New Zealand medicine regulator extends provisional authorisation for Pfizer covid mRNA injection for two years

Medsafe, the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority, announced last week that it had renewed Pfizer’s provisional consent to distribute its covid “vaccines” in New Zealand for another two years.

Meanwhile, as Dr. Guy Hatchard highlights, pressure is growing on the New Zealand government and the medical establishment to act responsibly to inform the public of risks, end vaccine promotion and repudiate the proposed WHO international health preparedness accord.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

On 27 October 2023, the New Zealand government gazetted an extension to the provisional consent for the Pfizer mRNA vaccines which only lasted until 3 November 2023. A few people thought this signalled a process of review initiated by the newly elected government. It didn’t. Without fanfare, the Pfizer vaccines were granted a two-year extension by Medsafe. Does this reflect a determination to continue Labour pandemic policies regardless?

Quietly, huge pressure, only held back by a wall of ignorance, is piling up on the newly elected government to break with the medical approval and promotion systems endorsed and funded by the previous government. There has been an appalling rise in ill health which is overwhelming our health service. There are also dozens of newly published studies into the safety/hazards of mRNA vaccines that we have been regularly reporting HERE and HERE.

In this article, we report where some of the major fault lines lie in New Zealand’s current system of rubber-stamping pandemic medical responses without adequately assessing their safety and efficacy.

A newly published study from Italy entitled “NEURO-COVAX: An Italian Population-Based Study of Neurological Complications after Covid-19 Vaccinations” assessed the prevalence and types of neurological complications for a month following covid vaccination in July 2021. 19,000 recipients were assessed. 31.2%, almost one-third, reported neurological symptoms including tremors, headache, insomnia, muscle spasms, vertigo, burning sensations, double vision and sleepiness. The study did not evaluate any long-term outcome beyond the first-month post-vaccination.

So, what are the long-term effects if any? The UK Guardian newspaper reported on 1 November 2023 “Pandemic ‘had lasting impact’ on brain health of people aged 50 or over.” The article reports a study that ascribes the primary cause of these effects to lockdowns but noted that there was “a 50% greater decline in working memory and executive function” in the second year of the pandemic (March 2021 to February 2022) after the lockdowns had ceased. Crucially, the study omitted to assess the effect of the vaccination rollout in that same second period.

You can see the problem, can’t you? The UK study found a generalised decline in cognitive functioning across a wide segment of the population but failed to investigate if covid vaccination is involved. In November 2022 we published an article ‘Recovered Covid-19 Hospital Patients Found to Have Altered Functional Connectivity in the Brain – Implications for Public Policy’ which outlined research and cogent reasons to suspect that Covid vaccination was in fact at fault.

Meanwhile the media go on publishing stories like this one: ‘Plea for more research as increasing number of Kiwis diagnosed with brain cancer’, or THIS one which reports a personal story of one person among the many affected. Neither tackles the possible effects of covid vaccines. In fact, as THIS Substack article reports, NZ universities are spending millions to suppress academics asking questions outside of official “safe and effective” narratives.

Today at the NZ Herald an article entitled ‘Long Covid: Bay of Plenty woman in hospital for seven weeks after lungs ‘collapsed’’ reports the devastating effects of long covid, and quotes Michael Baker as saying “minimising the number of times you get infected is probably still very worthwhile.” Te Whatu Ora comments: “We also continue to encourage people to be up to date with their covid vaccinations, including boosters, which provide added protection.” Incredibly, neither mention the accumulating evidence that mRNA covid vaccination doesn’t reduce your chance of covid infection, it actually increases your vulnerability to repeated covid infection and hence, according to their logic, long covid.

Despite such definitive support from published research, there has been a consistent attitude among the medical establishment to dismiss questions about covid vaccine safety as conspiracy theories. In other words, they have failed to complete an adequate assessment of studies of covid vaccine safety. They have defended the gold standard medical status of “vaccination” despite early covid vaccine safety red flags including record reports of adverse effects across a wide range of conditions. Red flags that now include a rapidly accumulating tally of carefully designed safety assessments with very concerning results.

Look, for example, at THIS letter sent to the Chief Executives of Wales NHS organisations which, because of low uptake, calls for coercion of NHS staff to take the vaccine using phrases like “work hard to break them down.” NHS staff are probably best placed to appreciate the risks of covid vaccines and they are voting with their feet, but Director General Judith Paget CBE thinks that she knows better. This illustrates vaccine fanaticism hard at work among the top administrative echelons of the health services who have head count targets to meet whatever the cost.

The world is facing a tsunami of health problems reflected in this week’s crop of media reports of increased sickness, rising infant mortality, record heart disease, and record maternal mortality. A substack analysis on the vaccination status of 2021 UK deaths finds a correlation between the pattern of deaths among the vaccinated but none at all among the unvaccinated. What is this due to? You tell me. It is not rocket science.

When it comes to growing concerns about covid vaccine safety assessments, New Zealand is among the least informed nations in the world. This has happened because the outgoing government vigorously controlled mainstream and social media content whilst simultaneously funding efforts like the Disinformation Project seeking to cancel those asking questions.

In contrast, a Rasmussen poll in the US released on November 2nd found:

47% personally know someone who was killed by the covid virus 24% personally know someone who was killed by the covid vaccine. 42% said it was somewhat likely or very likely they would join a major class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for vaccine side effects.

Estimates predict a less than 10% uptake of the latest covid vaccine booster in the US. Not so here, where the government, the media and the medical establishment appear desperate to keep information about the adverse effects out of the public domain.

The newly elected government can help to establish their legitimacy and break with past pandemic policy, if they follow the actual science and question the covid vaccine fanaticism of the medical establishment and the manipulation of public information. They will not be alone if they do so. For example Health Canada has publicly admitted that the Pfizer mRNA vaccines are contaminated with Simian Virus 40 (SV40), a known cancer promoting genetic sequence. Steven Joyce offers this opinion in the Herald today: “Rolling back regulation should be the new Government’s first mission.” I totally agree.

As the government takes office it will find that an army of civil servants are busy finalising arrangements to give away our sovereign independence to the World Health Organisation. Despite pressing domestic and international matters, the new government needs to pause and take a long hard look at what that entails. Despite its innocuous sounding name ‘Pandemic prevention, preparedness and response accord’, it is not a million miles away from the fanatic disregard for human life that seems to be taking hold everywhere these days.

Dr. John Campbell: WHO, double warning, 16 October 2023 (34 mins)

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). He is the author of ‘Your DNA Diet: Leveraging the Power of Consciousness To Heal Ourselves and Our World. An Ayurvedic Blueprint for Health and Wellness’.

You can subscribe to Dr. Hatchard’s websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology. You can also follow Dr. Hatchard on Twitter HERE and Facebook HERE.