Flashback: Australia to Forcibly Vaccinate Population through Aerosol Spraying

An article re-published on LinkedIn in 2015 described the intentional release of DNA vaccines through large-scale aerial spraying. With experiments already conducted in California, USA, the Australian Gene Technology Regulator was looking to approve a license to permit the intentional release of a GMO vaccine consisting of live bacteria into the environment in four states.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

The following was posted on LinkedIn on 24 March 2015 by Mar-Edward, O., Commonwealth Public Offical, Safety Professional. The website where the article was published by The Real Agenda News is no longer available. However, we found the article on the Wayback Machine HERE.

Well, it seems that the government is taken control of our lives, controlling us like slaves and making decisions without consulting the people of Australia, controlling us like dictators that think they know what’s best for YOU breaking down our immunity system controlling what we drink, what we eat, what we breath in and what we put into our bodies and our foods without a choice breaking down our immunity system.

What if it goes wrong, who is responsible for the poisoning of our animals and people?

WELL – HERE IT IS AT LAST! THE FINAL MOVE ON THE CHESS BOARD – THEY ARE GOING TO “SPRAY” SH#T ON YOU FROM THE SKIES – MAKE IT LEGAL – AND THERE IS NOTHING YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT! — but my lord…, is that legal? Don’t worry, I will MAKE it legal —- Darth Sidious

Australia to Forcibly Vaccinate population through Aerosol Spraying

By The Real Agenda News Published at: 11:06, February 26, 2015

The Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) is on its way to approve a licence application from PaxVax Australia (PaxVax) for the intentional release of a GMO vaccine consisting of live bacteria into the environment in Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria.

According to the regulator, it qualifies as a limited and controlled release under section 50A of the Gene Technology Act 2000 (the Act).

PaxVax is seeking approval to conduct the clinical trial of a genetically modified live bacterial vaccine against cholera. Once underway the trial is expected to be completed within one year, with trial sites selected from local government areas (LGAs) in Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia.

PaxVax has proposed a number of control measures they say will restrict the spread and persistence of the GM vaccine and its introduced genetic material, however there is always a possibility of these restrictions failing and infecting wildlife and ecosystems.

Aerial vaccines have been used in the United States directed towards animals by the use of plastic packets dropped by planes or helicopters.

Sanofi (who is one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world) has subsidiary companies such as Merial Limited who manufacture Raboral, an oral live virus poisonous to humans yet distributed to wildlife in the masses.

In 2006 Michael Greenwood wrote an article for the Yale School of Public Health entitled, ‘Aerial Spraying Effectively Reduces Incidence of West Nile Virus (WNV) in Humans’.

[Further reading: Why the West Nile Virus Is A Biological Weapon, Modern Ghana, 18 August 2018]

The article stated that the incidence of human West Nile virus cases can be significantly reduced through large scale aerial spraying that targets adult mosquitoes, according to research by the Yale School of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health.

Under the mandate for aerial spraying for specific vectors that pose a threat to human health, aerial vaccines known as DNA Vaccine Enhancements and Recombinant Vaccine against WNV may be tested or used to “protect” the people from vector infection exposures.

DNA vaccine enhancements specifically use Epstein-Barr viral capsides with multi-human complement class II activators to neutralise antibodies. The recombinant vaccines against WNV use Rabbit Beta-globulin or the poly (A) signal of the SV40 virus.

In early studies of DNA vaccines, it was found that the negative result studies would go into the category of future developmental research projects in gene therapy.

During the studies of poly (A) signalling of the SV40 for WNV vaccines, it was observed that WNV will lie dormant in individuals who were exposed to chicken pox, thus upon exposure to WNV aerial vaccines the potential for the release of chicken pox virus would cause a greater risk to having adult onset Shingles.

CALIFORNIA AERIAL SPRAYING for WNV and SV40

In February 2009 to present date, aerial spraying for the WNV occurred in major cities within the State of California. During spraying of Anaheim, CA a Caucasian female (age 50) was exposed to heavy spraying, while doing her daily exercise of walking several miles.

Heavy helicopter activity occurred for several days in this area. After spraying, she experienced light headedness, nausea, muscle aches and increased low back pain.

She was evaluated for toxicological mechanisms that were associated with pesticide exposure due to aerial spraying utilising advanced biological monitoring testing.

The test results which included protein band testing utilising Protein Coupled Response (PCR) methods were positive for KD-45. KD-45 is the protein band for SV-40 Simian Green Monkey virus.

Additional tests were performed for Epstein-Barr virus capside and Cytomeglia virus which are used in bioengineering for gene delivery systems through viral protein envelope and adenoviral protein envelope technology.

The individual was positive for both; indicating a highly probable exposure to a DNA vaccination delivery system through nasal inhalation.

Pentagon Document Revealed Aerial Vaccination Plans

In the Quarterly FunVax Review in June, 2007, the report lists the objective of a project listed as ID: 149AZ2 as a preparation of a viral vector that will inhibit/decrease the expression of a specific disruption gene (VMAT2) within a human population.

It further indicates in the abstract that six methods of virus dispersal were tested including high altitude release, water supply release, insect transmission, and various methods of diffusion.

Sources:

This article written by Dave Mihalovic first appeared on TheViralPost. Dave Mihalovic is a Naturopathic Doctor who specialises in vaccine research, cancer prevention and a natural approach to treatment. [The website The Viral Post is no longer available. A copy of the original article can be found HERE.)