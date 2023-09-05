Orange is the new Black: How a mug shot turned Trump into a Brother

African Americans have historically been treated with great injustice by US law and law enforcement. So, when a black American sees Trump being abused by the criminal justice system, he instantly recognises that abuse and Trump becomes his brother. Orange is the new black! And the Dems have just handed Trump the black vote.

By A Concerned Reader

There are 3 types of journalists in the mainstream media.

There is the loud-mouthed, knee-jerking, hot-button-pushing tabloid journalist, who surfs every wave of public opinion breaking onto the beach of fake news, with his MI5-approved surfboard and his fact-resistant wet suit which keeps him free from every droplet of truth in the virtual reality of his corrupted and incurious mind. He declares that Trump is a bastard in the first line of every article he writes which presents him with such an opportunity.

There is the soft-spoken broadsheet columnist, the blind steward of the nation’s morality, a deacon in the priesthood of the 21st century media, giving his sermon from his MI6-approved pulpit, trying in vain to turn the darkness and obscurity of intel agency propaganda into a light, dispelling the very darkness he is wedded to. With one leg in GCHQ and the other in naked careerism, he writes as if his shackled fingers have to power to liberate us all from the masters to whom he has sold his soul. He deduces. He does not declare. He deduces – that Trump is a bastard at the end of his first paragraph. Because he has been properly educated. His parents did not waste their hard-earned middle-class income on him.

Then there is the most academic of all the journalists, the weekly or periodical or Sunday broadsheet article creator. Oh, how erudite his words! Oh, how articulate his phrasing! His verbal dexterity would shame a concert pianist. His logical construction would delight a Cambridge mathematician. The emotional timbre of his narrative competes with Whitney Houston’s voice for your heart (God rest her tortured soul). Having the freedom of thought that comes from a degree in philosophy from Oxbridge, he deduces powerfully, logically and emotionally, that Trump is a BASTARD at the very end of his article, in such a way that his words resonate for weeks in your mind, like a Kylie Minogue pop song can do for years.

So why do they all push the same narrative? And why in the face of such obvious conformity does any thinking person believe it?

Andrew Bridgen recently asked on Twitter: “Do you think that UK politicians are the best that money can buy?” One very well-formed question. I originally answered. No. They are crap. Then I got the question. They are all bought. Every single one of them. Those who are not bought, like Andrew, are expelled, or not completely bought, like Boris and Liz, are sacked or removed from office.

Here we are, the nation that abolished the slave trade in 1807, with every single politician in a mainstream political party in 2023 being a slave to his purchaser. Almost every single journalist in the mainstream media is a slave to the deep state and to his career. Almost every single medic is a slave to Big Pharma, his practising licence and his career. Almost every single professional person is a slave not to his profession, but to his remuneration from said profession. Yes, we have all sold out. Not just the politicians. We are all slaves to our purchasers to whom we have sold ourselves in return for a salary, a career, the respect of our chosen status-dominated sexual partner and the plastic security of a pension that is less and less likely ever to be paid.

Before they can enslave the body, they must enslave the mind. They cannot do that with people around who have the annoying habit of speaking the truth rather than the narrative: “Vaccines are safe and effective,” “men are toxic but women are not,” whites are a race, blacks are a race, whites are the new Jews who are accused of causing and of having caused all the problems in the world, cultures must be destroyed by immigration, families must be destroyed by social services, gender must be destroyed by any means available, heterosexuality is perverted, alphabet sexuality is natural and normal etc. etc. They are especially frustrated by the ones who congenitally open their mouths before engaging their brains like the Donald.

Now of course it is true, that Trump is not a QC or a KC. His tongue is not made from silk. It is on occasion made from a rather coarse sandpaper. He takes little or no care to moderate his words so as to avoid offending entire demographics. In fact, he relishes causing such offence, rather like the opportunist formerly known as Kanye West. Trump is no Martin Luther King and no William Shakespeare. He does not speak in biblical metaphor. Rather he sets himself up to be a target with his less-than-judicious and less-than-diplomatic use of English.

