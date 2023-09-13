Pfizer’s covid injections target bone marrow and interfere with the body’s ability to manufacture blood cells

Pfizer’s covid mRNA vaccine messes with bone marrow stem cells and affects their growth and differentiation, Dr. William Makis said. And wonders whether this could lead to turbo cancers such as leukaemia.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

In a recent article, Dr. William Makis highlighted three science papers about mRNA “vaccines” which are cause for great concern. The three papers are:

Study 1 – Matteo Zurlo et al.,The anti-SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 vaccine suppresses mithramycin-induced erythroid differentiation and expression of embryo-foetal globin genes in human erythroleukemia K562 cells, bioRvix. doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2023.09.07.556634 (7 September 2023).

Study 2 – Laura Breda et al., In vivo hematopoietic stem cell modification by mRNA delivery. Science 381,436-443(2023). doi: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.ade6967 (27 July 2023).

Study 3 – Puccetti, M.; Schoubben, A.; Giovagnoli, S.; Ricci, M. Biodrug Delivery Systems: Do mRNA Lipid Nanoparticles Come of Age? Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2023, 24, 2218. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms24032218 (22 January 2023).

Formation of Blood Cells in Our Bodies

Our bodies produce blood cells continuously from the time we are in the womb up to old age. Millions of blood cells are replaced each day as they live out their lifespans. The lifespan for red blood cells is around 120 days.

There are more than 10 different kinds of blood cells, each performing its own set of tasks. Though red and white blood cells may end up in different places in the body, after we are born production of blood cells starts in the bone marrow. Bone marrow makes more than 220 billion new blood cells every day.

Haematopoiesis (adj. haematopoietic) is the medical term used to describe the process by which our blood cells are formed, develop and mature into their final “adult” types. The process begins with a haematopoietic stem cell (“HSC”), which then goes through a series of steps to arrive at the final product – a mature blood cell. A mature blood cell would be a red blood cell, a white blood cell such as a lymphocyte, or some other type of blood cell.

Lymphoblast cells are immature white blood cells that develop into healthy immune cells called lymphocytes. In leukaemia patients, for example, lymphoblasts don’t mature. Instead, they multiply rapidly in the bone marrow and interfere with blood cell production.

In a 2020 Nature Biomedical Engineering study, researchers used a type of genetic therapy, known as RNA interference, and nanoparticles modified in such a way that they would accumulate in the cells found in the bone marrow, rather than in the liver. These particles could be tailored to help treat heart disease or to boost the yield of stem cells in patients who need stem cell transplants, Penn Engineering Today wrote.

RNA interference is a gene therapy that could potentially be used to “treat a variety of diseases” by delivering short strands of RNA that block specific genes from being turned on in a cell. Using this gene therapy technique with specialised nanoparticles, researchers from Penn Engineering and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”) developed a way to turn off specific genes in cells of bone marrow.

“RNA nanoparticles are currently FDA-approved as a liver-targeted therapy but hold promise for many diseases, ranging from covid-19 vaccines to drugs that can permanently repair disease genes,” said Daniel Anderson, one of the authors of the study. “We believe that engineering nanoparticles to deliver RNA to different types of cells and organs in the body is key to reaching the broadest potential of genetic therapy.”

“If we could develop technologies that could control cellular activity in bone marrow and the hematopoietic stem cell niche, it could be transformative for disease applications,” said Michael Mitchell, one of the study’s lead authors. Mitchell was already working on new nanotechnologies that target bone marrow and immune cells for treating other diseases, especially blood cancers such as multiple myeloma.

The 2020 study was funded in part by the National Institutes of Health and the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, among others.

Further reading: New Research from Penn Engineering and MIT Shows How Nanoparticles Can Turn Off Genes in Bone Marrow, Penn Engineering Today, 7 October 2020

Study 1

In a paper published last week, Italian researchers treated lymphoblast cells isolated from the bone marrow of a 53-year-old chronic myelogenous leukaemia patient with Pfizer’s mRNA covid injection, at increasing concentrations. As the dosage of Pfizer’s injection increased, the growth of stem cells was inhibited.

The researchers found that as the dosage of Pfizer’s mRNA increased, so the production of spike protein production rose dramatically and this rise appears to be exponential, i.e., the rate of increase becomes quicker and quicker. The effect was that the spike protein drastically decreased the expression of several globin genes in bone marrow stem cells.

The study authors concluded: “SARS-CoV-2 S-protein, covid-19 mRNA vaccines and SARS-CoV-2 infection might have dramatic effects of the hematopoietic compartment.” And that there was a “need of great attention on possible alteration of hematopoietic parameters following SARS-CoV-2 infection and/or covid-19 vaccination.”

In other words, the spike protein might have dramatic effects on and alter our bodies’ ability to produce mature blood cells.

Dr. Makis summarised the key points from Study 1 as follows:

Pfizer’s covid-19 mRNA injection accumulates in the bone marrow and can inhibit the growth and suppress the differentiation of bone marrow stem cells.

