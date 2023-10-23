Slow down WHO’s power grab: Nations must opt out of IHR amendments before 1 December

In 2022, the World Health Assembly quietly agreed to reduce the period during which nations have to opt out of future amendments to the International Health Regulations. We didn’t agree to this, they just did it.

For nations to retain the longer 18-month period previously allowed for nations to opt out, countries need to send the World Health Organisation a short note that they are opting out of the amendments decided by the World Health Assembly in 2022.

This will slow down the “warp speed” at which WHO is trying to gain sovereignty over nations’ health and emergency management and send a message to the world that your nation is not happy about what WHO is doing.

We previously wrote about how the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) is attempting to sneak through amendments to the International Health Regulations (“IHR”) without countries having the option to review them before they are voted on in May 2024.

To understand why WHO’s power grab through both the IHR amendments and the Pandemic Treaty needs to be stopped, please read our previous articles HERE and HERE.

As well as other tyrannical intentions, baked into both instruments is a version of the One Health concept that is designed to use fear to control us and justify our restriction, impoverishment and death. You can read more about this cult based on fear of the world which regards humans as pollutants HERE.

There is only one way to stop WHO’s power grab altogether and permanently – that is for countries who are member states to #ExitTheWHO. If you would like to find out how you can get involved visit THIS page.

In the meantime, there are other actions we can take to halt WHO’s onward march to removing countries’ sovereignty and becoming a global dictator. One such action is that countries opt out of the IHR amendments made in 2022. We need to advise our representatives in our governments to do this by 1 December 2023.

“Small countries can do this easily! They simply need to send a short note to the WHO opting out of the 2022 Amendments before 1 December 2023, saying they need more time to consider changes to the IHR,” Dr. Meryl Nass wrote.

By Dr. Meryl Nass

The proposed amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations, and a proposed Pandemic Treaty/ Accord/ Agreement/ WHO CA+ (it has been given many names) have been created as a means of transferring management and control of pandemics or other health emergencies away from nation states to WHO.

The proposed documents require nations to impose censorship, using only WHO’s public health narrative, and give WHO vast powers to control what drugs may be used and which may be suppressed; control rapid vaccine development, manufacturing and deployment; create liability shields for these products; control travel at borders; require vaccine passports; and manage other aspects of life that are yet to be determined.

In May 2022, amendments that had been suggested by the United States to WHO’s existing International Health Regulations were approved which will speed up the adoption of future amendments. This was agreed in back rooms at the World Health Assembly’s 2022 annual meeting, and there was no formal vote. The decision was made by “consensus” when no countries objected.

The amendments adopted in 2022 are still subject to the old rules until the new amendments come into force in May 2024.

The old rules were that amendments would come into force 24 months after acceptance, and nations had a period of 18 months after acceptance to formally “opt out” of new amendments. Nations that “opt out” would be subject to the older version of the International Health Regulations instead of the new version.

The amendments adopted in May 2022 gave nations only 10 months in which to “opt out,” not 18 months, and cause the new amendments to come into force after only 12 months, not 24 months. These new timelines will apply to amendments that will be considered in May 2024. However, under the existing rules that are still in force, nations have until the end of November 2023 to opt out of the 2022 amendments that speed up the adoption of future amendments, which is 18 months after May 2022, or until the end of November 2023.

Nations that send a very brief – even one sentence – formal opt out to WHO regarding the May 2022 amendments will then continue to have 18 months, not 10, to opt out of future amendments, and 24 months after they are adopted, not 12, before any future amendments apply to their nation.

This will slow down the coming into force of amendments that we anticipate will be approved in May 2024, since their approval only requires a 50% plus one vote of the 194 nation members of the World Health Assembly. Instead of coming into force for nations in May 2025, they will not apply until May 2026. And for nations who opt-out of the 2022 amendments, they will gain an extra 8 months – from 10 months to 18 months – in which to opt out of future amendments, after they are approved.

In addition to slowing down the “warp speed” at which WHO is trying to gain sovereignty over nations’ health and emergency management, opting out sends a message to the world that your nation is not happy about what WHO is doing. This could empower other nations to take the same step and will help shine a light on the proposed Treaty and amendments.

#StopTheWHO

About the Author

Dr. Meryl Nass is a physician and researcher who proved the world’s largest anthrax epidemic was due to biological warfare. She revealed the dangers of the anthrax vaccine. Her license was suspended for prescribing covid medications and “misinformation.”

She has been disentangling covid disinformation since 2020 and regularly writes articles on her Substack page titled ‘Meryl’s COVID Newsletter’. Dr. Nass is also the founder of ‘Door to Freedom’, a website that was created to help us get back our rights and freedoms by collecting lots of relevant information about the changes in our world, in one place.