Leave the World Behind – an Analysis by Dr. Mercola.

It would be foolish to ignore the warning that we get from the film “Leave the World Behind,” the 2023 American apocalyptic psychological thriller, according to Dr Joseph Mercola who believes there is a real possibility that the scenario in the film could happen. Dr Mercola has given advice on how we could be prepare ourselves just in case.

Leave the World Behind was written and directed by Sam Esmail and is based on the 2020 novel by Rumaan Alam. As reported by the Expose previously, the Obamas were the executive producers of the film, a fact that has peaked many people’s interest as to what the message is behind the tale.

Many of us who have analysed these hidden, and not so hidden messages,have had to ask ourselves, “have we been subjected to predictive programming?” “Is the film the globalists way of letting us know what is planned for us to avoid karmic retribution?

As Dr Mercola says, the film raises uncomfortable questions about media manipulation and societal control, but he also believes that it offers a beacon of hope.

Leave the World Behind – Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola.

In the video above, Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth and Vincent Oshana with the PBD Podcast discuss whether Barack Obama’s chilling new Netflix film based on Rumaan Alam’s unsettling novel, “Leave the World Behind,” might be predicting that a cyberattack on the U.S. power grid is imminent.

Certainly, a cyberattack that will make the COVID pandemic look like a minor inconvenience in comparison has been repeatedly "promised" in recent years by World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab and other globalists.

Lightly-Veiled Narratives

“Leave the World Behind” doesn’t just depict the unraveling of society as we know it in the wake of a surprise attack by an unknown assailant, it serves as a stark wake-up call for us to consider our own preparedness for a world without the familiar crutches of modern infrastructure.

Forget zombies and alien invasions; this film dives into the scarier, more plausible possibility of a slow, insidious breakdown of the systems that underpin our daily lives. Approaching this film with awareness helps unpack several lightly-veiled narratives.

Technocratic centralized global agendas like The Great Reset, depopulation, or social credit scoring systems that will erode autonomy could manifest through engineered crises that rally public obedience. Whether it’s from bioterror events, cyberattacks, lockdowns or strategic electric grid sabotages that override liberty for “security,” societal PTSD primes people to accept new norms for stability.

Totalitarian tip-toe tactics and manufactured chaos lets hidden hands manipulate populations toward desired power shifts disguised as natural outcomes. Disaster births massive opportunities for control when the public is too overwhelmed to scrutinize capital flows or ask questions.

Qui Bono?

Who benefits? Those who orchestrated the crisis. Interestingly, one of the false narratives this film tries to casually embed in the public psyche is that there is no shadowy cabal pulling the strings. Quoted from the film:

“A conspiracy theory about a shadow group of people running the world is far too lazy of an explanation, especially when the truth is far scarier. No one is in control. No one is puling the strings. When an event like this happens, the best even the most powerful people can hope for is a heads-up.”

“Do you actually believe that no one pulls the strings?” Bet-David asks. I for one don’t. There’s ample evidence to show that certain groups, organizations and individuals are paving the path for humanity, oftentimes decades in advance, if not longer. Schwab has even admitted as much. During remarks at the May 2022 WEF Summit in Davos he told the carefully curated audience:1

"The future is not something that just happens. The future is built by us, by a powerful community, as you here in this room."

Conspiracy Theory or Cautionary Tale?

Whether "Leave the World Behind" proves conspiracy theory or cautionary tale, arm yourself with provisions and principles that will check any tyranny rising from the orchestrated ashes. We the people, united, will never be defeated. Where decentralization flourishes, so does freedom.

This controversy extends beyond the film’s story, weaving into questions about media’s potential to influence real-world events and the anxieties of a society constantly on the precipice of change.

The film centers around the Sanford family, their idyllic Hamptons vacation shattered by cryptic warnings of a brewing catastrophe. As communication networks flicker and the familiar hum of infrastructure fades, the Sanfords are forced to confront a sobering reality: Their existence depends on a web of interconnected systems precariously balanced on the edge of collapse.

This vulnerability, mirrored in countless aspects of modern life, becomes the film's central theme, serving as a stark reminder of our reliance on electricity, internet and logistical supply chains that now seem so easily disrupted.

