Full list of Athlete Deaths

Return to article

· April 2022

· 30/04/2022 England Dead

Neil Campbell (45), professional footballer played for Barrow and several clubs over many years. He was unexpectedly taken ill and died suddenly. News Story News Story2

· 30/04/2022 Norway Dead

Unnamed (30s), Marathon Runner was participating in the Bergen Marathon in Norway, collapsed shortly after passing the finish line. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. News Story

· 30/04/2022 England Dead

Richard Hill (24), Rugby Union player excelled in multiple sports. He had been to the annual Ashbourne Rugby Union Football Club and Ashbourne Cricket Club ball where he was presented with the Players’ Player of the Year Award. Before the evening was out, Richard became suddenly unwell. He was pronounced dead while still at the Ashbourne Recreation Ground. News Story

· 30/04/2022 Italy Dead

Andrea Sciarrini (40), Marotta Basket Basketballer had just played a league promotion match against Urbania Basketball. A couple of hours after the match he collapsed and could not be revived by the medics. News Story News Story2

· 30/04/2022 Georgia, USA Dead

Barron Mann (Age), amateur boxer and student, died suddenly 5 days before his college graduation. News Story

· 29/04/2022 New York, New York Dead

Lazar LaPenna (10), Baseballer was playing in the first baseball match of the season. He had just reached first base after making contact with the ball, when he collapsed and went into a seizure. His father said his son suffered from epilepsy. News Story News Story2

· 29/04/2022 New Brunswick, Canada Dead

Mary Frances Cronin (23), Footballer and university student in Canada and a keen football player. She died suddenly in hospital of a pulmonary embolism. News Story

· 29/04/2022 France Dead

Unnamed (15), Footballer suffered and apparent cardiac arrest and died during football training in Contrexéville, France. He received treatment but could not be revived. News Story

· 28/04/2022 England

Zak Hardaker (30), Leeds Rhinos Rugby League player had only just signed for the team. He had a “suspected seizure” while out walking with his young son and needed the help of a paramedic who happened to be nearby. He was taken to hospital, where he underwent tests before being discharged. News Story

· 26/04/2022 Virginia, USA Dead

Lauren Bernett (20), James Madison University Dukes Softball player. She died suddenly. Cause of death was recorded as “suicide” according to the medical examiner’s office. News Story News Story2

· 26/04/2022 Mexico Dead

Toro Bill Jr (35), wrestler collapsed due to a cardiac arrest, just hours after a wrestling match in his native Mexico. He died. News Story

· 25/04/2022 Spain Dead

Maria Garcia Alonso (43), former Club Atlètic Palafrugell Marathon Runner, one of the most outstanding Catalan athletes, champion of Catalonia. She died suddenly. No more information available. News Story

· 25/04/2022 Tennessee, USA

Kirk Herbstreit (52), former Ohio State Buckeyes American Footballer and now commentator. He became unwell while covering a game and was assisted by paramedics and then taken to hospital. Disagnosed with a blood clot. He posted a year ago that he had a second vaccine. News Story News Story2

· 24/04/2022 Denmark Dead

Matthias Birkkjær Pedersen (19), played handball in Denmark for his club Bjerringbro-Silkeborg and for the national U20 team. He died suddenly. News Story

· 24/04/2022 France

Esteban Noriega (32), Argentinian rugby union player living and playing in France for Union Rugby Gascon in a match against Marsacq XV in the Aquitaine League. he collapsed in the 70th minute. Two off-duty nurses were able to get a defibrillator from a nearby community hall and performed life-saving CPR using the defibrillator. News Story News Story2

· 24/04/2022 India Dead

Rajesh Verma (40), former Mumbai Cricket player and member of the Ranji Trophy-winning squad of 2006-07. He died after a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 23/04/2022 England Dead

Mattie Maher (Age), Gaelic Football referee, originally from Ireland but based in London. He was refereeing a Gaelic football match in when he became unwell. He was tended to by emergency services but died en route to hospital. News Story

· 23/04/2022 Italy

Stefano Tacconi (64), former Juventus Football goalkeeper. He attended an event on Friday and felt fine. On Sunday morning he felt unwell and was rushed to hospital. His condition rapidly deteriorated. It was reported that he might have suffered a brain aneurysm. News Story News Story2

· 23/04/2022 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Rifet Kapić (26), Bosnian professional footballer who plays for Sarajevo. In the second half of the match against Tuzla City, Kapić collapsed. An ambulance took him to hospital. News Story News Story2

· 22/04/2022 Germany Dead

Jörg Niebes (Age), SV Saar 05 Saarbrücken Footballer collapsed during a match in Köllerbach, and died. News Story

· 22/04/2022 Germany Dead

Martin Braun (71), football referee in Germany. He collapsed 35 minutes into a match, and died. News Story

· 21/04/2022 Texas, USA Dead

Erik Volper (41), Runner & Footballer died while running on a treadmill from an “unknown heart issue.” News Story

· 20/04/2022 Texas, USA Dead

Stacey Cummings (31), professional bodybuilder. She died suddenly. News Story

· 19/04/2022 England

Ryan Campbell (50), Australian coach of the Netherlands national cricket team. He is said to be triple-vaxxed but in a critical condition and in a coma after suffering massive cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2

· 19/04/2022 Ireland Dead

Kate Moran (20), Athenry Camogie player (Camogie is an Irish game played by women. It is a variant of hurling, which is played by men). She collapsed while played in a match against Ardrahan. Emergency services treated her at the scene before she was taken to University Hospital Galway, where she was pronounced dead the next day. News Story

· 18/04/2022 Germany

Ricky Pinheiro (33), Homburg Footballer was playing in a football match in Germany for FC 08 Homburg, when he collapsed. He was taken to hospital. News Story

· 17/04/2022 Austria

Milos Jovanovic (33), FC Tribuswinkel Football player suddenly collapsed during a match. The club’s masseur reacted immediately and saved his life. News Story News Story2

· 17/04/2022 Turkey Dead

Fatih Mumcu (43), Bodrum Municipality Masters Footballer. In the final match of the Aegean Region Masters Football Federation League, the veteran goalkeeper. collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. He died. News Story

· 15/04/2022 Missouri, USA Dead

Brian Wallace (26), former Arkansas Razorbacks American football players. He had a cardiac arrest and died. News Story

· 15/04/2022 England

Fran Kirby (28), Chelsea and England women football player suffering from fatigue after vaccination. Has not played since February 2022. Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said there is no “definitive reason” behind the fatigue and that more investigation is needed to reach a firm diagnosis. This latest setback puts her participation at Euro 2022 this summer in doubt. News Story

· 15/04/2022 Japan Dead

Steve Cumberland (57), former New Zealand Otago Rugby Union spent 14 years in Japan where he coached rugby. He died suddenly. News Story News Story2

· 15/04/2022 Philippines Dead

Eric Suguitan (36), former Meralco Bolts professional basketball player in the Philippines. He died of a cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2

· 15/04/2022 England Dead

Liam Ratcliffe (29), Leigh Miners Rangers Rugby League player. He died unexpectedly News Story News Story2

· 14/04/2022 Australia

Matthew Lloyd (43), former Essendon Football Club Australian Rules Football superstar, linked his recent Bell’s palsy to the COVID vaccinations. He said the instances of people getting the condition had increased since Covid vaccination were administered. ‘Heart issues and Bell’s palsy have gone through the roof since the boosters and Covid issues.’ News Story

· 14/04/2022 Texas, USA Dead

Ed Jasper (49), American Football player for 9 seasons in the NFL. He has died aged 49. No cause of death announced. News Story

· 13/04/2022 Belgium

Tomas Van Den Spiegel (43), former international basketball player. He was briefly in the Jan Palfijn hospital with blood clots, fluid in the lungs and an enlarged heart. He has now returned home. News Story

· 13/04/2022 Georgia, USA Dead

Jeff Klein (42), former Auburn American football player was diagnosed with cancer and died suddenly. News Story News Story2

· 13/04/2022 England Dead

Dominyka Podziute (21), former Newcastle United women’s football team goalkeeper. She died suddenly. News Story

· 13/04/2022 Wisconsin, USA Dead

Sarah Shulze (21), a track and cross-country star at University of Wisconsin, USA died suddenly. Her family announced that it was a case of “suicide.” News Story

· 12/04/2022 South Carolina, USA Dead

Cedric McMillan (44), Bodybuilder has been absent from the bodybuilding circuit over the past couple of seasons due to a number of injuries and health complications. He died after a cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2

· 12/04/2022 Australian Capital Territory, Australia

Paige Satchell (24), Sydney FC player was playing in the Australia v New Zealand football match. She was substituted early in the match against Australia with a breathing / heartbeat issue. News Story News Story2

· 12/04/2022 Spain Dead

José Carlos Gozalbes (42), Real Murcia Football 11-a-side football coach and former AD Alquerías player died suddenly after being in hospital for a few days. One of his female friends died around February 18th, according to his facebook post, and his March 10th status update that may have given a clue to his hospitalization has been blocked from view. No more information available. News Story

· 12/04/2022 Switzerland

Thomas Rottmeier (45), ice hockey commentator in Switzerland. During the EVZ v ZSC match, he suffered a “medical emergency,” was treated by paramedics and was then taken to hospital where he is recovering. News Story News Story2

· 12/04/2022 France Dead

Unnamed (30), kite surfer from Strasbourg, France, drowned in Lacanau. He was rescued but he was already in cardiopulmonary arrest. Rescuers were unable to resuscitate him. News Story

· 11/04/2022 Italy Dead

Maria Sofia Paparo (27), former professional swimmer and part of the Speedo Master Team. She died suddenly after a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 11/04/2022 Ontario, Canada Dead

Garrett Burnett (46), former Mighty Ducks of Anaheim NHL ice hockey player. He died unexpectedly. News Story News Story2

· 11/04/2022 Oregon, USA Dead

Wayne Cooper (65), former Denver Nuggets Basketballer played 14 seasons in the NBA league, then spent some years coaching. He died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story

· 10/04/2022 Ontario, Canada Dead

Desai Williams (62) Runner on Canada’s 4×100-metre relay that won bronze at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. He died. Cause of death not released. News Story

· 10/04/2022 Romania

Gabriela Ruse (24), tennis player (No. 55 in the world) announced that she suffered from inflammation of the heart as a result of pneumonia and later a positive diagnosis of COVID-19. Her vaccination status was not mentioned, but she played in Melbourne Australia and must have been at least double vaccinated. News Story

· 07/04/2022 South Australia, Australia

Ollie Wines (27), Port Adelaide Football Club Australian Rules Footballer and reigning Brownlow Medallist felt nauseous and dizzy during the loss to Melbourne, went to hospital for an overnight stay. Diagnosed with irregular heartbeat. Was discharged after a heart irregularity “resolved itself.” Triple vaccinated. It was reported that the hospital ward where Wines stayed overnight was “full of patients with the same symptoms.” News Story News Story2 News Story3

· 07/04/2022 Minnesota, USA

Beau Boehne (16), Detroit Lakes Ice Hockey player was Detroit Lakes boys ice hockey senior captain, but he was unable to finish his final two seasons of high school hockey. He developed myocarditis after his first run-in with COVID-19 in his junior year; he caught COVID again in his senior year, and the risk was too great to continue playing, abruptly ending his high school hockey career. Neither Beau nor his family mentioned being vaccinated in the story. News Story

· 07/04/2022 Switzerland

René Achterberg (27), SC Zofingen Football goalkeeper suffered a cardiac arrest during the warm-up before the second division home game against FC Grenchen. He was resuscitated. News Story

· 06/04/2022 Ivory Coast Dead

Abraham Sié (23), Dakar University basketball player in Senegal, originally from Ivory Coast. Died suddenly. No further details available. News Story

· 05/04/2022 Italy Dead

Enrico Della Puppa (57), manager of Junior Basket Leoncino – a basketball team in the Venice region of Italy. He was driving his car when he had a cardiac arrest and the car went off the road and crashed. Enrico already died before the crash occurred. News Story

· 05/04/2022 Italy Dead

Davide Piglia (44), Cyclist was on his mountain bike with a friend to reconnoitre a course in advance of a race. When they reached the top of a hill, Davide collapsed and lost consciousness. He was taken to hospital but he never recovered. News Story

· 04/04/2022 Sweden

Emil Mattsson (19), AIK Floorball player has been missing matches owing to myocarditis. News Story

· 04/04/2022 Columbia Dead

Edier Armero (Age), footballer warmed up with his team before the start of the match but during that time he collapsed on the pitch. Symptoms:mt severe pain in his chest. An ambulance arrived but he died. News Story

· 03/04/2022 Spain Dead

Jorge Salmerón Mezcua (13), CF San José Obrero Footballer in Cadiz, Andalucia, Spain, who played football for his local club. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story

· 03/04/2022 Singapore Dead

Unnamed (57), Football goalkeeper collapsed while playing football (in goal) at the Penampang Sports Complex in Singapore. He suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious after throwing the ball to his teammates. He died later while receiving treatment. The case has been classified as sudden death. News Story

· 03/04/2022 Michigan, USA Dead

Jayden Hill (19), Wildcat Athletics Track & Field team member at Northern Michigan University. She died suddenly. No further details available. News Story News Story2

· 03/04/2022 Italy Dead

Giovanni Tiberi (49), former Ternana Footballer, was struck by a sudden illness in the bar he had taken over in Ostia after he stopped playing. He died. News Story

· 03/04/2022 France Dead

Unnamed (55), Cyclist was cycling with 3 friends near Deauville in Normandy, France when he became unwell. Despite assistance arriving, they were unable to save him. News Story

· 02/04/2022 Ireland Dead

Cora O’Grady (51), Hill Walker was walking from Kilbehenny to the top of Galtymore in Limerick, Ireland. On the way, she suddenly became ill. Emergency services were unable to resuscitate her. News Story

· 02/04/2022 Germany

Unnamed (Age) referee of the U12 football match between Weissenbach and Sollenau in Germany collapsed during the game due to a cardiac arrest. He was revived with the help of a defibrillator. The referee is described as athletic and physically fit. News Story

· 01/04/2022 Ireland Dead

Red Og Murphy (21), Curry GAA Irish player of Gaelic football who had played for North Melbourne in Australia and then returned to his homeland to play for his local club Curry GAA and county Sligo. Died suddenly. News Story News Story2

· 01/04/2022 England Dead

Hannah Purvis (41), Wymondham Athletics Club (WAC) club runner who started running about 5 years ago and participated in Parkrun, 5k and 10k runs and completed half marathons. She loved being around like-minded individuals. She died unexpectedly. News Story

· 01/04/2022 Italy

Gianmarco Garofoli (20), Astana Qazaqstan Development Team semi-professional cyclist for the Astana team, told to rest for at least three months owing to myocarditis. News Story

· 01/04/2022 Wales Dead

Igor Jonczyk (18), Denbigh FC Football goalkeeper. His family moved to Wales from Poland when he was nine years of age. Goalkeeper for Denbigh Town’s development football team and then the reserves. He became unwell from a “heart condition” and died in hospital. News Story

March 2022

· 31/03/2022 Germany

Philipp Sander (24), Kiel footballer. Apparently had covid and recovered, but now has myocarditis, and is unable to play. News Story

· 30/03/2022 Florida, USA

Jannik Sinner (20), Tennis player retired from his tennis match against Cerundolo, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 30/03/2022 Florida, USA

Paula Badosa Gibert (24), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Jessica Pegula, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 30/03/2022 New York, USA Dead

Luis Mazo (35), Footballer and director of coaching at DV7 football academy in New York. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story

· 30/03/2022 North Carolina, USA Dead

Martin Hochertz (53), American football defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins in the National Football League. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story

· 30/03/2022 France

Unnamed (13), Footballer was playing football in Rennes, France when he had a cardiac arrest. He was unconscious and not breathing. Two general practitioners passing by, applied CPR until the emergency services arrived a few minutes later and the boy was taken to hospital. News Story

· 30/03/2022 Switzerland Dead

Darco Degrussa (59), Basketballer and Swiss journalist. He had a cardiac arrest whilst playing basketball and died. News Story

· 29/03/2022 England Dead

Lee Mallinson (51), Reading Swim Club coach. He was vaccinated and encourage others to get the vaccine. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story News Story2

· 29/03/2022 California, USA Dead

Jackson Buresh (Age), Servite High School American football player. Died suddenly. No further details available. News Story

· 29/03/2022 England Dead

Cameron Milton (18), Rugby Union player and student at Bolton School in England, a keen rugby player who played for the school and Bolton Rugby Club. Died unexpectedly in his sleep. News Story

· 29/03/2022 Germany Dead

Armin Michels (56), was a JuJitsu martial arts expert in Germany and spent many years coaching. He died suddenly. News Story

· 29/03/2022 Spain Dead

José Gabriel Jiménez (Age), Runner and sports lover, practiced walking and exercised daily, his health condition was good, his family doesn’t understand why he died of a sudden cardiac arrest. News Story

· 29/03/2022 Belgium

Tom Van Asbroeck (31), Cyclist will miss the rest of the cycling classic races due to a blood clot in arm. News Story

· 28/03/2022 Massachusetts, USA

Paul Michael Levesque (52), former professional wrestler using the stage name of Hunter Hearst Helmsley or “Triple H”. 15 April 2021 was his second COVID vaccination. Soon after had shortness of breath. Did not have COVID, but had inflamed lungs and “viral pneumonia,” with fluid in his lungs and around his heart. He will never wrestle again. In September 2021, he had a procedure for heart failure. He now has a defibrillator in his chest. News Story News Story2

· 28/03/2022 Karnataka, India Dead

Vinaya Vittal (35), Gym, was working out in a health club in Bengaluru, India, when she collapsed with suspected cardiac arrest. She rushed to hospital where she died. News Story

· 28/03/2022 Florida, USA

Anhelina Kalinina (25), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Jessica Pegula, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 27/03/2022 England Dead

Thomas Rankin (26) Redditch United midfield footballer had played there for 3 seasons and had previously played for nearby Bromsgrove Sporting. He died suddenly. Awaiting further details. News Story

· 27/03/2022 Romania

Ovidiu Hategan (41), international football referee. Shortly after the he finished his daily physical training, he had a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital, where he underwent immediate surgery. News Story

· 27/03/2022 Germany

Unnamed (23), FSV Bandelow Football player collapsed during the match with Potzlow. Emergency doctor, ambulance and helicopter were on the scene. Further details awaited. News Story

· 27/03/2022 Florida, USA

Katerina Siniakova (25), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Daria Saville, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 27/03/2022 Florida, USA

Victoria Azarenka (32), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Linda Fruhvirtova, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 27/03/2022 Italy Dead

Claudio Pagotto (55), Cyclist was out cycling with friends in norther Italy, when he was overcome by a “sudden illness” and died. News Story

· 27/03/2022 France Dead

Unnamed (47), Skier collapsed due to a cardiac arrest whilst skiing at Font-Romeu in the French Pyrenees. News Story

· 27/03/2022 Italy Dead

Gianluca Nirchio (46), collapsed in the jujitsu academy he founded in Italy. Medical help arrived but were unable to prevent his death. News Story

· 27/03/2022 Spain Dead

Unnamed runner (49), participating in the Nocedo trail run, in Bueu, Spain, died after becoming ill. “Cardiopulmonary resuscitation” was performed but he died. News Story

· 26/03/2022 Romania Dead

Andrei Drăghici (23), Dinamo Bucharest Waterpolo player in Romania. He felt sudden chest pain during the second quarter. Other players helped him swim to the edge of the pool. Players and medical staff tried to resuscitate him for an hour but didn’t succeed. News Story

· 26/03/2022 Portugal Dead

Vitor Leitão (56), Football referee in Portugal for over 20 years. He was mid-way through a match when he collapsed on the pitch from a cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived. News Story

· 26/03/2022 Italy Dead

Fabio Suvieri (56), former footballer and now runner was preparing for the Milan marathon, but with just a week to go, he died suddenly from a cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2

· 26/03/2022 Italy Dead

Elisa Antonacci (16), gymnast died suddenly from a cause said to be leukemia, a type of cancer. News Story

· 26/03/2022 Mexico Dead

José Gabriel Jiménez (39), businessman and an amateur runner. While running in a marathon event expecting to cover 10,000 metres, fter 1,500 he suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story

· 26/03/2022 Mexico Dead

Jorge Luis Aceves Durán (59), was a doctor and an amateur runner who died from a cardiac arrest part way through a marathon in Veracruz, Mexico. News Story

· 25/03/2022 England

Martin Dubravka (33), Newcastle United FC Football goalkeeper. Although he was due to play in international matches for his home country, Slovakia, he was dropped after being diagnosed with angina. News Story

· 25/03/2022 England Dead

Maddy Lawrence (20), Rugby Union player was a first year student at the University of the West of England and played in their rugby team. In the match against University of Bristol on March 7 2022 she was injured and needed hospital treatment. She died in hospital. Her family say she had contracted an infection and her rugby injury was not life-threatening. News Story

· 25/03/2022 Florida, USA

Dalma Galfi (23), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Veronika Kudermetova, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 25/03/2022 Minnesota, USA Dead

Maggie McMahon (37), Riptide Swim Team Swimming coach in Minnesota, USA. She died suddenly of a “massive stroke.” News Story

· 25/03/2022 California, USA Dead

Dave Nichol (45), American Football coach at University of Southern California died suddenly. He had “a sudden battle with a number of health issues,” including cancer. No more information available. News Story News Story2

· 25/03/2022 British Columbia, Canada

Connor Overson (18), Wenatchee Ice Hockey pleyer was in a match against the Smoke Eaters, when he collapsed on the ice. He was taken to hospital for tests. News Story

· 24/03/2022 Victoria, Australia

Hayden Crozier (28), Western Bulldogs Australian Rules Football player. At half-time in the match against Carlton, he collapsed, was hooked up to a heart monitor and reportedly given oxygen. News Story News Story2

· 24/03/2022 Florida, USA Dead

Wayne Mackie (62) American Football and basketball official. Honoured as head linesman for Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California. Died unexpectedly in Florida. News Story

· 24/03/2022 Florida, USA

Jan-Lennard Struff (31), Tennis player retired from his tennis match against P.Martinez Portero, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 24/03/2022 France Dead

Adrien Guillonnet-Lopez (28), Footballer had just played football with friends on a local pitch near the south coast of France. He then climbed onto his motorbike for the journey home. Adrien did not arrive home. The next morning, a passing cyclist found his body. News Story

· 23/03/2022 Greece Dead

Christos Fousekis (29), former Panachaiki basketball player until injury and studies drew him away from sport. Suddenly died. “His heart betrayed him.” News Story

· 23/03/2022 Germany Dead

Unnamed (63), Hang Glidier dies due to a cardiac arrest while paragliding in the Herz Mountains of Germany. The paraglider fell into the forest near Goslar. Further details awaited. News Story

· 23/03/2022 Florida, USA

Clara Tauson (19), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Shuai Zhang, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 23/03/2022 France

Mikkel Hansen (34), Paris Saint-Germain handball player will be absent four to six months after having being diagnosed with phlebitis and a pulmonary embolism. News Story

· 23/03/2022 USA Dead

Yennifer Ramírez (29), Volleyball player was part of the Dominican Republic national women’s volleyball team in the children’s and youth categories. She died of a cardiac arrest at home in the USA, where she had married. No more information available. News Story

· 22/03/2022 Spain Dead

Freddy Arturo Bueno Ardila (Age), Cyclist went out to cycle a 16km route from Bucaramanga to Pamplona in Spain. Almost at the end he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. Other cyclists tried to help him, but he had another cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated. A little over a month earlier, another cyclist collapsed on the road that crosses the El Rojo bridge that leads to Santísimo in Floridablanca – he fell into the river and died. News Story

· 22/03/2022 Italy Dead

Samuel Carletti (22), bodybuilder who went to the gym most days. One day he drove home from the gym and was found dead in the car next morning. He is thought to have had a cardiac arrest just as he arrived home. News Story

· 22/03/2022 Italy Dead

Andrea Dorno (26), Atletico San Lorenzo Basketball captain. On March 21st he trained as usual. The next day he was dead, having died in his bed. News Story News Story2

· 22/03/2022 England Dead

Barrington Patterson (56), kickboxer and MMA fighter who more recently had been involved with community work amongst young people in Birmingham, England. He died of a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 22/03/2022 Florida, USA

Caroline Garcia (28), Tennis player retired from her tennis match against Anna Bondar, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 22/03/2022 Florida, USA

Maryna Zanevska (28), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Kaia Kanepi, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 22/03/2022 France Dead

Unnamed (42), Kite Surfer suffered a cardiac arrest while kitesurfing along the beach of La Palue in Crozon, Finistère, France. Swimmers brought him back to shore and started resuscitation until paramedics arrived. A helicopter took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. News Story News Story2

· 22/03/2022 France Dead

Unnamed (57), Swimmer died while in a swimming pool in Moissy-Cramayel, Seine-et-Marne, France. Despite lifeguards being on site, the man could not be resuscitated. News Story

· 21/03/2022 Spain

Sonny Colbrelli (Age), Cyclist finished second in the sprint at the end of the first stage of the Giro di Catalogna. He collapsed immediately after crossing the finish line. He was resuscitated and a helicopter took him to hospital. News Story

· 21/03/2022 Florida, USA

Holger Rune (18), Tennis player retired from his tennis match against Shintaro Mochizuki, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 21/03/2022 Florida, USA

Mats Moraing (29), Tennis player retired from tennis match against Ulises Blanch, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story

