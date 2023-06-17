Covid Related News: Discrimination against unvaccinated Australians is deadly while the dangers of covid injections continue to be revealed

Australia’s stance to not treat an unvaccinated child is nothing short of criminal in light of the ever-growing mountain of evidence from across the world of the harm and deaths caused by covid injections.

Just as criminal is the US FDA yesterday saying that it is looking to continue to give periodic covid injections while it decides which version to give this autumn.

Bizarre decisions are happening further north in the continent as well. A court rules that the Canadian Armed Forces violated the rights of servicemen as set out in the Canadian Charter but left it up to the perpetrators of the violations, the Canadian Armed Forces, to decide when to limit fundamental rights.

Covid Injections

Covid-vaccinated more likely to be hospitalised: Covid injection effectiveness against hospitalization turned negative over time, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) data presented on 15 June. Dr. Robert Malone said that the negative effectiveness is consistent with prior data such as a study from the Cleveland Clinic that found each successive vaccine dose increased the risk of infection. Other papers have also estimated that protection against infection turns negative over time. Some datasets have indicated that vaccinated people were at higher risk of hospitalization, long seen as a surrogate for severe disease. In another recent paper, researchers said that repeated vaccination weakens immune systems, potentially making people susceptible to life-threatening conditions such as cancer. Read more HERE.

Cancer rates are climbing among young people: This is the title of an article published in The Hill. The title goes on to say: “They don’t know why.” Dr. Paul Alexander knows why: “It’s the vaccine, you morons, it’s the vaccine and you know it!” Read more HERE.

Brain dead after yesterday’s VRBPAC advisory meeting at FDA: All the covid vaccines were dangerous. All-cause mortality remains elevated, somewhere between 8% and 20% above normal, it is said. Because when you damage the walls of blood vessels and the heart, you get pulmonary emboli, heart attacks, myocarditis, sudden death, strokes, and impaired blood flow to fingers, toes, limbs or organs. That is why you die from many causes. And if the turbo-cancer theory is correct (it is a convincing theory) cancer deaths would also be increased. Despite this, the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) says it wants to give periodic vaccines but “the one we are here for today is for this fall [autumn].” Read more HERE.

UK cements 10-year-partnership with Moderna in major boost for vaccines and research: Moderna to invest in mRNA research and development in the UK, and build a state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing centre with the ability to produce up to 250 million vaccines a year, the UK government announced in December 2022. Read more HERE.

The UK government signed a 10 yr contract with Moderna.



The aim is to produce 250 million mRNA vaccines (for multiple diseases) every year.



That's almost 5 vaccines per head of population per year.



I'm not sure the whole world will want that many….https://t.co/Zj2CszakQC — Dr Clare Craig (not one of her impersonators) (@ClareCraigPath) June 16, 2023

Hearing from the vaccine injured: The voices of the vaccine injured and bereaved have been silenced by corporate media. Professor Emeritus Norman Fenton interviewed Alex and John who have both been vaccine-injured. What is clear from the interview is that the Government and Pharma-funded campaign to ensure that corporate media silenced any news of vaccine injuries was extremely effective and ultimately deadly. Read more and watch the video HERE.

Roles of bromelain and curcumin in battling recurrent SARS-CoV-2 spike protein exposures: “I find it interesting that a large group of post-covid-19 acute sequelae are occurring in those who have taken failed covid-19 vaccines,” says Dr. Peter McCullough. We are a long way off from definitive clinical trials of multidrug strategies for patients who have had multiple exposures to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein but the combination of curcumin and bromelain are well positioned as supplements in people who are getting repetitive covid/spike protein exposure. Read more HERE.

Fatal multisystem inflammatory syndrome post-covid injection: This fatal case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (“MIS”) occurred after full covid vaccination in a patient with prior natural SARS-CoV-2 infection suspected 6 weeks before MIS symptom onset, a case report published by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in November 2021 (“CDC”) concluded. Read more HERE.