Pfizer’s spike protein can drastically alter gene expression in stem cells.

Pfizer’s spike protein can increase the expression of pro-inflammatory genes.

Spike protein production in bone marrow stem cells increases dramatically with increasing mRNA dose (looks exponential).

Authors conclude: “Pfizer spike protein might have dramatic effects on the hematopoietic compartment.”

Study 2

In an NIH-funded study published in July, the authors injected lipid nanoparticles containing mRNA and delivered them to bone marrow stem cells where they conducted gene editing and “bone marrow transplantation.”

The researchers developed two payloads: one that edited a mutation for sickle cell disease, and another that selectively killed hematopoietic stem cells (“HSCs”).

The researchers designed the lipid nanoparticles to target HSCs using an antibody that binds to a protein found on these cells’ surfaces. After confirming that the nanoparticles were breaking through into about half of the blood cells, they loaded the antibody-coated nanoparticles with an mRNA encoding a protein that induces cell death. Although the nanoparticles killed HSCs, the researchers discovered some off-target effects, so they added tiny bits of non-coding RNA that kept the protein from killing other cells.

In another experiment, the researchers stuffed their nanoparticles with an mRNA sequence that produces a gene editor when it enters the cell. The editor targets a mutation in haemoglobin causing sickle cell disease.

The researchers tested the gene-editing nanoparticles on cells grown from samples taken from people with the disease. Reversing the mutation resulted in more than 95% of blood cells taking on a typical round shape rather than the sickle-like appearance characteristic of the disease. The researchers are working on fine-tuning the approach and testing it further in animals to get a better understanding of how efficiently it edits intended genes and how well it targets HSCs.

The study is “an impressive advance,” said David R. Liu, a chemist and gene editing expert at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Though many steps remain before clinical testing, he said, the approach “could lay a foundation for the much broader availability of programmable therapeutic gene editing to treat a variety of genetic blood disorders”

Study 3

The authors of a study published in January wrote: “Messenger RNAs (mRNAs) present great potential as therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a wide range of human pathologies, allowing for protein replacement, vaccination, cancer therapy, and genomic engineering … Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) have emerged as a very promising delivery method. However, when intravenously delivering LNPs, most of the cargo is trapped by the liver.” Modifying the composition of the lipids in LNPs allows for the more specific delivery of the LNPs to some organs.

Dr. Makis highlighted some points from the study and added some comments:

“To increase the efficacy of mRNA-based vaccines, additional strategies such as self-amplifying mRNA vaccines are being developed.” Self-amplifying mRNA vaccines use an engineered RNA virus genome in which the genes for the antigens of interest are inserted in place of those encoding the virus structural proteins while the genes for the virus RNA replication machinery are kept intact. In contrast to traditional mRNA-based vaccines, self-amplifying mRNA vaccines allow for the intracellular [within a cell] replication of antigen-encoding RNA, resulting in a higher level of antigen production that enhances vaccine efficacy. Self-amplifying mRNA vaccines show some difficulties compared with mRNA vaccines. They have a necessarily higher molecular size due to the presence of the viral-derived genes for the RNA replication machinery, which can also cause immunogenicity, [or provoke an immune response], thus limiting their potential repeated use Thus far, the self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform has been applied against diverse viruses including influenza, Ebola, hepatitis C, rabies virus, Toxoplasma gondii, human cytomegalovirus, and HIV-1. mRNA for Gene Editing: “In addition to protein replacement and vaccines, more recently, the development of CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat) technology led to the application of mRNAs in gene editing and extended their use in pathologies requiring not only protein expression but also gene knockout.” Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Vaccines Attack Bone Marrow Stem Cells and Drastically Alter Gene Expression by Dr. William Makis as published by Global Research, 9 September 2023

Related: Who Discovered the CRISPR Gene Editing Tool and What Is It?

Dr. Makis summarised the key points from Study 2 and Study 3 as follows:

LNPs/mRNA can be delivered to bone marrow stem cells where they conduct gene editing and bone marrow transplantation .

LNPs can be modified via a surface “decoration” to improve targeted delivery of mRNA cargo.

mRNA can be encoded with a protein that induces bone marrow cell death .

mRNA can also be encoded with a sequence that produces a “gene editor” when it enters the cell.

LNP/mRNA is repeatedly referred to as “gene therapy” and a platform for “genetic engineering” including “gene editing strategies.”

He also reminded us of the Japanese biodistribution study obtained by virologist Dr. Byram Bridle which showed that the Pfizer covid injection accumulates in the bone marrow. And to add to it all, during its Fourth Annual Science Day on 27 May 2021, Moderna boasted about its ability to deliver mRNA to the bone marrow, causing “long-term modulation of all hematopoietic lineages.”

Summary of Concerns

All these recent papers downplay the dangers of the LNP/mRNA platform and completely ignore the millions of covid-19 mRNA vaccine injuries and deaths, pretending they are not happening as they push forward, Dr. Makis wrote.

“Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are being referred to as a ‘resounding success’ even though they are a complete failure,” he added.