· 21/03/2022 Spain Dead

Tolo Quetglas (62), Mountaineer & Cyclist was in a group of Mallorcan mountaineers who climbed Everest in 2005. As a cyclist, he participated in countless races on the island of Majorca – local, national and international. He died suddenly. News Story

· 21/03/2022 Italy Dead

Andrea Iannetti (51), Swimmer. A doctor who had always been a swimmer and a senior athlete involved in competitions. By law and practice, he must have undergone periodic checks to ascertain his fitness for sport. He died of a sudden illness while training in a swimming pool. Death attributed to myocardiopathy. News Story

· 20/03/2022 Uruguay Dead

Michel Almanza (22), Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during a match between clubs Decano Carolino and Jamaica in Maldonado, Uruguay. He was convulsing on the pitch as other players tried to help him. An ambulance took him to the cardiac ICU, where he suffered another cardiac arrest and died. News Story

· 20/03/2022 California, USA Dead

Trisha Paddock (46), Runner was a participant in the Charity Challenge Half Marathon in Los Angeles. At the finish line she had a cardiac arrest. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. News Story

· 20/03/2022 Italy Dead

Tiziano Franchini (44), Rugby League player was a key figure in Italian rugby league and in spreading interest in the game across Europe. He died of a suspected cardiac arrest. His twin brother died of a heart issue in 2005. Looking for more information. News Story

· 20/03/2022 France Dead

Unnamed (70), Cyclist suffered a cardiac arrest while on a cycle ride with his club in Louannec, France. Resuscitation attempts failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene. News Story

· 20/03/2022 Italy Dead

Leonardo Bianchi (66), Football sports manager and linesman. In a local derby match between Juvenilia CR and Tozzona Pedagna he was linesman for the day, and his son was on the pitch playing. At the end of the match, Leonardo collapsed with a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed and he died. News Story

· 20/03/2022 Paraguay Dead

Unnamed (22), footballer collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a match between Jamaica and Decano Carolino in the Fernandina Amateur Soccer League in Paraguay. He was treated by another player, who happened to be a cardiologist. The victim was transferred to a health centre, but died. News Story

· 20/03/2022 Ohio, USA

Bruce Tronolone (63), Ice Hockey player collapsed due to cardiac arrest while playing in an amateur ice hockey game at Tam-O-Shanter, Ohio, USA. Quick action, CPR and a defibrillator brought Bruce back. He is recovering in hospital. No more information available. News Story

· 20/03/2022 Kentucky, USA

Dylan Gaskin (Age), Basketball player and school Health and Physical Education teacher suffered a medical emergency and collapsed while playing basketball. Disagnosed with a ruptured brain aneurysm. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment. News Story News Story2

· 21/03/2022 Spain Dead

Nico Holguín (15), Ponferrada 6.25 Basketball player collapsed while playing in the park. He was initially revived, but died later in hospital. News Story

· 19/03/2022 Scotland Dead

Jordan Goodwin (18), Mill United Footballer from Hamilton, was swimming in the lake in Mugdock Country Park. Firemen rescued him from the lake but he could not be saved. News Story News Story2

· 19/03/2022 Ireland Dead

David Hill (30), Rugby Union player was the head of office for Scottish Tory MSP and Holyrood justice spokesman Jamie Greene and a rugby enthusiast. He was playing for the cross-party Scottish Parliament team in an annual tournament in Ireland, when he died suddenly. News Story News Story2

· 19/03/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead

Vincent Doffont (37), a standout football player, wrestler, track runner and professional firefighter who collapsed in the shower a few hours after a training exercise. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a former police officer and U.S. Marine. News Story News Story2 News Story3

· 19/03/2022 West Bengal, India Dead

Debajyoti Ghosh (25), Railway FC central midfield footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest while playing in the final match of a local football tournament in Belpukur, Nadia, West Bengal. He was taken to the local rural hospital and referred to the Nadia district hospital in Krishnagar, where he was declared dead. News Story

· 19/03/2022 England Dead

Dave Sims (52), former Gloucester Rugby Union player (12 years). Represented England at U21 in 1990 before gaining three senior caps on the 1998 tour of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Died suddenly of a suspected cardiac arrest. News Story

· 19/03/2022 Italy Dead

Luca Polvara (37), former Polisportiva San Vito Volley player then coach, had a cardiac arrest at home. He was rushed to hospital, but they were unable to save him. News Story

· 19/03/2022 Nigeria Dead

Elizabeth Johnson (Age), Sunshine Queens FC football goalkeeper in Akure, Nigeria had trained with the rest of the squad earlier that day. She said “she was feeling feverish and dizzy. She died on the way to hospital. News Story

· 19/03/2022 Argentina Dead

Fernando Parodi (45), Defensores de la Frontera footballer in the veterans league was playing against Villa Nueva when he collapsed. Despite assistance and being rushed to hospital, he died. News Story

· 18/03/2022 Ireland Dead

Tomás Walsh (43), Cyclist had a very active family who played hockey, but his passion was for cycling. Over the St Patrick’s weekend he suddenly died whilst out cycling. A post-mortem was ordered. He “became unwell, and was treated at the scene by emergency services before being pronounced dead at the scene.” News Story News Story2

· 18/03/2022 Spain

Jaume Grau (24), Real Zaragoza footballer with in Spain, underwent an “electrophysiological study and catheter ablation to solve the paroxysmal atrial fibrillation that was detected during the match against Fuenlabrada.” News Story

· 18/03/2022 New Zealand

Shamilia Connell (29), West Indies women’s cricket player collapsed while playing in the World Cup in New Zealand. She was able to walk to the ambulance and her team-mate, Hayley Matthews, said “we believe she’ll be allright.” News Story

· 18/03/2022 Italy Dead

Romano Marchesini (59), former amateur racing cyclist, was out on a training ride from home in Italy, when he became unwell and collapsed. Despite the help of emergency services, he died of a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 18/03/2022 France Dead

Patrick Massar (67), Table Tennis legend from Liège, France, died on his 67th birthday, having devoted a large part of his life to the sport. No more information available. News Story

· 17/03/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead

Brian Meeney (46), head American Football coach at St Thomas Aquinas school in New Jersey, USA, collapsed due to a cardiac arrest en route to school and died. News Story

· 17/03/2022 Jamaica Dead

Karuki Moncrieffe (12), Footballer had a hospital checkup because he was wheezing. He was asthmatic and the hospital gave him something for that. He was discharged in the afternoon after undergoing some heart tests and X-rays. The next day he played football. Sometime later he was found “unresponsive.” On arrival at the hospital he was pronounced dead. News Story

· 17/03/2022 Spain Dead

José Ramón Suárez Santos (44), Xiria y Camariñas handball player from Spain was found dead at his home in the Canary Islands. News Story

· 17/03/2022 France Dead

Jean-Luc Ribar (57), former Rennes Football midfielder at clubs Saint-Etienne and Rennes, died suddenly while training with the Greens where he started as a professional (1983-1988). News Story

· 17/03/2022 Oklahoma, USA

Jose Alas (Age), was a regular runner until he got the covid vaccine in March and April 2021. Now he has a long list of debilitating symptoms and is particularly concerned about caring for his young son. News Story

· 16/03/2022 Germany

Lean Bergmann (23), Ice Hockey player diagnosed with myocarditis. Will not play for Germany in the Ice Hockey World Cup. News Story

· 15/03/2022 Majorca, Spain Dead

Cedric Baekeland (28), amateur road racing cyclist from Belgium, went to Majorca to train with his team, but whilst there suffered an overnight cardiac arrest and died. News Story

· 15/03/022 Wales Dead

Elgan Jones (16), Colwyn Bay FC Football under-16 academy goalkeeper. He is reported to have “suddenly passed away.” News Story

· 15/03/2022 South Carolina, USA Dead

Ellis Barry Ross Jr (20), competitive swimmer and was now at University of South Carolina, USA. His was recovered from the swimming pool. Pool staff Administered CPR at the scene but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Cause of death unknown. News Story News Story2

· 15/03/2022 Germany

Delano Burgzorg (23), FSV Mainz 05 football striker diagnosed with “mild heart inflammation (myocarditis) after his bout with the virus.” News Story

· 15/03/2022 Germany Dead

Frank Hartwig (55), SSV Bredenbek Football was a player then referee and also club chairman at SSV Bredenbek in Germany. He died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story

· 14/03/2022 California, USA Dead

DeJon Packer (24), celebrated former SJSU football player and San Jose Police Department officer. He “passed away suddenly.” News Story

· 14/03/2022 Spain

Juan Lanz (20), El Gancho Footballer lost consciousness in the middle of a match. He was taken to hospital for observation but is said to be “stable and in good condition.” News Story News Story2

· 13/03/2022 Victoria, Australia

Dean Wallis (52), former Essendon professional Aussie rules football player, suffered a cardiac arrest and is now recovering in hospital. News Story

· 14/03/2022 Oregon, USA

StartingDefense12 (Age), Triathlon competitor. He posted a photo of himself in his twitter account with the caption “This was me last summer with a personal best at Ironman Oregon 70.3, 1 month before Vax induced Long Haul. Now I can’t even manage carrying my 3 y/o daughter up the stairs.” This account has been deleted from twitter, but many others reference it. News Story

· 13/03/2022 Florida, USA

Nelly Korda (23), world No 2 woman golfer diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm. She is receiving treatment. News Story

· 13/03/22 Zimbabwe Dead

Cuthbert Kwangwari (63) KC Soccer Academy coach played football for Gaths Mine and most recently was a coach for KC Soccer Academy in Zimbabwe. He collapsed while conducting a training session and died. News Story News Story2

· 13/03/2022 Maryland, USA Dead

Kobe Young (24), Towson Tigers American Football running back at Towson University. He died at home. Awaiting further details. News Story

· 13/03/2022 Germany Dead

Yavuz Ertürk (34), WBA Asia Championship and WBC Balkan Championship boxer. Won 28 of his 29 professional fights – 22 of them by knockout. Died of “heart failure.” News Story News Story2

· 12/03/2022 Italy Dead

Andreas Palla (32), SV Prato allo Stelvio former semi-professional ice hockey player in Italy, became ill while playing the final of an amateur tournament. He was taken to hospital but died during the night. News Story

· 11/03/2022 Ohio, USA Dead

Sha’Niya Clark (18), Volleyball player at Western Hills High School, a member of Mustang Athletics and the volleyball team. She died suddenly aged 18. News Story News Story2

· 11/03/2022 Utah, USA Dead

Logan Gagnier (9), Basketball player was a normal, healthy 9-year-old boy from Eagle Mountain, Utah. He loved Oreo cookies, Doritos, Brigham Young University (BYU) football and Utah Jazz basketball. He played football and basketball. He died suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep. His death was reported on KSL-TV. “KSL-TV is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (“Mormon Church”). The church publicly and vehemently forbids religious exemptions from the mRNA and viral vector DNA injections. The Mormon Church also owns nearly $650 million in Johnson & Johnson stock, and $1 billion each of Google, Apple and Microsoft stock.” News Story

· 10/03/2022 Dominican Republic Dead

Odalis Pérez (44), former pitcher in MLB (baseball) in the USA. Died at his home in the Dominican Republic after suffering a cardiac arrest then falling down a flight of stairs. News Story

· 09/03/2022 Mississippi, USA

Deion Sanders (54), former American Footballer and Basketball player and more recently American Football head coach at Jackson State University, had two toes amputated, following blood clots. News Story

· 09/03/2022 Nigeria Dead

Justice Christopher (40), Footballer had played football for several clubs and for Nigeria in the World Cup. He retired from football in 2007 and he seemed “full of life and showed no sign of health challenge” the day before his sudden death. News Story News Story2

· 09/03/2022 Scotland Dead

John Paul (28), Cyclist represented Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, won the world junior sprint crown in 2011. Died in his sleep. No further details available. News Story

· 08/03/2022 Australia

Stewart McSweyn (25), Runner was unable to finish a 5,000 metres race in Melbourne, Australia 8th March 2022 due to breathing problems and will now be sent for respiratory and cardiac tests.“He’s fine at cruising pace, but when he goes at a really hard pace it’s different.” McSweyn recently had his COVID booster injection and entered the race in suburban Box Hill in an attempt to prove his fitness for the world indoor championships in Belgrade beginning on March 18 2022. News Story

· 07/03/2022 Tennessee, USA Dead

Eric Robertson (28) Basketballer played basketball at high school and college in the USA, as well as professionally in England. He was most recently a school teacher in Knoxville. He died unexpectedly while playing basketball. News Story News Story2 News Story3

· 07/03/2022 Morocco

Badr Benoun (28) Al Ahly footballer out of action for two months, due to “severe complications from the coronavirus, despite testing negative.” News Story

· 07/03/2022 Colorado, USA

Louie Traub (41), Snowboarder now suffers from heart inflammation after a moderna vaccination. He gave the following news in a Twitter post … “I’m 41 and on now heart medication thanks to Moderna. I used to be healthy, teach snowboarding and climb Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks. Now, it’s hard climbing up a flight of stairs thanks to vaccine side effects” News Story

· 07/03/2022 France Dead

Bruno Battistuta (60), Rugby Union player in south-west France for a few different teams over the years and became a successful coach. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story News Story2

· 07/03/2022 Michigan, USA Dead

Mekbul Timmer (18), high school student and football-playing son of a Republican party activist in Michigan. He died unexpectedly. News Story

· 06/03/2022 France Dead

Jérôme Garens (39), Saint-Aubin Rugby Union player and coach had just played a match against Mézin. He had a cardiac arrest and died in the locker room. News Story

· 06/03/2022 Mexico Dead

Gustavo Ramírez (63), Zorros del Atlas football had a cardiac arrest at half-time in a match. Rescue services were unable to resuscitate him and confirmed had died. News Story

· 05/03/2022 Iowa, USA Dead

Gabbie Jonas (24) Drake University Softball player. He died unexpectedly at the age of 24. No further details are available. News Story News Story2

· 04/03/2022 Thailand Dead

Shane Warne (52), Australian cricket captain spin-bowler and one-day international was found unresponsive in his villa, due to a suspected cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed. He was twice vaccinated, and was diagnosed with COVID in August 2021. He was triple vaccinated. That also means he got COVID after being vaccinated at least once. Readers are saying his twitter feed showed that he received a booster on January 14th, but there are now no tweets from that date, so if they did exist, someone must have removed them. The day he died, he commented on the loss of Rod Marsh, former Australian wicketkeeper. News Story News Story2 News Story3

· 04/03/2022 Australia

Cam Bairstow (31), Adelaide 36ers Basketballer. Star player for basketball team Adelaide 36ers, was rushed to hospital mid-match after a heart scare – an irregular heartbeat. After a medical checkup, he was cleared to continue playing. News Story

· 04/03/2022 Ireland Dead

Paul Shefflin (40), former Ballyhale Shamrocks Hurling player, the younger brother of Shamrocks legend Henry Shefflin. Paul was out running when he suddenly collapsed and died. News Story News Story2

· 04/03/2022 Cuba Dead

Ulfrido García (28), Santiago de Cuba baseball pitcher in Cuba although he had also played abroad. He died suddenly from a cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2

· 04/03/2022 Italy Dead

Alessandro Grazioli (26), former Sizzano Footballer gave up playing amateur football to study at university. His career was cut short when he developed acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer, and died. This is a possible vaccine side effect. News Story News Story2

· 04/03/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead

Dylan Talley (32), former Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball player who later went to play professionally in Germany and the Czech Republic. After a string of family members died he also died. No further details available News Story News Story2

· 03/03/2022 Italy Dead

Matteo Pietrosanti (15), Footballer was at football training with his mother looking on, when he suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. Received heart massage for at least twenty minutes, but he died. News Story

· 03/03/2022 Arkansas, USA Dead

Jesse Boshears (20), Perryville Mustangs American Football player signed up for the University of Central Arkansas. He became ill, had a stroke in hospital and died. School covid vaccination policy: News Story News Story2

· 02/03/2022 England Dead

Sam Polledri (24) Rugby Union playing brother of Italy international Jake, collapsed suddenly from a suspected cardiac arrest and died. News Story

· 02/03/2022 Belgium

Tim Declercq (32), road-racing cyclist, faces a battle back to full fitness after missing weeks of training, having been diagnosed with pericarditis. News Story

· 02/03/2022 Italy Dead

Stefano Rea (66), Tennis player taught tennis for forty years and ran his own tennis school in Grossetto, Italy. Died on the way home from school and was found in his car near his house. News Story

· 02/03/2022 Singapore Dead

Unnamed (25), Fitness enthusiast and operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) collapsed while participating in a Health Promotion Board (HPB) Quick HIIT session – “a form of metabolic circuit training which features short bursts of high-intensity exercises that builds strength, endurance and aerobic fitness over time.” Efforts to save him using a defibrillator failed and he died. News Story

· 02/03/2022 California, USA Dead

Sydney Beneventise (22), Azusa Pacific University swimmer was found dead. No further details available. News Story

· 01/03/2022 Miami, Florida, USA Dead

Diego Barrio (19), Cattolica footballer in Rimini, was found dead at home. Cause of death unknown. News Story News Story2

· 01/03/2022 France Dead

James Théodore (22), C’Chartres Rugby rugby union player in France, collapseddue to a cardiac arrest while training. News Story

· 01/03/2022 California, USA Dead

Katie Myer (22), Stanford Footballer. Goalkeeper and captain for the Stanford women’s football team, was discovered dead in her dorm at Stanford University. No further explanation is given, other than she died “unexpectedly”. “All students coming to campus are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, COVID booster injections are required.” News Story News Story2 News Story3

February 2022

· ??/02/2022 Chile Dead

Juan Pablo Diaz Noemi (44) Freediver spent a lot of time diving in Thailand, but died in his sleep, at home in Chile. News Story News Story2

· 28/02/2022 Bolivia Dead

Fredy Antonio García Pérez (54), Zamba footballer, popularly known as “El Vara,” was the eternal coach and driving force of the Zamba football club. Died from a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 27/02/2022 Mexico Dead

Unnamed (60), softball player hit his last home run, collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest when he reached third base at Francisco Villa Field in Ciudad Madero, Mexico. News Story

· 27/02/2022 Spain

Pelayo Avanzini (19), Atlético Bembibre footballer was playing a football match when he began to feel ill and sat down on the pitch. He later attended hospital for tests and was diagnosed with myopericarditis, advised to do no activity for the next few months. News Story

· 27/02/2022 Belgium Dead

Grégory Boulanger (47), Mazy reserve player for Mazy football club, played a friendly match against Moustier. Died during the match. No further details given. News Story

· 27/02/2022 Wisconsin, USA Dead

Bruce Larson (58), American Football coach at Somerset High School, Wisconsin, USA, led his teams to three state championships. He died suddenly. News Story

· 26/02/2022 France Dead

Alain Schmitt (62), Skier was a doctor who went ski touring on his own. He was found after having a cardiac arrest and he died. News Story

· 25/02/2022 Mexico Dead

Unnamed (16), Footballer was playing football in Morelia, Mexico, when he had a sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed. Paramedics arrived but resuscitation attempts failed. The boy died. News Story

· 25/02/2022 Italy Dead

Nazareno Petesi (56), Wheelchair Tennis athlete who trained daily. He was playing tennis when he suddenly developed a pain in the chest. An ambulance arrived and he spoke to the doctors. They tried “heart massage, five defibrillation attempts, adrenaline, for an hour and a half, but he died.” News Story

· 25/02/2022 Italy Dead

Guido Pagani (69), Skier left home to ski the area of Col Margherita. He never returned home. A rescue team found his body. No details are available other than the report that he was “taken ill.” News Story

· 24/02/2022 Queensland, Australia Dead

Rod Marsh (74), former Australian cricket wicketkeeper collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in Queensland. He was transported to a hospital in Adelaide, where he died on 4th March. News Story

· 24/02/2022 NZ Dead

Va’aiga Tuigamala (52), Rugby League & Union superstar, who played for Wigan, Samoa, New Zealand and Newcastle Falcons – a signing which saw him transfer for a world record £1million fee. He was known as “Inga the Winger.” News Story News Story

· 23/02/2022 Belgium Dead

Jeffrey Klumpkens (32), Lommel SK Footballer and youth trainer at Lommel SK football club in Belgium. He died “abruptly and unexpectedly.” Awaiting further details. News Story

· 23/02/2022 Singapore

Ya Hui (33), female basketballer had received her “booster” injection. “I knew I shouldn’t engage in strenuous exercise for two weeks after that, so I just played a bit of basketball with my nephew.” “I never expected that I would experience such indescribable pain in my chest two days later.” News Story

· 23/02/2022 Ireland Dead

Scott Murray MacDonald (27), media fitness coach and nutritionist in Ireland. He died suddenly of a cardiac arrest while at home making dinner. News Story News Story2

· 22/02/2022 France

Gael Monfils (35), Tennis player (quarter-finalist at Australian tennis Open) says he will not play in the Davis Cup after suffering health complications since his third Covid-19 booster. News Story

· 22/02/2022 Italy Dead

Antonio Cuorvo (45), well known in the local amateur football scene but he died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story

· 21/02/2022 Italy Dead

Giuseppe Gallina (19) Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in a football match. Resuscitation attempts failed and he died. News Story

· 21/02/2022 Honduras

Percy Castro (26), Arsenal de Cantarranas Footballer collapsed mid-football match at Juan Ramón Brevé stadium against Juticalpa FC, unable to breathe properly. Doctors said it was caused by an “unfortunate” blow (perhaps they mean accidental blow) from an opponent. News Story

· 21/02/2022 Minnesota, USA Dead

Tobiloba Taiwo (18), Basketballer collapsed while playing basketball at the Minnesota University Recreation and Wellness Center with friends. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The vaccine is required for all students. News Story News Story2

· 20/02/2022 Italy Dead

Mauro Franceschini (39), youth football coach for many years. He died suddenly from a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 20/02/2022 Illinois, USA Dead

Stephen Spitzer (56), school football coach. He had started the girls’ team and was looking forward to the new season. He died unexpectedly of a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 20/02/2022 England Dead

Steve Black (64), Newcastle Falcons Rugby & Football coach had coaching and training roles with football and rugby teams in Newcastle, England, as well as international rugby union with New Zealand. He died. Awaiting further details. News Story News Story News Story

· 18/02/2022 Poland

Artur Sobiech (31), Lech Poznań footballer felt ill at the winter training campand left early. Diagnosed with “heart problems” requiring a 2 month break from sport. News Story

· 18/02/2022 Belarus Dead

Anna Kordelyuk (27), played women’s football in Belarus at club and international level. She collapsed and died. By profession, she was a doctor. “Immunisation remains a key component in the fight against the epidemic,” said Dmitry Pinevich, the Belarusian minister of health. “Medical staff, teachers, and those whose jobs involve contact with large numbers of people will be the first to get vaccinated. Vaccination will be entirely voluntary.” News Story News Story

· 18/02/2022 Victoria, Australia

Jed Anderson (28), North Melbourne Australian rules footballer had an adverse reaction to the first vaccination and did not want a second. He was coerced into having the second because AFL players are required to be double vaccinated or not play, and eventually Anderson got the second vaccination. His adverse reaction to the second put him in hospital with pericarditis, so he can’t play at all now. News Story

· 18/02/2022 Sweden

Jonathan Person (29), SBBK Basketball player is suffering from pericarditis and forced to rest for at least a month. He now wants to see annual heart screening in Swedish basketball. Doctors suspect a link to covid-19. News Story

· 17/02/2022 Argentina Dead

Mery Cárdenas (Age), female Rio Grande Rugby and Mami Hockey TDF Provincial League player suddenly died. Further details awaited. News Story

· 17/02/2022 Germany Dead

Detlef Pietsch (59), SV Erlenbach women’s Basketball coach died unexpectedly two days before his 60th birthday. News Story

· 16/02/2022 Italy Dead

Sergio Satriano (35), Real Battipaglia football player, Italy, passed away suddenly last night. News Story

· 16/02/2022 China

Irene Cadurisch (30), Swiss biathlete competing in the biathlon relay in the winter olympics collapsed during the race. She was later reported to be recovering in the Olympic village after suffering from ‘circulatory problems.’ Everyone at the Olympics is vaccinated. News Story

· 15/02/2022 Canada Dead

Kenny Ejim (27), Hamilton Honey Badgers professional basketball player was found lifeless in a hotel. Cause of death has yet to be released. News Story

· 15/02/2022 Spain

Jasper Cillessen (32), Valencia Football goalkeeper for Spanish football team Valencia, “has undergone surgery to remove an unexplained blood clot from his calf, as the club admit they do not know where it came from.” News Story

· 15/02/2022 Ukraine Dead

Kevin Gregory (31), former Liatroim Fontenoys GAA Gaelic Footballer was from Ireland but lived in Ukraine with his girlfriend from Tajikistan. He died in Kiev from a sudden cardiac arrest. News Story

· 15/02/2022 Victoria, Australia

Romain Grenville (Age), Kingston Hawthorn cricketer and batsman collapsed to the ground in front of the umpire after completing a run in the match against Footscray. Further information awaited. News Story

· 14/02/2022 Malaysia Dead

Unnamed (Age), Football referee collapsed in the middle of the field after 19 minutes of play. Paramedics confirmed his death. A post-mortem classified it as “sudden death.” In Malaysia, 79% of the population is fully vaccinated and 81% have received at least one dose according to government figures. News Story

· 13/02/2022 Italy Dead

Andrea Pelati (53), motocross rider and Regnano Moto Club director in Italy. On 13th February 2022, he went to the track with his 16 year old son to practice, but collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest in the car park. All attempts to resuscitate him failed