Predictive Programming?

But “Leave the World Behind” isn’t merely a cautionary tale: It’s a catalyst for uncomfortable questions. Some speculate it constitutes predictive programming due to the inclusion of cryptic signs and symbols. Predictive programming theory suggests media subtly expose future agendas in a way audiences ingest without resistance.

In the video above, Dutch legal philosopher Eva Vlaardingerbroek discusses the predictive programming angle of the film on Bannon’s “War Room.” Like many others, she believes the film is showing us what globalists like the WEF have in store for us.

Archie, the Sanfords’ son, sporting a T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Obey” throughout the film, throws suspicion into the narrative. The “Obey” T-shirt is a reference to the 1988 John Carpenter film “They Live,” which similarly deals with society’s obsession with mass media and the public’s inability to see the body snatchers for what they were. In short, people were unable to see reality as it was.

Is Archie’s “Obey” T-shirt simply a nod to the childish expression of rebellion, or a chilling foreshadowing of a future where compliance becomes paramount in the face of chaos?

Adding further fuel to the fire is the film’s production company — Higher Ground Productions, cofounded by Barack and Michelle Obama. This connection, many say, also suggests a veiled agenda.

Dangers of Relying on Modern Conveniences

The Sanfords’ reliance on modern-day comforts and technology highlights the dangers of complacency and the fragility of our existence. In contrast, Mr. Scott, the enigmatic neighbor, embodies preparedness and resourcefulness. His stockpiling of supplies and proactive approach showcases the power of personal responsibility in the face of crisis.

“Leave the World Behind” doesn’t preach preparedness ideologies or indulge in apocalyptic fantasies. Instead, it offers a glimpse into the potential ramifications of societal breakdowns and the human condition’s capacity for both despair and resilience. It urges viewers to confront their own vulnerabilities, fostering a critical examination of our dependency on interconnected systems and the importance of building individual and communal resources.

Easter Eggs Hidden in the Movie

While there have been many articles written about the hidden messages in the movie, most of them miss the most important ones. In my view, it is these Easter eggs that push the movie into a good watch. There is no doubt in my mind that these concealed communications had nothing to do with the Obamas, who produced the film. They were far more likely put in by editors of the film.

The video above helped me identify the ingenious and intricately concealed Easter eggs embedded in the movie, which illuminate the imminent importance of trust as a pivotal element in the catastrophic circumstances depicted in the movie. Within this cryptic storytelling, the vital role of trust during tumultuous times is unraveled.

The narrative strategically implies that the values and structures individuals build their lives upon might become obsolete overnight, and it exposes the unfortunate reality that amidst turmoil, human nature often leads to a disintegration of unity, where trust erodes, and individuals tend to betray rather than help one another. As such, the film unveils the inherent vulnerabilities in human interactions.

At its core, the narrative hints at the unsettling reality that in a crisis, human relationships will likely falter. This exposes vulnerabilities as people, driven by instinct or desperation, might betray one another, leaving the very essence of trust fractured in the face of adversity.

The video above has a completely different take on Rose’s character. Her childlike innocence amidst the chaos is a stark contrast, and her naiveté serves as a lens through which we witness innocence amid the turmoil, as she grapples with an unfamiliar situation.

Rose symbolizes a profound truth about trusting oneself — an attribute that often wanes as individuals transition into adulthood. Her role as a surrogate for all children becomes evident, offering a profound lesson amid turbulent times.

Children, with their unwavering trust in themselves, can serve as powerful role models and teachers in tumultuous moments. Rose’s innocence mirrors this unwavering trust, highlighting a valuable lesson lost in the journey to adulthood — a reminder to rekindle trust in oneself, especially in times of uncertainty and upheaval.

Rose's obsession with watching the final episode of "Friends" may also be symbolic of her desire for resolution, an answer to the question, "How does it end?" which is something the viewers of "Leave the World Behind" do not get.

Avoid Venturing Outside Your Home During the Initial Chaos

While the film may raise uncomfortable questions about media manipulation and societal control, it also offers a beacon of hope — the hope that by acknowledging our vulnerabilities, fostering resilience, and engaging in honest conversations, we can emerge from the shadows of potential collapse more informed, adaptable and empowered.

