James Corbett briefly discusses two domains of the fifth-generation war we are in: electrosmog and thought control

Earlier this month, James Corbett delivered two presentations at the Better Way Conference: ‘Between the Raindrops’ on the topic ‘From Electrosmog to Nature’s Frequencies’ and ‘The Limits of My Language’ on the topic ‘From Thought Control to Free Thought’. Below is the recording of those presentations.

The Better Way Conference 2023 held on 2-4 June in Bath, England, was the second of its kind hosted by the World Council for Health. we furthered the creative collaboration that was begun in 2022, including how we can optimize our health and well-being, build conscious communities, use technology with discernment, restore our sovereignty, and connect and collaborate with others. Dr. Tess Lawrie wrote an introductory article to the Conference which you can read HERE. You can purchase tickets to view the Conference presentations HERE.

James Corbett has kindly aired his presentations for us to view for free, see below. You can find show notes and links to Corbett’s presentations HERE.

From Electrosmog to Nature’s Frequencies was a conversation at the conference about electromagnetic radiation which is an increasingly pervasive problem for us, not only because of the health effects but it also part of the technological infrastructure for the Internet of Everything. The latter is the focus of Corbett’s 10-minute presentation.

Further resources: The 5G Dragnet, The Corbett Report, 22 June 2019

“5G but eventually 6G [is] for the machine-machine everything always connected interface that will be tracking and surveilling everything that you do that is difficult to image even now,” Corbet said. “[In] the very near future [ ] literally every item that you purchase is tagged with some sort of device which is talking to everything else around you in your environment.”

Corbett’s presentation at the Better Way Conference talks about the solution. “Here’s the bad news. If you’re waiting for me to give you the solution to this problem of electrosmog, I’m afraid I’m not going to do that. But the good news [is] I will give you many suggestions,” he began his presentation titled ‘Between the Raindrops’.

His 10-minute ‘The Limits of My Language’ presentation began: “We are in a fifth-generation war. It is a war on everyone. It is a war of every government against its own citizens. It is a war that is being waged in every conceivable battlefield and domain at the same time. And ultimately it is an information war, it is predicated on the info war. It is a war for your mind. So, what do we do about this?”

Further resources: The Media Matrix | Full Documentary, The Corbett Report, 2 January 2023

The Corbett Report: Finding the Better Way, 19 June 2023 (30 mins)

Featured image: Electrosmog, Jean-Pierre Aubé