· 13/02/2022 China

Ingrid Tandrevold (25), Norwegian star biathlete pulled out of the winter olympics after collapsing at the finish line of the women’s biathlon 10km pursuit. Tandrevold does have a history of heart issues, but that did not stop her making the Olympic team. She ultimately finished 14th after skiers continued to pass her, and had to be carried away by members of her coaching team. The next day she said she was feeling better and “I’m not allowed to compete more in these Olympics so I will go home to Norway,” News Story

· 13/02/2022 Spain Dead

Ángel Rogelio Galán Brioso (41), Corme FC Footballer was in the starting line-up for his clubs’ veteran football team against SD Fisterra Veterans. At half time he felt unwell so stayed in the dressing room where he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. Attempts to resuscitate him failed and paramedics pronounced him dead. News Story News Story

· 12/02/2022 Italy

Nicola Basile (39), Avis Capaci Futsal player in Sicily, collapsed to the ground possibly due to an aneurysm during a match and is now in serious condition. He underwent two head surgeries. News Story

· 12/02/2022 New Mexico, USA Dead

Ishan White (21), former New Mexico State men’s basketball player died. The junior college transfer spent the summer and early fall of 2021 with the New Mexico State program, but never played for them. It is reported that he was “medically disqualified.” News Story

· 12/02/2022 Mexico Dead

Unnamed (Age), Footballer was playing a football match in Polígono CTM park, Merida, Mexico, collapsed during half-time. Paramedics were unable to resuscitate him and he died. News Story

· 12/02/2022 England

Judah Chandra (27), Kickboxer went from “kickboxing champion to couch potato.” That is how Judah Chandra describes how his life has changed since having the booster. Five days after the vaccination he was rushed to hospital with chest pains and breathing difficulties. He has since been diagnosed with pericarditis, a swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart. News Story

· 10/02/2022 Poland

Tomasz Galas (22), Tarnovia Tarnów Footballer collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the match between Wisłoka Dębica and Tarnovia Tarnów, in Poland. He crouched down, then collapsed by falling over backwards. After several resuscitation attempts on the pitch, and after a dozen or so minutes an ambulance took him to the hospital where his condition has stabilized. News Story

· 10/02/2022 Italy Dead

Unnamed (68), cyclist was found unconscious. He was taken to hospital but died. News Story

· 09/02/2022 Poland

Mateusz Mak (30), Stal Mielec Footballer out for months due to heart inflammation. He said … “Unfortunately, in the coming months I will not be able to help the team on the pitch. After the last match with Górnik Zabrze I felt bad and was hospitalized. After the tests, I was diagnosed with a slight inflammation of the heart muscle. I now have a rest and more research. Take care of yourself and do not underestimate any signs of illness. See you soon.” News Story

· 09/02/202 Poland Dead

Michał Kapias (22), swimmer from Gliwice died. No further details are available. News Story

· 09/02/2022 England

Connor Taylor (20) , Stoke City Football team defender withdrew from a match as he didn’t feel well. Symptoms: his heart was racing and beating irregularly. The same thing happened to him in December 2021. He may need heart surgery. News Story

· 09/02/2022 Nevada, USA Dead

Tim Lane (49), Kickboxer had more than 40 years’ experience in martial arts. He was found dead at the top of a mountain near Las Vegas. Lane was widely considered an incredibly positive influence in the gym but in January revealed via Facebook that he had been suffering mentally behind the scenes. Looking for more information. News Story

· 09/02/2022 California, USA Dead

Jeremy Giambi (47), played baseball for various teams including the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox until 2003. In 510 career games, the left-handed-hitting Jeremy Giambi batted .263 with 52 home runs. Died suddenly at his parents’ home. News Story

· 08/02/2022 Illinois, USA Dead

Cameran Wheatley (17), Senior basketball player collapsed due to a seizure during a basketball game at Chicago Agricultural High School. He was taken to hospital but died. News Story

· 08/02/2022 Texas, USA Dead

DeVonte Mumphrey (15), Texas high school basketball player collapsed during the second quarter of a game against Mount Enterprise. News Story News Story2

· 08/02/2022 Italy Dead

Roberto Callegari (54) Mountain Biking carabiniere died on 8th February 2022, almost certainly of a cardiac arrest while cycling. News Story

· 08/02/2022 Peru Dead

Johan Montero Villanueva (32) Gym, died very suddenly while performing an exercise routine in the Gym. News Story

· 08/02/2022 Mexico Dead

Victor “N” (30), Footballer collapsed with a cardiac arrest whilst playing football in the Tres de Junio ​​neighbourhood, Pijijiapan, Mexico. News Story

· 08/02/2022 Ohio, USA Dead

Harvey McDougle (37), former American Football running back for the University of Toledo, was found dead in his apartment, his family confirmed. No further information available. News Story

· 07/02/2022 Portugal Dead

Nuno Moreira Faria (40), GCD Silva Escura Futsal goalkeeper, from Maia, Portugal, died after feeling unwell during training. News Story

· 07/02/2022 California, USA Dead

Fernando Alaniz (49), high school teacher / basketball coach collapsed and died suddenly at school. It was during a prep session and no students were present at the time of the incident. School staff attempted to render aid until medical professionals arrived. He died a short time later. News Story

· 06/02/2022 California, USA Dead

Kyle Mullen (24), former Yale and Monmouth American football player collapsed and died a few hours after completing the first phase of the Navy SEAL’s selection process. Another candidate was hospitalized following the training. Neither was engaged in active training when they were taken ill. News Story News Story2

· 06/02/2022 Germany

Unnamed (AGE), Football players. A district league football match between Dortmund and Schwerter was abandoned, after several players collapsed on the pitch from both sides, in the first half More details awaited … News Story

· 06/02/2022 Ireland Dead

Conall McGuinness (19) Glynn Barntown Gaelic footballer, student, Wexford, Ireland, died suddenly on Sunday. He was studying at Queens University, but used to play for GAA club Glynn Barntown. News Story

· 06/02/2022 France

Maxime Fleury (29), Union Sportive Football collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in the middle of a football match near Bayeux, France. He is now in a coma in hospital. News Story

· 06/02/2022 Argentina Dead

Dimitri Teslenko, (61), Russian Mountaineer suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest on Mount Aconcagua in Argentina at 6,100 metres above sea level, 10 days into an organized expedition. Members of the group performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but he had no vital signs. News Story

· 05/02/2022 Italy Dead

Assare Seare (30), Ghanaian Folgore Maiano midfield footballer playing in Italy collapsed with a cardiac arrest on the football pitch, just prior to the game starting. Help arrived but resuscitation attempts failed and he died. Autopsy ordered. News Story

· 05/02/2022 Massachusetts, USA Dead

Preston Settles (15), basketball player. His parents went to watch their son play in a basketball game when he suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. People performed CPR until the emergency crew arrived. At the hospital, it was touch and go for a week, but eventually his heartbeat was stabilized, but he is still on life support and they say he has a long road ahead. All the kids in this league are fully vaxed, from dozens of schools, and many have recently been boosted. In some towns, 91% of all 5-11s are jabbed. Sadly, his family announced he died on Monday 28th February. News Story

· 05/02/2022 Germany

Boubacar Barry (25), Türkgücü Munich right-back for German football team, will not be available for several weeks having been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation. Two from the same club, on the same day. News Story

· 05/02/2022 Germany

Mergim Mavraj (35), Türkgücü Munich central defender for German football team will not be available for several weeks having been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation and impaired lung function.Two from the same club, on the same day. News Story

· 04/02/2022 England UK Dead

Steve Finney (48), Ullswater United Football coach and former Carlisle United footballer died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story

· 04/02/2022 France

Alix Jounay (18), FC Nantes U-19 Football goalkeeper collapsed during the match against Tours and was taken to hospital. News Story

· 04/02/2022 New Hampshire, USA Dead

Unnamed (67), Ice Climber from Florida, USA was ice climbing in New Hampshire, USA when he suddenly collapsed. Attempts were made to revive him for an hour but were unsuccessful. News Story

· 03/02/2022 Pennsylvania, USA Dead

Ron Frederick (40), American Football. A day after getting his dream coaching job at Southmoreland High School, Ron Frederick died unexpectedly. News Story

· 02/02/2022 Congo Dead

Kasonga Augustin (Age), US Tshinkunku Footballer. US Tshinkunku announced the unexpected death of its striker Augustin Kasonga, who died on 2nd February 2022 following a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 02/02/2022 Greece Dead

Alexandros Lampis (22), Ilioupoli FC Footballer. Collapsed with cardiac arrest in the 5th minute of the match against Ermionida. Staff did not have a defibrillator and the ambulance took 20 minutes to arrive. Resuscitation failed and he died. News Story News Story2

· 01/02/2022 Australia

Ingi Doyle (AGE), triathlete, suffered multiple organ failure after 2 doses of Pfizer covid vaccine. “14 days after my second jab all hell broke loose.” It’s a long road to recovery, but at at least she can now walk again. Read the linked stories for more details. News Story News Story2

· 01/02/2022 England

Paul Smyth (24), Leyton Orient and Northern Ireland striker sustained a collapsed lung and spent a night in hospital. The manager confirmed “he won’t be with us for a little while.” News Story

January 2022

· 31/01/2022 Romania Dead

Valentin Gherebe (43), former hockey player was found dead in his apartment after having a booster vaccine. Mother blames vaccine for killing son. She said “My mother asked you not to get vaccinated for the third dose.” His decomposed body was found on 31st January 2022, nut he had died some days earlier. News Story

· 30/01/2022 Liverpool, UK

Kieran Prescot (17), Parkdale Sidac Celtic Under 18s footballer collapsed with suspected arrhythmia and cardiac arrest after training. Was resuscitated by staff doing CPR and taken to Whiston hospital, placed in an artificial coma for 24 hours before being brought around. News Story

· 31/01/2022 France

Unnamed (14), Footballer at Saint-Vincent de Brissac college, near Angers (Maine-et-Loire), had a cardiac arrest on Monday, January 31, 1:30 p.m., on the soccer field. In cardiorespiratory arrest, he was quickly rescued by a nearby volunteer firefighter, assisted by a defibrillator. He was transported to Angers hospital. News Story

· 30/01/2022 Germany

Keanu Staude (25), 1860 Munich Football midfielder is out for at least a month after a diagnosis of inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis). Symptoms: complained of feeling unwell after the match vs. Viktoria Köln on January 30th 2022. In November 2021, 1860 Munich club director Günther Gorenzel boasted about the team’s 100% vaccination rate. News Story News Story2

· 30/01/2022 France Dead

David Tong Tjouen (28), Cameroonian karateka, had a brilliant career, with multiple national team medals in juniors and seniors, plus several individual medals. He died suddenly. News Story

· 29/01/2022 Spain

Rafa Marín (19), Real Madrid Castilla centre-back footballer collapsed with his hand on his chest, fell to the ground with obvious signs of suffocation and chest pain, and retired from the match. News Story

· 29/01/2022 Brazil Dead

Adriano (32), Footballer suffered a cardiac arrest on a football field, was taken to a Health Unit, but had already died. Family said he showed no signs of illness. News Story

· 29/01/2022 Australia

Jakub Mensik (16), junior Tennis player at the Australian Open. “Worst attack of cramp ever” as he collapsed on court and was taken off in wheelchair. News Story

· 29/01/2022 Colorado, USA Dead

Ashley Gearhart (37), Bodybuilder died in her sleep according to a statement posted online by her younger sister. News Story

· 29/01/2022 Malaysia Dead

Sakri Ramli (54), keen cyclist, died in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest. He had “2 doses and a booster”. This was reported to us directly, along with a Facebook post. News Story

· 29/01/2022 Sweden

Simon Gunnarsson (26), Borås Basketball Basketball player will miss the rest of the season after suffering from heart inflammation. “I got pressure over my chest after a workout last Tuesday and thought it would release but it lasted for half an hour,” Gunnarsson told Radio Sports. News Story

· 28/01/2022 Illinois, USA Dead

Adam Holder (48), Basketball coach. Long time sports coach at Aquin School, died suddenly of a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 28/01/2022 England UK

Lee Burge (29), Sunderland Footballer ruled out of action for five weeks due to an ‘inflamed heart’. Sunderland team manager, Lee Johnson, suggested the Covid jab could be behind the heart problem. News Story

· 28/01/2022 France Dead

Guy Laporte (69), former international rugby player suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story

· 28/01/2022 Denmark Dead

Michel Corbalan (23) Karate, collapsed and died “after a short illness.” He was European champion for U21 in 2018 and number seven at the senior World Cup, while in the same year he was nominated for the Politics Fund of the Year. Michel was a fantastic fighter, excellent athlete and a unique role model. News Story

· 28/01/2022 Brazil Dead

Ivo Santos (39) Futsal, suffered a cardiac arrest after playing futsal. He was taken to hospital but died. He used to play amateur football for various local teams. News Story

· 28/01/2022 Malaysia Dead

Mohd Sobri (31), football referee, took a fitness test but collapsed due to cardiac arrest and died. Had his “second vaccination in Jun 2021 & received dose 3 a few weeks” before dying. This was reported to us directly, along with a Facebook post. News Story

· 27/01/2022 Dubai, UAE Dead

Alfie Nunn (35) footballer collapsed suddenly with a cardiac arrest during a football match in Dubai. He had played for several clubs in England but moved to Dubai several years ago. News Story

· 27/01/2022 Italy Dead

Francesco Michalette (57) local club Cyclist kept himself fit as a regular club cyclist, but while cycling he collapsed and died. News Story

· 27/01/2022 Kansas, USA Dead

Ted Anderson (53), successful high school Basketball coach over three decades died of a suspected cardiac arrest at home after he coached his team to a win earlier that night. News Story

· 27/01/2022 Dubai Dead

Viggo Sorensen (17), Danish golfer suffered a severe medical event and cardiac arrest and entered a coma. Doctors said the coma was irreversible and Viggo died on Sunday evening. News Story News Story2

· 27/01/2022 Italy Dead

Luciano Tonello (70), Skiier and Entrepreneur Luciano Tonello, collapsed and died after a “sudden illness” on the ski slopes. News Story

· 26/01/2022 France Dead

Alan Mellouët (26) Étoile Sportive de Pleyber-Christ Footballer suddenly collapsed on the pitch due to a cardiac arrest at the end of training and died despite rapid intervention.

· 26/01/2022 Portugal Dead

José Eduardo Santos (55), Cycling, a Trek Segafredo mechanic collapsed and died during a bike ride. He had worked with the team since 2011, one of those loyal mechanics the riders could rely on to keep their working tool in perfect condition. News Story

· 26/01/2022 Brazil Dead

Daniel Santos (36), Motorcycle Racer was found the next day, on the route between Ubajara (CE) and Luís Correia (PI), next to his motorcycle, which had no damage or accident marks. The cause of death will be investigated in an autopsy, but the first suspicions are of a sudden cardiac illness. The last day of the 2022 Cerapió Rally was cancelled. News Story

· 25/01/2022 Dominican Republic Dead

Ediobal Agramonte (30), Basketballer suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the middle of a basketball game with friends and died. News Story

· 25/01/2022 North Carolina, USA

Unnamed (AGE), Basketball Player at Allen Jay Preparatory Academy were warming up for practice when a boy suffered a medical emergency. “As a coach, I’ve never experienced in 20 years a medical emergency of this magnitude,” said Scott Van Newkirk, a science teacher and basketball coach at the school. He called 911 and began chest compressions while Athletic Director Montrez Shaw ran to get the AED in the school’s main office. “I had to do CPR. The 911 operator talked me through it, counted with me, kept me calm, made sure I was focused doing it right,” Van Newkirk explained. In less than two minutes, Shaw returned with the device and applied the machine’s pads to the athlete’s chest. They were successful and the boy is recovering. News Story

· 25/01/2022 Ontario, Canada

Erin Thomson (30), Marathon running school teacher. “All teachers and staff had to be “fully vaccinated” to return to the classroom in the fall. Non-vaxxed teachers required two negative COVID-19 tests every week.” After the vaccination, Erin was diagnosed with myocarditis and a string of other conditions. She could no longer stand on her own two feet without her heart rate and blood pressure increasing to worrisome levels. She was fired from her job in December because she could not and would not receive a second vaccine. News Story

· 24/01/2022 Hungary Dead

Szilveszter Csollany (51), six-time medalist at the European gymnastics championships, Hungary’s “Sportsman of the Year” in 2000 and 2002. Was vaccinated, then hospitalized with COVID-19 since early December and spent several weeks on a ventilator, then died. News Story News Story1 News Story2 News Story3

· 24/01/2022 Ireland Dead

Cillian Boyle (Age), Cavan & Cootehill Hurling Hurling player died suddenly. News Story

· 23/01/2022 Oklahoma, USA Dead

Nathan Rogalski (17), Deer Creek High School baseball pitcher for The Antlers, and Oklahoma State recruit, was sent to OU Medical Center to have a drain put in his head to clear the pressure, but died from a sudden illness. No other details given. News Story News Story2

· 23/01/2022 Italy Dead

Carlo Alberto Conte (12), runner was in a cross-country race in the Fiamme Oro of Padua in Vittorio Veneto, in the Treviso area, when he staggered then collapsed with a cardiac arrest. Resuscitated by the race staff and the ambulance doctors on the spot, for half an hour alternated in heart massage, until the heart started beating again. He was taken to Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso by helicopter for treatment, but he died. He had regularly passed sports fitness examinations for competition. News Story News Story2

· 23/01/2022 France Dead

Unnamed (28), Freediver died while snorkelling around the rocks off Marseille, France. His diving partner raised the alarm but despite the rapid arrival of firefighters and sea rescuers, he could not be revived. News Story

· 23/01/2022 Spain

Unnamed (31), Basketball was playing in a match between Xerixia Club Baloncesto de Jerez and AB Oliva in the Francisco José Rivera Montero pavilion in Jerez de los Caballeros. He was unwell and passed out after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was resuscitated and stabilized by a health team at the event and then taken to the ICU of the University Hospital of Badajoz for treatment. News Story

· 23/01/2022 Oman Dead

Munther Al-Harassi (30), Al-Rustaq club footballer collapsed and died on the field due to a cardiac arrest, a month after Mukhaled Al-Raqadi, died during the warm-up before a match. Munther was the son of the former player Ali bin Saeed bin Masoud Al-Harassi. News Story

· 23/01/2022 Spain Dead

Josep Maria Pijuan (42), veteran runner taking part in the Llanera Trail mountain race in Spain has died. It occurred after 12 kilometers. News Story

· 23/01/2022 Chile Dead

Germán Eduardo Clop (30) retired professional football player (retired 2015) died in his sleep. He studied physical education teaching and continued as a physical trainer. News Story

· 22/01/2022 South Africa Dead

Unnamed male (47), runner collapsed and died while running on the contour path just below Devil’s Peak on Table Mountain. The search and rescue service group suggested he suffered a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest. Post Mortem ordered. News Story

· 22/01/2022 Italy Dead

Francesco Paderni (49), Tennis player had a cardiac arrest after returning home from the “Tennis club” where he had played for two hours. When a doctor arrived, it was too late to save him. News Story

· 22/01/2022 Algeria

Adam Ounas (25), Napoli Footballer can no longer play. A medical examination detected an anomaly in the heart, the coach said, but also “this does not mean that he has a problem”. It means he is not allowed to play football for Algeria and they blocked his return to competition. News Story

· 22/01/2022 Argentina Dead

Fernando Morales Sequeira (48), Football collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died suddenly on the football field. No further details are available. News Story

· 22/01/2022 France

Anthony Jullien (23), a member of the AG2R Citroën cycle racing team is not currently available until further notice due to a heart rhythm disorder which requires investigations by a cardiologist. News Story

· 21/01/2022 Florida, USA Dead

Bud Jeffries (48), Weightlifter collapsed while doing light training outside the house. His wife attempted resuscitation until the ambulance arrived, but he died. Cause of death is not yet known, suspect pulmonary embolism (blood clot). News Story

· 21/01/2022 New York, USA Dead

Clark Gillies (67), former New York Islanders Ice Hockey legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion died. He played 14 NHL seasons with the Islanders. No cause of death given. News Story

· 21/01/2022 Argentina Dead

Cecilia Teri (42), Gym. Went to gym class, was not feeling quite right so she did some lighter exercises. She suddenly collapsed from cardiac arrest and died instantly. A coroner stated that the death occurred due to a sudden heart attack. News Story News Story2

· 21/01/2022 Texas, USA Dead

Jim Forbes (69), Basketball coach, one of the greatest figures in the history of El Paso sports, died due to “complications from COVID-19.” Texas mandated vaccinations for all students in early August. Andress High School has been holding COVID vaccinations since 22/09/2021. News Story News Story2 News Story3 News Story4

· 21/01/2022 Austria

Aleksandar B (23), Fitness trainer did not want to be vaccinated, but was coerced into it, so he could work, according to Austrian Prof. Missliwetz, who presented him as a “vaccination victim.” To continue working in sports facilities, he decided to get vaccinated after all. After the first covid19 injection, he constantly suffered from dizziness and nausea. Then he was hospitalized 12 hours after the second injection. The diagnosis: heart muscle inflammation and 48 percent heart failure. “Before that I was fit, everything was great.” He is now not allowed to do any sport for 6 months – a disaster for him as a fitness trainer. News Story

· 20/01/2022 Australia

Richard Gasquet (35), Tennis player at the Australian Open. Won the first set then lost all games in the second and third. He abandoned the match and dropped out. Symptoms: generally tired and unable to compete, he preferred to stop and not take risks for the rest of his season. News Story

· 20/01/2022 Dominican Republic Dead

Endy Vladimir Maldonado (27), basketballer suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died while playing basketball. No further details are available. News Story

· 20/01/2022 Spain Dead

Alberto Torrecilla (Age), Deportivo Avance youth team footballer collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2

· 18/01/2022 France Dead

Jordan Michallet (29), Rouen Rugby Union player died suddenly. There is a suggestion of suicide. No further details given. News Story News Story2

· 18/01/2022 Switzerland

Sarah Atcho (26), professional sprinter now suffering from pericarditis. First symptoms appeared after her booster vaccination in December 2021. She said On December 27, I felt a tightness in my chest and I got dizzy when I went up the stairs. After a few more dizzy spells, a cardiologist diagnosed pericarditis. News Story

· 18/01/2022 France

Jade Hamaoui (21), female Montbrison Basketballer. Medical examinations revealed that she now has a heart condition that prevents her playing basketball at club level. Her career has ended. News Story

· 18/01/2022 England Dead

Jamie Vincent (46), former footballer died suddenly due to cardiac arrest. played with Huddersfield Town, Portsmouth, Walsall, Derby County, Millwall and Yeovil Town, and Swindon Town, where he helped win promotion to League One in 2007. Former Crystal Palace player Grant Watts wrote: “Gutting to hear this morning that one of my old ex-Palace team-mates Jamie Vincent has passed away suddenly with a cardiac arrest. Thinking of his family at this very sad time.” News Story

· 18/01/2022 Argentina Dead

Patricio Guaita (22), Comunidad Rural Footballer began pre-season training for his club when he began to feel unwell after physical exercises. He was helped by medical personnel, but died a few hours later. News Story

· 18/01/2022 Minnesota, USA Dead

Katie Novak (31), fitness trainer, died suddenly while taking a nap. Her family suspects heart-related issues. She was “fully vaccinated.” News Story

· 17/01/2022 Melbourne, Australia

Unnamed (AGE) tennis ballgirl at the Australian Open collapsed on court during a match, with the two players involved racing to her aid. Some people said it was extreme heat, but it appeared to be only 28 degrees. News Story News Story2

· 17/01/2022 Italy

Marco Da Graca (21), Juventus striker diagnosed with heart problems after vaccination. Was also positive for covid at the end of the year. Needs heart operation. Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on January 11th in a press conference that all players were vaccinated except goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny. News Story News Story2

· 16/01/2022 Germany

Unnamed (AGE), Austrian SV Lehen men’s curling player collapsed onto the ice and was resuscitated for a long time, then taken to hospital. No further details given. News Story

· 16/01/2022 Spain Dead

Unnamed (38), cyclist was found lying on the Rota greenway at Hijuela de María, Spain after a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed. He was identified as a nearby resident who played sports. News Story

· 16/01/2022 USA Dead

Maurice Grooms (50), Strength & PE instructor, teacher and coach at Stewarts Creek High School was found dead of a cardiac arrest near his car in the school’s parking lot. News Story

· 16/01/2022 Greece

Braian Angola (27), Colombian AEK Athens Basketball player underwent detailed scans after reporting feeling unwell, revealing myocarditis. He is out of the game indefinitely. News Story

· 16/01/2022 Germany Dead

Kerim Arslan (†29), Cologne footballer collapsed at home from a cardiac arrest hours after training and died. Symptoms: pain in his arm and chest, then collapsed and died. News Story

· 16/01/2022 Brazil Dead

Ruben Michel (29), physical education teacher and personal trainer suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story

· 15/01/2022 Brazil

Mateus Cavichioli (34), América Mineiro MG footballer. A routine club medical detected a heart problem, but previous medicals showed no problems. Diagnosed with artery obstructed by blood clots. Received his first covid-19 vaccination in September 2021. News Story News Story2

· 15/01/2022 Malaysia Dead

Lim Thian Meng (47), badminton player bent down to pick up a shuttlecock, passed it to a friend, and then collapsed on the court. Resuscitation failed and died there. News Story

· 15/01/2022 Brazil Dead

Lucas Dias de Novaes (18), Gym, collapsed suddenly while working out in the gym. He was taken to hospital, but died. News Story

