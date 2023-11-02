Elon Musk: The Ventilators, Not COVID, Destroyed Lungs

“80% of the people they put on ventilators died,” Joe Rogan told billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on the Joe Rogan Experience on Tuesday. Elon Musk’s statements about the ventilators are corroborated by Dr. Joseph Mercola. “Yeah. So, in fact, I actually posted about that,” responded Musk, “because I called doctors in Wuhan and said, ‘What are the biggest mistakes that you made on the first wave?’ This is early on. And they said, ‘We put far too many people on intubated ventilators.’

So then I actually posted on Twitter at the time and said, ‘Hey, I’m what I’m hearing from Wuhan is that they made a big mistake in putting people on intubated ventilators for an extended period. And that this is actually what is damaging the lungs, not COVID. It’s the treatment. The cure is worse than the disease.’ And they, people, yelled at me and said, I’m not a doctor. I’m like, Yeah, but I do make spaceships with life support systems.”

On June 7, 2023, Mercola wrote about “The COVID hospital death trap” on X. Here’s what he stated on the subject.

Within weeks of the pandemic outbreak, it had become apparent that the standard practice of putting COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation was a death sentence.

76.4% of COVID-19 patients (aged 18 to 65) in New York City who were placed on ventilators died. Among patients over age 65 who were vented, the mortality rate was 97.2%.

The recommendation to place COVID patients on mechanical ventilation as a first-line response came from the World Health Organization, which allegedly based its guidance on experiences and recommendations from doctors in China. But venting COVID patients wasn’t recommended because it increased survival. It was to protect health care workers by isolating the virus inside the vent machine.

Data suggest around 10,000 patients died with COVID in NYC hospitals after being put on ventilators in spring 2020. Other metropolitan areas also saw massive spikes in deaths among younger individuals who were at low risk of dying from COVID. It’s possible many of these deaths were the result of being placed on mechanical ventilation (see graph below).

“No one told the patients, hey, you’re going to be put on this vent. It’s probably going to kill you, but it may protect the healthcare workers,” testified attorney Tom Renz to the Pennsylvania State Senate earlier this year. “No one told the families that.”

“I’ve got data from CMS that showed in a number of Texas hospitals, as high as 90% of patients put on the vent died. 90%.”

“Now, they wouldn’t let you try ivermectin, but they were more than willing to put you on the vent where you had a 90% fatality rate,” attorney Tom Renz denounced. “You tell me that they didn’t notice? I can’t say all doctors are created equal. [Peter] McCullough is ahead above most. But you got through med school. I would think you would probably be smart enough to notice when nine out of ten of your patients – when they’re put on the vent – die.”

“At least maybe you should ask the question, is there a better way? Why not let someone try ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine if you have a nine out of ten chance of dying anyways?”

Hospitals murdered COVID patients. The more they killed, the more money they made.

For more details on how COVID patients “became prisoners,” watch this Epoch Times interview with Stella Paul below: The Truth About COVID Hospital Protocols: Stella Paul

