Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been arrested

Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was arrested on Friday, 13 October. While trying to renew a passport he was detained at an embassy in Mexico and escorted back to Germany.

Attorneys Dagmar Schoen and Katja Woermer are defending Dr. Fuellmich. Dagmar gave an update to Bittel.tv on Friday to explain what had happened. The interview is in German, but Dr. Elsa Schieder, host of The Truth Summit, has listened to it and translated a portion into English for us.

The following is the translation provided by Dr. Schieder:

Reiner and his wife lost their passports and visas quite some time ago, needed to get them replaced. As they have been staying in Mexico, this led to their needing to go to the German embassy in Tijuana, Mexico. The first time they went, on Monday, they needed to come back. Dagmar was already uneasy, but everything seemed all right.

A time was arranged, for Friday, for them to pick up the documents. So, the embassy knew exactly when they would be arriving.

When they went back on Friday, Reiner’s wife got her documents and was allowed to go. Reiner was arrested. He had nothing with him, only the clothes he was wearing. No toothbrush, even.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued in March. A second warrant was issued in May. One was from Germany and the other from the EU. Obviously, he was not informed.

As Reiner was in Mexico, which is outside the jurisdiction of the EU, the warrants could not be enforced.

So there needed to be a way to get him onto German soil.

Reiner’s needing a new passport and visa gave those who wanted him arrested the perfect opportunity.

When he entered the embassy on Friday, there were 6 men waiting to detain him, take him to the airport, escort him to Germany.

The charges, as Dagmar found out when she had the official papers opened, were 30 pages long – so this was something carefully planned and executed.

They related to allegations of Viviane Fischer, a former team member on the Corona Committee, about financial wrongdoing.

Three people signed the charges against Reiner.

Perhaps the craziest aspect of the charges is that the money Reiner allegedly took is in the bank account (or anyway, was in the bank account) of one of the 3 people.