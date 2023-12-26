The Great Reset King pollutes Christmas message with “climate change” activism

On Christmas day, when Christians are celebrating the birth of their Saviour, King Charles III used his Christmas message to push the “climate change” narrative.
“Out of God’s Providence, we are blessed with much and it is incumbent on us to use this wisely. However, service to others is but one way of honouring the whole of creation, which after all is a manifestation of the divine. This is a belief shared by all religions,” Charles III said.
Then he slipped seamlessly into climate activism. “To care for this creation is a responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none. We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children. During my lifetime I’ve been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home we all share.”
What has that message got to do with the birth of Jesus and Jesus’ message for the world? Is he conflating religions? Is he attempting to dilute or usurp the “Our Saviour is born” message? Or, perhaps, he is attempting to merge his own beliefs into another to create a universal belief system he thinks we should all follow.
Below, Jordan Schachtel has more to say on Charles III using the world stage for his activism.
WEF King Charles Uses Christmas Message to Advance Climate Narrative
On Monday, King Charles III, who we sometimes refer to as the “WEF King” – because he’s one of the world’s most prominent anti-humans – dedicated a significant chunk of the Royal Family’s annual Christmas broadcast to the climate narrative.
Charles began with a unifying, apolitical message about having compassion for others, along with a plethora of unifying slogans, before quickly turning heel and going full Klaus Schwab mode, under the guise of presenting a cause that is greater than ourselves.
“We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children,” said Charles, who earlier this month flew on his very spacious private aircraft to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (“COP 28”).
“During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share,” said Charles, who has been serving as king since September 2022.
During the climate narrative portion of his address, the feed displayed video footage of Charles going full “white saviour” mode in Africa. However, the depraved anti-human is an avowed proponent of depopulation, having on multiple occasions called for robust population control measures within the developing world.
Further reading: The WEF King ascends to the British throne, Jordan Schachtel, 8 September 2022
For several years if not decades, Charles has acted as a full-blown climate catastrophist and an advocate for the depopulation agenda. At the 2021 U.N. climate change summit, he demanded a “war-like footing” in pursuit of the sabotage of reliable energy resources.
About the Author
Jordan Schachtel is an independent investigative journalist and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, D.C. He has published articles in Breitbart, The Federalist, AEIR and more. He also publishes articles on his Substack page titled ‘The Dossier’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.
And he was pushing the ‘combining of religions’ message:
“…Such values are universal, drawing together our Abrahamic family of religions, and other belief systems, across the Commonwealth and wider world…”
Coinciding with the opening of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi this year (a facility with houses of worship of Catholicism, Islam and Judaism, with about 1000 total capacity), of which Pope Francis was a big promoter.
Eventually, he might be able to push a one world religion, maybe…?
Don’t really give a lousy damn about anything The House of Del Drago has to say. Ole Upchuck can go back to Transylvania with Vlad the Impaler or Istanbul with Mohammed…Both Sociopaths he proudly claims ancestry through to appeal to everybody since he is delusional to actually believe anybody in the western world takes him seriously outside the International Death Cult.
We note that Charles Windsor, formerly known as Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and now functioning as His Imperial Majesty King Charles III, has removed himself to the Air Jurisdiction, while King Charles of Scotland has removed himself to the International Jurisdictions in hopes of retaining those for the countries subscribing to the Act of Union first proposed in 1689, redefined following the War of the Spanish Succession, and expanded to include Ireland and Wales by process of enclosure. This is International Public Notice of what these Persons are doing and how they are operating in an attempt to save themselves and their incorporated holdings at the risk of losing General Jurisdiction. We are not inclined to deprive the living people of England, Ireland, Scotland, or Wales, nor any country of the former Commonwealth, nor any country at all, of anything that they are owed by Nature and Common Decency; we are not their enemies. We know what they have suffered for the past 300 years. It is with this and our own similar sufferings in view, that we take action today to foreclose His Imperial Majesty, King Charles III, and His Royal Majesty, King Charles of Scotland, both, together with all their chartered and incorporated entities, their franchises, their derivatives, their holding companies, banks, trusts, and foundations. These two men occupying positions of merely legal sovereignty and the incorporated “governments” they have employed, have endeavored to fool the entire world and defraud those relying upon their administration: His Imperial Majesty, King Charles III, by evading the limitations of the Christian Monarchy and the obligations of Constitutional Monarchy, both, and King Charles of Scotland by evading the similar duties owed to the people of Scotland in favor of a purely international office purporting to own and manage the real estate of Great Britain, that is, The Chair of the Estates, all without the nicety of performing the duties and upholding the law owed to the national soil jurisdiction of each nation subscribed to the Union. As the soil of each nation subscribed to the British Union known as Great Britain has been vacated for the better part of three centuries, and as no known Claimant other than Lord Ivan Talbot, Hereditary Lord High Steward, has acted to preserve the nations of England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales, together with the nations of the former British Commonwealth, His Imperial Majesty, King Charles III stands foreclosed in the Air Jurisdiction, and King Charles of Scotland stands foreclosed on Land and Sea, with all assets and property interests, individual and collective, returning whence they came: to the soil of each country and to the living people of each nation who have declared their birthright and populated the humble soil, and all those who will in time to come, realize their errors and do the same. We are committed to work with the Hereditary Lord High Steward, Ivan Talbot, the only actual Kingdom of England official left standing and performing his duty by the people of England, and via lawful treaties, the people of Scotland, Ireland, Wales, and the countries of the former Commonwealth. Lord Ivan Talbot is the only Hereditary Official of the Kingdom of England, who took appropriate action to claim and save the soil jurisdiction owed to the people of each nation from being vacated and claimed by international corporations as abandoned property. https://annavonreitz.com/imperialmajesty.pdf
what a right Charlie he is too ! trying to sell us the Climate change Propaganda and come over as some caring person when we all know he is a total Fraud a demon dressed as a saint.
He cares nothing for peoples lives, only his one world Government , One world Religion = Islam , that is the Trojan Horse phrase “our Abrahamic Religions” the bloke is ushering in a Godless society where life has no value, this is the Globalists Power crazed ,life hating Ideology on show, I had to turn away from the TV when a relative insisted on Listening to the “Kings speech” she is fully Jabbed and totally asleep at the wheel about what is going on around her, God Help her…I know whats coming
People are the climate change. The hour is short for fraud and criminality to reign supreme. Kill the people so it can and thus Charlie can keep his ill gotten gains from fraud, murder and as an imposter.
For heaven’s sake, of course we have to do our bit to look after this planet! Stop using plastics that end up in the oceans and choke marine life, stop eating your filthy addictive take-aways and throwing the polystyrene boxes away for someone else to clear up, stop poisoning your minds with television and the less responsible channels of the internet, and above all, stop assuming that a man who has promoted organic farming for forty years knows less than you do about this monumentally important subject. For the information of the ignorant, the King is Patron of the Prayer Book Society, and a devout Christian. It is his job, as decided for him by Parliament, who have the Crown completely sewn up, to welcome other religions to this country. If he spoke his mind, Parliament could threaten to remove the Crown altogether: in this country the Sovereign governs SOLELY BY PERMISSION OF PARLIAMENT. Your comments are based on gut reaction and not on considered, rational judgement.