Analysis comparing Japanese and German mortality once again finds substantial spike in deaths corresponding to the mass administration of Covid vaccines: A letter in the journal Medicine and Clinical Science concluded: “The official fear-mongering forecasts and the allegedly confirmed high death toll in 2020 from Covid-19 in high-income countries did not come true, neither in Japan nor in Germany … it should be investigated to what extent the about 5 to 10 per cent highly significantly increased mortalities in Germany and Japan in 2021 and 2022 might be due to the pandemic countermeasures, including the vaccinations.”

Reporting on the letter, the German news channel Welt asked: Is there anyone in the RKI who worries that German intensive care units suddenly reported a 76% increase in embolic strokes in December, as hospital data of the billing portal Inek show? Or why Japan, which Drosten praised as an “exemplary” country, saw such an outrageously high excess mortality in 2022 – more than twice as much as in the tsunami year of 2011? Read more HERE.

Supercharging the launch of mRNA products will have dire consequences: “Now that first proof of concept” has been established, the next wave of mRNA products is coming down the pipeline with over $50 billion market share this year,” said a representative of Hanson Wade, a company producing the 3rd Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit. She told Dr. Peter Briggin: “From Moderna’s first In-Africa clinical trial of mRNA HIV vaccine to Merck’s use of messenger-RNA technology to fight cancer, the mRNA space is showing real promise in showing that it is being applied to other applications beyond covid-19.” Read more HERE.

Covid Coercion and Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (“NPIs”)

Australian hospitals refuse to save a child with cancer’s life unless she has four covid injections: Hospitals in Australia are refusing to provide emergency treatment for a sixteen-year-old girl who urgently requires a double lung transplant due to the side effects of chemotherapy and surgery. According to the hospitals, the unvaccinated sixteen-year-old girl would be a “threat” to the health of the other patients and medical staff if she enters the premises. Read more HERE.

A court ruling in Canada found that “the grievor was aggrieved”: The Military Grievances External Review Committee – found that a high-ranking member (Master Corporal) of the Canadian Armed Forces (“CAF”) had their Canadian Charter rights violated by covid measures imposed by the CAF. But don’t break out the champagne yet. The ruling ultimately left the decision up to the perpetrators (the CAF) to limit fundamental rights when “necessary and proportional.” Read more HERE.

America’s covid response was based on lies: Almost all of America’s leaders have gradually pulled back their COVID mandates, requirements, and closures—even in states like California, which had imposed the most stringent and longest-lasting restrictions on the public. At the same time, the media has been gradually acknowledging the ongoing release of studies that totally refute the purported reasons behind those restrictions. This overt reversal is falsely portrayed as “learned” or “new evidence.” Little acknowledgement of error is to be found. Read more HERE.

There was no covid respiratory disease, hospital protocols killed people, withholding anti-biotics from the poor killed people – 13 million dead globally, 330,000 in the US: Denis Rancourt gave testimony at the National Citizens Enquiry on May 11, Day 1, in Quebec. He demonstrated that all-cause mortality coincides with injection roll-out in Canada and detailed the false claims of saving a million Canadian lives with NPIs. Read more HERE.

Yet More Covid Fraud

$400 billion was stolen or wasted in covid fraudsters’ ‘Great Grift’: USA. In case you had any lingering doubts that forcibly shutting down the entire economy over a virus and replacing economic activity with government payments does not represent a smart strategy, the Associated Press has more evidence to bolster the case. Its latest investigation, titled “The Great Grift,” highlighted the staggering scope of fraud taxpayers face because of Covid-era programs. Read more HERE.

Covid Origins

Wuhan lab scientists researching coronavirus were the first to contract covid: Scientists conducting research on novel coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were the first humans to contract covid. “Patients zero” included Ben Hu, Ping Yu and Yan Zhu – scientists researching SARS-like viruses at the institute, according to an investigation by journalists Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi. The three scientists were researching “gain-of-function” experiments with the virus. Read more HERE.

Featured image: Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens “sitting ducks,” Reuters, 20 May 2021