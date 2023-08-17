Using public health policies, the Pandemic Industry is on the road to global fascism

The Pandemic Industry is developing international instruments and processes that will entrench the destructive covid practices in international law. Public health, presented as a series of health emergencies, is being used, as it was in Nazi Germany, to facilitate a fascist approach to societal management.

By Dr. David Bell

The World Health Organisation’s broad definition of health embraces physical, mental and social well-being. Expressed in its 1946 constitution alongside concepts of community participation and national sovereignty, it reflected an understanding of a world emerging from centuries of colonialist oppression and the public health industry’s shameful facilitation of fascism. Health policy would be people-centred, closely tied to human rights and self-determination.

The covid-19 response has demonstrated how these ideals have been undone. Decades of increasing funding within public-private partnerships have corroded the basis of global public health. The covid-19 response, intended for a virus that overwhelmingly targeted the elderly, ignored norms of epidemic management and human rights to institute a regime of suppression, censorship, and coercion reminiscent of the power systems and governance that were previously condemned.

Without pausing to examine the costs, the public health industry is developing international instruments and processes that will entrench these destructive practices in international law. Public health, presented as a series of health emergencies, is being used once again to facilitate a fascist approach to societal management.

The beneficiaries will be the corporations and investors whom the covid-19 response served well. Human rights and individual freedom, as under previous fascist regimes, will lose. The public health industry must urgently awaken to the changing world in which it works if it is to adopt a role in saving public health rather than contributing to its degradation.

Read Dr. Bell’s entire article as published by the American Journal of Economics and Sociology on 30 July 2023.

About the Author

David Bell is a public health physician who was born and educated in Australia. He has worked in global health and biotechnology for the past 20 years managing collaborations across 6 continents. He is a former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organisation, Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA.