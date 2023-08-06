U.K Mainstream Media Shares Guest Views Ordinarily dismissed as “Qanon” Nonsense.”

Donald Trump appeared in a Washington courthouse to surrender to federal authorities on Thursday afternoon with charges that he conspired to defraud the United States among other crimes in his quest to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. However, in an interview on GB News, political analyst Jan Halper Hayes argued that this was a “good thing” because he now has the “opening and power to legally introduce evidence of the 2020 election steal into a court of Law.”

The reason it is a good thing is that the arrest gives the Trump legal team subpoena powers to seek documents and witnesses, they can call whistle-blowers, eyewitnesses, affidavits, chiefs of police, heads of intelligence, etc to substantiate their case which could well go in his favour.

They’ve Got it All

Halper Hayes, who sits on the task force for the U.S Department of Defence (DoD) argues:

“…Anyone who doesn’t think that the prosecutors have the ‘real results’ from the election are ‘fooling themselves’.

Just as is often said among the Trump community, “We have it all” Halper Hayes says something similar “They’ve got the goods” and she claims that Trump knew that if he presented any of the goods early on “we’d have a civil war” […] “he really felt that the people needed to see how bad it could get” Which is something else we have heard before from the Trump community.

The sense that the analyst says she is getting from Trump’s lawyer about what his defence is going to be is all based on free speech the first amendment in the U.S. Constitution and that “he had a right to say what he believed”.

MAGA

We are now seeing a situation that has been not only predicted but also looked forward to by the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) community for years now, due to the opportunity to relitigate or overthrow the 2020 election.

Evidently, due to his status on the morning of the 3rd of August 2023. in Truth Social, the social media platform created by Trump Media and Technology group, it would appear to be exactly what Trump wanted to happen.

“Election Integrity on both sides of the aisle is tough it’s really tough but what this has done is it’s opened the door for Trump to present his case, well that’s a good thing isn’t it?” “………………the fact that Trump can subpoena some people saying it’s a mistake by Jack Smith but actually he can subpoena, we the people can actually see evidence from both sides, that’s a sensible move.”

Dissolving the Corporation

Analyst Halper-Hayes believes that the “2020 election is going to be re-litigated over this”, and says that Biden is “legitimate president of what is now the bankrupt US Corporation, that was a treaty in 1871”

She brings up the incident where everyone seemed to assume Trump broke protocol by walking in front of the Queen and says, “if you go back and look at it you will see he looked at her, she gave a wave with her hand, he proceeded, she took a couple of steps, he stopped and he waited for her to join”

That Halper Hayes says, was an optic to tell us that he then was going to bankrupt the U.S corporation, “ because it was the Vatican, the crown and the U.S that was part since 1871 and we were giving you our tax dollars we were paying back you”

Basically, that is what Trump was doing, telling the Queen that he was dissolving the Corporation and America was going to go back to being a republic and “we’ll all be separate.” According to Halper Hayes. “Think about the fact that our military our Department of Defence, space force,” she says, “if you think that they don’t have the actual real results from the election then you’re fooling yourself.”

The Executive Order

She also cites the Executive Order created by Trump in September the 12th 2018 which she says was “specifically for the 2020 election”.

To see the EO in its entirety click here

“So, we say how did he know some of these things were going to happen?” asks Hayes, but what is even more bizarre is that Joe Biden would have supported the EO? Yet Surprisingly, on September the 7th, 2021 he gave “Notice on the Continuation of the Executive Order 13848.

Biden declared “a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 etseq.) to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States constituted by the threat of foreign interference in or undermining public confidence in United States elections (Source).

Time For That Popcorn?

Although aspects of the predicted arrests and opportunity to relitigate the election were continually dismissed as a “Qanon conspiracy theory”, are we beginning to see that theory play out in the open? Time will tell, but it is strange that Jan Halper Hayes was invited onto the MSM Channel, the producers surely knew who she was beforehand and would certainly know of her views.

In this era of extreme censorship, would this appear to be a deliberate move by GB News? Watch this space!

Full Interview Video Below