· 14/01/2022 Canada Dead

Sean Rice (49), pair skater died unexpectedly at the age of 49. An autopsy was ordered to ascertain cause of death. News Story

· 14/01/2022 Brazil Dead

Mariana Merlo do Nascimento (27), award-winning Mountain biking cyclist from Espírito Santo felt ill in the afternoon and was referred to the Hospital Sílvio Avidos, where she died around 8 pm. Her body was taken to Victoria, where an autopsy will determine the cause of death. News Story

· 14/01/2022 Canada

Alphonso Davies (21), Bayern Munich footballer. Canada Soccer says Davies has been ruled out of Canada’s three World Cup qualifiers in January and February 2022. Diagnosis myocarditis confirmed by Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann. In November 2021, Bild revealed Bayern Munich had five unvaccinated players, Davies wasn’t one of them. A December report confirmed all Bayern Munich players were vaccinated. News Story News Story2 Received Booster

· 14/01/2022 Gabon

Axel Meye (26), Ittihad Tanger forward Axel Meye have been ruled out for heart lesions. News Story

· 14/01/2022 Gabon

Mario Lemina (28), Nice (Ex-Southampton) midfielder ruled out for heart lesions. News Story

· 14/01/2022 Gabon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (32), Arsenal striker missed Gabon’s Africa Cup of Nations draw with Ghana after scans revealed heart lesions following a bout of Covid. News Story

· 14/01/2022 Brazil Dead

Jader Cezario de Oliveira (21), footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died during a recreational football match with friends. They said he was healthy as far as they were aware. News Story

· 13/01/2022 Sopore, Kashmir Dead

Mohammad Rashid (28) Fitness / gym, a medical student, collapsed from a cardiac arrest and was taken to Srinagar hospital where he died. This is second such incident in Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours. A Kashmiri girl Batchelor of Medicine student from central Kashmir’s Budgam district collapsed and died of cardiac arrest in Bangladesh. News Story

· 13/01/2022 Italy Dead

Lucio Meneghetti (53), key member of the Virgilian running group for some years. He had heart problems and passed away at the age of 53. His brother Marco died at the age of 57. News Story

· 13/01/2022 Italy

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (29), Vaccinated Lazio midfielder suffered from severe pneumonia. Breathing capacity reduced to 50%. All Lazio players were vaccinated at the request of the team’s president, Claudio Lotito. Carried out at the end of July in Auronzo di Cadore (Belluno), thanks to an agreement between Lotito and the Veneto Region. Venetian governor Zaia declared: “a duty of hospitality and pleasure,” reported by “La Repubblica”, Pfizer vaccinations took place in the PalaTre Cime gymnasium. News Story

· 13/01/2022 USA

Greg Kowalewski (47), Ice Hockey player collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a match. A doctor (a fellow player) resuscitated him, assisted by a defibrilator. News Story

· 13/01/2022 Germany Dead

Nico (14), dancer collapsed and died in Germany, without warning, the day before a dress rehearsal in his parents’ apartment. News Story

· 12/01/2022 Malaysia Dead

Serbegeth “Shebby” Singh (61) Former Malaysian national footballer died unexpectedly due to a cardiac arrest while cycling. He received his booster injection five days before, on January 7. News Story

· 12/01/2022 France

Robin Cann (19), UC Briochine National 3 Cyclist started suffering from cardiac arrhythmias that make him feel uncomfortable during exertion. Doctors advised him to have a heart operation. “It’s not a big deal, I hope to be able to start riding quietly this summer before resuming competition next season” News Story

· 12/01/2022 Chile

Aaron Astudillo (21), Deportes Melipilla Footballer suffered chest pain and cardiac arrest symptoms during a friendly match. He received rapid emergency care and is said to be recovering. News Story

· 12/01/2022 USA Dead

David Sadowski (58), Motor Racing, winner of the 1990 Daytona 200 and 1990 AMA 600cc Supersport National Champion, died from a cardiac arrest at his home in Austell, Georgia. His girlfriend Janet Godfrey said medical personnel told her they think he suffered a massive heart attack. News Story

· 12/01/2022 Romania Dead

Mugurel Stancu (52), Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest while playing football with friends. Ambulance arrived quickly, but resuscitation failed and he died. News Story News Story2

· 11/01/2022 Italy Dead

Amir Abou Aiana (18) footballer collapsed to the ground with a cardiac arrest on the football pitch. Resuscitation was attempted and an ambulance was called. He died shortly after arriving at hospital. News Story

· 11/01/2022 USA Dead

Clint Arlis (34), Batavia All-Time great wrestler died, no details released. News Story

· 11/01/2022 Brazil Dead

Pedro Henrique Oliveira da Silva Souza (15), Revelation footballer collapsed following a football tournament, struggling for breath. He received hospital treatment but later on he suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story

· 11/01/2022 Tenerife, Canary Islands Dead

Mateo Hernandez (18), Dimurol Salesianos Tenerife Football goalkeeper died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story

· 11/01/2022 Brazil Dead

Isaías (17), Flamengo de Piauí Footballer in Teresina told his teammates as they ran that he felt discomfort. He slowed down, then walked to the bench, where he collapsed. Medics tried to resuscitate him, but he died. It was his third time training with the team. News Story News Story2

· 11/01/2022 Chile

Luciano Aued (34), Universidad Católica football player in Chile complained of chest pain and will undergo a series of tests. Further details awaited. News Story

· 10/01/2022 Croatia Dead

Filip Turk (22), FC Zaprešić Footballer. Another young Croatian football player died suddenly, he was only 22 years old: ‘Good luck up there, somewhere among the stars. We will meet again … “ News Story News Story2

· 10/01/2022 USA Dead

Deon Lendore (29), Athlete (sprinter) was driving on a highway when he crossed over the center stripe and side swiped another vehicle. He continued driving, drifted across the center stripe again and crashed head-on with another car. Lendore died at the scene. News Story Vaccination Story

· 10/01/2022 Dubai

Nicolas Colsaerts (39) Belgian golfer was found to have swollen ankles, liquid in one of his lungs and blood clots. He posted on Facebook that he was diagnosed with primary membranous nephropathy, or kidney disease. “In fact, my body attacks my kidneys, which causes, among other things, a significant leak of proteins”. News Story

· 09/01/2022 France Dead

Grégoire Garrouteigt (21), Anglet Olympic Rugby Union player died following a six-month battle with unspecified disease. News Story

· 09/01/2022 Spain Dead

José Manuel Camano (48), Cyclist. Guardia Civil police officer collapsed and died suddenly just one kilometre from his home. He had been cycling and was found collapsed on the side of the road. The cause of his death has not yet been determined. News Story

· 09/01/2022 Chile Dead

Renato Bastías (38), Triathlete suffered a cardiac arrest while in the water during the opening of the 2022 Ironman season in Chile (Ironman 70.3 Pucon). He received immediate medical treatment and was taken to a nearby hospital but died. News Story News Story2 News Story3

· 09/01/2022 Northern Ireland Dead

Jamie Hoye (23), Oxford Sunnyside FC footballer died at home unexpectedly on 9th January 2022. No further details given. News Story

· 09/01/2022 Victoria, Australia Dead

Harley Balic (25), Australian rules footballer. Former Fremantle and Melbourne midfielder Harley Balic has died, aged 25. The death is not treated as suspicious. Note that in October 2021, it was announced that “All AFL and AFLW players will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-February or they will be barred from playing and training.” News Story News Story2

· 08/01/2022 Qatar

Othman Coulibaly (32), Al-Wakrah Sport Club Football player suffered a cardiac arrest during a football match and is receiving medical care. News Story Youtube Video

· 08/01/2022 Kansas, USA Dead

Nathan Cunningham (17) American footballer & wrestler collapsed and died suddenly on at his home. News Story

· 07/01/2022 USA

Steve Stricker (54), Golf – Winning Ryder Cup captain says he’s lucky to be alive after suffering a ‘mystery illness’ that put him in hospital for weeks, twice, and his immune system was down. He was vaccinated. Symptoms: bad cough, sore throat in mid-October then inflammation around the heart. His doctor prescribed amoxicillin – then his throat started to close up, lips, glands, and tongue got puffy. 103-degree temperature. He went to hospital two weeks before Thanksgiving and his liver numbers started getting worse, white blood cell count was high. I was fighting something, but they couldn’t find out what it was. My liver was going downhill. I got jaundice. I was yellow and peeing out Pepsi-colored pee. He tested negative for COVID, but his heart was jumping out of rhythm. He was in and out of the hospital twice. Months later, he can’t do activity, has inflammation around the heart, lost 25 pounds, lost muscle and his skin is saggy. He is still unable to eat solid food 3 months later. Move to mid-October. News Story

· 07/01/2022 Slovakia

Miroslav Strbak (32), Mixed Martial Arts fighter collapsed with cardiac arrest in training. He had no health risks. He is said to be in a stable condition in hospital. News Story

· 07/01/2022 Switzerland

Fabienne Schlumpf (31), Swiss marathon record holder and Olympic athlete diagnosed with myocarditis shortly after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 booster injection, by her own admission, no COVID infection. Schlumpf finished 12th in the marathon race at the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo, and is now unable to compete for the foreseeable future. News Story News Story2 News Story3

· 07/01/2022 Brazil Dead

Everton Brilhante (39), former São Carlos football player collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died. He played professionally and amateur in São Carlos. News Story

· 07/01/2022 Bangladesh Dead

Tuku Zamil (50), Distance runner. At the Chattogram City Half Marathon, he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at the finishing line. He touched the finish line after completing his 21-kilometer run and showed the victory sign, expressing his joy. All of a sudden, he complained of acute chest pain and collapsed on the ground. News Story

· 06/01/2022 Netherlands Dead

Marcel Reinders (56), GP and club doctor of professional football club Telstar. Collapsed and died unexpectedly while jogging on sand dunes. News Story

· 06/01/2022 Uganda Dead

Herbert Afayo (21), Lugazi Footballer collapsed with a cardiac arrest on the pitch at the Geregere Safi Playground in Lugazi, Buikwe District. He was resuscitated and taken to the local hospital but died before reaching the hospital. A postmortem concluded the cause was cardiac arrest. He suffered a bout of malaria weeks before the match. News Story

· 06/01/2022 Luxembourg Dead

Mathieu Léonard (44), Jogger / Footballer suffered a stroke while out jogging and died. News Story

· 06/01/2022 Scotland

Kash Farooq (26), world-ranked former British bantamweight boxing champion, has retired from the ring suddenly at the age of 26 due to “unforeseen circumstances.” News Story News Story2

· 06/01/2022 Belgium Dead

Didier Ceulemans (37), FC Marbaisien footballer died suddenly just a month after learning he was sick. The cause was said to be cancer. News Story

· 06/01/2022 Serbia Dead

Filip Samardzic (34), Former Red Star and Partizan volleyball player died suddenly. Diagnosis pneumonia. News Story

· 05/01/2022 Italy Dead

Claudio Brighenti (47), Toscolano Maderno Sailing Club champion sailor and coach collapsed with cardiac arrest while conducting a debriefing session. He died in the arms of his brother. News Story

· 05/01/2022 Australia

Nikoloz Basilashvili (29), Georgian tennis player (No. 22 in the world) began struggling to breathe early in his ATP Cup match in Sydney against Stefanos Tsitsipas, play was cancelled. Basilashivili was serving 4-1 down in the first set when play was suddenly halted. The Georgian tennis star was overheard saying: “Every injection I’m out of breath.” His hand gestures suggested he was feeling tightness in his chest. Australia’s vaccination rules mandate all ATP Cup players to be fully vaccinated. News Story

· 05/01/2022 Northern Ireland Dead

Oisin Fields (30) Gaelic Footballer collapsed and died while playing football with his friends and his death has sent shockwaves across his local community. News Story

· 05/01/2022 Brazil

Lucas Santana (18), São Bento football midfielder collapsed on the pitch in the 17th minute of the second half of the Copa São Paulo match against EC São Bernardo at Baetão stadium. Taken to hospital by ambulance. After head and spine tests, Lucas was released by doctors, told to avoid physical activity for 24 hours. News Story

· 05/01/2022 Spain Dead

Manuel Sánchez (26), Footballer dedicated his time to football and worked at a football school in Spain. He died unexpectedly. No further details available. News Story

· 04/01/2022 Australia Dead

James Kondilios (23), Ultra-healthy world-class powerlifter, was fully-vaccinated with no underlying health conditions, according to the Department of Health, died suddenly. News Story

· 04/01/2022 Italy Dead

Vincenzo Di Grande (40), Piacenza Water Polo coach collapsed and died suddenly in Piacenza. Mandatory vaccinations were ordered for water polo players starting January 2022. News Story News Story2

· 04/01/2022 Uruguay Dead

Marcelo De León (43) runner suffered a cardiac arrest whilst competing in the San Fernando 10km race. Resuscitated and transferred to hospital but died on Sunday 9th. News Story

· 03/01/2022 Guatemala Dead

Marcos Menaldo (25), Guatemalan Deportivo Marquense star centre back defender collapsed with a cardiac arrest in training at the Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium in San Marcos on Monday shortly after complaining of breathing difficulties. He received CPR and was transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades where he died. News Story2

· 02/01/2022 Italy

Antonio Cassano (39), former Real Madrid Footballer twice vaccinated, was taken to San Martino polyclinic in Genoa for a few days of treatment including Remdesivir antiviral and was sent home to continue treatment. News Story

· 02/01/2022 Italy Dead

Leonardo Della Nave (46), Enduro motorcyclist from the hamlet of Osteria Nuova, in the municipality of Bagno a Ripoli was riding his motorcycle on a path in a wood with friends, when he suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed. News Story News Story2

· 02/01/2022 Brazil Dead

Monique Janaína Piske (32), MMA fighter suffered a cardiac arrest at home in Guaramirim, in the North of Santa Catarina, and was found dead by her parents. News Story

· 02/01/2022 Wyoming, USA Dead

Beau Thomas (18), Cowboys American Football, former Kentucky Wesleyan College football player and 2021 Wyoming High School graduate. Cause of death not given. The school athletic director said “So many other schools have reached out which is very much appreciated in support, unfortunately because many of them have gone through the exact same things that we’re going through today.” News Story

· 02/01/2022 Puerto Rico Dead

Miguel “Monchy” Torres (42), basketball coach and part of the Puerto Rico National Youth Men’s Program. Died suddenly. News Story

· 01/01/2022 England

Agy Lena (38), Athletic competitor took part in many different sporting activities but after the COVID vaccine has very little energy to do simple activities. She blames the vaccine for destroying her life. First Dose of Pfizer 18 May, 1021 Lot #E4109. “This vaccine was supposed to protect me. It’s done the opposite…” News Story News Story2

· 01/01/2022 Ireland Dead

Niall Sammon (AGE), Caltra GAA Gaelic footballer died. Possibly soon after a booster vaccine. “Niall played football from an early age with Caltra and was a member of successful under-age League, Championship and Minor winning teams, captaining Caltra to a Minor B Championship in 2014.” The club advertised walk-in COVID 19 vaccine and booster clinics at the Ballybrit Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway throughout the year, notably December and January. News Story

December 2021

· 31/12/2021 Sweden Dead

Erik Karlsson (23), elite Högby IF team runner collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the final kilometre of the Sylvesterloppet race in Kalmar, Sweden. Taken to hospital by ambulance but died on Tuesday 4th January after they tried to wake him from a coma. News Story News Story2

· 31/12/2021 Russia Dead

Vadim Khamuttskikh (52), Volleyball three-time Olympic medallist, died new year’s eve. His Beijing teammate, Maxim Mikhailov spoke of unexpected and shocking news after recently seeing a healthy and happy-looking Khamuttskikh. News Story

· 31/12/2021 Germany

Lanny Gare (43), Selber Wölfe Ice Hockey player suffered a stroke a few hours after the match against Lausitzer Füchse. News Story

· 31/12/2021 Germany

Jonas Dobler (30), Skier qualified for the 2022 winter olympics by racing in Oberstdorf, but in the middle of the competition he reported a “high pulse.” He then prematurely ended the mass start race. At the olympics, he pulled out of one race before the start. News Story

· 30/12/2021 New Mexico, USA

Derek Martinez (18), St. Michael’s High School multi-sports star athlete, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in September. His college baseball ambitions ended. News Story

· 30/12/2021 Senegal Dead

Alioune Badara Wade (28), Dakar University Club Football striker with Senegalese second division club Dakar University Club. He collapsed during training with cardiac arrest and could not be revived. News Story

· 30/12/2021 Split, Croatia Dead

Robert Boljat (50), Workers’ Football Club youth football coach and fitness trainer of many years standing, collapsed with cardiac arrest while playing football with friends. News Story

· ??/12/2021 Poland Dead

Michał Krowiak, (24) Ekoball Stal Sanok footballer died suddenly in December 2021. No explanation of the circumstances or date given. Funeral 4th January 2022. News Story

· 29/12/2021 Australia

Matty John (Age unknown), Bodybuilder suffered stabbing heart pain two days after Pfizer vaccine, diagnosed with pericarditis. At least 79,000 Australians suffered severe adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines. News Story News Story2

· 29/12/2021 Italy Dead

Domenico De Siano (25), Basketballer and Forio Basket masseur, died yesterday after a month in the La Schiana Hospital in Pozzuoli, due to suffering a cerebral ischemia due to blood clots in the brain. The young man had a great passion for sport and was an athlete. News Story

· 29/12/2021 Italy Dead

Michele Lo Conte (29), Footballer died in bed from a cardiac arrest. Vaccinated with his second COVID vaccine dose in July 2021 and prepared for a booster. News Story

· 29/12/2021 Iraq Dead

Ahmed Daham (56), Al-Masafi Football coach collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest while giving a technical conference to the players of the Al-Masafi club, which he currently coaches. News Story

· 28/12/21 Naples, Italy Dead

Hugo Maradona (52), former professional footballer and coach collapsed suddenly with a cardiac arrest in Naples. Resuscitation attempts by 118 Emergency Medical Services failed and he died, a year after his brother Diego. Hugo hosted a training camp with Qormi FC for U9 to U15 in Malta a few weeks earlier in December. Hugo’s vaccination status is unknown, but considering that he traveled to Malta at a time the island was more than 83% vaccinated, it is likely he was vaccinated before travlling there. News Story

· 28/12/2021 Poland Dead

Michal Gurajdowski (40), WL League Football Referee and parkrunner died suddenly and unexpectedly. No cause of death given. He was involved in games played by the Lech Faith Association for nearly 10 years as well as in other tournaments. News Story

· 27/12/2021 USA Dead

Daniel ‘Crunch’ Broussard (53), Flag Football, Basketball, and Softball player and American Football referee served as an official for more than 30 years, died Monday at the age of 53 after showing signs of a stroke. A friend noticed his mouth was crooked, while they were talking, and called the ambulance. News Story

· 27/12/2021 Scotland, UK Dead

Bryce Murray (21), Footballer / Bodybuilder suddenly died at the age of 21. The circumstances are not available. News Story

· 27/12/2021 Canada

Gawain Harding (54), American Football coach’s heart stopped beating several times during the night of December 26-27 2021. “They had to use the defibrillator four times on me…. Each time, I came back alive and left.” Stents were inserted by doctors to keep open two arteries that were blocked. News Story

· 26/12/2021 Illinois ,USA Dead

Zachary Icenogle (19), basketballer and volleyball player at Carthage College in Kenosha, WI, and previously a Plainfield Central High graduate. The vaccinated freshman died in his sleep – cause of death withheld. First responders attended, but he could not be revived. Carthage College required vaccinations for all students, faculty, and staff. News Story College Mandate

· 26/12/2021 Philippines Dead

Lawrence Chongson (57), Former University of the East Red Warriors Basketball coach, passed away this Sunday, following a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 25/12/2021 India Dead

Thottiyanda Somanna (23), Thottiyanda Family Hockey player collapsed with a cardiac arrest during a hockey match in Kodagu. He was taken to hospital, but died on the way. News Story

· 25/12/2021 Algeria Dead

Soufiane Lokar (30), Mouloudia Saida footballer collapsed with cardiac arrest during a match. Medical staff tried to resuscitate him but he died. Vaccinations in Algeria began in January 2021. He was married only one week. News Story

· 25/12/2021 France Dead

Gillen Lusson (26), former captain of SCO Angers Handball died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story

· 25/12/2021 Italy Dead

Filippo Allorio (15), Downhill Skier. The hypothesis so far, is that he had a cardiac arrest, falling off the skiable track, hitting violently against a pile of ice. Autopsy ordered. Covid “vaccination” statistics are in the url link. News Story News Story2

· 24/12/2021 Australia Dead

Terry Morrison (70), ex-Rugby Union. Morrison was a former All Black winger and New Zealand national 200m sprint champion, making him one of the fastest All Black players in history. He suffered a cardiac arrest whilst surfing on Christmas Eve and could not be resuscitated. News Story

· 24/12/2021 Belgrade, Serbia Dead

Nemanja Mirosavljević (25), former Grafičar player – and youth coach since summer 2021 – had a cardiac arrest. He died after 7 days in a coma. News Story

· 24/12/2021 France Dead

Jérémie Bilhac (28), ES Cœur Hérault Footballer. No details are available of the demise of Jérémie Bilhac but at his funeral the world of football was widely represented – young people with whom he trained or shared his passion, clubs, the president of the Hérault Football District and, of course, members of the ES Cœur d’Hérault, of which his father Jacques, is president. News Story

· 24/12/2021 Pennsylvania, USA Dead

Melody Bauroth-Sherman (17), track and field, cross country. The High school student died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story

· 22/12/2021 UK Dead

Ian Matos (32), Olympic diving star was vaccinated 4 August 2021 (posted his own picture on Instagram with the caption “Moment of pure joy!” In October, he was hospitalized with a throat infection. He spent two months in hospital and he died after a sudden deterioration in his health when the infection spread to his lungs and stomach. News Story News Story2

· 22/12/21 Egypt Dead

Ahmed Amin (24), Rabat & Anwar footballer. After taking part in team training, Ahmed went to the locker room where he collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest. The club medical team tried to save him and took him to the nearest hospital. As they arrived at the hospital, the doctors said the player had already passed away. News Story

· 22/12/2021 Turin Dead

Adrien Sandjo (18), U19 Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta regional team footballer collapsed on the pitch with a cardiac arrest, declared brain dead after six hours of observation in Molinette hospital. His organs were removed for donation, as decided by the family. News Story News Story2

· 22/12/2021 Oman Dead

Mukhaled Al-Raqadi (29), Muscat FC football player collapsed with cardiac arrest during the warm-up for a match. He was taken to hospital but they were unable to save him. News Story

· 22/12/2021 Singapore Dead

Poh Lip Meng (52), Singapore national pisol shooter collapsed during a jog. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead. News Story

· 22/12/2021 Poland Dead

Marcin Bukowski (40), former Bronia Radom professional footballer in Poland. He died at the age of 40. No further details available. News Story

· 22/12/2021 North Carolina, USA Dead

Michael James Penzel (64), Wrestler, US Army paratrooper and then WWF wrestler, fighting under the name ‘Corporal Kirchner.’ He collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at his home. His wide tried to resuscitte him, but he died. He was a professional wrestler for over 20 years with World Wrestling Federation (WWF), New Japan (where he was known as Super Leatherface) and Frontier Marshal Arts and Wrestling (FMW). News Story News Story2

· 22/12/2021 Germany

Alina Reh (24), one of Germany’s top distance runners, received a COVID vaccine booster and soon after was diagnosed with myocarditis. Prior to the booster, she was in excellent condition, achieving third place at the European Cross Country Championships after an impressive race to catch up. She was previously considered a medal candidate for the 2022 European Outdoor Championships in Germany. News Story

· 21/12/2021 Croatia Dead

Marin Čačić (23), NK Nehaj Footballer suddenly collapsed with cardiac arrest during training. He was rushed to a hospital where heart failure was diagnosed. He was in a coma but died after two days in hospital. News Story News Story2 News Story3dead

· 21/12/2021 France

Kévin Gourdon (31), La Rochelle Rugby Union player retired from playing rugby after the discovery of a heart problem. “This is brutal and sad news, but my health is a priority” News Story

· 21/12/2021 Netherlands Dead

Kawa Leauma (32), Ordizia Rugby League player died from head injuries after falling from the terrace of a shopping centre in Amsterdam. Possible floor collapse, waiting for more details. News Story

· 21/12/2021 Poland Dead

Żora (Heorhiy) Korolyov (34), outstanding dancer died suddenly. Official cause of death inflammation of the heart muscle. News Story News Story2

· 21/12/2021 Pakistan

Abid Ali (34), Central Punjab Cricketer, Pakistan opening batsman suffered from chest pain midway through a match and was taken to hospital and said to be in a stable condition. Diagnosed as Acute Coronary Syndrome, a term used to describe a range of conditions associated with sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart, one of which is a heart-attack. News Story

· 21/12/2021 Poland Dead

Miroslav Copjak (58), Piast Cieszyn Football coach died suddenly at the age of 58. No further details are available. News Story

· 20/12/2021 Poland Dead

Michal Rokicki (37), 200 and 400metre swimmer who represented Poland in the Olympics, died suddenly from a cause yet to be announced News Story

