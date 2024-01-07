Catherine Austin Fitts: 2023 was the year the people pushed back

While preparing The Solari Report’s annual wrap-up, there were so many stories of people pushing back in 2023 against Mr. Global’s plans that a separate summary page had to be made to list them all.

People who would never believe us that Mr. Global’s agenda was as bad as it is, realised in 2021 that: “It really is [that] bad.” In 2022, they thought about what they could do about it and in 2023, they realised it was “kill or be killed” and started to do something about it.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Catherine Austin Fitts is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush. She is the president of Solari, Inc., publisher of The Solari Report, and managing member of Solari Investment Screens. She also co-founded Sea Lane Advisory.

Solari’s website published articles, reports and videos. As well as on Solari’s website, videos are uploaded on Solari’s YouTube channel HERE and Rumble HERE.

On 30 December, Austin Fitts joined Greg Hunter, host of USA Watchdog, to discuss The Solari Report’s publication titled ‘The Future of Financial Freedom’ which is a wrap-up for the first quarter of 2023. The publication is available to Solari Report subscribers.

During this conversation, she also spoke about property confiscation and total control – the enslavement of the world – by the United Nations through the World Health Organisation and other affiliated organisations.

It is well worth watching Austin Fitts’ interview below as it covers broader geopolitical events from a financial or monetary perspective. The subject of weather warfare even entered the discussion. As you can imagine, what we have noted in this article doesn’t do the information she shares justice.

USA Watchdog: Push Back to Tyranny & Control Increases in 2024 with Catherine Austin Fitts, 30 December 2023 (62 mins)

In the interview above, Austin Fitts briefly spoke about David Rogers Webb’s ‘The Great Taking’. Austin Fitts had recently interviewed Webb. She doesn’t agree with Webb’s analysis of money velocity and commented in her description of the interview: “I will review a list of ‘takings’ covering all asset classes with Dr. Farrell in the ‘Annual Wrap Up – News, Trends & Stories Part I in January’.”

She also told Hunter that while preparing for The Solari Report’s assessment of 2023, its annual wrap-up, “our number one story, the top story for 2023 … was ‘2023: The Year of Push Back’,” she said.

The number of reports of push back in 2023 “was so long, it was so big, that we had to make a special page and move the other 19 stories to a whole other section, another page,” Austin Fitts said. There are so many areas of push back, she added.

“What happened in 2023 … [is] people who would never believe you and me that it was this bad but in 2021 they realised: ‘Oh, it really is this bad’. And during 2022 they started to go to work on ‘What are we going to do about it’. And 2023 is when they decided ‘Okay, this is kill or be killed; we have to push back because there’s no going along with this because they’re trying to kill us, number one, and they’re trying to take all of our stuff, and we can’t let them’,” she said.

In The Solari Report’s first ‘Money & Markets’ report for 2024, Austin Fitts and John Titus discussed some of the “push back” stories. You can watch a short preview HERE.

Below are The Solari Report’s quarterly wrap-ups for 2023 which are still to be updated for quarter four. They comprise a list of hyperlinked reports, interviews and articles. At the time of writing, the 2023 annual wrap-ups had not yet been published, or, at least, were not visible to non-subscribers.