But he has one character trait which trumps all others if you will pardon the metaphor. He wears his heart right on the outside of his sleeve. And whatever sins that man has, many though they are, are plain for all to see. That is what makes him a non-politician. And that is what gets him elected.

No politician is a saint. We all know that. But the art of politics is to pretend disingenuously that you are a saint, the only one in fact. Trump does not do that. “I am a greedy real estate developer who runs a few gambling joints, a few hotels and a few golf courses” is his platform. He puts himself first in every negotiation. He always has. And who in their right mind does not? His ticket is: “Put me into office and I will put you first just as I put myself first. I will put us first. I will put America first.” It does not matter that his platform is crass and blatantly self-serving. what matters is that he is clearly not lying.

The fact is that he does not put himself first – not financially anyway. He has lost money since he took office. One of the very few politicians whose net worth has gone down due to political power. How many politicians (other than Jesus Christ) leave office poorer than when they took it? How many?

His character and his life experience have given him the self-confidence and the financial security to be able to resist most of the false narratives on behalf of all of us, whilst being propelled by our love for his candour, to the highest office in the land of the US.

I noticed early in Trump’s first presidency that the DOJ and the FBI were attacking not only him but anybody and everybody who helped him get elected. We now know that they invented a charge against Trump (it matters not what that charge was – I am ignoring the noise and going for the truth behind it here). The purpose of the charge was to hold Trump under investigation – any investigation – so that if he fired any of Obama’s holdovers, that could be painted as an obstruction of justice. It was a self-preserving mechanism by the antidemocratic Obama holdovers, who believed they had a divine right to be in office and knew that the one thing Trump was famous for was: “You’re Fired!” They outplayed Trump completely. He should have fired every Obama holdover on day one of his presidency BEFORE they got any investigation going. But the deep state was spying on him even before he was elected. So, they were able to start up a bogus investigation before he started firing them.

The DOJ and FBI, who were both being run by Obama holdovers in 2017, started to create an environment in which anyone who played any significant role in helping a candidate get elected other than a Democrat, would get their life criminally and financially destroyed. They started with Flynn, Manafort and Cohen. The message was: “If you successfully campaign for a GOP candidate who defeats the Dems you will never be able to pay for your children’s education again and you will most likely be put in jail.” That of course is a First Amendment violation, a destruction of US democracy etc etc. I wrote to Prof Dershowitz about it – nothing.

But now that the anti-democratic policy of abusing the criminal justice system to force the destruction of your political opponents has reached the full bloom of its anti-democratic purpose with a farcical number of indictments against an ex-president and against the front runner for the 47th presidency, we have arrived at the headline of this piece. Orange is the new black – for in life you reap what you sow and there is no escaping it.

Which demographic in the US has the greatest history of abuse by their criminal justice system? This is not a trick question. It is African Americans. They have historically been treated with great injustice by US law and US law enforcement.

So, when a black American sees Trump being abused by the criminal justice system, he instantly recognises that abuse and Trump becomes his brother in abuse. And blood is thicker than water. Especially blood spilt by injustice.

So now rather than the justice system being prejudiced against black men – it is prejudiced against orange men!

Orange is the new black.

And the Dems have just handed Trump the black vote. For what black family is there in the US that does not have a family member or a close friend who is a victim of the historic black-white prejudice of the US Criminal Justice System? Do the Dems think that African Americans will not make the connection? They already have.

Trump is now a brother in unjust criminal persecution. And the historic injustice that the Dems meted out to the blacks has now come back to haunt them with the orange man from the white house.

What I hate about the US media and the British media is, what I used to believe, was their inability to hit the main point behind any subject. They talk like abused women about the terrible indignities that their partners have meted out to them then go back to those very partners for more indignity and complain for hours about the new abuse they receive which they willingly stepped into. They never attack the core injustice that causes the abuse. I no longer think this to be an inability – thanks to Tucker Carlson. I now know it to be a prohibition from the deep state through their agents, the administrative state.

Trump suffers from that malaise too. But not nearly as much as the rest of his competitors. So here, to finish off with, are some of the questions that you will never hear asked in the MSM. But can still be asked in the alternative media.

