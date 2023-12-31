German farmers come out in force to protest new law which increases fuel prices

German farmers are enraged at proposed cuts to diesel subsidies cuts and taxes that directly impact their livelihoods. They say these could cost them up to €1 billion.

Farmers from across Germany descended on Berlin in mid-December and again at the end of the month. They are angry with the federal government’s decision to discontinue diesel fuel subsidies and to eliminate tax exemptions for the acquisition of agricultural and forestry machinery.

According to Deutsche Welle, the coalition government has justified the move by pointing to the need to plug a €17 billion hole in the country’s 2024 budget after the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe ruled it was unconstitutional for Berlin to reallocate funds originally earmarked for coronavirus aid for other purposes. Berlin said the court’s decision had made it imperative to cut “climate-damaging” subsidies.

Independent investigative journalist Peter Imanuelsen has more on the story.

By Peter Imanuelsen (also known as Peter Sweden)

You might have heard about the farmers’ protest in the Netherlands. Farmers have been protesting against government plans to essentially seize 3,000 farms to meet 2030 climate goals.

Earlier this year I travelled to report on the farmers’ protest in the Netherlands. Some 10,000 people turned out. One of the speakers supporting the farmers was none other than Geert Wilders. He recently won the election in the country.

But there’s more!

Now farmers in Germany are protesting, and it’s barely being reported on the news. I couldn’t find any international mainstream media reporting on this story. By being subscribed to my Substack you are now one of the few people in the English-speaking world that is informed on this story!

Farmers will no longer get tax breaks for diesel and they won’t get an exemption from car tax for farming vehicles under the new plans.

They say that these new measures will help protect the climate …

Great idea. Let’s make farming much more expensive, thus making food more expensive in the name of climate change!

Farmers are not happy about this, so they have been protesting. Last month some 40,000 farmers blocked the streets of Berlin with an estimated 8,600 tractors – a 10-kilometre-long convoy.

Watch the video of the protest in Berlin below:

Viral Hog: Demonstration of Farmers in Berlin on 18 December. Tractors line the streets in protest of a new law effective January 2024 to abolish reduction in fuel tax, 22 December 2023 (1 min)

The protests have been ongoing.

On Friday, 850 tractors took to the streets to protest in the German city of Siegen. Watch videos of some of the tractors below:

Lokal Plus: Farmers’ protest: 200 tractors drive to the demonstration in Siegen. On Friday, 29 December, a large number of farmers and representatives of other industries from the region joined forces for a large demonstration against the federal government’s budget plans. Hundreds of tractors and trucks set off in the morning from several meeting points in the direction of Siegen – including at the collection point on Hünsborn’s Löffelberg, 29 December 2023 (1 min)

Without farmers, we don’t have any food. One of the most important things for a country is to have a secure food supply. Now it seems like farmers are being attacked because they are deemed to be bad for the environment. It really doesn’t make any sense.

No farmers = No food.