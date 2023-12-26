The Great Reset King pollutes Christmas message with “climate change” activism

On Christmas day, when Christians are celebrating the birth of their Saviour, King Charles III used his Christmas message to push the “climate change” narrative.

“Out of God’s Providence, we are blessed with much and it is incumbent on us to use this wisely. However, service to others is but one way of honouring the whole of creation, which after all is a manifestation of the divine. This is a belief shared by all religions,” Charles III said.

Then he slipped seamlessly into climate activism. “To care for this creation is a responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none. We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children. During my lifetime I’ve been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home we all share.”

What has that message got to do with the birth of Jesus and Jesus’ message for the world? Is he conflating religions? Is he attempting to dilute or usurp the “Our Saviour is born” message? Or, perhaps, he is attempting to merge his own beliefs into another to create a universal belief system he thinks we should all follow.

Below, Jordan Schachtel has more to say on Charles III using the world stage for his activism.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Jordan Schachtel

On Monday, King Charles III, who we sometimes refer to as the “WEF King” – because he’s one of the world’s most prominent anti-humans – dedicated a significant chunk of the Royal Family’s annual Christmas broadcast to the climate narrative.

Charles began with a unifying, apolitical message about having compassion for others, along with a plethora of unifying slogans, before quickly turning heel and going full Klaus Schwab mode, under the guise of presenting a cause that is greater than ourselves.

The Telegraph: King’s speech 2023: Charles III addresses public on Christmas Day, 25 December 2023 (8 mins)

“We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children,” said Charles, who earlier this month flew on his very spacious private aircraft to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (“COP 28”).

RAF Voyager in Jamaica while being used by the Prince and Princess of Wales during a Caribbean tour on 24 March 2022, and (inset) King Charles III in Kenya on 31 October 2023. The king and queen travelled to Kenya using RAF Voyager.

“During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share,” said Charles, who has been serving as king since September 2022.

During the climate narrative portion of his address, the feed displayed video footage of Charles going full “white saviour” mode in Africa. However, the depraved anti-human is an avowed proponent of depopulation, having on multiple occasions called for robust population control measures within the developing world.

Further reading: The WEF King ascends to the British throne, Jordan Schachtel, 8 September 2022

For several years if not decades, Charles has acted as a full-blown climate catastrophist and an advocate for the depopulation agenda. At the 2021 U.N. climate change summit, he demanded a “war-like footing” in pursuit of the sabotage of reliable energy resources.

About the Author

Jordan Schachtel is an independent investigative journalist and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, D.C. He has published articles in Breitbart, The Federalist, AEIR and more. He also publishes articles on his Substack page titled ‘The Dossier’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.