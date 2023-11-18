1991 document describes what constitutes the New World Order; all nations will be given “quotas for population reduction on a yearly basis”

On 22 September 1991, nine months before the Earth Summit was held in Rio de Janeiro, a Midwest Public Hearing on Environment and Development was held in Des Moines, Iowa.

A document from that hearing noted the pressing need to reduce the world’s population. “The immediate reduction of world population, according to the mid-1970s recommendation of the Draper Fund, must be immediately affected,” the document stated.

The document stated that one of the policies to be implemented was that “all nations [will] have quotas for population reduction on a yearly basis, which will be enforced by the [UN] Security Council by selective or total embargo of credit, items of trade including food and medicine, or by military force, when required.”

The Midwest Public Hearing was sponsored by the United Nations Associations (“UNA”) of the United States, Canada and Iowa in cooperation with the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (“UNCED”).

The purpose of the hearing was to hear grassroots testimony on issues about energy, sustainable agriculture and institutions. Testimony given at the hearing was then to be forwarded to “appropriate national leaders who will prepare the US national report that will determine US policy at the 1992 UNCED ‘Earth Summit’ Conference.”

There have been several environmental conferences over the decades. The 1992 Earth Summit, also called ECO-92 or Rio-92, was the second after the 1972 Stockholm Conference. One of the documents to come out of the Earth Summit was Agenda 21. A useful article for a concise overview of the various conferences is ‘Environmental conferences: ECO-92, Kyoto Protocol and more!’.

According to The Forbidden Knowledge website, the document below was passed out at the Earth Summit and provides sufficient information as to the design of the New World Order to reduce the world’s population. Below we have reproduced The Forbidden Knowledge’s webpage.

CONFIDENTIAL COBDEN CLUBS Secretariat for World Order 814-631-9959 September 20, 1991 INITIATIVE FOR ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER http://members.nbci.com/_XMCM/trufax/learchives/cobden.html 1. THE PRESSING NEED a. The time is pressing. The Club of Rome was founded in 1968, Limits to Growth was written in 1971, Global 2000 was written in 1979, but insufficient progress has been made in population reduction. b. Given global instabilities, including those in the former Soviet bloc, the need for firm control of world technology, weaponry, and natural resources, is now absolutely mandatory. The immediate reduction of world population, according to the mid-1970s recommendation of the Draper Fund, must be immediately affected. c. The present vast overpopulation, now far beyond the world carrying capacity, cannot be answered by future reductions in the birth rate due to contraception, sterilisation and abortion, but must be met in the present by the reduction of numbers presently existing. This must be done by whatever means necessary. d. The issue is falsely debated between a political and a cultural approach to population and resources, when in fact, faced with stubborn obstruction and day-to-day political expediency which make most of the leaders of the most populous poor countries unreliable, the issue is compulsory cooperation. e. Compulsory cooperation is not debatable with 166 nations, most of whose leaders are irresolute, conditioned by localist “cultures,” and lacking appropriate notions of the New World Order. Debate means delay and forfeiture of our goals and purpose. CONFIDENTIAL f. The UN action against Iraq proves conclusively that resolute action on our part can sway other leaders to go along with the necessary program. The Iraq action proves that the aura of power can be projected and sustained and that the wave of history is sweeping forward. 2. PERILS TO BE HEEDED There is a two-fold opposition which must be eliminated by quick action. There are rumblings among some of the “South” regions, notably Brazil and Malaysia, to thwart the aims of the UNCED Earth Charter and to thwart the international gathering in Brazil in June 1992. There is also the unfortunate vacillation in our own ranks, an argument that the UNCED leaders have made the agenda “too political” and that the way must first be prepared on a less abrasive cultural basis. We present only the most recent evidence: * Gilberto Melio Mourao, the Brazilian writer, warned in the August 4 Folha de Sao Paulo that in Munich in 1938, “it won’t against the current type of ecological epidemic, unleashed against our country, which threatens the structure of our cultural, spiritual and political values, and against our very national sovereignty … Messrs. Chamberlain and Daladier, heads of the governments of England and France, calmly offered the Brazilian Amazon to the Fuehrer.” Hitler reportedly observed that since the Amazon was in South America, the United States would cite the Monroe Doctrine and reject a German occupation of Brazilian territory. Chamberlain and Daladier responded that the proposal had Washington’s backing. * The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) issued its annual report September 16th, declaring, according to BBC, that the liberal free market is not an appropriate model for developing nations. Finance should serve industry, not the other way around, and government has a key role to play in certain sectors of the economy. 3. WHAT THE WORLDWIDE FUND FOR NATURE IS SAYING * An official of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said September 10th that the Geneva UNCED results were “absolutely a serious setback.” There will be no convention on forests by June 1992 for Brazil. The situation has reached a deadlock. This is the first casualty for the UNCED process. * A senior advisor on ecological affairs to Britain’s Prince Philip said September 15th that Eco-92 organizer Maurice Strong had “over politicised” the issue of environmentalism and had raised “ridiculously messianic expectations.” CONFIDENTIAL THEREFORE THE FOLLOWING POLICY MUST BE IMPLEMENTED: A. The Security Council of the UN led by the Anglo-Saxon Major Nation Powers, will decree that henceforth, the Security Council will inform all nations that its sufferance on population has ended, that all nations have quotas for population reduction on a yearly basis, which will be enforced by the Security Council by selective or total embargo of credit, items of trade including food and medicine, or by military force, when required. B. The Security Council of the UN will inform all nations that outmoded notions of national sovereignty will be discarded and that the Security Council has complete legal, military and economic jurisdiction in any region in the world and that this will be enforced by the Major Nations of the Security Council. C. The Security Council of the UN will take possession of all natural resources, including the watersheds and great forests, to be used and preserved for the good of the Major Nations of the Security Council. D. The Security Council of the UN will explain that not all races and peoples are equal, nor should they be. Those races proven superior by superior achievements ought to rule the lesser races, caring for them on sufferance that they cooperate with the Security Council. Decision making, including banking, trade, currency rates and economic development plans, will be made in stewardship by the Major Nations. E. All of the above constitute the New World Order, in which Order, all nations, regions, and races will cooperate with the decisions of the Major Nations of the Security Council. The purpose of this document is to demonstrate that action delayed could well be fatal. All could be lost if mere opposition by minor races is tolerated and the unfortunate vacillations of our closest comrades is cause for our hesitations. Open declaration of intent followed by decisive force is the final solution. This must be done before any shock hits our financial markets, tarnishing our credibility and perhaps diminishing our force. END OF DOCUMENT The above document was passed out at the ECO meeting, and we eventually received a copy after almost two years had transpired. We feel that the above document provides sufficient information as to the design of the NWO relative to world population. The telephone number [814-631-9959] was attempted and found to be associated with Senator Gephardt. The Forbidden Knowledge on the Wayback Machine