· 20/12/2021 Nebraska, US Dead

Kimera Bartee (49), Detroit Tigers former player and current first base coach suddenly collapsed and died while visiting his father in Omaha, Nebraska. The club manager said they had 100% player participation in the COVID vaccine. In spring 2021, the club had incentives for staff and fans to get the vaccine. The club manager said “the faster we get vaccinated, the safer we are and the more likely we are to be able to play continuously throughout our schedule.” On 6th September, reliever Joe Jimenez and bench coach George Lombard tested positive for the virus and had symptoms, even though both were vaccinated and the manager was surprised! What was he told about the vaccinations and what did he tell his team about the risks? News Story News Story2 News Story3 News Story4 News Story5

· 20/12/2021 Spain

Jamie Doyle (18), Northern Ireland boxer is fighting for his life in Spain after collapsing due to a blood clot on the brain, while on holiday. He underwent two surgeries to help relieve the swelling. He is expected to remain in an induced coma for 4-6 weeks due to the severity of his condition. News Story

· 19/12/2021 Donegal, Ireland

Unnamed Setanta (U21) Hurling payer collapsed on the pitch. The Donegal county U21 hurling final was abandoned at half time. News Story

· 19/12/2021 Spain

Oscar Cabrera (26), Cantbasket Basketball player during a match, Oscar took the ball but collapsed face-first before he could make a pass. He can be seen twitching in the video. He was transferred to hospital. News Story Video

· 19/12/2021 Netherlands Dead

Suliman Abdeselam Mohamed (35), Moroccan Mixed Martial Arts fighter based in the Netherlands, died suddenly at the age of 35. The cause of his premature death not given. News Story

· 19/12/2021 Croatia Dead

Goran Sobin (58), Legendary former Yugoslav basketball player suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story

· 18/12/2021 Florida, US Dead

Jordan Young (27), Iowan mixed martial arts rising star, 6 foot 4 heavyweight with American Top Team MMA died, his boxing coach Derik Santos announced Saturday. News Story

· 18/12/2021 Caen, France Dead

Damien Zemmouri (37), JS Fleury boxer died suddenly as a result of a “ruptured aneurysm.” A club manager said “I saw him four days before, and he was in great shape” News Story

· 18/12/2021 Philippines

Joseph Uichico (59), Bataan Risers Basketball coach suffered a cardiac arrest following a workout. After an emergency angioplasty on Saturday evening he is now in stable condition. News Story News Story2

· 18/12/2021 Spain

Lucas Ocampos (27), Sevilla and Argentina national team striker collapsed with severe chest pain and respiratory problems in added time in Sevilla-Atletico Madrid game. Carried from the field on a stretcher. News Story

· 18/12/2021 Missouri, USA Dead

Lauren Michele Way (37), Raymore-Peculiar School District coach for softball, basketball, soccer and track, and physical education teacher died unexpectedly. News Story

· 17/12/2021 Poland Dead

Karol “Seta” Setniewski (14), Znicz Pruszków footballer, team captain, best in school, complained of a headache the day after a football match, so he was taken to the hospital. Surgery was unable to reduce the swelling of the brain and he did not wake up from the coma. Karol is one of two Znicz Pruszków footballers who died this year. News Story

· 17/12/2021 Zirl, Austria Dead

Leo Forstenlechner (12), Gunners Ice Hockey player had a “respiratory arrest” at home and then spent a few days in hospital and died. Facebook (snapshot taken)

· 17/12/21 Los Angeles USA

Donald Parham (24) Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) tight end player collapsed in mid-air while taking a flying touchdown catch. He had received two Covid-19 vaccines and a booster. His arms were shaking as he was wheeled off. It appears clear that his left arm locked up before his helmet hit the ground – that seems to be why he didn’t handle the recovery well. The Chargers report he suffered a concussion, but the video tells a different story, a fraction of a second before his helmet touched down and his head suddenly threw back. The key to seeing this is to watch the action from the sideline, one frame at a time. News Story

· 17/12/2021 England

Abu Ogogo (32), Southend United Football midfielder diagnosed with pericarditis -inflammation around the heart muscle. Head coach Kevin Maher said “Abs initially had a dead leg and he got another knock on that, but since then he’s reported a few problems with his chest. He went for a check-up at hospital last week and he’s out for a period now, probably about a month or so.” The report also mentions that “A dead leg could also be the result of a widely reported adverse reaction from the vaccine where a blood clot impairs blood flow to a major limb.” News Story

· 17/12/2021 British Columbia, Canada Dead

Unnamed (25) Ice Hockey goaltender suffered a cardiac arrest on the ice in a match at the city-run Richmond Ice Centre. Resuscitation attempts including with a defibrilator failed and he died. News Story

· 17/12/2021 Iran Dead

Ali Arabzada (20), Afghan futsal player who played for Afghanistan’s national team for several years. He lived in Iran, but died unexpectedly. No further details available. News Story

· 16/12/2021 Spain Dead

Izan Edward (7), Beniopa Sports Union footballer suffered a blackout a few minutes after finishing a training session at the Roís de Corella football field. Coaching staff tried to ressuscitate the boy with a defibrillator. An ambulance took him to hospital where he died. Spain has been rushing to vaccinate children 5-11. News Story Child Vaccination

· 16/12/2021 Spain Dead

Dani Chabrera (29), Lokomotiv Tashkent football goalkeeping coach in Uzbekistan. He returned to Spain but became ill and died. News Story

· 16/12/2021 Murcia, Spain

José Javier Ros (aka Monas) (22), UCAM Murcia footballer withdrew from the rest of the season after being diagnosed with pericarditis. News Story News Story2

· 16/12/2021 New Zealand Dead

Taniela Moa (36), Section Paloise, former Tonga international rugby union player, who played mostly in New Zealand and France, died suddenly. No cause of death News Story

· 16/12/2021 Rhode Island, USA Dead

Meaghan McGonagle (41), Cranston High School East boys and girls Volleyball coach and business teacher. Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said “This is a young woman, 41 years old, in good health, that had the early vaccinations” but she “had been hospitalized for about a week prior to her death.” News Story News Story2

· 16/12/2021 Colorado, USA

Miles Juneau (31), professional Mountain Bike Racer diagnosed with pericarditis. “2 days after the 2nd dose, I experienced heart pain at the onset of exercise that left me sitting on the ground holding my chest.” News Story

· 15/12/2021 Russia Dead

Alexander Frolov (63), Sarmations Ice Hockey player was on the sidelines during a match in the Russian amateur Night Hockey League (NHL) when he suddenly fell ill and collapsed. Died on the way to intensive care unit, with an apparent heart problem. News Story

· 14/12/2021 Zinswiller, Alsace, France Dead

Aurélie Hans (21), female football goalkeeper (since she was 12) suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died Tuesday, December 14. Daughter of Laurent Hans, player and then manager of various clubs in Northern Alsace. News Story

· 14/12/2021 Miami, Florida, USA Dead

Andres Melendez (20), Cleveland Guardians minor league Baseball player died unexpectedly – no further details available News Story

· 14/12/2021 Italy Dead

Gabriele Marletta (17), Gymnast and athlete felt ill whilst running during an Exercise Science class. His teacher had given him heart massage, then two doctors used a defibrillator. Gabriele was taken to hospital and put into intensive care, where he stayed for 6 weeks. Everyone hoped he would make it. but on 31/01/2022 Gabriele’s heart stopped beating. His father said “Gabriele has always played sports and underwent regular electrocardiograms, he has never had heart problems.” News Story

· 13/12/2021 England

Maxwell Harrison (21), International ballroom dancer developed pericarditis (inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart muscle) five days after his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and was hospitalized. Top cardiologists said his heart condition was a result of the Pfizer vaccination. News Story

· 12/12/2021 Reims, France

An unnamed footballer (34), playing for Olympique FC de Reims suffered a cardiac arrest mid-match. He was resuscitated on the pitch and then taken to hospital by ambulance. News Story

· 12/12/2021 Australia Dead

Kane van Diermen (35), Sydney Convicts RUFC Rugby Union. Circumstances of death not announced News Story

· 12/12/21 France

Martin Terrier (24), Rennes striker was substituted after chest pains in game against Nice. News Story

· 12/12/21 Italy

Piotr Zielinski (27), Napoli midfielder went to the sideline, 19 minutes into the game against Empoli, struggled to breathe, pointing to his neck and chest. Whole team received booster 18-19 December. News Story News Story2 News Story3 News Story4

· 12/12/2021 Águias do Moradal-Pedrógão, Portugal

Edgar Marques (20), Pedrógão de São Pedro football player collapsed halfway through the second half of a match. Transported to the Amato Lusitano Hospital in Castelo Branco. News Story News Story2

· 12/12/2021 Italy Dead

Stefano Forgione (42), U.S. Balconevisi former amateur footballer, was struck by a sudden illness and died. News Story

· 12/12/2021 Italy Dead

Andrea Navoni (48), Vespa Basket Basketballer was struck down by a sudden illness and could not be saved. No further details given. News Story

· 12/12/2021 Italy Dead

Marco Bozza (43), Jogger loved to run every day, but collapsed from a cardiac arrest while running and died on Sunday. News Story

· 12/12/2021 Australia Dead

Daniel Ferguson (33), Irish former Donaghadee FC player. After 10 years in Australia, Ferguson was to return to his home town, Donaghadee, in Northern Ireland, so must have been vaccinated to fly, but just days before his return, he died. No details given. News Story

· 12/12/2021 Italy Dead

Maurizio Ruozi (51), cyclist and amateur sportsman was running a marathon, but suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest after 28 kilometres. He was taken to hospital, but died. News Story

· 12/12/2021 France

Jonathan Coussautie (Age), Olympique FC de Reims Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. News Story

· 11/12/2021 Italy Dead

Roberto Valastro (42), runner, a Siderno police officer was jogging on the beach in Locri when he collapsed and died of a cerebral aneurysm, the second death in the ranks of the Calabria State Police within a few days. News Story

· 11/12/2021 Brisbane, Australia Dead

Sulamai Aukuso Lavea (48), NZ origin Rugby League player died of a cardiac arrest at the second level of the Springwood Stairs of Death during training News Story Stairs

· 11/12/2021 California, PA, USA Dead

Branson King (23), California University of Pennsylvania Ice Hockey player died suddenly. No cause of death News Story

· 11/12/21 Norwich, England

Victor Lindelof (27), Manchester United defender went down clutching his chest and pointing to his heart, complained of chest pain and racing pulse. His wife confirmed (many times) they were both vaccinated. News Story

· 11/12/2021 New Jersey, USA Dead

Lauren Anderson (41), elite softball pitcher, one of the greatest softball players in New Jersey history, died. No cause of death given. News Story

· 10/12/21 Serbia

Ricardo Gomes (29) Cape Verde native footballer playing for Serbian club FK Partizan collapsed during training , 45 days after his COVID vaccination. Coach Stanojevic said “The situation is serious.” Gomes, the coach, Bojan Ostojic, and Quincy Menig were vaccinated on the same day. News Story

· 09/12/21 USA Dead

Matt Scherer (38), former Oregon Ducks pro runner died, no cause of death so far News Story

· 08/12/2021 Panama Dead

Franciskao El Diex (32), Footballer and musician preparing to present new material after a break from music. He was playing football with friends when he had a cardiac arrest. Franciskao was transferred to hospital but he was pronounced dead. News Story

· 07/12/21 Croatia Dead

Pavel Karpf (52), former Swiss football goalkeeper for FC Luzern was on his sailing boat in Croatia on Tuesday when he suddenly collapsed and died three days later in hospital. News Story

· 07/12/21 Melbourne, Australia

Jake Lever (25), Melbourne Demons star player (AFL) appeared weak as he dropped to the ground during his first training session in pre-season. He had 20 minutes of medical attention. News Story

· 07/12/2021 Illinois, USA Dead

Jacob Look (17), Brimfield High School Basketball suffered a cardiac arrest n his parents’ hot tub and was found unconscious. Taken to hospital in a critical condition. All efforts to save him were in vain. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was cardiac arrest followed by drowning. News Story

· 07/12/2021 Panama Dead

Francisco D’Meza (AGE), Footballer and urban music singer suddenly collapsed and died while playing football. News Story

· 07/12/2021 Tennessee, USA

Mackenzie Dyson (21), star softball player. After receiving her second dose of covid vaccine, she had a very scary adverse reaction and lost control of her left leg. She then started having terrible migraines, dizziness, nausea, speech issues and extreme confusion. She then lost her ability to stand up because her leg was shaking uncontrollably and would give out on her. After countless visits to the doctor and multiple tests, doctors concluded this was a reaction to the vaccine. A month later she still cannot walk properly. News Story News Story2

· 06/12/21 France Dead

Xavier Ziani (49), French professional volleyball player and coach at Charenton-le-Pont died with a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 06/12/21 Tamworth, England Dead

Rob Woodward (36), Stonydelph Juliors FC U10 coach/manager. Double vaccinated. “It is with great sadness that the club announces that Rob Woodward our U10 Cougars manager passed away suddenly yesterday.” Club Facebook

· 05/12/21 Birmingham, Alabama, USA Dead

John Wolfe (20), 3-time state tennis champion in high school (Briarwood High School, Alabama) died. News Story

· 05/12/21 Tehran, Iran Dead

Navid Khosh Hava (30), former Iran U23 football team defender died of cardiac arrest News Story

· 05/12/21 Italy Dead

Fabio Pedretti (24), from Gardone Valtrompia, collapsed and died while running the Uno di Monticelli, a night trail running event on the hills of Franciacorta in Monticelli Brusati. In the final km of the 20 km race he collapsed and could not be resuscitated. News Story

· 05/12/2021 Brazil Dead

Diego Correia (31), amateur runner was running 10K in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo and suffered severe chest pain that radiated to the upper limbs when he was near the Barão de Paranapiacaba do Samu base, on Avenida Ana Costa. He went to seek help from the unit and was treated in an advanced life support ambulance, where an electrocardiogram was performed. Was resuscitated after being treated for cardiorespiratory arrest and then sent to hospital. At the hospital, after three hours of treatment, he progressed to a aquicardia, followed by cardiorespiratory arrest. Minutes before starting the race, Correia used his social networks to celebrate participating in the event. Rules of the event recommend a rigorous prior medical evaluation and the performance of exercise testing for all participants. News Story

· 05/12/2021 Spain Dead

Carlos Daniel Monteverde (58), Runner (and Professor) collapsed with sudden cardiac arrest while running in the the Córdoba marathon’s 10,000 metres race. Not far from the start he collapsed and received medical assistance, but half an hour later he was dead. The weather was moderately cool. Although he had a history of high blood pressure and was on medication, he was an amateur rugby player and presented a physical fitness test and medical certificate, a mandatory requirement for all runners. News Story News Story2

· 05/12/2021 Brazil Dead

Diego Silvestre (31), Runner was taking part in a 10km race in Brazil. During the race he had a cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital. He died despite hours of treatment. News Story

· 04/12/2021 Carlisle, England

Bobby Dixon (n/a), Carlisle City footballer collapsed in the early stages of a Cumberland County League game against Gosforth and was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary for tests News Story

· 04/12/21 Beverwijk, North Holland Dead

Wouter Betjes (14), student hockey player collapsed walking to the dugout after a catch-up game Bloemendaal JC3 against Overbos JC1. Club doctor tried to resuscitate him at the ground, continuing in the ambulance and at hospital in Amsterdam but they were not successful and he died. News Story

· 04/12/21 USA

CJ McCollum(30), Portland Trailblazers basketball Guard diagnosed with pneumothorax (collapsed lung), that can be caused by injury or disease. He may never play again. McCollum finished near the top of HoopsHype’s shooting guard rankings on August 31. News Story

· 04/12/2021 Italy Dead

Roberto Tusi (38), Risorta San Martino Football coach of the local team, Risorta San Martino was on his way home after a match when he felt ill and collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in his car. He was taken to hospital, but died. News Story

· 04/12/2021 Poland Dead

Dawid Akuła (21), Football and Academy of Physical Education student in Wrocław, Poland, studying physiotherapy. He collapsed and died playing a football match. Like fellow student, Joanna Krudys, who died the same day, Akuła was double vaccinated in order to study. This was confirmed by Dawid Akula’s parents in a message to Good Sciencing. We send our condolences for the loss of their son and thank them for confirming this, in the hope it will help save the lives of others.. News Story

· 04/12/2021 Poland Dead

Joanna Krudys (21), Academy of Physical Education student in Wrocław, Poland, studying occupational therapy died the same day as fellow student Dawid Akuła and had to be vaccinated in order to study. Her family confirmed that she was vaccinated, as did Akula’s parents, in a message to Good Sciencing. News Story

· 03/12/2021 Brazil Dead

Vinicius Freitas (20) Macaé Esporte FC footballer. Miniguinho, as he was known at the club, defended Macaé in recent seasons, in the U-20 category and was the victim of a cardiac event News Story

· 03/12/21 England

Mark Simpson (AGE), Knaresborough Town West Riding County FA striker collapsed and had heart palpitations in the dressing room at half time. He felt better after sitting out the rest of the game, but when he went to drive home, it started happening again. News Story

· 03/12/21 Germany

Ugur Tezel (24), FC Carl Zeiss Jena player collapsed during their game against Berliner AK and was replaced. Same game as Kwabenaboye Schulz collapsed. News Story

· 03/12/21 Germany

Kwabenaboye Schulz (23), FC Carl Zeiss Jena player collapsed after the final whistle in their game against Berliner AK, the same game as Ugur Tezel. They had 4 games in 11 days after quarantine. Team appears to be blaming it on Coronavirua, not the vax. News Story

· 03/12/21 Adelaide, Australia

An unnamed Adelaide Crows football player went to hospital diagnosed with pericarditis (heart inflammation) two weeks after his first Pfizer. Percarditis destroys heart cells. The Adelaide Crows inexplicably did not release his name, citing “privacy” but it will soon be obvious because he will be out for at least 3 months. News Story

· 03/12/2021 Germany Dead

Marcel Pielage (39), SC Grevener Bezirksliga football coach suffered a stroke. No further details are available. News Story

· 03/12/2021 Egypt Dead

Adham Al-Selehdar (53), Al-Majd Al-Iskandari Football coach suffered a cardiac arrest after a late goal by his team. He effusively celebrated in the 93rd minute, but collapsed on the pitch. Resuscitation attempts on the field and immediate transfer to a hospital were not enough and he died before reaching the hospital. News Story

· 03/12/2021 Italy

Ismaël Bennacer (24), AC Milan football player lost his balance, felt dizzy and was unable to walk normally. He received treatment and missed training. In February 2022, it was reported he is available to play again. News Story News Story2

· 02/12/2021 Austria Dead

Florian Hueter (33), Swarco Raiders Tirol American Footballer died. No cause of death given. Hueter began his football career in Carinthia with the Carinthian Black Lions and switched to the Tyrolean Swarco Raiders in 2007. News Story

· 02/12/21 Egypt Dead

Adham El-Selhadar (53), Egyptian football manager collapsed and died on the sideline of a match after his team scored a winning goal. News Story

· 02/12/21 Italy Dead

Romina De Angelis (43), female volleyball player who collapsed while playing padel (a racquet sport like tennis) with friends. Suspected aneurism. News Story

· 01/12/21 Melbourne Australia

Ben Madgen (36), South East Melbourne Phoenix basketballer in hospital with pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer. Tweet

· 01/12/21 Belgium Dead

Keanu Breurs (19) KVK Svelta Melsele U23 football player and youth coach died suddenly Wednesday morning. Cause of death not given News Story

· 01/12/21 Russia Dead

Arina Biktimirova (19), taekwondo champion died suddenly at home. Won a gold medal, as champion at the European Taekwon-Do ITF Championships in Crete, in November. Her coach said “We also fail to understand what may have happened to her health. Arina had no chronic diseases. Before each competition, the athletes are not only checked, but they do thorough examinations and analysis and Arina, when she was checked before going to the European championship, was completely healthy. And what happened is also a shock for us.” News Story News Story2

· 01/12/21 USA Dead

CJ Hunter (52), died of unspecified causes. News Story

· 01/12/21 Scotland Dead

Siobhan Cattigan (26), female Scotland rugby international who won 19 caps for Scotland, died. Cause of death not given. News Story

November 2021

· 30/11/21 North Carolina, USA Dead

Fatimah Shabazz (22), a key N.C. A&T volleyball player, died of complications from an aneurism. Was Cincinnati Northwest HS 2016 co-conference player of the year. Earned a degree in pre-physical therapy. News Story

· 30/11/2021 California, USA Dead

Stan Kwan (54), American Football coach spent 30 years coaching, retired from San Francisco 49ers in 2020. De died in his sleep. Friend and former colleague Nick Ferguson shared with Twitter that Kwan “passed in his sleep due to a heart attack at age 54.” News Story

· 30/11/2021 Montenegro Dead

Mirko Vlahović (48), Montenegrin former kickboxer and winner of medals at world and European championships, died at the 48th World Championships in Belgrade. News Story

· 30/11/2021 England Dead

Andrew Parker (43), Football Referee took up refereeing at a very early age and held a lifelong passion for football. He was a keen supporter of Stevenage FC and Tottenham Hotspur. He had not been unwell, but suddenly died in his sleep.

· 29/11/2021 Oklahoma, USA

Connor Doyle (17), Mustang High School student baseballer collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a morning workout, resuscitated by coaches and first responders. News Story

· 29/11/2021 New Jersey, USA Dead

Darvin Henderson (31), former Ewing High school American football player, then coach and generous philanthropist died suddenly. No further details available. News Story News Story2

· 29/11/2021 Pakistan Dead

Umair Siddiqui (45), Squash player suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the rest period whist practicing on court. News Story

· 29/11/2021 Italy Dead

Daniele Sansone (35), former Calerno Calcio Football player and coach was very healthy, but he was found lifeless in bed. News Story News Story2

· 29/11/2022 Italy Dead

Giada Furlanut (14), female Volleyball player collapsed at school and was taken to hospital. She died on 4th December 2021. “The mother informed that the Giada was vaccinated … the second dose was taken in August.” News Story

· 28/11/21 Russia Dead

Valentin Rodionov (16), Russian Dynamo Moscow ice hockey player collapsed on the sideline after colliding with a protective board at the side of the ice, but died a week later. The head coach said “he passed [a medical examination]. He was an absolutely healthy, strong guy, cheerful, full of strength and energy.” News Story

· 28/11/2021 Zimbabwe Dead

Ronald Mudimu (33), Triangle United Football goal keeper and vice-captain of his team earned national caps at junior level, in U17 and U20 teams, suffered a stroke, was bed-ridden for a month and died in hospital. News Story

· 28/11/2021 Belgium

Arnaud Marlier (24), Mazy Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at the end of the match and could not breathe. Has since recovered. News Story

· 28/11/2021 Belgium

Romain Colson (Age) AS Hermalle Football player collapsed during a match. At the end of January 2022, Romain was given the green light to restart training. No more information available yet. News Story News Story2

· 28/11/2021 Germany

Maik Wiggershaus (28), FC Wetter Football Captain collapsed during the match. He was taken to hospital and into intensive care. Waiting for updates. News Story

· 28/11/2021 Poland Dead

Krzysztof Pańka (23), Ekoserwis Damy Rady Inowrocław beach handball player, where he won the Polish championship last year, and the Polish Cup in 2021. Also played for the Polish national beach handball team. He died. No further details available. News Story

· 27/11/21 Prague, Czech Republic Dead

Daire Ni Heldhin (29), Dundalk Young Ireland GAA female Gaelic footballer became unwell during a city break with pals in Czech Republic. Taken to hospital and died that morning News Story

· 26/11/21 Mali Dead

Guimbala Tounkara (34), AS Police and former midfielder for Djoliba and USC Kita, died after a cardiac arrest, shortly after an AS Police training session. He went home, and then to a friend’s shop, but collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died before reaching hospital. News Story

· 26/11/2021 Poland Dead

Artur Walczak (46), Mixed Martial Arts fighter was hospitalized after a contest in Poland called “slapfighting”, in which opponents slap with the open hand. After one of the blows, “Waluś” fell to the floor. He was taken to hospital and was in a coma for over a month. The cause of death was “multi-organ failure resulting from irreversible damage to the central nervous system.” News Story News Story2

· 24/11/21 Victoria, Australia

Paul Dimattina (47), Former Western Bulldogs (Australian Rules Football) midfielder in intensive care after adverse reaction to Pfizer Covid booster. And now he has COVID symptoms. News Story

· 24/11/21 Philippines

Roider Cabrera (30), Filipino professional basketball star (Terrafirma team) collapsed with cardiac arrest in the locker room after a tournament at Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City (twin victories over Meralco and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel). Update: angioplasty 02/12/21 a day after cardiologist found a heart blockage. Remains unconscious, but has finger movements and trying to open his eyes. News Story News Story2

· 24/11/21 USA

Charlie Wyke (28), Wigan striker collapsed in training the day after his 1st Pfizer. This story says he did not have a COVID vaccine, but that contradicts what he said. Sadly, he may have wiped his twitter account clean, which is where we think he admitted getting it (it may have been Fleck – still under investigation). News Story

· 24/11/21 UK Dead

Leon Taylor (36), Darlaston Town footballer suffered from “an illness” and died the next day. News Story

· 24/11/21

Adama Traore (26), Sherrif Tiraspol winger collapsed on the pitch clutching his chest in game with Real Madrid News Story

· 24/11/21 Italy Dead

Unnamed cyclist (15) collapsed and died in his father’s arms News Story

· 23/11/21 Japan Dead

Riuler de Oliveira Faustino (23), Brazilian footballer (J.FC Miyazaki, Shonan Bellmare), cardiac arrest. News Story

· 23/11/21 UK

John Fleck, (30), Sheffield United star footballer collapsed during the game with Reading, transported to hospital, released News Story

