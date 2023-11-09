MEP Breaks ‘Very Bad News’ About Digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies.

The European Parliament and Member States have just reached an agreement on the introduction of digital identity. “I just left the room where we had negotiations about the digital identity—and I have bad news,” announced Dutch Member of the European Parliament Rob Roos on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Very bad news. The European Parliament and Member States just reached an agreement on introducing the Digital Identity, #eID. Directly afterwards, #EU Commissioner Breton said: “Now that we have a Digital Identity Wallet, we have to put something in it…”, suggesting a connection between #CBDC and eID. They ignored all the privacy experts and security specialists. They’re pushing it all through. I am not optimistic. But it is not too late yet. Parliament still has to vote about this. Let your MEP know that you oppose the Digital Identity and that you want your MEP to vote against it!

I just left the room where we had negotiations about the digital identity—and I have bad news. The member states and the European Parliament came to an agreement. That means that probably not far from now, the digital identity will be [in] effect in the European Union. Right after this agreement, Commissioner Breton said, “Now, we have the digital identity wallet; we have to put something in it.” And what he meant was the digital Euro, also known as a central bank digital currency.

And this is a very bad development. They always promise us not to make this connection. And even a lot of experts, privacy experts, and security experts, warned also last week [that] this is a very bad idea for our privacy and our freedom. And still, this digital identity is pushed through.

MEP Roos offered a glimmer of hope in a call to action, urging voters to write their representatives:

But it’s not too late because we still have to vote on this in the plenary (meeting). So what you can do: send your MEP from your member state an email and tell him or tell her that you are against this tool.

Total Control

Catherine Austin Fitts, financial expert and Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Bush (H.W.) administration, has long warned about the dangers of CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currencies).

Access Denied: Implementing Complete Control Through Centralized Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

Let’s say I want to mandate a vaccine. Your financial transaction ability can be turned off; your access to your financial assets can be denied or stopped if you don’t do what you’re told.

Do Not Comply

As George Orwell, Author of 1984, once said, “Real power is achieved when the ruling class controls the material essentials of life, granting and withholding them from the masses as if they were privileges.”

If this doesn’t end now, what you know as freedom will be turned into privileges that can be turned on and off in an instant. Look to China; that’s what they intend to bring to the West. And digital IDs + CBDCs are the exact tools needed to make it a reality.

As Catherine Austin Fitts said, “Your access to your financial assets can be denied or stopped if you don’t do what you’re told.” So rather than waiting for complete tyranny to hit you upside the head, it’s more important than ever to start resisting now.