I believe there is a very real possibility that the scenario the movie depicts could happen. Given everything we know, it would be foolish to ignore this warning and be unprepared for a disaster like this.

In case of a grid failure and infrastructure collapse, understanding that chaos will prevail in the streets is crucial, and must inform your decisions and preparations. And, the longer the grid failure persists, the more severe the chaos will become. While lockdowns might not be enforced, venturing outside of your property will be perilous.

Being able to stay sheltered at home will be paramount for safety, considering the risks of harm or worse amidst the chaos. So, preparation is key; identifying and acquiring essentials now, while you still can, is crucial. Two fundamental necessities stand out: food and water. Both are addressed in the sections below.

Food Prepping

Most prepping advice is clueless about optimal health, and while their suggestions of crackers and beans will keep you alive, it will also worsen your health.

After careful analysis and reflection, I suggest you consider stocking enough of the healthy provisions listed below to last you for two to eight weeks, as they will improve your health. If you are storing larger quantities, it will be helpful to rotate your food items and eat the oldest ones first.

Healthy Carbs

Consider stocking several pounds of fruit for each adult. These items are perishable and may only last up to two weeks. Fruit is, without a doubt, the healthiest carbohydrate you can consume. Choose your favorite fruits. Bananas are less than ideal because of their tendency to create higher tryptophan levels. The fruits should be ripe and sweet; otherwise it is best to avoid them.

You can store fruit juices in your freezer. They are typically in plastic bottles and if you freeze them the plastic expands and will accommodate the extra volume, whereas if they are in glass the container will break. The best commercial juice is the Evolution brand, as it is cold pressed and unpasteurized. Uncle Matt’s is one of the next best.

White rice stores well and is far better than brown rice, the fibers of which don't digest well and therefore feed endotoxin-producing bacteria in your gut. It is not unreasonable to store eight 20-pound bags of white rice as an emergency source of calories for yourself, pets and your community. It can be stored for years as it is mostly pure carbohydrate with very little fat that can go rancid and, unlike most all other grains, has virtually no linoleic acid (LA).

Protein/Fat

In nature protein typically comes with fat, so I combined them. You can easily store a few months of meat in a freezer, but vegetarians will need other options. Meats from ruminant animals (not chickens or pigs) is typically very low in LA and are therefore the better choice. Also stock up on a high-quality protein powder. Make sure you enjoy the taste. I use our Collagen Complex Protein powder, which tastes great.

Eggs yolks are one of the finest nutrient dense foods on the planet as they contain both choline and vitamin K2. I personally consume six egg yolks a day from chickens I raise to have a very low LA content. I would caution against consuming much of the egg whites long-term. If a crisis catches you short of food, then it would be helpful to have the extra protein from egg whites. Just be sure to cook them first.

It is best to consume your egg yolks raw, which can easily be done by creating a smoothie or putting them in the white rice, which turns to rice pudding if you add a sweetener.

There is compelling science to support that butter and ghee should be considered essential because they contain odd-chain saturated fats like pentadecanoic acid and heptadecanoic acid. Both fats are ultimately metabolized to succinic acid, which is an important nutrient to keep the Krebs cycle moving smoothly. You can also drink milk for both fat and protein. It is mostly water, though, so it's less than ideal for long-term storage, as it takes up so much space.

Shelf-Stable and Nonperishable Foods

You may also want to stock up on freeze-dried foods, which have a shelf life of 25 years or more. Other good long-term storage options that do not require refrigeration include canned salmon, canned cod livers, sardines in water (avoid ones preserved in vegetable oil), powdered milk and whey and other nutritional powders you can mix with water.

Ideally, you’ll want to store food in a cool, dark place with low humidity. Bags of rice are best stored in a sealed food-grade bucket with some oxygen absorbers. Vacuum sealing food can also extend shelf life. Fermented vegetables are also easy to make and will allow you to store fresh veggies (ideally from your own garden) for long periods of time.

Your favorite dried beans can also be a useful source of food as they can be soaked in water and sprouted, and some can even be consumed without cooking. But experiment with these before you just store them and aren't sure if they will work for you.