· 23/11/2021 Italy Dead

Christian Sportolloni (41), Asd Cogliatese Calcio Football coach died suddenly from a cardiac arrest whilst driving his car. The car skidded and then hit the one coming in the opposite direction. The impact would not have been particularly violent, but Sportolloni was found by rescuers in cardiac arrest. Ambulance, medical car and helicopter arrived quickly and transferred him to hospital but he died. News Story

· 22/11/21 USA

Duggar Baucom (61), Citadel Basketball Coach collapsed on sideline vs. Duke. Transported to hospital. News Story

· 22/11/2021 France Dead

René Richard (66), former CO Cléon Football player and president devoted almost half of his life to CO Cléon Football. He died suddenly of a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 22/11/2021 Texas, USA Dead

Doug Jones (64), played baseball pitcher for several teams. Died “of complications from COVID-19.” News Story

· 21/11/2021 Germany

Lukas Greb (34), SV Mardorf footballer suddenly collapsed with ventricular fibrilation at half-time during a match with SV Schönstadt. Resuscitated by a nurse who happened to be there, followed by an ambulance with a defibrillator. He was in hospital for two and a half weeks, the first three days in an artificial coma. Doctors did many tests but found nothing. You are healthy. Have a healthy heart, a doctor told him. Still in rehab weeks later, there was no sign of a cause. News Story

· 21/11/21 France Dead

Bruno Macedo (22), FC Nueil-les-Aubiers reserve team player collapsed and died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. News Story

· 21/11/2021 France Dead

Oscar Kuau Suta (37), Saint-Gilles Rugby player. “He was vaccinated, had his Health Pass, but his condition deteriorated rapidly, he had been in a coma for 11 days, on artificial respiration.” Oscar finally died in hospital on 21st November 2021. News Story

· 21/11/2021 Mauritius Dead

France Jonas (56), international footballer for Mauritius, suffered a stroke and died. News Story

· 21/11/2021 Brazil Dead

Rafael Alentejano (18), Farense Footballer and marketing student was found lifeless at home, a victim of sudden death. News Story

· 20/11/2021 USA Dead

Aaron Vasquez (14), Basketballer finished practicing with his travel league team at Grant Elementary School, in Dumont NJ, and stayed to play ball with his younger brother, but suddenly collapsed. A coach (hospital medic) began CPR. Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps took Aaron to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. News Story News Story2

· 20/11/21 NSW, Australia

Stephanie Gard (), Equestrian Athlete pericarditis, unable to feel her legs from the knees down, and unable to walk a few days after Pfizer COVID Vaccine News Story

· 20/11/2021 Italy Dead

Stefano Marconi (55), Fratta Todina karate instructor, collapsed and died suddenly whilst training. News Story

· 20/11/2021 Bolivia Dead

Marlon Herrera (47), played professional football for various clubs and the Bolivian national side. He had played the first half in a local match when he suddenly collapsed. He was taken to a doctor who diagnosed a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed. News Story

· 19/11/21 USA

Cooper Teare (22), world class runner, collapsed during the 2021 NCAA Cross-Country Championships while competing for the University of Oregon. Covid booster two weeks earlier. He complained about problems with his heart and doctors worked to bring down his heart rate. News Story

· 19/11/2021 France

Mathilde (16), Gymnast ‘can no longer walk’ after being vaccinated against Covid-19 so she could continue doing gymnastics. “My spine burns me constantly,” said Mathilde, adding that the doctors told her the cure could take two months or two years. News Story

· 18/11/21 Dead

Héctor Vilellas Soro (27), Aragonese athlete suffered cardiac arrest while contesting the Behobia-San Sebastian. He was immediately evacuated to the hospital in the capital of Gipuzkoa, where he died. News Story

· 18/11/21 NY USA Dead

Carmyne Paschall Payton (15), a sophomore basketball player at Copiague High School, Long Island, New York, was running laps when he suddenly collapsed and did not get back up. First Responders tried to resuscitate him, but failed. Carmyne’s father, Arthur Payton, told NBC New York that his son had “no prior health issues,” sharing: “He made the first cut for the boys basketball team. This was the second day of tryouts.” News Story News Story

· 18/11/21 Finland Dead

Kim Suominen (52), player and coach at Turku Ball Club, passed away unexpectedly. News Story

· 18/11/2021 France Dead

Ouladzislau Chastakou (24), expert Swimmer had a sudden cardiac arrest and drowned in France, during a scheduled and supervised military training activity. Despite the intervention of the medical team present on the spot and the rescue services, he could not be resuscitated. News Story

· 18/11/2021 Russia Dead

Denis Kovba (42), Samara professional footballer from Belarus who played for various clubs plus the Belorus national team. He is reported to be a victim of “covid-19.” News Story

· 17/11/2021 Serbia Dead

Aleksandar Krsić (30), FK Radnicki football player from Ratkov collapsed with a cardiac arrest during training He died in the ambulance en route to Novi Sad Clinical Centre. News Story

· 17/11/21 Italy Dead

Michele De Vecchi (25), mountain runner was jogging with a friend in the Prosecco hills collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died on the trail. News Story

· 17/11/21 Panama Dead

Adonis Villanueva (27), Panamanian Club Deportivo del Este midfielder may have hit his head in a game. (2 different stories) Later, after arriving at home, collapsed with a stroke. He died in hospital several days later on November 23. He woke up shortly before he died and a doctor asked him to move his hand, which he did. News Story News Story2

· 17/11/21

Sarah Gigante (21), Olympic road cyclist and reigning Australian time trial champion had a severe reaction to COVID-19 vaccine, severe chest pains in July after the Tokyo Olympics and repeated hospitalizations in August, in Girona, Spain. Diagnosed with myopericarditis News Story News Story2

· 17/11/2021 Queensland, Australia Dead

Caitlin Gotze (23), walked 20km per day with the horses that she looked after. Her employer mandated the vaccine. After the first vaccination, her health went downhill, and even more after the second covid19 injection, and she died. News Story

· 15/11/21

Julio Lugo (45) Dominican former Boston Red Sox shortstop died of a cardiac arrest in his sleep. No Vax status discovered yet. (Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Boston Red Sox), World Series champion (2007) News Story News Story2

· 15/11/2021 France Dead

Pascal Joly (62), Jockey collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the middle of a trotting race. News Story

· 15/11/2021 Poland Dead

Marcin Pater (46), former Wisła Krakó Football player died suddenly. Looking for more information. News Story

· 15/11/2021 Ivory Coast Dead

Doukouré Karamoko (28), Mouna FC footballer in Ivory Coast, collapsed suddenly due to a cardiac arrest in his first training session with his new club. News Story

· 15/11/2021 Poland Dead

Zbigniew Korszun (48), former Lechia Zielona Góra professional footballer, died suddenly. No further details available. News Story

· 14/11/2021 France Dead

Julie Le Galliard (31), French boxing champion in 2015. Suffered from an immune-suppressive blood disease after full vaccination. Media reported her death was a result of coronavirus. News Story

· 14/11/21 Athens, Greece Dead

Stevan Jelovac (32), Serbian basketballer, playing for AEK Athens, collapsed during individual practice. In hospital was diagnosed with a stroke and died on December 5th. News Story

· 14/11/21 Australia

Michelle Goszko (44), Aussie cricket great, in ICU after stroke at 44. She is fully vaccinated. News Story

· 13/11/2021 Basel Switzerland

Ömer Türkes (Age), FC Basel football U-14 coach collapsed with cardiac arrest on the sidelines of a match against Zurich and was resuscitated. The club confirmed was stable on Saturday evening. News Story

· 13/11/21 Uruguay

Sabrina Soravilla (25), Uruguayan Nacional player diagnosed with a career-ending heart condition 7 months after receiving her first Sinovax COVID vaccine News Story

· 13/11/21 Connecticut, USA Dead

Jarosław Pacoń (49), Polish footballer (Stal Stalowa Wola) last played for Olympia Stamford SC, in Stamford, Connecticut. He started his football career in Stal Gorzyce in the early 90s, played for Stal Stalowa Wola in 1993-96 and moved to the USA, where he lived for 20 years before he died unexpectedly. News Story

· 13/11/21 Bulgaria Dead

Ivo Georgiev, 49, Bulgarian footballer (Debrecen, Korabostroitel, national team), heart failure. News Story

· 13/11/21, Denmark

Luther Singh (24) FC Copenhagen footballer hospitalized with a ‘mysterious illness’ News Story

· 13/11/2021 France

Kenny Liveze (19) Judoka suffered a stroke and was taken to hospital for treatment. The young judoka from Guadeloupe, has already been European and World Cadet Champion in 2019 and bronze medalist at the European Juniors 2020. He is gradually resuming training. News Story

· 13/11/2021 Quebec, Canada Dead

Jean-Arthur Tremblay (63), Canadian long distance runner runner suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died. He was a Raid team captain and an active member of the Ukatak Raid, between Charlevoix and Saguenay in five days, a 400-kilometre event combining mountain biking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and dog sledding. News Story

· 13/11/2021 Ireland Dead

Zane Timpson (26), top skateboarder who worked with Bones Wheels team. He died unexpectedly. No further details available. News Story News Story2 News Story3

· 12/11/21 USA Dead

Dejmi Dumervil-Jean (22), former (2018) Louisville football player died News Story

· 12/11/2021 France Dead

Jean-Yves Artu (61), former jockey collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest. There were no warning signs. News Story

· 11/11/21 Paraguay Dead

Jony López (16), Sol del Este Club football player suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest, in a training break, while drinking water. He was taken to a care center, but they could not resuscitate him. The Sol del Este Club is at Km 12 of Ciudad del Este (Eastern City), Paraguay. Vaccinations started in February 2021, but vaccination rates are low due to lack of supplies. News Story

· 11/11/21, Germany Dead

Jörg Heinle (40) former striker and coach of Spvgg Detter-Weißenbach (Bavaria), an anesthesia nurse at the Franz von Prümmer-Klinik Bad Brückenau and family man died suddenly News Story

· 10/11/21

Murphy Jensen (53), Grand Slam Champion recovering after sudden cardiac arrest while playing tennis at a pro-celebrity charity event in Colorado. Hit his head in the collapse and has fractures at the base of his skull. News Story

· 10/11/2021 Brazil Dead

Julio César Oliveira (49), martial arts master suffered a stroke due to an aneurysm and died after 15 days in hospital. News Story

· 10/11/2021 Minnesota, USA

Dakota Dozier (30), Minnesota Vikings, American Football player. He was vaccinated, but was then hospitalized “because of COVID.” News Story

· 09/11/2021 New York, USA

Keaton Parks (24), New York City FC, MLS player had surgery to remove a blood clot from his leg News Story

· 08/11/21 Houston, TX USA Dead

Willis Forko (37), Liberian-American former footballer (Real Salt Lake, Bodø/Glimt, national team) died suddenly. News Story Obituary

· 08/11/21, USA Dead

Pedro Feliciano (45) New York Mets Pitcher died of a cardiac arrest in his sleep. No Vax status discovered yet. News Story

· 08/11/21, Paraguay Dead

Nelson Solano (21), March 1 F.C footballer from the Cándida Achucarro neighborhood of San Antonio, collapsed due to a cardiac arrest after the end of the match after playing all the first half and part of the second with no symptoms or strange behavior. Solano, son of the coach, watched the rest of the game from the bench and then entered the field to celebrate the victory with his teammates, when he collapsed on the grass. He was transferred in a patrol car to a hospital but he died. He was playing in a tournament of the Football Union of the Interior. Vaccinations started in February 2021, but vaccination rates are low due to lack of supplies. News Story

· 08/11/21 UK Dead

Tom Greenway (38), Champion jockey died News Story

· 08/11/21 USA Dead

Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo (20), a rising star in the Overwatch League playing flex support for the Philadelphia Fusion, died. News Story

· 08/11/21 Houston, TX, USA Dead

Jamarcus Hall (16) Houston High School football player died on the same day the Hilltoppers football team was scheduled to play at Senatobia in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs News Story

· 08/11/2021 Germany Dead

Ludwig Schmidt (56),TSV Lauf Footballer and Tennis player was involved in football all his life, but collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died in Germany whilst playing tennis. News Story

· 08/11/2021 New Brunswick, Canada Dead

Sohrab Lutchmedial (52), Ice Hockey coach and cardiologist who told the non-vaxxed “I won’t cry at your funeral.” Two weeks after a third mRNA injection, he died. News Story News Story2

· 08/11/2021 Sweden

Aksel Örn Ekblom (31), Bandy player (similar to ice hockey … but with a ball). He has been banned from training since receiving the vaccine as he now has heart problems. News Story

· 07/11/2021 Italy Dead

Jajov Adenan (30), Macedonian footballer and lumberjack. Relatives said he experienced fatigue and nausea after the 2nd Pfizer vaccine. After playing soccer with friends, he felt sick, lost consciousness, and collapsed on a bench, between the first and second half, 3 days after the vaccine. Resuscitation failed. He was previously listed in “no information” due to his name being spelled “Jiob Adnan” from a Hebrew translation. News Story

· 07/11/21 Utah, USA

Eric Turner (41), fitness model and bodybuilder suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection. His second COVID vaccine was in mid-may, according to his own posts. Like Doctor Lutchmedial, he said nasty things about people who preferred Ivermectin over experimental vaccines. News Story Thank you Heidi

· 07/11/21 Russia Dead

Aliya Khambikova, 21, Female Russian volleyball player. Died of unstated illness (not COVID) News Story

· 07/11/21 Norcross High School, Georgia, USA Dead

Isaiah Banks, 16, Norcross High School football player died at home of a medical condition unrelated to football. News Story

· 07/11/21, Germany

Unnamed football player collapsed in Landesliga Staffel 2 NRW FC Arpe/Wormbach against BSV Menden (NRW) without opposing influence. News Story

· 07/11/21, Germany

Unnamed Referee collapsed in 20th minute of a women’s game in Thüringen. News Story

· 07/11/21, Germany

Unnamed vaccinated football player suffered a stroke during a district cup match, with one-side paralysis, transported to hospital by ambulance. News Story

· 07/11/2021 Denmark

Benjamin Rud Jensen (25), Vordingborg Footballer collapsed on the field at the end of the FC Nakskov and Vordingborg IF match. Resuscitated and then taken to Nykøbing Falster hospital for further observation. Symptoms: chest pain, bad headaches and dizziness. News Story

· 06/11/2021 Galicia, Spain

Ezequiel Martínez Canosa (20), Fisterra footballer collapsed during a match. He said heart problems run in the family, and that more tests were needed to know what really happened. Vaccination status unknown. News Story

· 06/11/21 Primorsky Territory, Russia Dead

Victor Plakhuta (35), Powerlifter. Victor’s sister said he was generally fit and healthy. Cause of death given as bilateral pneumonia, but according to friends, Victor died two weeks after coronavirus vaccination. News Story

· 06/11/21 Brazil Dead

Luíz Antônio dos Santos, 57, Brazilian Olympic long-distance runner (1996), cardiac arrest. News Story

· 06/11/21, Scotland

Jamie Hamilton (19) Hamilton Accies defender left the field with chest pains. News Story

· 06/11/2021 Dead

Shawn Rhoden (46), Mr. Olympia 2018 bodybuilder, dead from cardiac arrest News Story

· 05/11/2022 Belarus Dead

Alyaksandr Fedarovich (48), former BATE Borisov Belarusian professional footballer who played as a goalkeeper. No details of his death are available. News Story

· 05/11/2021 Argentina Dead

Carlos Mario Brummich (60+), Yeti Gutiérrez basketballer collapsed during a tournament match and the hospital was unable to save him. News Story

· 05/11/21 Belarusia Dead

Konstantin Wajgin (or Vaygin or Vaigin), 57, Belarusian biathlete and coach. News report only refers to death, not cause. News Story

· 05/11/21 Italy

Daouda Peeters (22), Belgian footballer, Juventus midfielder. Diagnosed with neuropathy, sensory disorders and motor difficulties. News Story

· 05/11/21 Spain

Caroline Graham Hansen (26), FC Barcelona women’s footballer from Norway. Complained of a rapid heartbeat and chest pains during a game and was replaced. Diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia. After more than a month out, she returned to playing. News Story

· 05/11/21, USA Dead

Dusan Pasek (36), @bratislavaCAPS CEO, 2 days after Boris Sádecký. We suspected all along that Pasek may have killed himself because he convinced his while team to get vaccinated, and the vaccine killed his friend and star player, Boris Sádecký. News Story

· 04/11/2021 Provo, Utah, US

Richard Harward (26), Brigham Young Cougars basketball player (#42) will miss the rest of the season due to a “cardiovascular issue.” Harward was vaccinated 2 weeks prior. News Story

· 04/11/2021 France

Gabriel (16) Basketballer from Haute-Garonne, France suffered severe chest pains at school, 2 days after his first dose of COVID vaccine on September 11 2021. He was told “it would pass.” “Two days later, still in high school, it started again. He said it was like his heart was being crushed. He was told to breathe, that it didn’t matter.” His health improved but, forty-eight hours later, he was in pain at home. He was bent and grabbed his chest. He has a cardiac arrest. Two days later, it happened ahain and was diagnosed with myocarditis. As he is very athletic, his basketball club required a health pass and he was banned from sport for a month. He was advised not to have more vaccinations. He is unable to leave France, even though he was to travel for sport. News Story

· 04/11/2021 Pennsylvania, USA

Dick Dodds (62), longtime ice hockey coach, suffered a cardiac arrest while teaching a class for adults. He started to feel ill and left the ice to go into his office alone, but collapsed. He has since started cardiac rehabilitation, which entails performing some exercises while his heart is being monitored. News Story

· 04/11/2021 Poland Dead

Adrianna Piller (42), Polish biathlete who won medals at the world championships. She died unexpectedly. News Story

· 03/11/21, USA Dead

Jordan Tucker (late 20s) former Longridge Town FC Captain died suddenly.

· 03/11/21, Austria Dead

Boris Sádecký (24), vaccinated Slovakian @bratislavaCAPS ice hockey star died after collapsing on the ice during a match in Dornbirn, Austria. As of September 25, over 80 percent of the league’s players had received COVID injections. News Story News Story2 News Story3

· 03/11/2021 Latvia Dead

Ingus Eiduks (61), Latvian skier and coach died. His daughter said her father was double vaccinated. He coached his children to be multiple Latvian champions. News Story News Story2

· 02/11/2021 Poland Dead

Robert Marcyś (44), former Żak Kielce jodoka, died while training with a group of judo veterans at the club. No further details given. News Story

· 02/11/2021 Italy Dead

Andrea Cursio (42), former professional Pordenone footballer collapsed and died in the office where he worked. He had always been involved with football and continued coaching after his playing career ended. News Story News Story2

· 02/11/2021 New York, USA Dead

Christina Carpenito (28), former high school volleyball player, died suddenly at her home in Westchester, New York state. News Story

· 01/11/21, Wales Dead

Logan Luker (17), rugby player Youth Captain at Penygraig RFC died suddenly News Story

· 01/11/2021 Montana, USA Dead

Jedd Hoffman (15), Park City High School wide receiver and linebacker, collapsed with seizure-like actions. An assistant coach administered CPR and used a defibrillator. Hoffman was rushed to hospital at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, where he died a week later. News Story

· 01/11/21, Sogndal, Norway

Emil Palsson (28), Icelandic midfielder playing for Sogndal (Norwegian club), collapsed due to cardiac arrest during their game against Stjordals-Blink in the 12th minute, resuscitated, then flown to Haukeland Hospital for further examination and treatment. News Story

· 01/11/21, Italy Dead

Vittoria Campo Italian soccer player collapsed with cardiac arrest, died in hospital. Her brother Alessandro (25) died 1/9/2021. News Story

· ??/11/2021 Switzerland

Lara Gut-Behrami (30), Swiss World Cup alpine ski racer had extreme difficulty breathing and suffered repeated seizures for several weeks since the vaccine in October. She only trained five times in November 2021. On 30 November she still had difficulty breathing. On 11 December, she won a race, but on 17th, a positive COVID PCR test will keep her out for four races. News Story News Story2

October 2021

· ??/10/21, Tennesee, USA

Shelby Grace Allen (17), Dyer County Bowling Team member in Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, after developing Guillain-Barré Syndrome. News Story

· 31/10/2021 France

Unnamed (42), Ourville-en-Caux footballer collapsed with cardiac arrest in the locker room after a match between Ourville-en-Caux and Yvetot. Resuscitated and airlifted to Rouen CHU hospital. News Story

· 31/10/2021 Minnesota, USA

Unnamed (Age?) female Ice Hockey player, a high school senior student in Blaine, collapsed with cardiac arrest on the ice during a hockey match at the Super Rink. Resuscitated by a college student EMT on her second day in the job. Taken to Coon Rapids Mercy Hospital, released the next day. News Story

· 31/10/2021 Poland Dead

Krystian Kozek (17), MKS Wisłok Strzyżów football goalkeeper and manager. “Today the whole Wisłok mourned. We lost a member of our soccer family. With great regret, we announce the tragic death of our Friend, Manager, Goalkeeper and the always smiling good man.” No details of the circumstances were available Krystian is one of three young Polish footballers who died this year. News Story

· 31/10/21, Spain

Sergio Aguero (33), Argentinian Barcelona star striker suffered chest pains and collapsed in match, now being treated for heart problems. Also known as Kun Agüero) December 15 update – Sergio Aguero announced he was forced to retire by a “heart condition.” News Story

· 31/10/2021 Argentina Dead

Jorge Casas (56) lifelong marathon runner participated in an event in Capilla del Monte collapsed and died unexpectedly. News Story

· 30/10/21, Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, USA Dead

Blake Barklage (17), a tennis player at La Salle High School in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania. Collapsed and died with a sudden cardiac arrest, after his team’s victory in the PCL. La Salle Covid Policy: Vaccines encouraged, Magnus confirmation, No quarantine or contact tracing for vaccinated students, Unvaccinated strongly encouraged to wear a mask, No unvaccinated students may travel beyond local events (Maximum 2.0 hr radius), includes student athletes. Note: Blake’s name was misspelled Barkley in a news story. News Story

· 30/10/21 Tunisia Dead

Doudou Faye (35), Senegalese basketball player suffered cardiac arrest. The Tunisian basketball championship paid tribute to one of its eminent members. News Story

· 30/10/21, Germany

Benedikt Kirsch, captain of SpVgg Bayreuth (Bavaria) collapsed on the pitch. Julian Pietsch from VfB Schloß Holte 2 resuscitated him. News Story

· 30/10/2021 New York, USA

Monika Simkova (23), former University at Buffalo Volleyball player was perfectly healthy only days before being taken to hospital, where doctors realized an aggressive bacterial infection had taken over and her body turned septic. “They amputated both her legs … above the knees. They were beyond saving.” News Story

29/10/2021 India Dead

Puneeth Rajkumar (46), Fitness and Powerstar actor had always been a strong advocate of health and fitness, regarded highly for his physique and fitness ethic. He encouraged others to get the covid vaccine and shared a photo of himself being injected. He was taken to the doctor, complaining of intense fatigue after visiting the gym. He was then rushed to hospital, where he later died. News Story News Story2

· 28/10/21, Balochistan Dead

Mohammad Islam (30), Raziq football player collapsed mid game, pronounced dead at hospital News Story

· 28/10/21, New Jersey USA, (New Zealand rugby player), (28)

Tevita Bryce (28) Montclair Norsemen rugby player collapsed during game from 2 heart attacks and a stroke caused by a blood clot, heart stopped for 28 minutes News Story News Story

· 28/10/21, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, USA Dead

Jayson Kidd (12) collapsed during basketball practice at school and later died. News Story

· 28/10/21, Germany Dead

Levent Selim (48), Hertha BSC co-trainer, died suddenly and unexpectedly while on vacation. Club URL News Story Twitter

· 28/10/21, Germany

Unnamed football player suffered cardiac arrest (NRW) Dersum. Rescusitated by Josef Stefens and Jürgen Koop News Story

· 27/10/2021 North Carolina, USA Dead

Calvin T. Rockward III (38), physical fitness. A highly-trained special forces operative suffered “a sudden unexpected medical event during training” and died during a physical fitness training exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, USA. News Story

· 27/10/2021 Italy Dead

Mirco Adani (53), expert cyclist over many years of mountain biking in Italy. His body was found after suffering a cardiac arrest while out cycling. News Story

· 26/10/21 Derbyshire, England Dead

Jack Gallagher (20’s), Gresley Rovers footballer (United Counties Premier League North). Clubs across the area paid tribute to the young footballer. No cause of death. News Story

· 25/10/2021 Liège, Belgium Dead

Michaël Englebert (37), Ortho footballer suffered a cardiac arrest in the locker room after playing a match. He was resuscitated, but died the next day in hospital. News Story

· 25/10/21

Halil Elitok (25), SG Gahmen midfielder collapsed on pitch due to cardiac arrest News Story

· 24/10/21 USA Dead

Carl Madsen (71), NFL official died in his car, stalled in a lane on I-65, after working the Kansas City-Tennessee game News Story

· 24/10/21, Germany

Elly Böttcher (17) from Rostocker FC collapsed in away game in Hohen Neuendorf of the women’s Regionalliga Nordost without opposing influence News Story

· 24/10/2021 Italy Dead

Mario Mingarelli (69), school PE teacher, footballer and coach of many football teams. On his last day, having been to two football matches, he returned to home, where he began to experience symptoms of illness and was rushed to hospital, where he died. News Story

· 24/10/2021 Italy Dead

Bruno Taffarel (56) was hiking in the Italian Alps when he collapsed on an uphill stretch. Immediate resuscitation attempts failed and he died. News Story

