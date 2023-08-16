The top climate scientist at the United Nations is convinced that the only way to forcefully transition the world economy away from earth-based fossil fuels and straight into the “green” abyss is for world leaders to step up as “ringmasters or ringmistresses” to whip the people into shape!

Fear Tactics

We have already had enough of these tactics, particularly since March 2020 when the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour (SPI-B) one of the sub-committees that advises the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), “ramped up the fear” in an attempt to force our compliance with unnecessary interventions.

Gavin Morgan, a psychologist on the team, said: “Clearly, using fear as a means of control is not ethical. Using fear smacks of totalitarianism, with another admitting that the way they used the mind control, fear tactic is both dystopian and unethical. “You could call psychology ‘mind control’ they said “That’s what we do… clearly we try and go about it in a positive way, but it has been used nefariously in the past.” (source)

It certainly has, yet, despite knowing the mind control method was totalitarian, the advisors to the government did not learn from history. Neither has the new chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as reported by Ethan Huff from Overlord News, in the article below.

United Nations Climate Chief Conducts “Doomsday” Interview Revealing That Globalist Leaders Must Become “Ringmasters” in Pushing Green Agenda

Prof. Jim Skea, who was recently installed as chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN’s top global warming body, maintains that political leaders need to treat the people they supposedly represent as a literal circus act, which is what ringmasters and ringmistresses do

.To truly fix the climate, Skea believes that a “society-wide” effort is critical, but “political leaders have a particular responsibility because they set the tone for it all,” he says.“

They are the kind of ringmasters or ringmistresses that try to coordinate the different actions.”

(Related: Man-made climate change is a hoax that almost no scientists agree could ever possibly be driven by human activity even if it was real, which it’s not.)

Climate Anxiety is a Mental Illness Skea and His Acolytes Clearly Suffer From

What Skea expects from everyday folks in response to their political leaders putting on this circus act is absolute obedience in the form of full-fledged, unquestioning support for anything and everything “green.”

“Keep voting … is the key issue,” Skea stated, further noting that some citizens have already been radicalized as necessary to further the agenda. Many of them now suffer from climate anxiety as a result, but at least Skea’s “green” push is making progress.

Skea recognizes that ridiculous groups like Just Stop Oil, which is known for just stopping traffic while melting through the streets like slow-motion zombies, and the Extinction Rebellion are clearly a turnoff to rational, normal people. He is happy, though, that these domestic terrorist groups are “keeping the issue of fossil fuels on the agenda.

”Hailing from Great Britain, Skea works as a professor of sustainable energy at the globalist-controlled Imperial College London. Like many other climate lunatics, he fears that global warming not only exists but is somehow accelerating faster than anyone previously believed.

“Climate change is happening now,” Skea declared. “You can see it on your TV screens, you can see even looking out the window, deciding what clothes you need to wear when you go out. All of this was predicted, but perhaps it’s happening more quickly than was anticipated.

We Are Not “Scared Enough!

”Since talking about it in terms of “warming” is not scaring people enough for Skea’s liking, some media outlets, including the Evening Standard, are now referring to it as global burning or even global melting, as if temperatures are now so high that the world is turning into a hot, steamy puddle of mush.

Skea believes that governments everywhere need to address this by committing to leave at least 50 percent of all oil reserves underground rather than utilizing them for the benefit of humanity.

“If you continue to add to these reserves, it adds to the amount of oil you need to leave in the ground – if you’re going to meet the Paris [landmark 2015 climate summit] goals,” he said.“

Sure, we can add to reserves now for energy security reasons. But that means that somebody in the future is going to have to make the choice. Do we leave that oil in the ground? Or do we meet our Paris goals?

Climate change is a chronic disease of the planet … so the decisions we make now really have consequences for the future.” (source)

(source)

To Conclude:

It could be argued that the need to “ramp up the fear” is a result of a very weak argument. The use of fear as social control is the weaponisation of psychology which has been used in the past to grab power and drive through things that wouldn’t happen otherwise… as a member of the SPI-B said, “We have to be very careful about the authoritarianism that is creeping in”.

The fear tactics have been continual and society has almost normalised the feeling of being alarmed at one thing or another. However, we should be wise to the tactics of the United Nations and Professor Skea who really should have already lost validity and trust within his new role due to his desire to use these unethical methods to force people into thinking a certain way. The people have had enough.