Electricity for Preserving and Cooking Food

You can be highly confident that at some point you will not have any electrical power for a few weeks. There are two primary survival needs for electricity and both are related to food. One is preserving your food and the other is cooking it.

There are two options and for many it would be helpful to consider both. One is solar and the other is a gas generator. Neither of these solutions is cheap and can easily cost over $1,000 to 10 times that, or more, depending on your needs.

A starting place to research your options would be Amazon, to give you an idea of the more inexpensive options.2

While solar roof panels would be ideal, if you are hooked up to the grid and selling your electricity back to your utility, which most people do, then you will be unable to use your solar system during an outage as there are safety switches installed in most systems that prevent them from turning on, as it could put current into the system when repair technicians are working on downed lines.

If you have a generator and enough fuel, you could likely pulse it on and off to keep your refrigerator and freezer cold. Ideally, you will want to pair your generator with a battery storage solution like the ones from Yeti. This is an example of a 3,000-watt model3 that could run your freezer and fridge for 12 to 24 hours depending on how big they are.

If you don’t have a generator, then a small 12-volt refrigerator4 could be used. You could purchase solar panels for about $1/watt of power and pair it with a battery so you can store the energy.

You just need to determine how many watts you need for your refrigerator and secure the appropriate size pane. The refrigerator in the example above requires about 50 watts per hour or 1200 watts per day. A 250-watt solar panel should produce about 200 watts per hour when the sun is shining.

If it is cloudy, you won’t get much power, but it could theoretically power the refrigerator depending on sunlight availability. You can always purchase more panels for security. The benefit of sticking with a DC refrigerator is that the solar panel can power that directly, and there is no need to use an expensive inverter to convert the DC power from the solar panel to AC current.

Other options that will allow you to cook water and food during a blackout include (but are not limited to) solar cookers, which require neither electricity nor fire, small rocket stoves, propane-powered camping stoves and 12-volt pots and pans that you can plug into a backup battery.

Water

You’ll also want to secure a potable water source, as you can survive far longer without food than you can without water. An ideal system to consider, especially if you also have a garden, is to install a large cistern to collect rainwater.

Since I have a full acre of land that I grow food on, I have a 5,000-gallon cistern that collects rainwater from the gutters on my roof. This serves to augment my irrigation system but is also a large emergency source of water. Another strategy is to install a series of connected rain barrels to your gutters.

If you live next to a river or pond or have a swimming pool, you may not need a cistern as you can simply filter the water from them. I discuss this and other strategies in “How to Secure Your Water Supply for Emergencies.”

Also remember to stock up on means to purify less-than-ideal water sources. Examples include water purification tablets or drops, and/or independent water filtration systems that can filter out pathogens and other impurities (meaning a filtration system that is not tied to the tap in your home, in case pumps go down and you have no tap water).

Even a small survival water filtration system is better than nothing, as drinking contaminated water can result in serious illness and/or death. Having a rain barrel connected to your gutter downspout is a good idea. You can use it to water your garden, and in a worst-case scenario, you have a source of fresh water to drink, cook and take sponge baths in.

Be Prepared

“Leave the World Behind” reminds us that while societal collapse may seem like a distant dystopian fantasy, a little foresight and preparation can transform you from a helpless victim into an empowered survivor.

Take inspiration from the film to act with intention. Build your own ‘ark,’ hone your skills and cultivate a strong community. By embracing preparedness, you can face the uncertainties of the future with resilience and hope.

You can take inspiration from the film, not to live in fear, but to act with intention. Build your own “ark,” hone your skills and cultivate a strong community around you. By embracing preparedness, you can face the uncertainties of the future with resilience and hope, leaving the world behind, not with panic, but with the strength to navigate a new path forward.

I would encourage you to do the mental exercise of imaging if the scenario depicted in the film occurs. The obvious plan is to do everything you can to survive the two to four weeks during the chaos. You will want to avoid traveling at all costs as there will be a great risk in doing that. So, let's make like a Scout, be prepared, and get everything you need to hole up in your home for this possibility. If it happens you will never regret being prepared.