· 24/10/2021 South Korea Dead

Something Min (33), Fitness trainer died 3 days after his 2nd Moderna vaccine. His sister said that her young brother was in good health, with no underlying disease and who used to exercise every day due to the nature of his work. News Story

· 24/10/2021 France Dead

Unnamed (43), Montgasconnaise Sports Union Football goalkeeper collapsed at half-time in the locker room. Resuscitation attempts for more than an hour failed and he died. News Story

· 23/10/2021 Spain Dead

José Sáenz Guerrero (53), runner from the Cantabrian municipality of Santoña. Was participating in the Bilbao half-marathon race but collapsed, suffering three cardiac arrests and died just after the run ended. News Story

· 23/10/2021 Italy

Francesco Ossato (20), Skateboarder arrived at the skate park to skate with friends. He collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest before doing anything strenuous. He was taken to hospital. Further details awaited. News Story

· 23/10/2021 Italy Dead

Remigio Bova (30), Serie C basketball referee, who worked as an instrumental nurse in Rome, Italy. He died unexpectedly in his sleep. News Story

· 22/10/2021 California, USA Dead

Marco Benitez (13), football player suddenly collapsed while playing football at school. He was transported to hospital but later died. His mother said he was a healthy teenager. The coroner’s medical report, said he had an undetected heart condition. News Story

· 21/10/21, UK

Nathan Baker, Bristol city footballer, collapsed during the game. 2 fans were also treated for medical emergencies. News Story

· 21/10/21, NSW Central Coast, Australia

Cienna Knowles (19) Australian equestrian star hospitalized due to blood clots. vomiting, fever, wet in sweat, heart palpitations, headache, sore muscles & joints like hell, blurry vision after Pfizer vaccine. News Story and instagram

· 20/10/21, Germany Dead

Hans-Günter Kinnen (65), Weiler-Volkhoven tournament coordinator, youth manager, former player News Story

· 20/10/21, Italy Dead

Ronald Biglione (26), Argentine Deportivo Club Independencia football player hospitalized with blood clots (thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura) after 2nd vaccine. Died 5 Nov News Story

· 19/10/2021 Murcia, Spain

Antonio López (32), Real Murcia football defender had cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that can lead to heart failure, forced him to retire from playing football. He will have an implanted defibrillator. News Story

· 19/10/21

Megan Roth (34), Marathoner, running trainer and sub-elite runner. Suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed During the Boston Marathon. Onlookers performed CPR on her and saved her life. News Story

· 18/10/2021 Mexico

Ronaldo Cisneros (24), Chivas footballer announced that his medical examination found a heart problem. News Story

· 18/10/21 New Zealand Dead

Sean Wainui (25), Star NZ rugby player, died in a solo car crash into a tree, a week after getting vaccinated News Story

· 18/10/21 USA Dead

Lexi Riggles (16), a Hanover College senior and 2018 Danville High School graduate who played basketball for the Panthers and Warriors, died unexpectedly. News Story

· 18/10/2021 France

Ansou Sen (27), Pluvigner football club defender suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed in the middle of the Brittany Cup match. He was airlifted to hospital. News Story

· 18/10/2021 Texas, USA

Alvino Santana (56), Kickboxer was instructing a class when he went into sudden cardiac arrest in the gym. A defibrillator and CPR were used to resuscitate him and he is recovering. News Story

· 17/10/2021 USA Dead

Brian Gassaway (49), former UFC MMA fighter. No cause of death. News Story

· 17/10/21 Brazil Dead

Adans João Santos Alencar (38), former Brazilian footballer for Bruski FC, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in Blumenau in the Santa Catarina Championship. News Story

· 17/10/21, France Dead

Badr Laksour (41), AS Rasteau midfield soccer player collapsed in the 43rd minute, at the Saint-Ruf stadium in Avignon. He held his chest and collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Players of the opposing team and a nurse tried to resuscitate him but he died. News Story. News Story

· 17/10/21 Italy Dead

Haitem Jabeur Fathallah (32), Tunisian basketball player for Italian team Fortutido Messina collapsed with a cardiac arrest in a match against Reggio Calabria. Resuscitation started on the floor, with several doctors attending. Died in hospital. News Story

· 17/10/2021 Michegan, USA

Tommy Kornieck (26), Marathon Runner collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest during the Detroit Marathon. He received treatment on the spot and was taken to hospital. Implanted with a cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). News Story

· 17/10/2021 Ohio, USA Dead

Braden Markus (15), American Football student at Olentangy High School in Ohio, USA also played other sports. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story

· 16/10/21 Padua, Italy Dead

Dr. Filippo Morando (37), soccer player in Padua, Italy. Collapsed with severe chest pain during a run. Resuscitated by others present, went to the hospital but was discharged. Died 5 days later. News Story

· 16/10/21, France Dead

Christophe Ramassamy (54) AH player and former referee collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest during a match. News Story

· 15/10/21, Gold Coast, Australia, 14 years old

Ava Azzopardi (14), female soccer player collapsed on the pitch kept in an artificial coma in hospital. Later recovered. News Story

· 14/10/21, Germany Dead

Heinz Steinbach (76), referee collapsed and died during a game Kreisliga B match between SC Daisbach and FSV Taunusstein in Aarbergen (Hesse) News Story News Story2

· 14/10/21, Italy

Unnamed AH footballer (53) suffered a cardiac arrest while training.

· 14/10/21, Italy

Gianni Moscon (27), multiple cycling champion, to undergo an operation because of severe cardiac arrhythmia. News Story

· 14/10/21 UK Dead

David Jenkins (31), Olympic silver medalist diver and British diving coach unexpectedly died. News Story

· 13/10/21, Brazil

Fellipe de Jesus Moreira (18) professional footballer suffered a double heart attack. Released from hospital 3rd November. News Story

· 13/10/21, Mexico Dead

Hector Manuel Mendoza (16) died of a cardiac arrest while training. News Story

· 13/10/2021 India Dead

Kaizzad Capadia (49), fitness expert, vaccinated director of a fitness education company and celebrity trainer in India collapsed with a sudden illness and by the time he arrived at hospital, he was already dead. A rapid antigen test was done. “The test was positive for Covid-19 and the cause of death on the certificate was listed as due to coronavirus disease”. According to his relatives, Capadia had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. News Story News Story2

· 13/10/2021 France Dead

Andréa Lombard (21), national gendarmerie rugby union team player suffered a stroke and was placed in an artificial coma. Died five days later. News Story News Story2

· 12/10/2021 Spain

Ferran Duran (27), Maià footballer collapsed on the pitch then suffered multiple heart attacks before arriving at the hospital. An automatic defibrillator was implanted in his heart. News Story News Story2

· 12/10/21, Macedonia Dead

Julija Portjanko (38), Ukrainian-born Macedonian handball player (Kometal Gjorče Petrov, Arvor 29, Macedonia national team). surprise death, in car with her husband, returning from Greece. News Story

· 12/10/21 Germany Dead

Lukas Bommer (25), goalkeeper of HC TuRa Bergkamen, died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story

· 12/10/21 Scotland, UK

Ewan Fraser (30), Glasgow field hockey player collapsed with cardiac arrest, during a match News Story

· 11/10/2021 Russia Dead

Igor Nikulin (61), Hammer thrower is the third Soviet Olympic hammer medallist to die in less than two months. This follows the deaths in September of double gold medallist Yuriy Sedykh and two-time bronze medallist Jüri Tamm. Vaccinated twice. News Story

· 11/10/21 Norway

Daniel Aakervik (17), one of Norway’s greatest cross-country skiing talents suspended his season after a severe reaction to COVID vaccination. News Story

· 11/10/21, Germany

Marcel Herder, Guest coach, collapsed on the edge of field Mühlwiese (Saxony) Resuscitated News Story

· 11/10/2021 North Macedonia Dead

Julia Nikolic (38), Handball player for various clubs and 57 international matches for North Macedonia, died unexpectedly. News Story

· 10/10/2021 Italy Dead

Alessandro Cabrio (59), Gaglianico 74 sports association Runner. He had covered about 17km of the planned circuit, only 4km from the end, when he collapsed with a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 10/10/21 Dead

Simone Bedodi (40), Italian baseball player and coach of the Park Ranger baseball team. Died In his sleep. News Story

· 10/10/2021, Germany

Unnamed female Fortuna Freudenberg player collapsed in the final minute of the match against Wacker Mecklenbeck in the Women’s Westphalia League. She collapsed without any opposing influence. News Story

· 10/10/21, Italy Dead

Unnamed (59) long-distance runner from Biella collapsed with cardiac arrest during the second Su-Per Veglio Trail race. Resuscitation with defibrilator failed and he died there.

· 10/10/21, France

Unnamed Saint-James player (40) collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the change room, after warming up before the game with Avranches. Saved with defibrilator by a firefighter-medic on the opposing team. News Story

· 10/10/21, Italy

Pompeo Tretola (18), soccer player suddenly faints on the field, is revived by his teammate. News Story

· 10/10/2021 Sri Lanka Dead

Gayan Shanaka (33), Sri Lanka Army Rugby Union frontline player in the Sri Lanka Army rugby team. Collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest during training and died. News Story

· 10/10/2021 France

Christophe Da Silva (Age), Saint Avé, Footballer was playing football with 35 minutes left in the match when he collapsed. The on-site defibrillator did not work, but fellow players managed to resuscitate him. News Story

· 09/10/21, England

Ryan Bowman (29) Shrewsbury professional striker was treated with a defibrillator after half an hour of play with extreme heart problems. News Story

· 09/10/21, Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico Dead

Alberto Olguin, PGA golf caddy for Manuel Torres collapsed on the course during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event due to a cardiac arrest. It was the second PGA caddy death (19 June). News Story

· 09/10/2021 Germany

Patrick Schaaf (32), SG Barockstadt Fulda-Lehnerz Footballer. After playing on October 9th 2021, Patrick Schaaf had stabbing pains in his lungs when he inhaled. Diagnosis: pneumonia and pericarditis. Schaaf had apparently ignored an earlier infection. The result: three months sports ban. In late January 2022, he had the green light to start training again. News Story

· 09/10/2021 Italy Dead

Riccardo Firrarello (29), Football player from the Vercelli area of Italy, played for various local football teams died suddenly. News Story

· 09/10/2021 Ecuador

Joao Paredes (25), Mushuc Runa Footballer, a new player for the club, but “unofficially it is said that Paredes did not pass the medical tests … he was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia and fibrosis, for which he was recommended to retire.” On March 9th 2022, he is reported training with the reserves team. News Story

· 08/10/21 Dead

Dean Chiazari (31), canoe rower. Died of a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 08/10/21, France Dead

Benoit Sabard (49), SC Massay player suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during the game. This is the third death of the year at SC Massay, after that of Jean-Philippe Roux (73?), former president of the club and deputy mayor of the town, and that of Franck Martin, former player and former vice-president. News Story

· 08/10/2021 Zimbabwe Dead

Dean Chiazzari (31), Canoer had been to the Fish River Canoe Marathon in Zimbabwe. At some point, he had a cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2

· 07/10/2021 Japan

Kota Ibushi (39), Wrestler cancelled his participation in contests (July 2021) due to vaccine side-effects. Six months later, December 2021, he is still being monitored to determine when he can return to the ring. News Story News Story2

· 07/10/21, Italy

Unnamed athlete from Colverde (17) collapsed with cardiac arrest while training.

· 07/10/2021 France Dead

Gaëtan Binet (27) Jogger collapsed due to a cardiac arrest whilst jogging. He was training to be a dog handler. News Story

· 07/10/2021 France

Mickaël De Oliveira (31), Footballer developed pericarditis shortly after receiving the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine. Mickaël said that he had only taken vaccine because of the recent introduction of the health pass: “I play soccer and I do improv theater – to continue – I needed the pass. Likewise, to have a normal social life. I would’ve never taken the vaccine if it wasn’t for the health pass.” News Story

· 06/10/21, Germany Dead

Bern Bauer (61), Trainer DJK Concordia Ludwigshafen (Rheinland-Pfalz) News Story

· 06/10/21

Florian Dagoury: World’s Top Static Breath-Hold Freediver diagnosed with Myocarditis and Pericarditis 40 days after second Pfizer vaccine – Instagram News Story

· 06/10/21 Dead

George Peterson (37) AKA “Da Bull” Bodybuilder won the Classic Physique competition at 2019 Arnold Classic, died days before competing in a top bodybuilding competition. Suspected brain hemorrhage after receiving two doses of covid vaccine which was an Orlando Olympics requirement. Also reported: sudden cardiac dysrhythmia due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease. News Story

· 06/10/2021 Ohio, USA

Elias Abou Nassif (44), Gymnast was working out in the gym when he collapsed from a cardiac arrest. Three doctors, also working out at the gym, performed CPR on him for seven minutes and then used the gym’s automated external defibrillator (AED) on him to bring back a heartbeat. News Story

· 04/10/21, Germany Dead

Alexander Siegfried (42) from VfB Moschendorf unexpectedly collapsed and died. News Story

· 04/10/21 Dead

Hayden Holman (22), Sugar City, Idaho marathon runner. Collapsed during St. George Marathon in Utah. Initially revived. Died in the hospital. News Story

· 04/10/2021 France Dead

Evan surname unknown (17), gymnast attended the Autun military high school, but collapsed suddenly during a gym session. News Story

· 04/10/2021 Poland Dead

Małgorzata Gembicka (36), Swimmer was for many years the leading swimmer in Poland, but she died suddenly aged only 36. No further details are available. News Story

· 03/10/21 Dead

Niels de Wolff (27), Belgian White Star Sombeke football club player, collapsed with cardiac arrest after a game with Warbrook team. Revived with CPR and defibrillator. Died in hospital three days later. News Story

· 03/10/21, Germany

Timucin Sen (Hesse) Football player collapsed on pitch 10 Minutes before the end of the game. Resuscitated News Story

· 03/10/21, Austria Dead

Ernst Scherr (64) ex-goalkeeper coach and talent scout unexpectedly died.

· 03/10/21 Canada

Josh Archibald (28), Edmonton Oilers hockey forward out indefinitely due to myocarditis News Story

· 03/10/2021 Italy

Öner Calik (35), Turkish origin football referee suffered a “medical emergency” during a match between VfB Waltrop II and Vinnum II, in the 20th minute. Symptoms: headaches and tingling in the arm. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the match was called off. No other information available. News Story

· 02/10/2021 Argentina Dead

Jorge “Acero” Cali (49), former kickboxing world champion and boxing promoter, suffered a cardiac arrest at a hotel in La Pampa and died unexpectedly. News Story

· 02/10/2021 USA

Trey Potts (20), Minnesota NCAAF sophomore running back in a game with Purdue, was taken to nearby hospital. He remained in two Indiana hospitals for a total of six nights, and missed the rest of the 2021 season. The team would not release details, other than it was a severe upper body injury, but there were no signs on the field that he had been hurt. Upper body could indicate a cardiac arrest. On 22 December, Potts predicted he would make a full recovery, but still did not disclose what happened, except that it was a very serious and scary injury. News Story

· 02/10/21 France

Martin Lefèvre (16), Agneaux FC Football player collapsed during a Gambardella Cup match against FC Saint-Lô Manche, shortly before the half-hour mark. He attends Curie-Corot high school in Saint-Lô. His father said that his son has no heart problems, it was an inflammation of an artery in the brain, like a stroke … The club president said “He was paralyzed all over the right side, had lost his speech but remained conscious.” He remained in hospital for four days and transferred to the Centre for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for Children and Adolescents (CMPR), in Flers (Orne) News Story

· 02/10/21 Holland

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (23), Dutch, reigning European champion Cyclo-cross rider out of action due to ‘disturbed blood count’ News Story

· 02/10/21 Dead

Jake Kazmarek (28) bodybuilder, Moderna vaccines 31st August & 28th September 2021 Died four days after vaccine News Story

· 02/10/21 USA Dead

Major Wingate (37), American basketball player and former Tennessee basketball captain (Springfield Armor, Shanxi Zhongyu, Tofas Bursa) died unexpectedly. News Story

· 02/10/2021 Argentina Dead

Nicolás Martínez (65), football player from the Veterans League collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest and fell heavily to the ground while playing a match. News Story

· 01/10/2021 Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Todd Richards (54), Nashville Predators Ice Hockey assistant coach, had a heart attack or cardiac arrest News Story

· 01/10/21, Germany Dead

Bruno Stein (15) goalkeeper from FC An der Fahner Höhe in Gräfentonna, Thuringia, died. News Story

· 01/10/21 Canada Dead

Jacob Downey (18), Peterborough Petes hockey player in 2019-2020 season, passed away suddenly after medical emergency. Queens University requires all students be vaccinated. Jacob’s father says he doesn’t believe it had anything to do with his son’s death News Story

September 2021

· 30/09/21, Germany

Unnamed (17) footballer collapsed during the A 2 regional league game between SV Hoßkirch and TSV Sigmaringendorf. He suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. News Story

· 30/09/21 Kostroma, Russia Dead

Anna Kruglova (27), Russian national Taekwondo champion and a medallist in both European and World Taekwondo championships. No official cause of death, but it is reported that she suffered a heart attack then died, two days after covid-19 vaccine News Story

· 30/09/2021 England

Rhema Lord-Mears (26), female Sheffield United Women’s Football defender was diagnosed with a blood clot in her lower leg and therefore unavailable for some time. News Story

· 29/09/21, Germany Dead

Dietmar Gladow (74), Team leader from Thalheim (Bitterfeld) suffered a fatal cardiac arrest before the game News Story

· 28/09/2021 USA Dead

Antonio Elijah Hicks (16), American football at Citrus High School, Inverness, Florida collapsed with cardiac arrest while practicing with the school football team. He was rushed to Citrus Memorial Hospital, next door to the school, but later died. News Story

· 28/09/21, USA Dead

Unnamed twice vaccinated teenager (16) collapsed while playing soccer and died a little later.

· 28/09/21, Italy Dead

Antonello Campus (53), football coach for a Sardinia youth team collapsed and died in Sicily during practice with team. Resuscitation attempts failed. News Story

· 28/09/21, Germany

Hoher Hagen (17), JSG soccer player collapsed during game and was revived in Hannoversch Munden News Story

· 28/09/2021 England Dead

Jorja Halliday (15), female school student Kickboxer developed flu-like symptoms the weekend before she died. Her symptoms worsened, so she was admitted to hospital. Her heart rate was “double what it should have been.” Hospital staff tried to put Jorja on a ventilator so her body could recover, but her mother said her heart rate didn’t stabilise and “couldn’t take the strain.” Ms Halliday confirmed her daughter had no underlying health conditions. News Story

· 27/09/21, Italy

Unnamed rider (20) suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of a tournament.

· 27/09/21, Germany Dead

Mr. Steidel, referee, suffered cardiac arrest in a game of Lauber SV (Bayern). Game abandoned. News Story

· 27/09/21, Venezuela Dead

Guillermo Arias (31), Camaguán FC, Guárico state in a game with La Villa FC. He collapsed and died on the field. News Story

· 27/09/2021 Ontario, Canada Dead

Sean Hartman (17), Ice Hockey player died with cardiac arrest two weeks after getting a covid19 injection – so he could play hockey. Symptoms: suffered multiple health problems immediately after the jab, including myocarditis. News Story

· 27/09/2021 Belgium Dead

Maïssa (Age), female Gymnast and high school student at Virgo Plus school in Vilvoorde collapsed with a suspected cardiac arrest just a short time into a gym class. She died a few hours later. News Story

· 26/09/2021 USA Dead

George Hall (60), Ironman Triathlon athlete from Martinez, was swimming in the Savannah River in the 1.2-mile first leg of the race when he had a cardiac arrest. Augusta Fire & EMA tweeted later in the day that a water rescue member on a personal watercraft assisted in pulling Hall out of the water and began performing life saving measures. Hall was sent to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead there at 8:41am. News Story

· 26/09/2021 Italy

Unnamed (20), female Show Jumper had just finished the exhibition at the European equestrian center equestrian center of Masotti when she collapsed with a cardiac arrest. She was resuscitated for half an hour by the doctor and a defibrillator and taken to Pistoia hospital. She had two doses of the COVID vaccine. News Story

· 26/09/21, Germany Dead

Benny Taft (33) football player and coach of SVU Unterferrieden (Bavaria) suffered cardiac arrest in an away game on 26th September. Was resuscitated, called the team to thank them for their fast action saving his life, but died on Sunday 27th News Story

· 25/09/2021 Greece

George Vagiannidis (20), Panathinaikos footballer was paralyzed after receiving J&J COVID-19 vaccine, doctors have no answers. News Story

· 25/09/21 Mexico Dead

Leticia Rico Gonzalez (51), vaccinated triathlete. Collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest during Cozumel triathlon competition in Quintana Roo. Resuscitation attempts unsuccessful, pronounced dead at hospital. News Story

· 25/09/2021 California, USA Dead

Estefania Arroyo (18) Water Polo team player and college student died suddenly. In December 2021, Santa Barbara County Coroner’s office said the investigation into the cause of death of Arroyo remained pending and refused comment. The college implemented a “vaccine” mandate … “Students and employees on campus must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.” News Story News Story2

· 24/09/2021 Philippines Dead

Jerome Yenson (24), Baseballer, on national baseball team that won the gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. He also led Adamson University to a UAAP baseball crown in 2018. He was found dead with no further details released. News Story

· 23/09/2021 India

Sharad Kumar (29), Tokyo Paralympics bronze medal-winning high jumper, was diagnosed with heart inflammation. News Story

· 22/09/2021 Estonia Dead

Jüri Tamm (64), Hammer thrower. Born in Parnu in 1957, when Estonia formed part of the Soviet Union, Tamm took up athletics in 1972. By the late 1970s he was among the top 20 in the world. Two of his Soviet-era hammer-throwing friends died within a period of two months. Vaccinated twice. News Story

· 22/09/2021 Israel Dead

Arik Alfasi (49), Basketball coach, former Israeli national team assistant coach was twice vaccinated, then caught COVID – his condition worsened, was placed on life support and died. He had no co-morbidities and did not smoke.