1. WHO IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES?

Plainly it is not Biden. He does not have the authority to choose his own question to answer or to answer any question in his own words. Whereas his press spokeswoman does. He is too demented – not too old, but too demented – to be the Commander in Chief of the armed forces. Somebody else is. Who is the C in C? Who is the president? Every single news program in the US from Fox News to CNN to Alex Jones and the Epoch Times and every single news article along with them is completely pointless in a democracy if the vote you cast as a result of absorbing the information is for a joke who is not the president in circumstances where the real President did not get one single vote because he did not even stand for election.

The US is not a democracy. The president is a person unknown, chosen by people who are unknown. It is a covert dictatorship. Which tells you that the spy agencies chose this president, not the people. Which tells you that the spy agencies must be abolished to rescue the US from dictatorship.

By the same ticket, the UK is not a democracy either. Because Rishi Sunak became PM without one vote being cast as a result of a coup d’état by the banks and the politicians they have purchased, which appears to be all of them. This tells us that the UK banking system needs to be reformed in order to save our democracy. Why we cannot all have a personal digital wallet I do not know. Are banks needed in a digital economy? Banks need to be very careful about abolishing cash. They may just abolish themselves if they go down that route.

Boris was persuaded to step aside and then assassinated rather like Prigozhin. Sunak was chosen by banks who, essentially, removed Truss for him. So, the UK is a Bankocracy and the US is an Intelocracy. Neither are democracies. But at least in the UK we know who the anti-democratic usurper is. In the US we do not know for a fact – although I strongly suspect him to be Obama46, because the whole country is being run by his holdovers. Having said that, Judge Janine has begun asking the right questions on Fox News.

2. WHY DO THE TORIES PERMIT THE ULEZ CHARGE?

Dan Wootton did a good job interviewing a Tory MP over ULEZ recently who rightly accused Sadiq Khan of Highway Robbery. Then Dan asked him: Why does the Department of Transport not prevent Sadiq Khan from fleecing drivers in this way? They have the power.

The Tory MP answered saying: “What we are focusing on is removing Khan next year. That is the best way to deal with the problem.”

And Dan left it there. What he should have said is: “So, you are happy to sit there and watch whilst Sadiq ruin the lives of the poor and the elderly in London by denying them the ability to use London’s roads for their businesses or to see their friends and relatives in privacy and safety, because you calculate that it will give you a political advantage in the Mayoral elections next year is that right?”

If you are just as blind to the suffering of Londoners as is Sadiq, why should anyone vote for your candidate next year? Perhaps, if you find it politically expedient, you might double the ULEZ charge or extend it to Scotland.

The purpose of the ULEZ charge is not to fix pollution in London. Pollution in London and congestion is the business model of Sadiq Khan. He does not want to kill his own business model. He causes both congestion and pollution by blocking off roads.

He says he is blocking them off for flower pots, for cyclists, for buses, for residents. But he is not. He is blocking them off to increase pollution from and congestion for private vehicles. Then he charges Londoners for a problem that he himself has caused with his transport defeating road blocking policies whilst spending taxpayers’ money taking advertising assuring motorists that every blocked journey they embark upon matters to TFL.

Try driving from Islington to Hackney. It is almost impossible because so many roads have been blocked off – with improper signage. So that you drive around for 10 minutes in circles polluting and congesting London totally unnecessarily before you realise that game that the control freaks are playing without your mind.

The purpose of all taxation is primarily to pay the salaries of parasitic public sector bureaucrats. Just as the purpose of most charitable donations is the pay the salaries of donation managers. The solution to most problems in the UK is to reduce the number of public sector staff by perhaps 80%, especially in the NHS. But also, in all levels of government and government contracting. Cut taxes by the amount saved and let the private sector power us forward faster under the reduced tax burden.

But instead, the public sector interferes with everything we do and ruins everything it touches. Incidentally, the savings will not merely be the salaries of the public sector people. It will be all the bribery they arrange for themselves over and above their salaries as well. There is another subject that never gets mentioned. It is not just MPs who are bought and paid for.