Trudeau’s Liberals Paid WEF For Report Justifying Climate Change Policies.

According to a report in The Counter Signal, documents reveal that Trudeaus Liberals’ Climate Change department paid the World Economic Forum (WEF) to produce a report that made an economic case for their environmental agenda, including the ever-increasing carbon tax.

“In August 2019, the Environment and Climate Change (ECCC) department’s then-minister, Catherine McKenna, gave $493,937 of taxpayer dollars to the WEF to produce the report, as revealed in response to an Order Paper Question sent by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis.” write the Counter Signal , the story from them continues below.

Specifically, the documents reveal the ECCC gave money “to enable [the WEF] to produce and disseminate a report that will establish the business and economic case for safeguarding nature.”

“This report will be directed at senior decision makers in governments and businesses who have the influence and ability to shift business-as-usual approach,” the ECCC stated. [Emphasis added]

In the report provided six months later, the WEF sourced papers favouring a carbon tax. It concluded its policy recommendations by stating, “What is required is bold policy ambition and decisive political leadership to signal that business-as-usual is no longer viable.” [Emphasis added]

Despite being published only in June 2020 – just months after the COVID virus emerged from Wuhan, China — the WEF also urged governments to “use their fiscal recovery programmes to reset the economy on more resilient, equitable, and sustainable terms.”

Just months later, in December 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a significant hike in his government’s carbon tax scheme — one that would raise the tax on fuels to $170 a tonne by 2030.

The government’s statement “Propose[d] to strengthen Canada’s approach to reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by establishing new targets and associated regulations for 2030 and 2035, based on international best practices.”

In 2017 Klaus Schwab boasted to David Gergen at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government that His “Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum have penetrated the cabinets of governments around the World. He was particularly pleased with Trudeau back then and said…

“Now what we’re really proud of now is the young generation, like Prime Minister Trudeau....” We can bet they really are, Trudeau has really done them proud.