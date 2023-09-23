BOMBSHELL: New-Found Emails Prove Biden White House Hid COVID Vaccine Harms from the Public

“You can’t kill Americans … knowingly without the okay of the President because you’re literally burning up too much political capital.”

Attorney Edward Berkovich submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for emails sent by and received by Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, Sherri A. Berger, and Kevin Griffis (all of whom are CDC personnel) on dates beginning February 1, 2021 through May 31, 2021, containing the word myocarditis.” The initial 472-page production from that FOIA was reported on August 29, 2023, now Mr. Berkovich has recently received 46 additional pages. Together they show that the White House knew of the vaccine harms in spring of 2021 but hid them from the public and continued to push the shot.

This led to Dr. Naomi Wolf asking “how could this happen? How could these catastrophic crimes against humanity perpetrated by these injections be allowed to occur?” “It can’t happen unless the boss says it has to or that it can,” she declared on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

See full article Originally Published on Vigilant News

The question of our time is, how could this happen? How could these catastrophic crimes against humanity perpetrated by these injections be allowed to occur? “It can’t happen unless the boss says it has to or that it can,” declared Dr. Naomi Wolf on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

Attorney Edward Berkovich made a request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on August 29. He asked for emails to and from Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, Sherri A. Berger, and Kevin Griffis (all CDC staff) between February 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021, that include the term “myocarditis.”

Initially, Attorney Berkovich received 472 pages, but someone who Dr. Wolf believes could be a whistleblower recently released another 46 pages to Mr. Berkovich.

Amy Kelly of DailyClout reported that over 80% of the 46 pages were fully redacted and involved other government entities, such as the White House and the Executive Office of the President. “Of the 46 pages, only two pages were released without any redactions. Seven pages were partially redacted pages, and 37 pages were fully redacted.”

Normally, redacted pages come with black bars that conceal the withheld text. But since 37 pages were fully redacted, you don’t even see any black bars. It looks like a blank page — but done so intentionally.

Amy Kelly wrote, “The redactions were ‘pursuant to 5 U.S.C. §552 Exemptions 5 and 6.’”

Alarmingly, Exemption 5 states, “The Presidential communications privilege protects documents solicited and received by the President or his immediate White House advisers who have broad and significant responsibility for investigating and formulating the advice to be given to the President.”

In plain English, that means the President and his close advisers in the White House have a “special rule” that lets them keep certain documents private.

“The reason for all these redactions is that what is redacted was solicited or shared with the President or his most senior advisors,” added Dr. Wolf.

“Now, what is in these documents?”

In May 2021, particularly around May 24-25, high-ranking officials from the White House, CDC, NIH, and others were “freaking out,” shared Dr Wolf. What were they panicking about? Myocarditis and TTS [Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Syndrome]. Or, in simpler terms, conditions involving heart damage, blood clots, and low platelet counts (bleeding risk).

So “they crafted a media response,” reported Dr. Wolf. “And the media response doesn’t tell the truth.”

The following summarizes the emails from the FOIA production.

In the first set of emails, there’s an email thread from May 24-25, 2021, titled “Draft WH [White House] Script and Slides.” This email was sent by Abbigail Tumpey, a former key communicator at the CDC, to Rochelle Walensky, the CDC Director at the time, and several other high-ranking health officials. Attached to the email was a draft meant for a press conference, but the entire 10-page content is blacked out and can’t be seen.

On May 25, 2021, Benjamin Wakana, a top White House communications official, sent an email titled “COVID Tough QA” to several key health figures, including Dr. Walensky, Dr. Fauci, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and several White House advisors. The email had an attachment named “Tough QA 5.24.21 11PM.docx.”

“The email says, ‘Hi, attached please find the latest tough QA. New topics include:’, and all of the topics are redacted. The attached document, which appears to be 17 pages long, is completely redacted,” Amy Kelly reported.

“The final email is from Grace Kwak, White House Advisor to the Deputy COVID-19 Response Coordinator, Executive Office of the President, asking Dr. Walensky’s Executive Assistant, Lynn Gershman, where to find ‘papers/briefings’ about ‘…updates on TTS [Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Syndrome], myocarditis, etc.’ Ms. Gersham forward this ‘request from WH’ to Sherri Berger.”

Amy Kelly’s full report and the entire FOIA production are available to read on DailyClout.

Dr. Wolf reflected on the chain of events that took place following these emails.

“Go back to May, June, July, August, all of 2021. Dr. Fauci lied and lied and lied subsequent to this crisis meeting, these crisis communications, this slide deck that we can’t see. And Dr. Fauci said, ‘Safe and effective. Safe and effective.’ Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, ‘Safe and effective. Safe and effective.’ They rolled out [a public announcement regarding] myocarditis, and remember what they said, ‘extremely rare,’ ‘mild,’ ‘resolves,’ ‘extremely rare,’ ‘mild,’ ‘resolves.’ They knew that they were lying. And they said nothing about the clotting issue from what I recall.”

“So basically,” explained Dr. Wolf, “they created from this set of crisis communications, directed by the White House with the White House’s most senior advisors, the COVID-19 Response Project, which was overseen by the White House. The White House [with] like 15 of these people who were leading this set of lies to the American public, they were convening because horrible things were happening.”

“It [adverse events] had been brought to them in February by Israel, that there was heart damage. It was brought to them again in April that there was heart damage and blood clots. Now, it’s May [2021], four months after they first knew about the huge amounts of myocarditis and blood clots.

And in May, they get together at the behest of the White House, to create a media response that you experience, all of 2021, all of 2022, to get you to keep injecting this [COVID shot] into your body and injecting it into the bodies of your loved ones. They knew that they were lying, and they knew that they were hurting people with blood clots, platelet problems, and heart damage. And that’s what they did. And that’s what happened.”

Dr. Wolf’s full segment with Steve Bannon is available to watch via the video below:

Originally Published on Vigilant News