they’ll do anything but talk about it.

The Threat is not Russia or China, it’s Big Pharma and Big Tech

Kazuhiro Haraguchi is a member of the Japanese parliament. He is suffering from malignant lymphoma, a type of cancer, after having three covid injections. “Google banned a video of me discussing the effects of the vaccine with Prof. Yasumasa Inoue who is [an] expert of molecular biology,” he tweeted.

The day before he had tweeted that “the security threat is not from Russia or China, but from your country’s pharmaceutical industry and Big Tech obstructing inquiries about it” and tagged Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Click on “Show more” in the tweet embedded below to read the full post.)