· 22/09/21, Germany

Nicky Dalibor (36), (Saxony-Anhalt) collapsed and was resuscitated on the pitch News Story

· 22/09/21, Wisconsin USA

Tom Felton (34), collapses during golf game News Story

· 21/09/21

Antoine Méchin (31), French triathlete suffered pulmonary embolism following Moderna vaccine News Story

· 21/09/21, Germany

Helen Edwards, At the women’s World Cup qualifier between Germany and Serbia in Chemnitz, the English linesman suffered heart problems and was carried off the pitch News Story

· 21/09/21, Augsburg

Unnamed assistant referee of a Kreisliga Augsburg game in Emersacker, collapses with heart problems News Story

· 20/09/2021 Poland Dead

Krzysztof Steliga (32), former MMKS Podhale Nowy Targ Ice Hockey player and former basketball player died in his sleep. No further information is available. News Story

· 19/09/2021 Serbia Dead

D.J. (16), Footballer collapsed 30 seconds before the end of a match between the cadets of FK 011 and Rad Barajevo football clubs. fell to his knees, the coach a few meters away asked if he was okay, told him to leave the pitch. D.J. started to get up, took two steps and fell onto the grass. His pulse returned briefly during resuscitation but he died. News Story

· 19/09/21, Germany Dead

Dirk Splisteser volleyball trainer from SG Traktor Divitz collapses dead on the sidelines within one hour News Story

· 19/09/21, France

Unnamed FC Nantes soccer player (19) suffered cardiac arrest during training

· 18/09/21, Canada Dead

Francis Perron (25), University of Ottawa Gee-Gees defensive linebacker died suddenly after a game in Toronto. The University of Ottawa earlier launched its mandatory vaccination policy, “anyone who intends on coming to campus for any reason must be vaccinated.” News Story

· 18/09/21, Germany

Kingsley Coman (25) from FC Bayern Munich had a heart operation after an arrhythmia. News Story

· 17/09/2021 Visakhapatnam, India Dead

Murtaza Lodhgar (aka Murtu bhai) (45), Mizoram Colts Cricketer. On an after-dinner walk he suddenly felt enormous chest pain and fell on the road News Story

· 17/09/21

John Stokes (21), NCAA Tennessee State University golfer had myocarditis four days after his second Pfizer dose. Spoke out against vaccine mandates News Story

· 16/09/2021 Greece

Giannis Nakos (33), Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Greek martial art champion. He said My life was ruined after the Pfizer vaccine. Serious problems began seven days after the first vaccine. In the gym, he suddenly lost control of his legs, shaking all over, had bradycardia and a tendency to faint. He immediately contacted his cardiologist, who first asked him if he had been vaccinated. His condition does not allow him to play sports, nor to continue his life smoothly. News Story

· 16/09/2021 Austria

Raul Marte (19), SC Austria Lustenau midfield footballer diagnosed with pericarditis, forced to take a break of several months, will not play for SC Austria Lustenau this calendar year. News Story

· 16/09/21

Imogen Allen (24), female equestrian, champion show jumper may never ride again. Hospitalized with a severe reaction to Moderna Covid vaccine with two massive blood clots on her lungs two weeks after her first vaccination. News Story

· 16/09/21, India Dead

Avi Barot (29), Saurashtra cricketer suffered cardiac arrest, died – News Story

· 14/09/2021 Russia Dead

Yuriy Sedykh (66), Hammer thrower. The Russian track and field federation said Sedykh died early Tuesday after a heart attack. Vaccinated twice. Story

· 14/09/21, USA Dead

Parys Haralson (37) former star player at Justice at Madison Central, then Tennessee and in the NFL died suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Jan Jose, California. News Story

· 14/09/2021 Wales Dead

Paul Jones (49), Rugby Union player and former Wales B rugby union international, died suddenly. Paul also played in the second row for Llanelli, Newport, Caerphilly and Leeds. News Story

· 13/09/2021 France Dead

Gilles Jakiela (54), Team Bousies Cycling semi-professional and manager died suddenly of a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 13/09/2021 Minesota, US Dead

Mike Elhard (39), Marathon runner went out training for the Chicago marathon but failed to return home. He collapsed and died a half mile east of his home, not long after going out. News Story News Story2 Hennepin Medical Examiner

· 13/09/2021 Waseca, Minnesota, USA

Brad Wendland (48), Waseca Bluejays high school football team head coach had a cardiac arrest on the sideline of Friday’s game against St. Peter News Story

· 13/09/21, Germany

Anil Usta, Turkish national playing for Vfb Schwelm (Ennepetal) collapsed on field with heart problems News Story

· 13/09/2021 Louisiana, USA Dead

Kevione Tronasha Faulk (19), American Football coach and student staff member at Louisiana State University (LSU), collapsed and died suddenly. One link explains that whilst students can opt out of LSU’s COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate, the same option is not available to staff. News Story News Story2 News Story3

· 13/09/2021 France Dead

Unnamed (Age), Motocross competitor in the Vire motocross championship suffered a cardiac arrest and died the next day. News Story

· 13/09/2021 Ukraine Dead

Vladimir Salo (19), Table Tennis player and student died just six hours after receiving the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine. He got his injection around 14:30 pm and was playing table tennis with friends shortly afterwards. In the evening, his condition suddenly worsened and he began to convulse. Doctors were called and performed CPR for about an hour but it wasn’t enough to save him. He died at 20:30 pm. News Story

· 12/09/2021 Vienna, Austria Dead

Unnamed (40), Runner (half-marathon) collapsed during the 38th Vienna City Marathon half marathon. Taken to the general hospital, died there Sunday afternoon. News Story

· 12/09/21, France

Dimitri Liénard (33), FC Strasbourg midfielder collapsed during game against Lyon. Symptoms: saw stars, was dizzy. News Story News Story2

· 12/09/2021 Alabama, USA Dead

Tyler Burkes Threadgill (36), was a star athlete at high school and played American football. He died “after battling COVID-19.” News Story News Story2

· 11/09/21, Netherlands Dead

Sebastiaan Bos (19), Laren ice hockey player passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story

· 11/09/21, Denmark

Abou Ali (22) collapsed with cardiac arrest during a game in Denmark News Story

· 11/09/21, Italy Dead

Andrea Astolfi (45), sporting director of Calcio Orsago (Italy) suffered a cardiac arrest after returning from training and died with no previous illness

· 11/09/21, France Dead

Frédéric Lartillot (49) Ain / France: suffered cardiac arrest in the locker room after a friendly match News Story

· 10/09/21, Germany

Lucas Surek (24) from BFC Chemie Leipzig collapsed from myocarditis. News Story

· 09/09/21, Italy Dead

Christian Blandini (20), a University of Catania volleyball “rising star” died of a sudden cardiac arrest. A university statement described the industrial engineering student’s “sudden death.” Catania requires students to have a Covid-19 “Green Pass” showing vaccination. News Story

· 09/09/21, Germany

Unnamed player from Birati Club Münster suffered cardiac arrest in a regional league game against FC Nordkirchen II Eriksen. Game canceled News Story

· 08/09/2021 USA

Oscar De La Hoya (48), boxer scheduled to fight in Las Vegas but withdrew after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Said he is getting better after three days of hospital treatment. Despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend, he said in a hospital video on Twitter in which he still had breathing difficulties. News Story

· 07/09/21, Great Britain Dead

Dylan Rich (17) soccer player collapsed on the field and died of a double heart attack during a game in England.

· 07/09/2021 Italy

Emilio Marinaro (19), AC Mantova Football goalkeeper can no longer play due to a cardiac issue No more information available. News Story

· 07/09/2021 Pennsylvania, USA

Tyler Stevens (30), Runner, was a high school cross country and track runner then moved on to senior racing. Over the summer he ran 500 miles by running almost every day. Then he was diagnosed with Pericarditis. News Story

· 06/09/21 Germany

Paul Zipser (27), Bayern Munich basketball forward complained of dizziness near the end of the German League semifinal series against MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg. Neurological exam revealed a brain haemorrhage. Emergency surgery was successful. Source reported he had J&J vaccine. News Story

· 06/09/21 Austria

Unnamed Austrian ASV Baden player collapsed on the field in the 8th minute of the game against SC Berndorf, and was resuscitated. Suspected cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2

· 05/09/21 PA, USA Dead

Jalen Leavey, 19, former Philadelphia High School football player. Collapsed and died unexpectedly after a college game. News report says death due to natural causes, from a previous medical condition. News Story

· 05/09/21

Florian Ploner (22), handball player for SC Ferlach collapsed during game. Symptoms pointed to a cardiac arrest or stroke. News Story

· 05/09/21, Germany

Unnamed Referee collapsed during game. SC Neuburgweier – FV Ettlingenweier II (Baden-Württemberg) News Story

· 04/09/21, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, UK (29), Dead

Dave Hyde (29) Henley Football Club Rugby player collapsed and died after match, suffering two cardiac arrests News Story

· 04/09/21 Dead

Jens De Smet (27), footballer collapsed on field, died of cardiac arrest News Story

· 04/09/2021, France

Diego Ferchaud (16) from ASPTT Caen suffered a cardiac arrest in Saint-Lô News Story

· 03/09/2021 Italy

Pietro (13), Janus Nova football player collapsed with cardiac arrest in the middle of training at the Viale dello Sport facility in Saccolongo (Padua). Resuscitated with a defibrillator. News Story

· 03/09/21 Columbia SC, USA Dead

David Patten (47), three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, died while riding his motorcycle – he suddenly “went left of center” and struck on an oncoming Chevrolet sedan. News Story

· 02/09/21, Tokyo Paralympics

Belgian wheelchair tennis player Joachim Gerard (32) collapsed with heart problems at Tokyo Olympics. News Story

· 02/09/21, Belgium

Greg Luyssen (22), Professional Cyclist ends cycling career after heart failure News Story “I was in the chasing group during the Kortemark Race when I suddenly became unwell,” he says. “I felt a huge pressure in my chest and it was so bad that I had to leave the race. I was taken to hospital and diagnosed with heart failure. I already had fever a number of times for no apparent reason after my second Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine, but I had never thought about the relationship. Further tests have shown that my heart muscle is affected and that my body now reacts poorly to intensive activity.”

· 01/09/2021 France

Désirée Bakabadio (25), female USLG Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Basketball captain has heart inflammation and will be unavailable for the rest of the season. The team reports several “medical glitches.” News Story News Story2

· 01/09/2021 France Dead

Gérard Lambert (66), high-level basketball player and French youth teams physiotherapist, collapsed suddenly from a cardiac arrest and died. He was also a skier. News Story

· 01/09/21

Greg Van Avermaet (36) former Olympic road champ quits Cycling World Cup after COVID vaccine News Story News Story2

· 01/09/21 Australia Dead

Cameron Dale(29), Australian sailor, died after suffering a ‘catastrophic’ stroke. He was youngest solo sailor to circumnavigate the globe. News Story

August 2021

· 31/08/2021 Poland Dead

Bogdan Kłosowicz (Age) Sanovia Lesko youth team football coach. He died unexpectedly. News Story

· 29/08/21, Germany (unknown age)

Unnamed Germany C-League Dillenburg a player from Hirzenhain collapsed, game cancelled News Story

· 29/08/21, USA Dead

Donadrian Robinson (Donnie) (17), Columbia High school footballer died News Story

· 25/08/2021 USA

Luke Willson (31), Seahawks American Football tight end retired a day after signing with Seahawks. “This off-season I … spent numerous days in the hospital with a severe pericardial effusion.” News Story

· 25/08/21 France Dead

Unnamed (35) Czech ultramarathon runner died during a warm-up event ahead of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc after a fatal fall on a high-altitude mountain path. He fell during the night after setting off with more than 1,000 other runners from the Italian ski resort of Courmayeur on Tuesday afternoon along the 145-kilometre course of the TDS race to Chamonix in France. The most common cause of death in mountain races is cardiac arrest, according to a study, but this was the first death in an Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc event since their start in 2003. A Sanitary Pass was mandatory after July for participants requiring one of: proof of full vaccination, a recent negative COVID-19 test or a certificate of COVID-19 recovery. No bib without a Sanitary Pass. News Story News Story2

· 25/08/21 New York, USA

Vinny Curry (33), New York Jets defensive end will miss entire 2021 season. Diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in July and removal of his spleen, Twitter post. Planned to return mid-September but developed blood clots and started blood thinners – no physical contact for 3-6 months. News Story

· 25/08/2021 Poland Dead

Dawid Słowakiewicz (37), former ice hockey striker of Podhale Nowy Targ, TKH Toruń, Naprzodu Janów and KH Sanok in Poland. Hed died unexpectedly. News Story

· 25/08/2021 West Virginia, USA Dead

Nevaeh Summers (15), Cheerleader passed a sports physical and had begun cheerleading practice a few weeks earlier without any problems. She was found unresponsive sleeping at a friend’s home. Nevaeh died after an 18-day battle in the hospital with a “heart infection.” News Story

· 24/08/21, USA Dead

Jack Alkhatib (18), Columbia High school footballer collapsed on the field and died News Story

· 24/08/21, Luxembourg

José dos Reis (29) collapsed on the field and was resuscitated News Story

· 24/08/2021 Brazil

Harlei Patente (33), Footballer had always been healthy and played football often. After taking the Pfizer vaccine he immediately started going downhill. Two months later he could not feel his left leg. He did not lose the leg completely but had a lot of muscle from his leg. He has no movement in his left foot. News Story

· 24/08/2021 Poland Dead

Tomasz Hajduk (32), Orzeł Milcza footballer. He had been struggling with heart problems recently, was hospitalized and in a coma and died. News Story

· 24/08/2021 Poland Dead

Gniewomir Herbst (19), MKS Koyama, Polish kickboxing champion but he died unexpectedly. News Story

· 22/08/21 Slovenia Dead

Aidan Sharanovich (45) former Primorja striker also played in Slovenian league for Primoria. Suffered a severe cardiac arrest, resuscitated, died several days later. News Story

· 22/08/21, Venezuela Dead

Alexaida Guedez (30), Venezuelan National Marathon Champion collapsed and died in a 5k race News Story

· 22/08/21, Italy

Francesca Marcon (38), Italian volleyball player suffered pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer vaccine. shortness of breath and chest pains News Story

· 22/08/21, UK

Pedro Obiang (29), ex-West Ham star suffered myocarditis 10 days post-vaccine News Story

· 22/08/21

Fabrice N’Sakala (31), Besiktas defender collapsed on pitch during game News Story

· 22/08/2021 Belgium

Christophe Grzegorzewski (49), footballer suffered a cardiac arrest during the warm-up for a football match. By February 2022, it was reported he had recovered, but has not restarted playing yet. News Story

· 22/08/2021 Poland Dead

Kacper Zabrzycki (18), Kamienna Brody Football died unexpectedly. No further details available other than a discussion in which it was alleged he had a vaccination on 13 August. News Story

· 22/08/2021 Bosnia and Herzegovina Dead

Edin Saranović (45), ex-Pogoń Szczecin professional football player and manager suffered a sudden cardiac arrest then died after several days in a coma. News Story

· 21/08/2021 Denmark

Ahmed Daghim (20), Kolding IF Footballer collapsed during his warm-up for a match in Frederiksberg. He was taken to Bispebjerg Hospital. News Story

· 21/08/21 Neath Port Talbot, Wales Dead

Alex Evans (31), Cwmllynfell RFC Rugby Union player felt unwell during the game and left the field, later collapsing. resuscitation attempts with defibrillator failed, and he died at the scene. News Story

· 20/08/21 Dead

Orlando Gallucci (49), Personal trainer, bodybuilder and athlete died of cardiac arrest after the 2021 NPC Worldwide European Championships News Story

· 19/08/2021 Texas, USA

Patrick Reed (31), vaccinated professional golfer was hospitalized for double pneumonia. He was very concerned for his future. By September 2021, he said he was “getting stronger every day” after playing his first full round of golf in a month. Reed said he was vaccinated but did not disclose when or how many times. News Story

· 18/08/2021 Kenya Dead

Yvonne Jelagat Morwa (27), Volare Sports Running Club. Just a few days after Kenya lost youth Olympic champion Gilbert Soet Kwemoi, Morwa also died after a short illness. News Story

· 18/08/21, Belgium

Jente van Genechten (25), footballer collapsed on field due to cardiac arrest News Story

· 18/08/21, Belgium

Yarno Van Herck (vaccinated) suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story

· 18/08/21, Belgium

Xander Verhagen (vaccinated) from Geel had problems at training. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story

· 18/08/21, Belgium

Joppe Erpels (vaccinated) from Arendonk ended up in intensive care after a race. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story

· 17/08/2021 Brazil Dead

Leandro Siqueira (34), amateur football player since childhood suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while training and died. News Story

· 16/08/21, Germany (62)

Manfred Lehner (62) SV Niederpöring (Bayern) goalkeeping coach suffered cardiac arrest after training News Story

· 16/08/21, France (24)

Samuel Kalu (24) Bordeaux pro footballer suffered cardiac arrest during a game News Story

· 16/08/2021 France Dead

Unnamed (47), male swimmer was swimming in the sea at Hyeres, France when he suffered a cardiac arrest and died. (A woman died the same day due to a cardiac arrest on the same stretch of coast). News Story

· 16/08/2021 France Dead

Unnamed (42), female Swimmer was swimming in the sea at Hyeres, France when she suffered a cardiac arrest and died. (A man died due to a cardiac arrest the same day on the same stretch of coast). News Story

· 15/08/21 Italy Dead

Marco Tampwo (19), Atletico Fioghi footballer from Rome, died of a cardiac arrest. News Story

· 15/08/21,

Jeremy Chardy (34), Veteran French tennis player, Former World No. 25, suspended his season after “Violent, near paralyzing pain” after Covid-19 vaccine in mid-August. News Story News Story2

· 15/08/21, Spain Dead

Alena Hatvani-Kosinová (46), Czech female bodybuilder died after being rushed to hospital in Alicante, Spain. News Story

· 14/08/21, Kenya Dead

Gilbert Soet Kwemoi (23), Kenyan Olympic Champion (China) collapsed in his home (after a short illness) and claimed he had a headache. He died on the way to Mount Elgon Hospital. News Story

· 14/08/21, USA Dead

Dimitri McKee (17) Lee High School Football player passed out and died after practice, News stories attributed his death to heatstroke News Story

· 13/08/21 Tennessee USA Dead

Azorean Tatum (16), high school football player suddenly collapsed at school, August 13, phoned his mother, had difficulty breathing, unable to stand up or walk on his own. Paramedics took him to Baptist Children’s Hospital. After 2 days, receiving no tests other than COVID test, he was released. He did not improve and on August 20 was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where he passed away on Saturday, August 21. News Story

· 13/08/21, UK, Dead

Roy Butler (23), Irish footballer Waterford FC died with massive brain bleed four days after J&J vaccine. He suffered severe headaches and general malaise within one hour. By Saturday August 14, he was vomiting and having convulsions. His mother confirmed on facebook Roy only took the vaccine to go to Greece with friends. The tweet that reported this has been removed (we should have taken a snapshot!) News Story

· 13/08/21, France Dead

Franck Berrier (37) former French professional footballer collapsed of a cardiac arrest while playing tennis. He retired in 2019 due to heart problems. News Story

· 12/08/21, New Zealand Dead

Lee Moses (29) Palmerston North Marist football player died during training session News Story

· 10/08/21 Australia

Chris Cairns (51), New Zealand cricketer suffered a massive heart attack and a ruptured aorta. He underwent heart surgery and was taken to a Sydney hospital for further vascular surgery. Six months later, 05/02/2022 it is reported he now has bowel cancer as well. News Story News Story2

· 10/08/2021 South Australia, Australia

Tom Rockliff (31), Port Adelaide Australian Rules Footballer developed deep vein thrombosis. Then a series of blood clots on his lungs were discovered. Decided to retire after being told he could die if he is hit while still battling blood clots. News Story

· 10/08/2021 Sweden

Jörgen Wallström (56), Gymnast went from “well-trained to pericarditis and myocarditis” after a second vaccine, which meant months off work due to being incapacitated. News Story

· 08/08/21, Georgia, USA Dead

Quandarius Wilburn (19), Football player collapsed during a Panthers conditioning practice and later died. He appeared to be in very good physical condition when he reported to his first college preseason camp. News Story News Story2

· 08/08/21 Dead

John Meadows (49) Bodybuilder AKA ‘Mountain Dog’ died of ‘blood clot’ News Story

· 07/08/21 England Dead

Elexis Brown (13), golf prodigy aged 13 died as she slept just hours after her parents found her sleepwalking. She was about to go to Ireland to play World Amateur Championship on the Sunday that she died. News Story

· 07/08/21, Belgium

Rune Coghe (18), Belgian KFC Eendracht Hooglede footballer suffered cardiac arrest on pitch News Story

· 06/08/21, Germany

Unnamed SpVgg. Oelde II District league player collapsed on field revived by his opponent, Julian Pietsch from VfB Schloß Holte 2. News Story

· 04/08/21, Kansas, USA Dead

Tirrell Williams (19) Fort Scott freshman lineman died after collapsing with a stroke on field during practice News Story News Story2

· 04/08/2021 Tennessee, USA Dead

Bobby Eaton (62), legendary professional wrestler “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton died in his sleep, the National Wrestling Alliance announced Thursday. He was 62. The cause is unclear but he had been hospitalized a month earlier after a fall. He died only one month after his wife died. News Story News Story2

· 04/08/2021 Ontario, Canada Dead

Unnamed male (14), Basketball player collapsed while playing basketball with friends in Halton, Ontario, Canada. Life-saving measures were attempted, but proved unsuccessful. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No further details are available. News Story

· 02/08/21, Detroit USA Dead

Stephen Sylvester (15), Detroit Central Catholic High School football and track athlete collapsed during conditioning practice and died 5 days later. News Story

· 01/08/2021 Thailand Dead

Abel Wasan (25), Basketball player, had the AstraZeneca covid vaccine on 31st July 2021. He suffered a high fever and shortness of breath immediately after being injected. He went to his room to rest. The next day he died suddenly of “acute heart failure.” News Story

July 2021

· 31/07/21 USA Dead

Sofia Graham (27) bodybuilder prepared to compete at 2021 NPC North Americans and NPC USA’s. Died of cardiac arrest in her sleep News Story

· 31/07/21 USA

Daniel Brito (23), the Phillies minor-league infielder had been hospitalized since collapsing on the field with a stroke. News Story

· 31/07/2021 South Korea Dead

Lee Seul-hee (31), swimmer died four days after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on 29 July 2021. South Korean health authorities confirmed a causal relationship between her sudden death and the vaccine. She was vaccinated at the Suncheon University Vaccination Center. She suffered chest pains, dizziness and shortness of breath soon afterwards. Her symptoms gradually worsened until the 31st when she collapsed. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died on August 1st. The family confirmed her death and vaccination status. News Story

· 29/07/2021 Italy

Riccardo Ladinetti (20), Cagliari Footballer diagnosed with cardiac irregularities requiring more tests. Suspended from professional activity including training for at least three months. News Story

· 28/07/21, Georgia, USA Dead

Joshua Ivory (15) Football player collapsed and died during game. Coroner’s report said cardiac dysrhythmia triggered sudden cardiac arrest. News Story

· 28/07/21, Germany Dead

Jascha Zey (16) U19 player of Eisbachtaler Sportfreunde (Rhineland-Palatinate) died suddenly and unexpectedly in hospital News Story

· 27/07/21 Iowa USA

Leah Taylor (22) Iowa doctoral student and fitness promoter / bodybuilder hospitalized with myocarditis after her coerced Pfizer vaccination. The second Pfizer injection was likely between July 27 and August 22, based on context clues from her now-deleted Instagram account. After doctors told her to keep her heart rate down for six months, she wrote “I was diagnosed with myocarditis as a result of getting the COVID vaccine.” On 31st August she wrote, “I understand the fear and danger on both sides. Clearly. I mean look what the vaccine has done to my previously healthy, 22-year-old heart. I was extremely hesitant and scared to get the vaccine. My doctoral program pushed for all students to get it, and vaccination mandates for healthcare workers came out in my area. That is why I had to get the vaccine.”

· 26/07/21 Netherlands Dead

Whitnee Abriska (19), female handball professional passes away after cardiac arrest while on vacation. News Story

· 25/07/21 Charles City, Iowa USA

Carly Stevenson Wartburg College shot put and discus athlete collapsed and was rushed to hospital with blood clots in her lungs and heart. She had trouble speaking and breathing and then her heart stopped. She was resuscitated three times. She lost her balance, head control, hand and arm movements, and communication skills. News Story

· 25/07/2021 Italy Dead

Christian Bottan (17) footballer collapsed and died whilst playing football. Resuscitation attempts failed. It was reported that he did have a heart condition but it did not prevent him playing football. He was recently vaccinated. News Story

· 24/07/2021, Little Rock, Arkansas Dead

Devon DuHart (16) football player mysteriously died of a seizure in his sleep. He was not well after a recent practice. News Story

· 24/07/21, Germany

Unnamed (unknown age) football player of TuS Hoberge-Uerentrup Bielefeld (NRW) collapsed on the pitch with cardiac arrest News Story

· 23/07/2021 Russia Dead

Nikolai Chudaikin (36), Motorsport drifting driver. RDS Asia reported his death, on his birthday, was due to a well-known disease, that is, coronavirus. News Story

· 23/07/21, Germany Dead

Tim B. (27) SV Hamberge football player from (Schleswig-Holstein) collapsed after returning from a football tournament and died News Story

· 22/07/21 Fethiye, Turkey Dead

Michael Mitchell (65), former Mr. Universe bodybuilder and Bravehart actor died six days after a Pfizer booster on July 16th, having received 2 doses of Sinovac. The first experimental Sinovac Coronavac “inactivated virus” injection was February 22, and the second March 20. News Story with screenshots

· 22/07/21 New York Dead

Braeden Westgate (15), suddenly collapsed with cardiac arrest on soccer field while playing soccer with the children at a local summer camp, 4 days after his 2nd Pfizer injection. (he was working as a camp monitor) Died the next day. VAERS ID 1498080. News Story News Story2

· 21/07/21, USA

Kjeld Nuis (31) Two time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Record holder speed skater developed pericarditis after Pfizer vaccine News Story

· 21/07/2021 Brazil Dead

Brian Saes (15), Cyclist was out cycling with friends when he collapsed with a cardiac arrest. Died before reaching hospital. News Story

· 19/07/21 Dubai

Santo Giuliano (33) Italian professional dancer said he suffered cardiac arrest 4 days after 1st Pfizer vaccine on 15 July News Story

· 19/07/21 UK Dead

Maqsood Anwar (44), British cricket athlete from Wales. Had a cardiac arrest and died. Paramedics tried to revive him for 45 minutes, unsuccessfully. News Story

· 19/07/2021 Germany Dead

Tim Braun (27), SV Hamberge Football was playing in a football tournament and at the end of the semi-final he felt unwell, but still made his own way home. He decided to have an hour’s sleep, but he never woke up. News Story

· 18/07/21 Portugal Dead

Marilio Costa Leite (48), Portuguese professional long-distance runner. Died two days after receiving a Pfizer COVID vaccine. His body was found in a ravine. News Story

· 18/07/2021 France Dead

Sébastien Houtteville (47), ES Torigni Cycling sports director. Around 1 p.m., during the pre-race meeting, he went into cardiac arrest after feeling unwell. A team from Smur attempted to resuscitate him, but he died. News Story

· 15/07/21 Dead

Arthur Zucolini (29), former basketballer. Died of cardiac arrest while sleeping. News Story

· 14/07/21 Italy Dead

Davide Bristot (18), volleyball player died 27 days after first Pfizer vaccine on 17 June. On 10 July, debilitating headaches started, and on 13 July he vomited twice while out with friends. The local hospital started an IV drip but released him an hour later. The next morning, his mother found him dead at the foot of his bed. Some media misspelled his name Bistrot. News Story News Story2

· 13/07/21 California USA Dead

Nathan Esparza (16), Castaic High School football player collapsed and died after a cardiac arrest at home 13 July. Reports on Twitter say he recently had a COVID vaccine. News Story News Story2

· 13/07/2021, Pennsylvania, USA Dead

Andrew Roseman, Junior High School Baseball Pitcher died unexpectedly, News Story

· 13/07/21 Dubai Dead

Sebastian Eubank (29), boxer, son of famous boxer, Chris Eubank, died of cardiac arrest, his wife said. News Story News Story2

· 13/07/21, Philadelphia PA, USA Dead

Ivan Hicks (16) Footballer died during scrimmage. Coroner found an enlarged heart and scarring, but no myocarditis or inflammation. Verdict cardiovascular disease. Tested positive for COVID.

· 12/07/21 Egypt Dead

Imad Bayoumi, footballer from Egypt. Collapsed and died during a friendly match in Egypt, a tribute to his friend Ayman Handal who died earlier. News Story

· 12/07/21 Jaroslaw, Poland Dead

Vladimir Dorozhkin, 38 years old, coach and athlete. Died the same day as he got the COV