The text above appears to be paraphrased from a document published on the Internet Archive HERE. It is the same document published by Freedoms Phoenix which has an additional page; a letter dated 2 October 1991 from George W. Hunt to Congressman Richard A. Gephardt.

We have no way of authenticating either but we encourage you to read the full document and letter HERE. We have also attached a copy below to preserve it should it be moved or removed and the hyperlink is no longer available.

Hunt began his letter by pointing out that the document bears Gephardt’s phone number but he didn’t believe the contents of the document represented Gephardt’s “political mind.” Hunt believed it was Maurice Strong who had insinuated Gephardt as the “creator of this volatile literature.”

Though the paper speaks against Maurice Strong, we have reason to think people in his camp distributed this racist literature. Why he would “shoot himself in the foot” is beyond me. And why he would insinuate you as the creator of this volatile literature is still another puzzle of which, perhaps, you may already know. Strong is stirring up controversy about the Rio meeting. He will preside as Secretary-General of the Conference. An article not included with these papers quotes his speculations that a world financial collapse will be precipitated by the Rio meeting. Many are watching and listening as this Rio Conference unfolds. Our country has been undermined by the same sorts of persons who convened the Des Moines UNCED (”unsaid”) Conference. We seem to be powerless to stop them … When foreigners like Maurice Strong can thwart our laws and dismantle American systems at will (I have proof of these statements) right under our noses and get away with them, any discerning American can see “the fat lady rising up to sing.” It seems you and your colleagues are much too busy with other agendae than to follow the machinations of M. Strong and his European treasure hunters, but if Strong is truly responsible for placing your phone number on this literature, you may have some real problems at hand. Midwest Public Hearing on Environment and Development, Letter to Congressman Richard A. Gephardt, 2 October 1991

Featured image: Meeting of the United Nations Security Council. Source: Getty Images