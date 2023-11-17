Netherlands’ Land Grab: A new documentary records the Dutch farmers’ struggle against a regime that is attempting to seize their land

A couple of weeks ago, Big Picture released the documentary ‘NITROGEN 2000: The Dutch Farmers’ Struggle’ to watch for free.

NITROGEN 2000 is a 45-minute documentary on the Dutch Farmer struggle of 2019-23. 70% of Holland is owned by small cattle farmers and since 2019, the Dutch government has been advocating a 50% forced buyout of their land. This amounts to a nationalisation of a third of the territory of Holland.

Is this really about lowering nitrogen levels to help orchids over nettles? What other darker designs lie behind the nitrogen policy of Holland? Surely if it were truly about nitrogen other solutions could be found than disenfranchising the most efficient farmers on the planet. In NITROGEN 2000 Big Picture gets to the bottom of the story.

Big Picture’s James Patrick initially went to the Netherlands to shoot two interviews for another film which was under production. While he was there, he got in touch with some leaders of the Dutch farmers’ groups fighting the government’s policy to forcibly buy out their farms.

When he arrived in the Netherlands, Patrick realised that a third of the farms had signs displaying “HELP!.” Upside-down flags were hanging everywhere. It quickly became evident to him that this was a much bigger event than most understood. “I jumped onto the story and aggressively shot an entire film in 6 days,” he said.

What is happening in Holland is a warning to the world of what is to come if we don’t put a stop to this expropriation of the Dutch farmer’s land.

This is a big story. The government of Holland – with European Union blessings – is seeking to forcefully purchase one-third of their territory, disenfranchising half of their cattle farmers.

As everyone knows, corporate media constantly demonises cows: they make methane; their burps are evil; they cause nitrogen to run off into waterways. But the insane argument the Dutch government is using is that the nitrogen in cow dung is settling on protected areas, called Natura 2000 and causing plants less than 1 ft tall to suffer because other plants that grow higher block the sun for the smaller ones. That the government would declare war on half of their farmers in the name of short plants. “It’s a joke, and they have no credibility,” Patrick said.

This appears to be a story of seizing land under questionable “environmental” pretences and removing the bulk of the Dutch farmers from the market, effectively taking them offline. In terms of production per hectare, Dutch farmers are the most efficient farmers in the world. If a large restructuring of the food system is being engineered, sandbagging Dutch farmers is a crucial step towards achieving that goal.

The documentary ‘NITROGEN 2000’ gets to the bottom of the story. Partick interviewed the top players in the story to help people understand this complex phenomenon in a world in transition. To fight for our rights and well-being, we must understand what is happening to us. “This is the mission of my work: to help people see the Big Picture,” he said.

The documentary is free to view, in several languages, but if you would like to make a donation to support the Big Picture’s work, you can do so HERE.

Big Picture: NITROGEN 2000 The Dutch Farmers’ Struggle, 5 November 2023 (46 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE or Bitchute HERE.