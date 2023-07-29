When it comes to temperatures in Italy, BBC lies and lies and then lies some more

Italian architect and film producer Robin Monotti has been highlighting dubious claims made by the BBC about temperatures in Italy in recent weeks. The BBC was not happy and its “climate change disinformation specialist” did a hit piece on him. Monotti fact-checked BBC’s article and pointed out its false claims, yet again.

On 19 July, BBC Weather tweeted: “Another scorching day ahead in southern Europe. Whilst temperatures won’t be as high as yesterday in northern Spain, we could see highs of 46 or 47C for the islands of Sardinia and Sicily. #europeheatwave” The tweet has had 1,6 million views.

The same day, Monotti tweeted: “BBC tweets a temperature for Sicily which is 10°C HIGHER than the BBC app for Palermo, Sicily. What’s going on?” His tweet has been viewed 1,1 million times.

On the same day BBC was tweeting temperatures of 47oC while its app was displaying 37oC, No Tricks Zone explained in an article what had happened. The #europeheatwave hysteria started when climate sensationalist media outlets, such as Relotius Spiegel, uncritically cited a sloppily and manipulatively formulated 13 July report from the European Space Agency (“ESA”). ESA’s report first referred to “air” temperature and then later specified that it was, in fact, referring to surface temperature.

Surface temperature refers to the temperature right at the ground surface. Usually, weather reports use “air” temperatures which are measured two metres above the ground. The surface temperature is much hotter than the air temperature. In Sicily the temperature reached only 32°C over the weekend of 15 and 16 July – a far cry from 48°C reported, which illustrates the huge difference between ground surface temperature and readings taken two metres above the ground.

“Once the trickery was exposed, Spiegel quietly changed the wording in its 14 July report … It’s clear that the authorities and media tried to pull a fast one on the public but were caught again, thanks to careful readers,” No Tricks Zone wrote.

Read more: Europe’s “48°C Horror That Never Was”…ESA, Media Sharply Criticized For Manipulative Reporting, No Tricks Zone, 19 July 2023

Not to be deterred by contradictions within their own reporting nor by the backtracking of other news agencies, BBC Weather stuck to its script and on 23 July tweeted: “One of Europe’s highest ever temperatures is possible for Monday in Sicily; 48C! The European temperature record currently stands at 48.8C.”

On 25 July, BBC Weather made yet another claim about temperatures in Italy. It tweeted: “The highest temperature in Europe so far this year was 48.2C recorded in Jerzu, Sardinia yesterday. It’s also the highest recorded July temperature for Europe.” The tweet has been viewed 226,700 times.

Monotti tweeted: “BBC weather claims 48.2°C for Jerzu, Sardinia yesterday. Jerzu weather station itself maximum for yesterday is instead charted at 41.5°C.” His tweet has been viewed 187,300 times.

The next day, a BBC senior journalist and “climate change disinformation specialist” contacted Monotti to inform him that he was writing a piece to debunk claims on social media that extreme temperatures across Europe were fake. As he was invited to make further comments, Monotti responded.

26th July 2023



Dear Mr Monotti,



I hope this finds you well.



My name is Marco Silva and I am a senior journalist with BBC News in London.



I am currently writing a piece examining claims, shared on social media, that extreme temperatures recorded across Europe were somehow “faked”.



The article will be published on the BBC News website later this week. It will examine, among other claims, two tweets you have put out recently:

https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1683795298672320514

https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1681625398856040448



Our story will debunk:



1 Suggestions that there was a discrepancy in the BBC’s reporting on temperatures in Sicily last week;

2 Suggestions that temperatures in Jerzu did not reach 48.2C.



Is there any additional comments you would like to add to your earlier statements? If so, I would ask you to kindly get back to us by tomorrow (Thursday) at 0900am, so that we can reflect your statement in our output.



I look forward to hearing from you.



All best wishes,



Marco Silva

Senior Journalist, BBC News

Climate change disinformation specialist

26th July 2023



Dear Marco Silva



Please find the link to the Italian Air Force weather portal, reporting from Jerzu, Sardinia

https://www.meteoam.it/it/meteo-citta/jerzu



If you click under Oservazione, then Lunedi 24 Luglio, you can clearly see that the maximum temperature reported for Jerzu is 41 degrees centigrade, at the station Perdasdefogu.



I tweeted this here:

https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1684160135055446016



This corresponds to the same temperature reported on my tweet, linked to meteonetwork.eu of 41.5 degrees.



How likely is it that in the same small locality of Sardinia there is a discrepancy of 7 degrees between different weather stations? Are there even different weather stations in that small locality?



I would say it is only possible with either a misreported reading somewhere, or a corrupted weather station.



These are the most likely possibilities, which apply clearly to over reporting of temperatures in Sicily too:

1. Confusing land surface temperatures with air temperatures, as a result of a misworded ESA communication which I also tweeted about here, which clearly was reported as weather forecasts by a number of news agencies, due to the confusing nature of the ESA communication, which they acknowledged and then corrected:

https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1684169082457694209

2. Corrupted climate stations positioned in urban heat islands, next to brick walls, asphalt pavements, airports.

3. Sensationalist reporting by news agencies confusing forecasts with actual recorded temperatures.



It is rather assuming to announce that you can “debunk” anything. This is not how balanced journalism works You should be impartial and report claims and what evidence backs them up, as I did in this email to you. This is what journalism should be about, not “debunking”, that is always up to the reader to decide who is really debunking who.



I look forward to seeing my comment above reflected in your output, and if it is not reflected fairly and in a balanced way, I will then consider reflecting it on my own output, as a balanced record of our exchange.



Best regards



Robin Monotti (ARB MA Dip.Arch BSc)

False Claims made in BBC’s article

Yesterday, the BBC’s “climate change disinformation specialist” published his article: ‘False claims that heatwave is bogus spread online’. Monotti has fact-checked the article in a Twitter thread.

Below is the first tweet in Monotti’s thread. You can read the full thread on Thread Reader App HERE or in the file attached at the end of this article.

🧵 ON THE BBC's FALSE CLAIMS in their article titled:

"False claims of bogus heatwave spread online"

FALSE CLAIM 1:

"The air temperature measurements taken in countries affected by the heatwave will have been obtained using instruments and methods approved by the World… pic.twitter.com/FtOmWjMdKn — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) July 28, 2023

Featured image: Global weather forecast as temperatures near record highs across the world (2 mins video), BBC News, 18 July 2023